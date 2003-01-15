Hamburger Gravy
This is so easy and delicious! We have enjoyed hamburger gravy in our family for years.
Not a bad recipe. Easy to make...easy to spice up. I really like the idea of mixing the flour with the hamburger first. I added the onion soup mix, the worchester (?) sauce, some garlic, and no-salt extra seasonings. The recipe by itself may be a little bland as one of the reviews stated but cooking, I believe, is the art of creation. Out of chaos can come beauty!!!Read More
This recipe is tasteless. Forget the flour and the fat. Brown the meat with one medium chopped onion and then drain the fat off. Stir one can of beef broth into 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup in a large bowl. Add this mixture to the meat and heat thoroughly. Bingo! You've got some great tasting gravy.Read More
This recipe is tasteless. Forget the flour and the fat. Brown the meat with one medium chopped onion and then drain the fat off. Stir one can of beef broth into 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup in a large bowl. Add this mixture to the meat and heat thoroughly. Bingo! You've got some great tasting gravy.
Not a bad recipe. Easy to make...easy to spice up. I really like the idea of mixing the flour with the hamburger first. I added the onion soup mix, the worchester (?) sauce, some garlic, and no-salt extra seasonings. The recipe by itself may be a little bland as one of the reviews stated but cooking, I believe, is the art of creation. Out of chaos can come beauty!!!
I cooked the beef with 3 cloves garlic and about 1 1/2 cup chopped onion. I also added 2 beef boullion cubes with the milk to give this more flavor. We served it over mashed potatoes. A great cook ahead dish to eat on a busy night.
Oh my gawd .... did everyone grow up with this meal in rotation? I like it over mashed potatoes with steamed veggies on the side. If you're looking for robust flavor, this isn't it - just quick comfort food on a cold night.
This was really good - I added some onion soup mix and some Worchestershire sauce for extra zip and it was a hit at our house.
Winner! Everyone loved it. Very tasty over egg noodles. I only used 3 cups of milk and although I overlooked the onion, I did add a package of onion soup mix. Kids and adults couldn't wait to tell me that this was GOOD.
My husband loves this! He asked me to make hamburger gravy for him, and I found this recipe. He was so happy because it tasted just like his mothers. I won some brownie points. :)
This reminds me of my Daddy's homemade hamburger gravy.. we'd have this a lot during the Winter months. The only thing I'd add to this is a couple pinches of ground sage, 1/2 tsp of chicken or beef bouillion and 2 tsp butter or margarine.
Yum... we added a few things too... but the basic recipe was a great place to start. I've been making sausage gravy for biscuits for years, but had never even thought about using ground beef and serving it over egg noodles. Kids loved it too! We added beef/onion soup mix and garlic salt.
terrible...very bland..even after adding spices..it might be good for the young
Consider this a base recipe...strangely addicting and ultimately comfort food lol. Very inexpensive to make (7$) and makes a full skillet to boot (I used just one pound of hamburger and had a full skillet of beef gravy). I put some over a leftover biscuit but it would be great on mashed potatoes as well. Like others, I amended the recipe a bit. I added more onion, a few slices of leek, 2 Tbs Worcestershire, 2 Tbs A1 Bold/Spicy sauce, and 2 Tbs of chopped garlic. If I could have gotten the darn jalapeno jar open, I would have plopped some of those in there too :)
Quick! Easy! Yummy! Thanks for the recipe! This is one of my husband's childhood favorites and he said it tasted great. We served it over white rice. We will be adding this to our regular recipe ideas. Thanks again!
I had my doubts about taste after reading other reviews, but tried this anyway. My family loved it! I did add 1 package of dried beefy onion soup to the mix and used seasoned salt. The result had pretty good flavor, and everyone had seconds.
This is good old fashioned comfort food, from back before everything had to be spiced and seasoned to death! My father-in-law used to make this for my husband when he was a boy, and although he passed before I met him, I managed to duplicate my husbands favorite breakfast. I like the idea of adding some garlic, and maybe a dash of crushed red pepper. This is a excellent recipe to start, and then tweak to your familys preference. About the only thing I do different is I used dehydrated onion flakes and I add them to the beef as it's browning, that's just my husbands preference, for I can't seem to dice a fresh onion fine enough...:)
This was very good (and so easy too), just like mom's and that's what I was searching for! I do admit slightly on the bland side at first, but that's why the recipe says salt and pepper to taste. I fried the hamburger with minced dried onion, 2 cloves garlic and seasoning salt. I'll be using this recipe from now on, thanks.
Great Gavy! I did add a whole packet of Onion soup mix for flavor, and had to add a little more flour to thicken it up enough. I had it over egg noodles, my husband over baked potato, and our son really loved the leftovers mixed with macaroni and cheese! Overall, a easy, satisfying recipie that can be used in numerous ways. THANKS! :)
Very good recipe. I served this over mashed potatoes. Browned the meat with onions and added about 1 tsp. of beef soup base. This is what I call comfort food. Thanks for sharing this great simple recipe.
Growing up, my family had this very often. Our house (and all others I knew of back then) served it over toast and everyone called it "S.O.S" Does everyone remember what that stands for? HA! Down home comfort food that brings back many, many memories...even if it does have a nicer name in this day & time! HA!
Major nostalgia with this one -- felt like I was back in the school cafeteria! Now, before you think that is a slam, the cooks in the small town in which I grew up were quite good. Not sure it's "show-off-for-company" fare or anything, but certainly respectable, to say nothing of quick and easy. Followed the suggestions of a couple of other reviewers and added a packet of onion soup mix and some Worcestershire (actually, I guess I "halved" the "called for" ingredients, and used a full packet of the soup mix). Went a little easy on the milk and it thickened up nicely. Next time, I might add some sour cream, at "The Hubbs'" request, to give it a "faux stroganoff" feel. Served over rice with a salad. Very satisfying meal. Thanks!
Made this for dinner 2night and the kids & I LOVED it, even my finicky 3 & 1/2 year old found no fault with it and my 18 month old son gobbled it up as did his father when he got home. Not one speck was left! Now I did tweek slightly, I cooked 1 Lb gr beef with 1 onion diced (though this was not mentioned in the directions I am sure that was what was intended since it is listed in the ingredients) and 3 cloves garlic crushed. I added lots of fresh ground pepper and kosher salt & slightly more flour and more milk in hopes this would be left overs for lunch, LOL- until my husband ate it ALL!!
Very quick and easy recipe! This is great for adding items to your own taste. The kids really enjoyed it.
My mom taught me how to make this yeaars ago! But I like the way you added the flour dry to the hamburger it cooked in better this way. My mom use to mix the flour and cold milk and then pour it over the hamburger it was lumpy that way! My mom also added a little sugar to make it have a sweet taste, yum!
Makes a nice gravy - but agree with some previous reviews - needs some spice. I cooked onion and a little garlic with the ground beef and it still could have used more flavour. Worcestershire sauce or something like that perhaps? Still the gravy was a good consistency and very easy recipe and fast.
This is great served over rice too.
easy, i added 2 cloves of garlic
This is a great recipe and I think people need to remember that hamburger gravy is a very basic dish with basic flavor and very versatile! it is not ment to pop with lots of flavor just good ol' home cooking adding some salt and pepper to this recipe will make a great difference ! YUMMY
This classic just needed a little help. I added a little minced garlic and beef bouillon to the ground beef. Replaced about 1/3 of the milk with 1/3 cup heavy cream. Turned out Great. No leftovers!
This was alright and certainly is filling. I cut this in half for 1 lb. of beef, and used some dried minced onion (about 2 T) in from the start. I didn't have any onion salt. I dumped all the milk in at once after the flour had time to cook a few minutes. This was too meaty for me and I wanted much more of the gravy part. This was simple and a good comfort food though. Not my favorite recipe but it filled us up. Thanks I enjoyed trying out your recipe.
My husband and I liked this recipe. I thought my two little boys would like it but neither of them cared for it. I served it over mashed potatoes. Next time, I might try it over wide egg noodles. It was really simple to make the gravy.
I really appreciate finding delicious basic recipes like this one. Pleases my husband and I need all the help I can get! Cooking that is, which always pleases the guy.
The best & easiest gravy. A real winner!
I did not care for this recipe at all. It tasted like pure greasy fat, no other flavor at all, just grease. It was inedible!
I love hamburger gravy, but it is hard to make it have taste. You need to add salt and lots of it! Onions are a must for me, you can even add brown gravy for more flavor. Ive served mine over mashed potatoes but, Ive used white rice too. Delicious!
This is total comfort food served over egg noodles with some brocolli! So good! I've made this one several times, and even used ground turkey, and still Delish!
I added Extra Spicy Mrs. Dash and lots n lots of pepper, and my family gobbled it up like crazy over mashed potatoes! My husband and I ate the leftovers over toast for lunch today. Thanks for a great base recipe that even those of us who can mess up Hamburger Helper can handle! :)
I tried this because I was looking for a rather inexpensive, fast meal to make. That's what this was...just OK. Rather tasteless, but filling. If I make this again, I will have to season it up quite a bit more.
I added the flour in the last two minutes of browning the burger (with a diced up onion) and this worked out very well because the flour got cooked with all the other aromatic flavors, ensuring there wouldn't be a flour-y taste. Once finished I couldn't help but feel there was a flavor missing, and after adding oregono and garlic, I came upon the celery salt, which was it. In the future I will either add celery in with diced onion while browning up the meat or add celery salt with the flour. I used a few good sized dashes. (plus I've halved the recipe as it's just me and my Marco) With the celery and perhaps even some cilantro I would give this recipe 5 stars.
This recipe is a great start but definitely is a success with the additions of a package of onion soup mix, 3 cloves of garlic and 1tbsp worcestershire sauce. Yum!
added the onion soup mix and worcestershire sauce that others suggested and did some of my own seasoning...great taste, but way too runny. Will try again using less milk.
Easy and good! I added a can of drained peas when I made this.
sometimes i like boiled potatos and gravy, this just makes it better
I make this with 1 can Cream of mushroom soup( NO WATER IN CAN) & a package of brown gravy( I FILL THE PACKAGE WITH WATER) more water may be needed but only a little. Serve on mash pot or toast
Excellent recipe!! I also added a half package of onion soup mix like others suggested. It turned out great! I only had one pound of ground beef to use, so I just decreased the amount of milk and it turned out perfect! Even my picky kids asked for seconds! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
This was absolutely deelish!!! I ended up using only 2 cups of milk and instead of onion salt, I used garlic salt. Wow, I WILL be making this again!!!
My family loved this.
I cut this recipe in 1/2 and then followed it to the letter. This meal turned out so badly I had to throw it away and go out to dinner. I don't know what I could have done wrong. The gravy had no taste. I tried to doctor it with the onion soup mix - but it offered no help.
I liked this recipe, but I doctored it a bit. I fried up the ground beef in a bit of the bacon grease I had left over from the morning's breakfast. I also finely chopped an onion, and threw that in along with about half a pound of sliced mushrooms. I drained the meat before I added the flour and seasoned it with a Montreal Steak seasoning blend that we had in the cupboard, along with a little salt. I served it over a rice that had been cooked in a beef broth, so it was pretty savory. I would make it again.
I was rather disappointed with this. It was VERY easy to make, but the whole family agreed that it was really bland. I served it over biscuits and there was just not enough flavor. So sad...
As many others have stated, this needs some seasoning! I sauteed onions and garlic in some butter with salt and pepper, I added some white wine (Have to share while I'm cooking dinner!). I then added an onion soup mix to the burg. At the end I added some of Tupperware garlic herb seasoning that I had. HOLY COW! Husband gives it a 8.5 out of 10 (Porterhouse being a 10)
This was an okay recipe. Not something that I will make again. I did change somethings (added Worcestershire, onion soup mix, cut up onions cooked with the ground beef) suggested by other reviewers. It filled us up but had no WOW, like a plain bologna sandwich!
I like the consistency but only used 3 1/2 cups of milk and I added kitchen Bouquet gravy additive to it to darken and add flavor + added a dash of garlic salt and 1/2 cube beef boulion. I served over mash tates with green beans and homemade biscuits. Yummy my family ate every bite ...the poor dog only got to lick the pan. It will be in my rotation for late fall -winter warmers. reminded me of my shepards pie but much easier. Thanks Steven for sharing.
So easy and so good!
My husband is one of the pickiest eaters I know but he had always loved hamburger gravy when we had it at his sisters house. Been married 26 yrs. and never made it until today. Didn't have a recipe so I tried this one. The only thing I did different was to add a pkg. of dry onion soup mix when browning the hamburger. My husband and daughter loved it! Would have given it 5 stars but reduced it to 4 given the fact that I added the onion soup mix.
My Mom used to make this and I love it!!! Thanks for posting the recipe:)
I grew up on hamburger gravy but my mom always added onion to the hamburger while it was browning. We always had it with mashed potatoes and frozen green peas as a side dish. Yum
This was very bland as is, so most people will probably need to season it up quite a bit. It was very quick and easy though and I might use pork or italian sausage next time.
I've never needed a recipe for this, but curiosity made me look. I noticed that people mention it needs more flavour, but spices are always a variable. I wonder how bad beef has gotten if it has no flavour anymore... . Well one thing I do different is to put a teaspoon or two of soya sauce, this darkens the colour and makes the gravy smooth as silk.
This is better than my mom's. Don't tell her.
Suffering from withdrawal on my low-carb diet and craving starchy food, I came across this recipe. I modified is so I wasn't cheating so much that I was riddled with guilt. I used only 1 tbsp. of flour, which worked well with the two cups of half and half (slightly less carbs than milk), omitted the onion and used about 1 tsp. of onion powder, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and a dash of paprika. Served over steamed cauliflower, I *almost* felt like I was eating Mom's hamburger gravy over potatoes. Thanks Steven!
I really liked this alot! It was the closest recipe to my mothers that I have made. I have literally threw out the other recipes I have tried! I served this over mashed potatoes and my whole family loved it! I did add alot of salt/pepper and "Cookies" seasoning to take some of the blandness away. Great comfort food and easy on the stomach!
I am NOT a GRAVY maker...it never turns out right. This recipe made PERFECT gravy the first time shocking everyone and making me king of the kitchen!!! Thanks for a great easy recipe. I had a sick one that wanted comfort food and so I took part of it out and made it pretty much according to recipe...for the remainder of the family, I did add a dash of garlic powder, a bullion cube and some extra pepper that made it a total smash! I will make and use this recipe again and keep it on the top of my recipe box!
My mom used to make this when I was a kid. Real comfort food & it is a budget-friendly meal. For a little kick, she always added a dash of curry powder and seasoning salt. That gives it the extra flavor it needs.
Absolutely love this. Learned how to make this in my home ec class in junior high school (grade 7, 8 or 9) in the Lehigh Valley area (Allentown) of Pennsylvania and it was called Saucy Hamburger Crumble. Lost recipe and haven't made it for a long time! Was absolutely thrilled to find this recipe. At 58 I now make it for me and my 18-yr old son and he loves it too. Thank you!
It was ok, Ron liked it. I snuck in some Worcestershire and he liked it but asked why it was brown in color. His moms was always white.
I make this often but instead of just salt, pepper and milk I use 1 packet dry Beefy Onion soup mix, a little water and flour to thicken. Now that's got some taste!
My 5 yr old really enjoyed this recipe. My husband thought it was pretty good, too and he is a very picky eater. Will use this recipe again when I make hamburger gravy.
This looks like a really good recipe. When we make it at our house we use ready made beef gravy and add frozen mixed veges over potatoes, rice noodles, even toast.
Without mad seasoning on my part, this would be a 2 or maybe 3 star recipe. Even if you season the meat while cooking as I did, you'll still need to add about 1 tsp salt and a 1/4 tsp pepper to the final product - cook a bit longer for the flavors to meld, a dash of garlic and it's golden. This is a good base recipe, but "salt and pepper to taste" as called for in the recipe is just not accurate, unless it's a cook watching sodium intake or just doesn't care for an average amount of flavor in their dishes.
We have had this several times now...it is tasty and very quick to make. I add beef bouillon cube to give extra flavor and serve with yellow beans and mash. YUM!!!
This was one of my husband's favorites that his grandma would make...needless to say, I was nervous to try it, especially since I had never made this kind of gravy before! But this recipe is so simple and I added a few of my own seasonings (a little sage and garlic powder) and he loved it! Phew! I wouldn't have known where to start without this easy recipe!
It does'nt get any easier then this folks! Just like mom used to make it!
I stirred in about half a cup of sour cream to the mix to add a little bit of flavor and served it over mashed new potatoes. I am pregnant and too much flavor in any direction makes me nauseous. I liked it but probably won't after baby is born. My husband grew up eating it and thought it was fantastic. No matter how much salt we added, it still didn't taste all that astounding, but for a total of five ingredients, who is going to complain?
I grew up having this on pancakes for breakfast.Love it.
This was just what I remembered as a child. I personally like it dressed up a bit, so couldn't give it any more than four stars. However, it was a great base to start with. I added onions, worcestershire (sp), garlic, and beef bullion. Served it over some leftover rice, with steamed veggies on the side, along with the Flakey Whole Wheat Biscuits, also from this site. Yum! And it's not only cheap, but it's also a fast and easy recipe, with quick clean up afterwards.
Very good recipe. Darling Husband really liked it. I will make it again.
Very bland.
This recipe is very good--and flexible. I added fennel seed and ground sage (maybe 1/2 teaspoon each), as were recommended by other reviewers. The fennel flavor was prominant, so be sure you enjoy it, as I do, before adding it. I intended to add a packet of onion soup mix, as was recommended by other reviewers, but forgot. I will do that next time. Mom cooked something similar to this recipe when I was a kid, partnering boiled potatoes with it. For convenience and speed, I used instant mashed potatoes. I had Hamburger Gravy for dinner last night and breakfast this morning. Very good. ADDENDUM: I just prepared this again on 9/12/19 and wish I had not waited so long (the first time was in 2007). The only change from last time is that I added the packet of onion soup mix that other reviewers have recommended and a small onion to the hamburger mixture. With the fennel and sage, some ground pepper and only a little salt, there was a lot of flavors going on. I love this recipe. Comfort food, baby.
I have been eating this for over 50 years! It's our go-to comfort food. My gravy however, is made with Cream of Mushroom soup, milk, garlic and Gravy Master. And always with a side of peas!
This recipe is always easy and always great. It is warm, filling, and a family favorite!
It was really quick and easy, but very bland. I added Seasoning Salt and a dry Onion Soup Mix packet to give it some kick. Salt and Pepper doesn't cut it.
Easy, yes, but extremely boring in flavor. It desperately needed some oomph. We added ketchup, but even that didn't work.
Good recipe grew up on this one. You do have to use fair amount of salt, pepper, or will be bland. Like eating fries with no salt.
I fixed this hamburger gravy tonight for the family because I was looking for something quick and easy. I remember my father fixing this and putting it over toast. He has a military background and called it SOS. Anyway, this was simple and tasty. I fixed it pretty much as is with just a few changes. I cooked the onions with the hamburger instead of using them as a topping and then I didn't use the onion salt. I used 1/2 tsp. garlic powder because I was out of fresh garlic. Otherwise, I kept everything else the same. Yum, I will fix this again!
I halved the recipe but used a whole chopped onion, fried with the ground beef. I also added some beef base for flavor and color. Still, a good base recipe.
This was delicious! I didn't change a thing! We served it over bread.
This gravy turned out good. I submitted a photo of it. Not much flavor though. Maybe use some of the suggestions, like anding mushroom soup mix or something. We ate until there was no leftovers, thanks.
I totally loved this recipe. I did change it up a little bit, I added some fresh garlic and onion, cooked it the same time as the meat. I also added a big heaping of diced chilies (from a can), as this household loves spice, some chopped red peppers and some dill (dried). Ohhh ....SO GOOOD!!! I served it over mashed potatoes. Wonderful, I will defenitly be making this recipe again. It is one of those comfort foods, great for a rainy day. :)
This was a good basic recipe to start with. But drain the grease!!!! I found it much better to drain the grease, set aside the hamburger and form a roux in the pan with butter and flour, then pour in the milk and create the gravy only then adding the hamburger and letting it simmer until desired consistancy.
Very bland. Had to add a lot of seasonings to make it just 'okay'. Won't be making this again.
This is actually one of the better recipes I have found. Made it tonight basically as described... tweaked it a little w/ some parsley from my garden and a full cup of onion.. Lots of pepper and some beef bouillon.. Also did equal parts water and milk...Very tasty over smashed baby red potatoes..
added beef boullion..yummy
I made this recipe for buscuits and gravy... the texture was great, but it had virtually no flavor. I had people over and no one cared for this gravy because it was so bland. We tried garlic powder and salt, which did help some, but this recipe needs to kick it up.
Tonight was the first time I made hamburger gravy...didn't follow the recipe to the "t", but it gave me the start that I needed. I added seasoning salt, pepper, garlic salt, minced onion, and reg salt. Came out great! My boyfriend and myself were quite pleased....Thanks!
My mother always made this with spicy bulk pork breakfast sausage (drain off some of the fat before adding flour). This should be a good fix for those of you who found the taste too bland.
Great recipe!! We added some garlic salt and opted for the freshly cut onion. YUMMY!!
I just got done making this for my boyfriend. I don't think it is bland at all you just have to know how to spice things up. Here is what I did. Before you brown the meat add garlic powder and onion powder. Then After it browns add a lil bit more. Then add your actual chopped onions. When the milk thickens and your gravy forms add the salt and pepper and onion salt. This was a amazing dish thank you so much for this recipe.
Extremely easy, I doctored it up a bit with my own seasonings and cut it in half, still turned out great. Will have to try it with homemade egg noodles next time!
I love this recipe, it is wonderful comfort food. I made it as is without onion and served with different seasoned salts at the table. Everyone loved it and requested it be put on regular menu :)
Not as good as Mom used to make (nothing's as good as Mom used to make), but an improvement on the last time I tried, without this recipe! Thanks! I enjoyed it thoroughly. With lots and lots of garlic and onion, mmmmm...
