Fluffy Fruit Dip
This is a delicious fluffy orange flavored dip for skewered fruit. It is equally good spooned over cubes of fruit and served as a first course or dessert. Orange juice may be substituted for the liqueur.
The best dip ever, great with apples, pineapples, strawberies ect. A must at every party
I liked it but the folks at the party I brought it too thought it had to much of an alcohol taste. If I make it again, I will put way less than an ounce of alcohol and supplement with orange juice as another poster mentioned.
The best dip ever, great with apples, pineapples, strawberies ect. A must at every party
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmmmmmmm yum it's great! I never even bother with the orange zest or liqueur. Marshmallow fluff and cream cheese blended is THE best dip for strawberries. I always get raves with this.
This dip is incredible! I served it with slices of green and red apples and it was gone within minutes. Everyone asked for the recipe. From now on, I am definitely bringing this one to parties.
I liked it but the folks at the party I brought it too thought it had to much of an alcohol taste. If I make it again, I will put way less than an ounce of alcohol and supplement with orange juice as another poster mentioned.
Fast, easy, and delicous is what I was looking for in this dish. I will continue to server this as my fruit dip but maybe add some walnuts to it next time for a crunch effect.
I served this at a baby shower with fruit kabobs along with chocolate dip. Hardly anyone touched the chocolate...this recipe was all gone and I even made a double batch. I did use OJ instead of liqueor and it tasted wonderful
All I can say about the flavor of this dip is WOW! YUMMMMMMMMMY!
I love this recipe I could eat it for days!
Very easy to make, tastes great! I used the suggested orange juice in place of the orange liqueur. Sliced up apples dipped in this were delicious! It was a huge success! I will definitely be using this recipe many times in the future.
This is a great dip. I usually use 1 tablespoon of frozen orange juice concentrate instead of liqueur and zest, which works really well.
Really good & simple to prepare.
Wow! This is awesomelly delightful. I used OJ instead of liquer. YUMMMM
easy to make. To sweet according to my guests.
This was very tasty and easy to make except next time I would only use about half of the zested orange
I always use strawberry cream cheese during strawberry season. I still use a bit or orange juice - it helps with the consistency, too. And everybody loves it.
excellent dip
Made this for a cookout and once people tasted it was gone in less than 30 minutes.
Excellent recipe! Made this on thanksgiving as a pre-meal snack and everyone ate it up! I substituted orange extract for the orange zest. Yum. I will probably make this next time there's a potluck at work.
This was delicious! I made it for a snack after a tennis match and it got all eaten up (even though it rained, and the match was cancelled...I REALLY enjoyed it!!) ;-) Thanks for sharing!
I omit the orange zest and liqueur and use strawberry cream cheese for a strawberry flavored dip. I also stir in a spoonful of cool-whip which tastes great!
very, very good. I forgot to add the zest and it was still awesome. my husband and I ate a WHOLE pineapple before we realized it.
Very easy and good too!
I made the dip with orange juice instead of the liqueur because that is what I had in the house. It was a nice compliment to the sweet fruit. I personally would have given it a three star rating, but, my husband really liked it and gave it a five.
