Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

Greek lentil soup or fakes (pronounced '"fah-kehs") is a staple in the Greek kitchen and an incredibly filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is, of course, optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
As the author of this recipe, I'd like to respond to some recent reviews. Indeed, this is a simple soup born out of generations that lived simply and were lucky if they had meat once every six months. The light and simple flavors are meant to be savored, and the vinegar at the end is imperative - it really adds a much needed dimension of flavour to the soup, and I'd never eat the soup without the vinegar! I use red wine vinegar. *** Also, someone commented on the soup not being healthy - with 1 tablespoon of olive oil per serving, and under 15 grams of (healthy) fat, I don't see how it could be considered otherwise! Anyone who knows anything about the revered Mediterranean diet knows that one of its virtues is olive oil as the main source of (healthy) fat. Skip the drizzle of olive oil at the end (which I often do) if you're scared of too much fat. *** Finally, for those who don't like rosemary, feel free to skip it - not everyone in Greece uses rosemary when making Fakes. Thanks and enjoy!
I make this all the time - It's pretty much a staple in my house now. I find that it is a very forgiving recipe. Make it with or without tomato paste; I actually prefer it without. Tonight I didn't have onion so I just used extra carrot and added a can of tomatoes. It's always yummy and satisfying. You have to add the vinegar though, it makes it much more flavorful. It doesn't matter what kind you use, I use balsamic most of the time. Perfect with crusty french bread and goat cheese..yum! Update: I recently began experimenting with the recipe by adding 3 diced and peeled red potatoes, a can of diced tomatoes, and a dash of cayenne. Perhaps not as traditional but delicious nonetheless!
My mom wouldn't give me a recipe for fakes because she said it was just in her head and I should just learn by watching but then she would never show me how to make them! So I searched the internet and your recipe seemed to be closest to what I thought it should. And it was! Delicious! Tastes just like my mom's. Don't tell HER though. ;)
I just recently went vegetarian for health and weight loss. This is one of the first recipes I tried. Wonderful! I used broth instead of water. Out of habit I accidentally used chicken broth, however next time i will use veggie broth. I also added an extra carrot and a finaly chopped zucchini for extra veggies. In addition, I didn't have brown lentils on hand - i had red, black and pearl barley. So i did 2 oz red lentils, 2 oz barley and 4 oz red lentils. It was superb. I def recommend to everyone.
Fakes are something out of this world! Super nutritious, good for you and with tons of flavor! Just a few tips from someone who is Greek: 1. Add a lot of carrots. They help with not feeling "heavy" after having a plate of legumes. 2. DO NOT FORGET TO RINSE THEM AFTER BOILING FOR A WHILE! IT IS A CRUCIAL STEP TO COOKING FAKES. IF YOU SKIP THIS STEP YOU WILL BE LEFT WITH LEGUMES TASTING LIKE DOG FOOD. YOU DO NOT WANT TO DO THIS. 3. Sprinkle some grated Greek cheese on top of your plate ex. xerotiri which is salty or something similar to it. 4. Grind some fresh black pepper. 5. Finally, for an extra boost of flavor add a few drops of mild Tabasco.... Fakes will soon become your new best -comfort food...
Easy to make, and delicious, especially when reheated the following day. I doubled the quantity of spices, and used chicken broth instead of water, but regardless of how you tweak this recipe the red wine vinegar topper is an absolute must!
This is very close to a recipe my mother would make when I was growing up. We didn't have a lot of money and this was a very economical yet nutritional and a very healthy meal. Serve with some crusty Italian bread and you have a real winner. My mom was Italian but didn't put the tomato or vinegar in it - she did add about a cup of chopped celery - she also didn't use rosemary. I know from making it more often than I can count that I will love this and will try it with the vinegar and rosemary. Can't belive some thought it was not healthy - just the fiber alone is worth it. Cut down on the oil if you must. This is not a highly spiced soup - it's savory and great on a rainy day. Thanks so much Diana for posting this one - it's comfort food and real winner in my book!
I have tried several lentil soup recipes trying to duplicate one that I enjoyed in a poplular little Greek restaurant in Manhattan. This tastes almost exactly like it. It is delicious, easy, healthy and inexpensive. I put in a bit more tomato paste & a pinch of herbs de provence & a very little bit of fresh rosemary. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I rinsed the lentils as another reviewer recommended & used a good splash of vinegar for each serving. This is a definite keeper!
Quick & EZ . Excellent flavor. If someone said "not enuf flavor, or boring", clearly they did not follow this recipe. It even says salt & pepper to taste. I added a bit more tomato paste, and cauliflower, but I sure didn't need to! YUM!!
This was delicious!!!! I let the lentils soak for an hour and a half before cooking, and so didn't need to boil/rinse as in step 1. They came out very soft. Also used chicken broth and left out the bay leaves as I was out of them. Definitely add the vinegar, 1-2 tablespoons per bowl right before you serve. Great Recipe!!!
Outstanding blend of flavors - one of those classic recipes in which every ingredient is essential, and the final product transcends the simplicity of the ingredients! I finally, finally had the time to make this soup, and it is fabulous!! I *love* lentils, and this soup - my gosh, it is wonderful, Diana! Thank you for sharing this recipe! :) I also liked your comment about this soup being meatless. You said, "this is a simple soup, born out of generations of (those) that lived simply and were lucky if they had meat once every six months." Nothing could be further from the truth - no further commentary needed. (Also, this is not a recipe for use in any slow cooker; this is a serious soup, that needs attention.) I used Greek Cook's suggestion of adding more carrots, and I also added chopped celery, along with some freshly-minced parsley (used a mezzaluna), for both flavor and additional color. I also added a sprig of fresh rosemary to this soup (see Step 2 in the directions), along with 2 bouillon cubes as another reviewer had mentioned - one chicken, and one vegetable. I also added more garlic, since I love garlic! I used the "Ponti" brand of red wine vinegar - I put that out on the table in a nice carafe, to be used as needed, along with a small carafe of extra virgin olive oil!! (Please do NOT use balsamic vinegar, as that is too strong for this delicate dish.) Serve with a nice bread, and there you have it! Excellent!! Thanks again, Diana!! ~ Lauren
outstanding! I've been looking for the lentil soup recipe my mom always made but couldn't find it because I thought it was an Italian recipe, turns out it is this recipe (minus the vinegar)! I'm so glad to have found it. It really is delicious. I didn't have any tomato paste so I just chopped up some tomatoes instead. YUMMY. THANK YOU!
Oh my goodness, this was so yummy. At the end, before I added the salt/pepper/paste, I tasted it, and it was so dang good that I didn't even think it needed added salt or pepper. And because I so loved the taste as is, I didn't even add the paste. I doubled the recipe..for leftovers..but only added 6 cups water and used that really $$ veggie broth powder from the HFS. I used 3 tsps of powder. Oh..seeing as I love garlic so much, I added 6 cloves. YES. SIX. :O To die for recipe Diana. I forgot to mention. I took a bit of the soup aside and tried the vinegar, and I really did not like that taste. I will leave that as an aside for anyone who wants to add on their own.
I have made this several times and it is WONDERFUL!! My boyfriend is from Athens and he is always talking about his grandmothers cooking. I made this soup for him and he absolutely loved it. So did the rest of our friends! =) He likes a LOT of olive oil so I increased the amount of oil. I also love to use Cavendar's Greek Seasoning. It adds a really nice touch. I love this soup because it tastes so good and it is really healthy too. It's also very inexpensive to make. AWESOME recipe Diana. Thanks so much. I brought a little bit of grandma back with this one! =)
Very good. When I read this I got hungry for it and had to have it... It reminded me of my familys recipe which I hadn't thought of until the end when I was reading about the vinegar & I realized where the vinegar or tart flavor came from! Being of Lebanese background we made this very similarly but instead of vinegar we used lemon juice & we used dried mint instead of oregano & rosemary. I like both recipes and glad I tried this one. I added a few flakes of red pepper and had it with a Greek type salad & small piece of homemade veggie pizza to take place of the bread-which I feel rounds out the meal. MUST HAVE BREAD!! : >) Thank you for the good Sunday night meal.
Great recipe! As close as you're going get to authentic village style lentil soup. I grew up eating this soup, but really started appreciating and savoring at the Grecian Taverna in Chicago. It's a great hardy soup for the winter months ahead. Vinegar and extra virgin olive oil are a must with a lot good bread, of course.
My mother-in-law grew up in Southern Greece and ran a restaurant with her now-passed husband for several years. Not much gets out of her kitchen without a healthy dose of cinnamon, which is excellent for flavor and digestion. This recipe produced a soup that is awfully close to hers and very good, although I made some modifications. I substituted chicken stock for the water, I added two stalks of celery, I skipped the rosemary, and I probably didn't use a full quarter cup of olive oil (I sprayed my pot with Pam Olive Oil and then went around the pan two or three times with a drizzle of olive oil). Then, REALLY IMPORTANTLY, I added a cinnamon stick when simmering the lentils You could just as easily use ground cinnamon if you don't have a stick. Also, I didn't skimp on the tomato paste or the oregano--I probably added about 1/2 of a small can of tomato paste and a scant tablespoon of oregano (I use dried and I always crush it by rubbing my palms together over the stock pot as I add it to the soup--just because that's how my MIL does it). Because I used stock, I skipped the additional salt. My husband liked it without the vinegar, I would recommend adding a little (not a lot) for brightness. With the cinnamon, you really could go either way. I didn't see the need to add olive oil at the end as a garnish so I skipped that. This is a great meal that will fill you up, is cheap, relatively easy to make, and will keep in the fridge for a week if you make extras.
Great recipe! Married to a Greek and made this for hubby during fasting time for Easter. Its delicious! I used green lentils (forgot it was brown lentils) which is why it turned out lighter. Taste is amazing! Better than the can stuff!!! Would highly recommend this recipe to anyone!
Love this! Very similar to the recipe I learned from my Greek mother-in-law. We usually add carrots, celery, and garlic. On occasion, we've added fresh shredded spinach (near the end of the cooking time). Sometimes, we've added a chopped potato or two, earlier in the cooking process. Makes it a little heartier. The vinegar is a must, for that tangy taste that makes this soup so satisfying.
So excited to find this recipe. Greek lentil soup is a fave in our house, having a Greek father! I haven't made it in a while, and could not find my tried & true recipe. This is it..or tastes darn close. You must use the vinegar..it's the only way to go...and makes a healthy soup more delish! Great soup for chilly winter evening, and great for energy!!
I am sure this recipe is quite good--I deviated from it quite a bit, though, and added instead of a quart of water, two cups of water and a cube of bouillon and a large can of organic crushed tomatoes with basil. I also included cubed potatoes with the carrots. It turned out a delicious thick lentil stewy soup, vegetarian and wonderful, even leftover. A splash of balsamic vinegar and a few crumbles of feta cheese on top was the lovely finishing touch.
My Greek friend brought this soup into work and I needed the recipe. Her recipes is very similar but she uses a small can of tomato sauce instead of the paste, she also adds celery and omits the rosemary, but what takes it to the another level is to add a splash of red wine vinegar before serving. A must try.
Nothing like finding traditional Greek recipes on the web. My mother-in-law (she pasted away 15 years ago) made this recipe many times and I would watch. I tried to duplicate this from memory to no avail. Not like Yai-yai's I would here. I tried your recipe and waited for my husbands and daughter's response. Got so many oohs and aahs along with a stroll down memory lane with thoughts of my mother-in-law on how she cooked with so much love. I realized in the past the ingredient I left out was the tomato paste and I also over cooked the lentils. Likeyou said, the vinegar makes this dish. I keep the vinegar on the table because my hubby puts in alot. Thanks a bunch. :)
This recipe is ridiculous!! Seriously, it's out of this world. I've made three different lentil soups from this site and they were pretty good but this one takes the cake! I doubled all of the spices in this recipe (I find that a lot of recipes on this site are very bland) and the flavor was amazing! Delish!
My husband is a Greek chef and this recipe is the closest that I found to his. He does a few things a little differently though that some of you may want to try. He doesn't put oregano or rosemary in it, but instead puts 6 whole-spice. Also, he puts a can on tomato sauce instead of tomato paste in it. He also puts 1/2 cup of olive oil in it, but doesn't add it til the end so that it doesn't get to hot since you have to be careful with overheating olive oil. Oh we also put apple cidar vinegar on it instead.
Excellent! Tastes just like my mom's. I also tried it with added potatoes, canned tomatoes and cayenne pepper as one reviewer recommended and liked the variation. We drizzled with balsamic vinegar and even my kids ages 3-11 ate it up. Diana, thank you so much for this gem!
Great recipe just like mother served to 8 kids about once a week using navy beans instead of lentilles with a small side portion of meat like broiled pork chop or lamb. Mother used a can of diced tomatoes or stewed tomatoes instead of some of the water. Also the vinegar is essential. Also add 1/2 celery stalk per serving with the top leaves included!
Excellent! I made this for our meal today, but I did make a few changes. I added about 1 cup of Morning Star Sausage Crumbles and I used Vegetable Broth instead of the water. It is a MUST to spritz a bit of Balsamic Vineagar on the soup when you eat it! YUMMO!!! I made some pits bread and some home made hummus and we had a feast! THanks for posting this recipe!!!
This is the perfect easy dish for a chilly fall evening and I'll be making it throughout the winter, too. It's so easy yet so delicious and nutritious. Serve with bread, cornbread or biscuits and it's a complete filling meal, especially for vegetarians! To those that said it was bland, make certain you sauté the onion, garlic and carrots to bring out the full flavor and boil the soup with the oregano and rosemary as directed before adding the tomato paste and simmering for the remaining minutes. To achieve the proper full-bodied flavor, follow the steps and you won't be disappointed. Also, don't forget to add the salt and pepper.
This is NOT something I would usually try to make, but a long time ago I bought a bag of lentils and had no idea what to do with them. I had all the other ingredients on hand so I gave it a try. I like it! I did make some changes: double the recipe EXCEPT for the amount of oil - left that at 1/4 cup, no rosemary, can of tomato sauce instead of paste. The vinegar at the end is delicious and necessary. I've tried both red wine and balsamic - both were good. This was SO CHEAP to make, filling and pretty healthy (5 WW PointsPlus points/cup).
I found this flavorless as written. It benefited from a teaspoon of cumin and a 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne. I served it with balsamic vinegar and feta as per another reviewers suggestion. The bites with the balsamic and feta were tasty, but overall not worth making again. This is the only dinner I've ever made that my family wouldn't finish.
This Fakes recipe is super easy! Traditional, and very tasty ! I added a little bit more tomato paste and it is perfect! I always double up the recipe with the intention of freezing half (easy prep for my on the go lifestyle), however whenever my extended family gets wind that I've made it, there are never any left overs to freeze! This has become a staple in my home. I love that it's healthy and weight watchers friendly!
Great, healthy recipe, although I tend to put more spices into dishes than most so I added a bit more oregano and rosemary than the recipe called for. I also wish a suggestion of how much vinegar to add at the end was directly in the ingredients section, because I rarely add vinegar to anything so I was unsure how much to add without overdoing it. :) But otherwise, good recipe!
I made this without the olive oil for a strict fast meal at church. I added celery and softened the veggies and garlic with a slow simmer in a bit of water. Added vinegar at the end and this was fabulous! I can't wait to try it with the oil once Lent is over. Everyone at church thought I cheated and added the oil, because the flavor had so much depth! Thanks for the recipe!
Diana - I made this in Athens, GR today for my Greek boyfriend and he said they were the best fakes ever! Thank you SO MUCH for the impressive recipe. We didn't have tomato paste so i used a pureed fresh tomato and it was great.
There is something so wholesome and satisfying to a good lentil soup. This one is DELICIOUS and I like a little drizzle of good Balsamic vinegar on it. Tangy and kind of sweet, it so complements the earthiness of the lentils. This freezes well also, for a quick dinner when you have no time to cook. Thanks Diana.
This recipe is very flexible! I used Split Green Lentils, instead of brown, and I threw in a can of diced tomatoes, instead of tomato paste, because it's what I had on hand. I doubled the amount of garlic. I used chicken stock, in place of water. This turned out delish! I added Red Wine Vinegar, and a drizzle of olive oil to each bowl, before serving. Had plenty left-over, and had lunch the next day (I forgot all about the vinegar and olive oil, but the soup was still delish!!). I rated 5 stars, because this soup is very flexible, and hard to mess it up! :)
My mother made this for me when I was a child. It brought back so many memories. Now I can make it for my family. I used lemon juice instead of vinegar because that was at hand and drizzled a little extra virgin olive oil as well, a really good quality, so for flavour only. Great recipe.
This is a delicious soup, although a little too polite for my tastes. The second time I made it I upped the spices and added 1/2 tsp cumin and a pinch of red pepper flakes. I also substituted vegetable stock for the water and a can of low sod diced tomatoes (with juice) for the paste. The vinegar garnish is a must, and I found that balsamic vinegar is better--smoother and less spiky than red wine vinegar. For a fuller meal, I accompanied the soup with Roasted Swiss Chard with Feta (on this site) and some crusty bread.
This is the best fakes soup recipe ever! The only complaint I have is that the quantity is too small. If you are making it for more than just yourself, double the recipe, because it is so good that everyone will want seconds!
I made this recipe for my potluck soup lunch at work. It was a hit!n I did not have tomato paste, so I added a few tablespoons of tomato sauce and reduced the water by a bit. I think next time around I might add some orzo to change it up a bit.
Delicious but I like thick lentil soup so I will keep the cover ajar for the last cooking period next time I make this. I liked the vinegar but my daughter didn't. The soup already has a delicious flavor.
I am new to cooking with lentils and since I had everything at home, I decided to give this a try for lunch today. I gotta say..I'm loving this recipe! It's very easy to make and is really healthy but great tasting! YUM. I am already planning on making another pot this week. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! It's most definitely a keeper!
This soup is wonderful and easy. I have made it several times now. Even my kids eat it. Last night I tossed in some shredded chicken....not a good idea! We all agreed I should have just left it the regular way.
This is a great cold weather soup. It's filling & delicious. I didn't have rosemary, so I omitted it, but stuck to the recipe other than that. I agree with other reviews I have read, the red wine vinegar & olive oil are a great addition to the soup. My husband typically frowns on lentils, but he ate every bite of his soup & kept saying how delicious it was! This is a keeper.
This soup was delicious. I made a double batch and followed the recipe to the letter. I will agree that the red wine vinegar really gives it some zip. Add it, you will not be sorry! I let the soup sit for about 90 minutes before I ate it. I think this helped the flavors meld together. Next time I might add chicken or beef broth instead of water. Maybe even some pancetta to keep the meat eaters happy i.e. the bf. Also, I got some already cooked brown lentil's from the store which was nice as I was able to skip step 1. I looked forward to serving this with a nice salad and bread for a hearty and healthy well rounded meal. I highly recommend this soup!!
This soup tastes great AND it's healthy! My husband thought it was "okay, a little too healthy-tasting" but I really liked it. Since soups usually taste better the day after they are made I made it a day ahead and I loved it. I used vegetable broth instead of water.
I made this in the slow cooker (2 hours on high) for my family and everyone loved it. I just threw threw soaked lentils and all the ingredients in the pot and turned it on. This is the traditional Italian way of making lentil soup. The vinegar at the end is the advice that you should heed. It doesn't actually change the flavour, just enhances. I used apple cider vinegar. We'll be using this recipe again. Thank you.
Yep, that is the authentic Greek recipe and a typical Friday meal in Greece. Very healthy indeed...May I add, other that the vinegar, accompany this with feta cheese and some sourdough bread. My family also very often had (dried) sardines on the table (for extra protein). These flavors all go great together with fakes.
Love love LOVE this! I've made it at least over a dozen times by now, my family and friends can't get enough! I've tweaked it so it's perfect for me. Few small changes: I use one teaspoon oregano, one teaspoon rosemary, and 3 bay leaves. Also I use 3 tablespoons tomato paste. Putting 1/2 tablespoon of the red wine vinegar at the end really gives it a nice depth of flavor. Try it with feta cheese and sriracha (for an extra kick) for even more flavor!
OMG!! It's simmering while I write this. I just tasted it and it has another 5 minutes or so to simmer. It is soooo delicious; just what I have been craving. Such rich flavor (maybe it's the Bay leaves that make it so yummy??). So easy, too. Next time I will double recipe just so I have enough for as many days as possible. I also just made the Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad and it's marinating right now. Can't wait to eat this Greek dinner!
Who ever review the fakes soup as unhealthy they are on drugs!!!for sure same goes for fasolada revythia etc...classic Greek soups with tons of vitamins and so good for you,well this is a great recipe and I also use red wine vinegar its a MUST!great job Hellas for ever elladara!!
Pretty good. I had to tinker a bit since I didn't have carrots and I really wanted to make this for dinner last night. I used red and orange bell peppers and canned tomatoes instead . . .probably not Greek, but I thought it worked. I liked it okay, but I forgot the vinegar suggestion completely, so I'm going to try that with the leftovers tonight. Bf thought it was okay but ate all of it, so it must've been good enough! I'm not sure about lentils in general, but I'm willing to keep trying them, and this was a good recipe to start with. Thanks for the recipe!
This is really great soup, and quite healthy. The only change I made to the recipe was to use half water/half veggie broth. As others have already mentioned, the vinegar is essential to this soup. Highly recommended, thanks for sharing this recipe!
This is very light in flavour so I tweaked it and made inauthentic Greek lentil soup. I upped the oregano and rosemary and added a touch of allspice. When cooking the lentils, I added 2 celery stalks which I discarded after cooking.
I really didn't expect this to amount to much after looking the ingredient list over, but man was I surprised!! This is so delicious, light and flavorful! Especially after you add the RWV and OO at the end. I will serve it over rice to make it more appealing to my kids but I will certainy keep making this just how the recipe calls! Note: all I had on hand were red lentils not brown.
This is a wonderfully simple soup. Instead of tomato paste, I used a can of crushed tomatoes, and fresh herbs from my garden. Sauteed the veggies in the oil to bring out the sugars before I poured in the lentils, tomato, and chicken stock instead of water. Delicious! I'm not Greek, but I wish I were!
Like this with balsamic, but think that the smell of two bay leaves is just overpowering. Next time will add only one leave. 1 liter (quart) of water is definitely not enough. I used 1qt of chicken stock and a few splashes of water. Love lentils!
This recipe is so simple but oh so good. I followed the recipe exactly (normally I use broth instead of water in other recipes) and I'm glad because it came out perfectly. And like everyone else said, the vinegar adds so much more flavor, definitely do it! I will make this again not only because it is so good but because it is also very healthy.
Excellent! The only change I made is to use chicken broth instead of water. Served with the red wine vinegar, the drizzle of olive oil, and toast with chevre spread on it... oh my! Absolutely delicious - I will be making again and again.
