Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

I've perfected this recipe after trying all the different suggestions in the reviews. First, I buy 3lb bags of raw in shell pumpkin seeds on Amazon.com. The seeds are fat and huge! I boil 4 cups of seeds at a time for 20 mins (or until gray in color) in heavy salted water. I lay them out on baking sheets over night. The next day (still moist) I melt 3 tbs of butter, 3 tbs of olive oil, 1.5 tbs of garlic salt and a little bit of Laurys Seasoning salt in a large bowl and dump seeds into bowl and mix well. I let them soak in it while the oven is preheating to 325 degrees. Then lay them out on 2 large baking sheets and bake for 30 mins or so, stiring them half way through. Once they're golden brown to my liking I take them out and the man of the house is right behind me at that point begging for a handful of them. We like them just crispy enough that the shell itself chews up tasty as well. I've learned that boiling them in the heavy salted water first lets the flavor get into the seed and also helps the seasonings on the outside stick and soak in better when the shells are still moist the morning after boiling them. The neighbors love them, we love them, that's why we order seeds in bulk now.