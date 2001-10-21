Fluffy Fruit Dip

This is a delicious fluffy orange flavored dip for skewered fruit. It is equally good spooned over cubes of fruit and served as a first course or dessert. Orange juice may be substituted for the liqueur.

Recipe by Gayle Nelson

Directions

  • In a large bowl, fold together the marshmallow creme and cream cheese.

  • Stir in grated zest and liqueur or juice. Refrigerate until chilled.

