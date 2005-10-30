Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

806 Ratings
  • 5 516
  • 4 198
  • 3 57
  • 2 20
  • 1 15

Here is a super easy recipe for roasting fresh pumpkin seeds that come out perfectly every time.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
89 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 1/2 cups roasted pumpkin seeds
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Toss seeds in a bowl with the melted butter and salt. Spread the seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes or until golden brown; stir occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 3.6mg; sodium 12.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022