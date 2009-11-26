Sweet Potato and Pineapple Casserole

This is a great tasting and simple sweet potato casserole.

By Sandi

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mash the sweet potatoes until smooth. Add the pineapple, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; mix well.

  • Pour into one 9x13 inch baking dish and top with marshmallows. Bake for 20 minutes or until marshmallows are golden.

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 0.5g; sodium 87.1mg. Full Nutrition
