Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Here is a super easy recipe for roasting fresh pumpkin seeds that come out perfectly every time.
Here is a super easy recipe for roasting fresh pumpkin seeds that come out perfectly every time.
We are enjoying these hot out of the oven, and I want to post a quick review because it is always so helpful to read the comments of others - thanks everyone! We had two cups of seeds so I upped the butter a bit and upped the salt even more - used garlic salt instead of Mortons. I learned from others that it is VERY important to keep your single layer single in order to get the nice toasty seeds - and even then, ours took a longer than 45 minutes on two cookie sheets. We just watched until they were toasty brown - and they are SO DELICIOUS! Thanks and happy Halloween!Read More
It's much better to boil the seeds first. If you boil them in salt water, it infuses the salt in the seeds, instead of leaving the salt on the surface. It also eliminates the work of cleaning the seeds, because the boiling does the work for you. Finally, the result is tastier. Joy of Cooking recommends hulling pumpkin seeds, because the hulls are tough. Boiling eliminates that problem, resulting in a tasty, crispy (but not tough) product.Read More
We are enjoying these hot out of the oven, and I want to post a quick review because it is always so helpful to read the comments of others - thanks everyone! We had two cups of seeds so I upped the butter a bit and upped the salt even more - used garlic salt instead of Mortons. I learned from others that it is VERY important to keep your single layer single in order to get the nice toasty seeds - and even then, ours took a longer than 45 minutes on two cookie sheets. We just watched until they were toasty brown - and they are SO DELICIOUS! Thanks and happy Halloween!
This is by far the best roasted pumpkin seed recipe. I have tried different recipes over the years, which have way more ingrediants than this one. I used Lowry's seasoning salt with mine--my kids loved them--they want to buy another pumpkin just for the seeds!
I love pumpkin seeds! I found that leaving them unrinsed gives them a nice flavor. Also, I spray them with butter flavored Pam instead of using butter to lighten them up. Stir every 10 minutes or so too.
I made this for my daughter's Halloween party and they were delicious! The parents couldn't stop eating them. I followed the directions of the person who suggested adding a sprinkle of sugar after baking. It was just right with the salt I had added previously! Excellent.
My family loves roasted pumpkin seeds. We spiced up the seeds a bit this year by going with a seasoned salt instead of regular salt. How delicious!
Very good, the family loved them. Just keep an eye on the time in the oven.
Great recipe... I grew up eating these things by the bag. You might vary the salt and butter to taste... I like my salty. As a matter of fact, I boil them for about 15 minutes in salt water, and then them dry overnight before baking. The biggest hassle is removing the pumpkin mush from the seeds. Here's a trick that might help. Separate the seeds from the bulk of the orange gunk. You now have the seeds and a whole bunch of orange strands. Get a deep pot or container, place the seeds in the water, give it a bit of a swirl, and let settle. The seeds will float to the top, and the bad stuff will settle to the bottom. Use a slotted spoon (or whatever) to remove the now clean seeds. Hope this helps... Keep the faith and keep cooking.
Everyone reviewing this is making it way more difficult than it needs to be. It is not necessary AT ALL to dry out the seeds or boil them in water!!! Please don't! The only adjustments I made was that I used SEA SALT, and I accidentally cooked it at 350. These were the BEST pumpkind seed I ever had!!!
It's much better to boil the seeds first. If you boil them in salt water, it infuses the salt in the seeds, instead of leaving the salt on the surface. It also eliminates the work of cleaning the seeds, because the boiling does the work for you. Finally, the result is tastier. Joy of Cooking recommends hulling pumpkin seeds, because the hulls are tough. Boiling eliminates that problem, resulting in a tasty, crispy (but not tough) product.
Boil in water, salted for 30 min. Layout overnight. mix 1 TB salt, 1 tsp melted butter, 1 TB olive oil. Bake 300 degrees for 30-45 min.
This recipe is similar to the one that I use - except mine calls for 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to every 2 cups of seeds. Then, during the last 10 minutes of cooking time, I sprinkle generously with cinnamon sugar. This just seemed a bit bland compared to what I usually make - didn't care for it as much. Mine are sweet and salty. Also, I think it takes much longer than 45 minutes to cook and dry out the seeds completely - at least it did for me. I also tried boiling one batch of the seeds in salt water prior to baking like other reviewers have suggested - but did not like the texture/taste/color of doing that. The seeds turned gray and I just thought they tasted... strange. The seeds actually retain a lot of flavor if not cleaned too much. Guess I'll stick with my own tried and true recipe!
I've perfected this recipe after trying all the different suggestions in the reviews. First, I buy 3lb bags of raw in shell pumpkin seeds on Amazon.com. The seeds are fat and huge! I boil 4 cups of seeds at a time for 20 mins (or until gray in color) in heavy salted water. I lay them out on baking sheets over night. The next day (still moist) I melt 3 tbs of butter, 3 tbs of olive oil, 1.5 tbs of garlic salt and a little bit of Laurys Seasoning salt in a large bowl and dump seeds into bowl and mix well. I let them soak in it while the oven is preheating to 325 degrees. Then lay them out on 2 large baking sheets and bake for 30 mins or so, stiring them half way through. Once they're golden brown to my liking I take them out and the man of the house is right behind me at that point begging for a handful of them. We like them just crispy enough that the shell itself chews up tasty as well. I've learned that boiling them in the heavy salted water first lets the flavor get into the seed and also helps the seasonings on the outside stick and soak in better when the shells are still moist the morning after boiling them. The neighbors love them, we love them, that's why we order seeds in bulk now.
Very easy, very quick, very traditional.
Boil your seeds in very salty water for 10 minutes, then spread on sheet and bake for 25 min. at 425. Yours will be better than the posted recipe.
This is a great, basic recipe. There are obviously a multitude of variations that can be created. I am specifically commenting on baking technique, as the basic recipe is fine as is. Your geographic location, altitude, humidity, oven size /temp, the actual moisture content of the seeds, and your 'added' ingredients all play factors in how long you will spend actually roasting your seeds. What may take me more than two hours to perfectly roast my seeds, may only take 20-40 minutes for you.
I read the reviews and what I did was after I rinsed them off I let them dry overnight, then the next morning mixed the seeds with 2 tablespoons of oil, 2 tablespoons of butter and mix of seasoned salt and garlic salt baked them for about 40 mins shaking the pan every 10 mins or so to prevent sticking then when they came out I used the suggestion to sprinkle sugar on top and omg they were YUMMO! now I have to get more pumpkins! lol thanks all for the great tips! :D
To make these a little lighter I did them without the butter. Actually, I've always done them without butter (never knew anyone used it). Just cleaned the seeds, salted them, and popped them in the oven until they were golden brown. They're so good that I'm going to go buy more pumpkins just for the seeds. If you make enough, you can store them in an airtight container and enjoy them longer, if they last that long!
Best pumpkin seed recipe I've ever tried. Easy and tasty! I followed the recipe exactly.
Recipe a good start- but before roasting, need to boil in salted water as suggested by other reviewers. So much better than roasting alone.
I've roasted pumpkin seeds many times, but could never consistently get the temperature to baking time ratio correct. This is a great basic recipe and starting point for more creative endeavors, and a classic treat, as is. My daughter and I like a little more salt and a lot more butter, but that's just us. I'm glad I followed the recipe exactly before reading the reviews. Boiling them in salt water and drying overnight is not necessary!!! It might have added something, but during this busy season, it would have created more dirty dishes, not to mention wasted time and paper towels. That being said, I do think the butter and salt mixture would adhere better to dry seeds. You can easily accomplish this by baking the seeds for 10 minutes before adding them to the butter /salt mixture. Thanks for a good classic recipe and instructions!!
Me, my kids, my friends and family all loved these! We did not crack them open and eat them, we ate them whole. The recipe needs to tell you how to prepare your pumpkin seeds, and here's what worked for me that was super delicious: Separated the seeds from the guts, layed them on paper towel to dry overnight. Melted 2 Tbls. of butter, and mixed the two in a bowl. Then, I put them on a cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray, and sprinkled them with season salt, to taste. Baked them at 300 for about 40 minutes shaking the pan a couple of times. stored them in a paper bag, so they stayed crunchy. The seeds were so warm, toasty, and awesomely crunchy and delicious! My 4yr old and 6 yr old loved them!
I modified it as well...the soaking in salt water for 2 hrs or boiling it tastes better...salt on the inside.
I made this as called for, except for the salt. Instead of salt I seasoned with Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning! It has salt in it as well as other seasonings and adds just the right kick! If you are making it for kids don't use too much, as it will have a bit of a bite...but otherwise it adds just the right amount of deliciousness!
Used less salt. Have also roasted seed of other squash like butternut.
I boiled the seeds in salty water for about 15 min to get the 'goop' off and get them a little more seasoned. Dried them over night on paper spread on the countertop. I then put them a glass pie dish with the butter and salt baked for 1 hour at 275*. Came out perfect! No fru fru seasoning- just pumpkin seeds!
I've done the boiling thing first, and truthfully, I notice very little difference in the final outcome, taste-wise. This recipe is so easy and quick and the roasted seeds come out very crunchy and delicious. So save yourself a step or two that other reviewers mentioned about boiling, letting sit out 24 hours, etc. If you want your roasted seeds quick and delicious, just follow the recipe here as written and you'll by happily munching in no time. But do experiment with flavors. I personally love some garlic powder mixed in with the butter and salt before I coat the seeds prior to roasting. Delicious!!
The kids really enjoyed these! I made three different kinds of seeds last night, & these were #1 for our 12 year old daughter, & #2 for our 11 year old son. My husband & I preferred the spiced seeds (found on this site) YUM! Thanks Rosemary!
This is a fair recipe for people with experience baking pumpkin seeds before, but for beginners, just thought i would add a few notes. 1) You need to clean the seeds off first by rinsing them in a collander under cold water until there are no pumpkin guts left on the. 2) After rinsing them, if you boil the seeds in a pot with some salt(you can add other seasonings too)then the shells will be much crispier after baking, and also it helps make them easier to digest. *approximately 3 cups water per cup of pumpkin seeds* 3)Just a note: adding other seasonings can be a very fun experience. my favorites are salt,rosemary, and garlic powder; and brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. all are very tasty!
We all devoured these!!
great flavor, but the oven temp at 300 was too high, most of them burnt. I'll try this again, but at a lower temp.
The hubby and I couldn't stop eating these! I soaked my seeds in salt water overnight then let the seeds dry all day. followed the directions in the recipe and they were great! Haven't made pumpkin seeds in years. Thanks for the recipe~
This was by far the best recipe I've tried for pumpkin seeds. Making sure they were dry before baking was the key. I added a little more butter and some garlic powder, and they are great!
Just a note to tell everyone I did this with all my seeds from Halloween. They turned out great and didn't last long in my house.
Boil the pumpkin seeds first about 30min in heavly salted water. This give them a salty flavor on the inside and allow the stringy pumpkin to seperate off the seeds easier. Let them cool. Remove ALL pumpkin residue or it will burn during roasting. Then roast or leave overnight to dry on baking dish and roast the next day. Takes only 25 min to roast and stir every 5-7min.
I used this recipe and it was pretty good. I do like to tweek things to my family's taste the only thing I changed was I added a little bit of garlic poweder then family ate them up ! Thanks, Sonya
very easy and delicious
Getting the pumpkin seeds out of the pumpkin, etc. is a hassle. But, we liked the results.
Very very good. I did boil them in salt water and have discovered this must be the key.
YUM! My first time making them and my 4 year old could even help! (It was that easy!) I added a dash of WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE and they turned out incredible! Thanks!
I had 4 cups, used 2 tbsp of butter and seasoned salt. Cooked @ 300 degrees for 1 hour, and stirred half way between. I did not drain or clean the seeds with water. I like that added taste of the pumpkin. Turned out great. Just watch to be sure they don't dry out too much.
I followed the recipe for the first time and it was great. I did crush my sea salt to a finer powder. This is great. Now I will adjust my salt to include a spicer blend. Once you know the end taste of the recipe you can adjust it. I would recommend to follow it first and then create your own.
Immediately after the seeds were baked, I moved them all close together and sprinkled 1T cinnamon sugar over the seeds. Back into the oven for about 2 minutes just to help set the sugar mix. YUM!!!
I have to give this recipe the best rating. I didn't know what to expect when I made these. Because I never even heard of eating Pumpkin Seeds before until my picky eater 4 year old daughter had them at school. I made them and she loved them they came out perfect, within 20 minutes of making them, my daughter ate them Shell and all. I did boil them for like 45 seconds before mixing in the butter mixture to make sure all excess pumpkin was off though, Just for my piece of mine. They were EXCELLENT. I cant wait till my next pumpkin. To me they taste like Sunflower seeds. Absolutley a keeper. Thank You!!!! :O)
Following the advice of other reviewers, I first boiled the seeds in heavily salted water until they turned somewhat gray. I then coated the seeds in a mixture of 1 TBS butter, 1 TBS olive oil, and salt after which I roasted them in the 300 degree oven for about 30 minutes on a foil-lined cookie sheet, stirring once. They were delicious and more flavorful than those I've merely roasted in salt and oil for many years. Thanks to the originator and to those reviewers who added suggestions.
I buy these in bulk at Winco (they are the raw pumpking seeds and are green not white). I soak them in 4 cups of warm water with 1/4 cup of salt for about 15 minutes. Put on a baking sheet and cook for about 15 minutes at 375 degrees. I'm addicted to these.
Made these as is, without drying them out beforehand. They are delicious.
for some reason we grew up basicly roasting our salted pumpkin seeds on an oiled cookie sheet until they were almost dry. these were good but i was curious about what other folks did. here we are at another halloween & i found this neat recipe. the butter gives the pumpkin seeds a richer taste & wonderful golden color. we added a bit more than a pinch of salt & someday may try this with garlic powder or seasoned salt but in the meantime the basic toasted pumpkin seed rules! thanks & have a great autumn, rosemary.
Wonderful!
This recipe was so delicious! I used low-fat yogurt butter, and I added cinnamon and sugar to the butter and salt mixture, and I coated the seeds in a cinnamon sugar mixture before baking them. The sugary taste was so good! Keep an eye on the time though, and check at least every 10 minutes. Sugar made pan sticky, but tasted very good. My family loved these! It's really a fool proof recipe. I'm 13 and I did it. Thanks Rosemary!
Don't follow this recipe as is - if you follow the directions exactly, your seeds will come out tasting and smelling like chewy, burnt popcorn. My suggestion would be to follow the reviews instead of the actual recipe. (Sometimes this site cracks me up - a recipe is rated as five stars, but everyone that rates it as such follows a completely modified recipe instead). Dry the raw seeds out for 24 hours, then boil in salted water for ten minutes, and dry. Cook at 250 instead of 300, and stir them every 10 minutes while they're cooking.
Very easy to make and good
Awesome recipie! And, easy to do!
I added some Worcester sauce and some garlic salt and they were perfect ! I made a double batch and they were gone the same night
These taste so much better with butter than the olive oil I've used in past years! Thanks for the recipe - this is the one we'll be using from now on!
My husband loved these. I rinsed the seeds and let them dry overnight. I then sprayed seeds with fat free olive oil (only to cut down on calories but butter would have been more flavorful I think) and then sprinkled with sea salt. I baked them on the top rack in my oven for 40 minutes (until golden brown), stirring them every 10 minutes. After I took them out of the oven for the first stirring, I sprayed a bit more OO, and sprinkled a bit more salt. They turned out golden brown and crunchy.
I follow this recipe every time I carve our pumpkins. I usually coat with sugar & cinnamon instead of salt. Very good & easy recipe :)
Excellent! I had leftover pumpkins and wanted baked seeds...... What an easy recipe!
I thought this was a great recipe. The seeds turned out crunchy and buttery tasting. I used two cups of seeds and 2 tablespoons of melted butter. I sprinkled Lawry's seasoned salt all over the seeds before baking. Yummy. Thanks for a great recipe.Happy HALLOWEEN!
This is a great treat in the fall. Just a tip..boiling the seeds for 15-25 seconds makes it easier to remove the extras.
My 12 year old daughter made these all by herself, and used the seeds from our Halloween pumpkin. She added some sugar and cinnamon as another person suggested, and they are delicious. We all keep coming back for more! Thanks for a great recipe.
this is so good I wish me house was made out of it:-]
Best roasted pumpkin seeds I've ever made, incredibly easy!
Good! It was my first time roasting pumpkin seeds - they taste a little like salted popcorn!
Cleaned seeds then boiled in heavily salted water for 20 minutes. Mixed with 1 tbsp butter + 1 tbsp olive oil, garlic powder & Italian seasoning. My kids love pumpkin seeds & don't want to wait 24 hours so I don't do any of the drying out overngiht that others suggested. Just plan to bake them longer. YUMMMMM!!
Excellent! Far superior to any of the packaged pumpkin seeds you can buy at the grocery store. I added some garlic powder and my only batch was gone by the end of the next day. I've vowed to buy many more pumpkins next year just for the seeds!
I read the adjustments everyone said to try, but decided to go with the recipe as done. I sprayed the baking sheet with pam, then spread the pumpkin seeds on it, drizzled a little olive oil and a scoop of melted margarine (I Can't Believe it's not Butter) over the top of the seeds. A couple of grinds of sea salt, spread them out evenly with the back of a slotted spoon. and baked for 35-40 mins. (I stirred it twice during the cooking)... Really yummy!!
Just the recipe I was looking for.. simple and original! I used cooking spray instead of butter (less fat & calories.. came out perfect)
The BEST I've ever made! I soaked the cleaned seeds in salt water over night, then followed recipe the next morning! Everyone loved them!
perfect... trust me, i've tried the last few falls to carve the pumpkin and roast the seeds for a late night treat. i've burned, over spiced, slow cooked, and even left a day to dry.... this time i got it right! thank you!!!!!
this is the best recipe ever. Butter definately makes the difference. I too used some granulated garlic. Yum!!!
This was my first time roasting pumpkin seeds. It was so very easy & delicious.
These are the best pumpkin seeds I've ever roasted. So simple and yet, absolutely perfect. I had 3 cups of raw pumpkin seeds- 3 med/small pumpkins. Melted 2 Tbs. unsalted butter, poured butter over bowl of seeds and mixed with a spoon. Next I placed all the seeds on one cookie sheet and sprinkled with salt. Placed them in 300 degree gas oven and cooked for 45 minutes, stirring every few minutes. These seeds are beautifully golden and possess an amazing crunch! A perfect fall snack. Thank you!
Happy day after Halloween! I followed the recipe - somewhat. Followed one reviewer's advice and boiled the seeds, dried them overnight on a cookie sheet and then coated them with a butter, olive oil, and salt mixture. Roasted at 300 degrees for around 30 minutes. The family said they were the best we have had - thank you Rosemary.
I figured out that you really need to make sure that your seeds are dry. This recipe has little flavor. I used about 2 cups of dry seeds, 2 Tb butter, 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce and salt to taste. Slow cook those @ 250 for 2 hrs stirring occasionally. These were awesome. Try it, you will see.
These were really good right out of the oven, but later got really mushy and soft. Blah
First off, the boiling suggested by some reviewers isn't necessary if you soak the seeds in a bowl of water immediately after digging them out of the pumpkins and just scrub them between your hands once in awhile when you plop another handful into the bowl. Most of the guts come off easily. I allowed the seeds to dry about 24 hrs. I had twice the amount called for and I wanted spicy garlic-flavored seeds, so I used 2 tbsp homemade pepper oil (olive oil and red pepper flakes does nicely - let the mixture sit at least 24 hrs before using), and then mixed together 1tbsp sea salt and several healthy shakes of garlic powder and stirred that into the oiled seeds. I roasted them as the recipe directs and they're DELICIOUS!!! Totally addictive with just a hint of spicy heat.
I did this in my toaster oven so having them all spread out in one layer isn't possible. I reached in with a fork and stirred them every once in a while. One change, I didn't use butter but sprayed the seeds with Pam and then sprinkled with sea salt for one variety and cinnamon/sugar for the other. 200 degrees for about 25 minutes made them perfect. Simple and wonderful.
There appears to be a debate over whether to use butter or oil. I used butter because I love butter - wrong choice. Butter burns. Next time I will use oil.
just made them...and they were delicious. i added more salt b/c that's how we like them. i think i probably had them in for closer to an hour. i just kept watching and tasting them until they were the crispiness that i wanted.
Chnaged it up a little. Boiled then simmered the seeds AND some of the stringy pulp with 2 tsp of salt for about 15 min. In a seperate bowl, made a mixture of 1 stick of melted butter, 1/2 cup of honey and a pinch of cinnamon. After draining the seeds and pulp I mixed all of it together then spread out onto a cookie sheet. Baked for 30-35 min at 375 degrees or until they were toasty brown. The house smelled so good and it was soooo yummy, both seeds and pulp!
Tried this recipe with the seeds after carving our Halloween pumpkin - the smell was AMAZING and they tasted great too! I'd never made them with butter before - that made the difference!
We add a little cinnamon and sugar along with the salt. The sweet and salty combination makes it 5 starts in our book (4 starts with just the salt).
We had high hopes for this recipe after reading all the great reviews. We followed the recipe to a T, and they were burnt and bland. We made one batch plain, and added some honey to another batch. Both burned. We'll keep looking. Sorry.
great recipe, after removing from oven add 1 tablespoon of white sugar
Works okay, but I found it better to simmer seeds in salt water first. I then lightly dried seeds by spreading seeds on sheet pan and placing in oven that was brought to 300 degrees and then shut off. I found that dry seeds hold butter and oil better for the baking process. When baking seeds I used 1 tbs of unsalted butter melted and a few drops of EVOO and mixing in bowl (3 cups of seed). After baking at 300 for approx. 30 minutes I removed from oven and coated with nutritional yeast and a hint of sugar. The salted water adds plenty of salt, especially as these were primarily going for the kids. Nutritional yeast is a healthy alternative to salt and butter and toppings with weird additives. An additional hint: I found that if I bake on a silpat sheet it is not necessary to stir seed during baking as they brown equally well on bottom.
First time pumpkin seed roaster here! Very easy recipe. Don't make it too complicated! Just rinsed the seeds, patted dry with a microfiber dishcloth and put in my Pampered Chef Bar Pan, so no turning required. Delicious treat!
Very good, but I added more salt (about 1 tsp.)
I made these exactly as stated in the recipe. They were DELICIOUS. Had a hard time not eating them all myself. I had about 8 pumpkins. After they cool completely I am going to seal them in 4 oz packages using my Foodsaver and using them as part of treat baskets for Christmas.
Rather than boil in salt water per suggestions, I only changed up a bit by putting the seeds in a skillet with butter, ovoo, and sea salt. Stirred enough to heat through, then baked. Perfectly delicious!
Wonderfu recipel! I did boil them in salty water for 15 minutes first as some other reviewers suggested and have to say that made them perfect!
easy recipe for pumpkin seeds
Used this with butternut squash seeds. Tried what others said and dried overnight after rinsing and only needed 20 minutes to bake (follow your nose - when you smell it, it's ready!). I never used to eat roasted seeds with the shell on but these are delicious. Only needed about a teaspoon of butter for all the seeds in a small butternut squash.
I have found roasted pumpkin seeds MUCH tastier if you remove the guts from the seeds, but then bake the seeds with the guts. Also DON'T rinse them as this just rinses off the yummy pumpkin flavor. Bake in a glass pan with olive oil and salt and the guts, stirring occasionally. I get rave reviews from my co-workers for having such tasty seeds. They do get a little soggy if packed into tupperware or plastic bags, but still yummy.
Just made a batch and their great! I tossed them in butter and salt and then every 15 minutes took them out of the oven, shook them around, and added a little more salt. Simple and YUMMY!
Fantastic! Simple. Delicious.
Very nice...spice variations are endless!
We have been using this recipe for a couple of years now and this is the only way I will make them! They come out nice and crispy with a great flavor. THANKS!!! My kids and husband devour them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections