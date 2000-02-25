Ranch Potatoes

This is a basic mashed potato recipe with a ranch twist.

By Erica

9
7 to 10 servings
  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Before mashing potatoes, add the cream cheese, salad dressing, cream and salt.

  • Beat with a mixer until smooth. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 36.5mg; sodium 309.1mg. Full Nutrition
