Sweet Potato and Pineapple Casserole
This is a great tasting and simple sweet potato casserole.
I think this is great! The only thing I added was about 1/4 cup brown sugar because I think it needed it. LOVED the pineapple.Read More
This recipe had the ingredients that I was looking for, but I used fresh sweet potatoes/yams in place of canned. I thought that 1 T. was way too much cinnamon for the recipe, it turned the mixture a brownish color rather than keeping the orange color of the yams. I would definitely make this one again, but cut way back on cinnamon to 1 1/2 teaspoons. Other than that, the recipe was easy and tasty!Read More
Besides having WAY to much cinnamon it was also to dry. I would skip draining the pineapple juice and just add it all.
Way too much cinnamon. A teaspoon would probably be better.
This was good. Will make this instead of the old recipe.
My mother has made a very similar recipe for as long as I can remember! I'm so happy that I found this online since I have to make it for thanksgiving and don't have the recipe! Thanks for posting it!
The sweet potatoes need to cook longer.
I found the pumpkin-pie type spices overwhelming. Ticked me off, too, because my mother WARNED me not to make this will all the spices but I disregarded her suggestions and was very disappointed. It barely got eaten at Thanksgiving.
The cloves made the recipe to spicy and I was very dissapointed with the outcome.
