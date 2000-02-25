Ranch Potatoes
This is a basic mashed potato recipe with a ranch twist.
These potatoes go great with just about anything. My kids absolutely love them!Read More
Ok - these were good, but I had to make some adjustments to make them taste how I thought they should. This recipe alone was good, but I replaced the cream with sour cream and added a touch of milk. Also, I put all of the potatoes into a baking dish, sprinkled with cheddar cheese and poured 3T. of melted margarine over the top...then they were DELICIOUS!!!!! Thanks.Read More
These potatoes were very good but a little bit too thick for my tastes. I only put in half of the cream cheese and used milk instead of heavy cream. They were very tasty and I will add some ranch seasoning to my potatoes again, but if I use the cream cheese I will add more milk.
Good recipe. The ranch does add a little something. Just be careful to taste before you add salt.
This was really good:) I served this at a church dinner and they loved it:) Very tasty! Thank you for such a wonderful recipe:)
These weren't bad-I think I could've cut back on the cream cheese-the taste of it was a little overwhelming. But, my husband loved them, and now prefers them over my regular mashed potatoes. Next time I'll cut back on the cream cheese a little, and maybe add a little bit of butter.
These are yummy! Everyone loved them and loved the flavor. It does not have an overpowering ranch flavor, just a really nice touch! Will definitly make again!
YUMMY...I USED FAT FREE CREAM CHEESE AND INSTEAD OF HEAVY CREAM I ADDED SKIM MILK...TURNED OUT GREAT.
Excellent recipe! I added ranch dressing (liquid version) and it was very tasty. Yummy stuff!
These tasted pretty good, but were too rich and fattening for me. I felt like I was clogging an artery with every bite I took! I could definitely go for a healthier version of this recipe.
They were a HIT! A nice twist on an old standard. My wife and son went nuts for them. The new ingredients were a nice subtle enhancement and did not overwhelm the natural flavor of the potatoes. Excellent!
I had an envelope of ranch dressing mix that I ended up not using for another recipe and so I went looking for a recipe I could use it in... This is what I got. I used reduced-fat cream cheese, I also used 1% milk instead of heavy cream. They were pretty good. Not as ranch flavored as I expected but nicely seasoned and this recipe made mass amounts.
Good, but alot like garlic potatos. Definatly add cream or milk to make them smooth.
These are great!
Excellent! A more flavorful version of mashed potatos. I used a little bit less of the cream cheese and added a small amount of milk instead!
Delicious! I used low fat cream cheese and skim milk to lower the calories, but still tasted great! The only thing I will change is buying a different ranch mix next time, the generic one I bought gave too much of an onion flavor. Will definitely make again!!!
This was not a favorite at our house.
I usually use flavored cream cheese, but this time I had plain, and was looking for something to add flavor to my mashed potatoes. Found this recipe - pretty good for a change! Very easy, too. Thanks for sharing!
These potatoes were really good. They are a good idea when you want mashed potatoes with no gravy.
the only thing i thought was that they were a little dry and needed a bit if milk or something. but we loved them, they have a great flavor. we will be making them again.
I really like ranch but my family and I didn't think this recipe had much flavor. If you don't like it not to worry. I added cheese, sour cream, onions and butter and it turned out great!
These were good but not the best potaoes i've ever had If i make these again it will probably be halved because i had a hard time getting out all the lumps with so much potatoes in one dish
Great twist, I served these potatoes at a dinner party and everyone was begging for the recipe!
It was a great change from regular mashed potatoes. I will probably make again.
These were okay, but I probably won't make them again. Will stick with traditiona; garlic or plain butter.
My daughter liked these as well as my husband. I thought they were O.K. but needed something else. I think I would rather stick with butter and garlic. Had to add a lot more milk to get to a better consistency. Still, it went well with our filet mignons -- I just won't be making it again.
Tasty but way too salty. If I made these again I would use regular ranch dressing instead of the ranch package dressing. I used low fat cream cheese.
EXCELLENT RECIPE! It was nice to have flavored mashed potatoes w/o fussing with gravy!
This was a refreshing change to mashed potatoes - and best of all everyone raved about them.
These potatoes are now my favorite way of cooking them. They are wonderful!!
I like this page
I did add a little butter and hot milk to the potatoes when I mashed, just for fluffier and a little thinner mashed potatoes. I also used a homemade dry ranch dressing mix. We loved these--ate every single bite. NO leftovers.
BEST POTATOES I'VE HAD!!! AND SO EASY TO
I probably should give these a 5 instead of a 4 but I am not a big mashed potatoe fan, my family loves them though so I am always trying to find a recipe that I will enjoy as well and this one was the best so far. Thanks alot Erica
I cut the recipe in half and it didn't have enough flavour. I'll try it again with the full amounts and see how it goes.
Very good potatoes. They're SOMEWHAT similiar in taste to another ranch mashed potatoe recipe found on this site but still good. I used only 4oz cream cheese (which was all the cream cheese I had left after splitting a block to make Four Season Enchiladas earlier this week) but still turned out good. Thanks Erica.
These were absolutlely delicious. Thankyou so much for this recipe!
I fixed these potatoes this year for Easter. They were really good. My son wanted to take the leftovers home and I had to hide them from him so we could have them the next night. They are a keeper in my home.
very good, wife enjoyed them alot. going to make them for a house warming i am going to.
Everyone in my family loved this easy alternative to plain mashed potatoes, especially the kids.
Didn't have cream cheese so I just mixed dressing mix with potatoes and butter-Fantastic!-Just made second batch with Knorr's vegetable dip mix and even better!!!!
We made this but made them with shredded cheddar cheese on top and baked till melted. Turned out great.
Really yummy! Made this for Easter dinner side dish and everyone loved it!
