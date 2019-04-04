Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

4.5
647 Ratings
  • 5 459
  • 4 137
  • 3 27
  • 2 15
  • 1 9

Greek lentil soup or fakes (pronounced '"fah-kehs") is a staple in the Greek kitchen and an incredibly filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is, of course, optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!

Recipe by Diana Moutsopoulos

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
46 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lentils in a large saucepan; add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring water to a boil and cook for 10 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and garlic; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in lentils, 1 quart water, bay leaves, oregano, and rosemary. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato paste; season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until lentils have softened, 30 to 40 minutes. Add additional water if soup becomes too thick. Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 15.5g; sodium 56.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/06/2022