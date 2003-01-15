Hamburger Gravy

This is so easy and delicious! We have enjoyed hamburger gravy in our family for years.

Recipe by Steven Paul Ray

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place hamburger in a large, deep skillet. Crumble and cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove from heat and sprinkle flour over cooked hamburger. Stir until evenly coated and all fat is absorbed.

  • Place skillet over medium heat, add 1/2 of milk and stir until gravy begins to thicken. Add remaining milk until desired consistency has been reached and gravy comes to a boil. Season with salt, pepper and onion salt.

  • Serve over mashed or boiled potatoes, toast or biscuits. Add fresh chopped onion if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 34.5g; cholesterol 126.5mg; sodium 473.7mg. Full Nutrition
