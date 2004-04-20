Vanilla Pudding
This is an easy and very nice tasting desert. It goes well after a heavy meal or when you want something slightly sweet.
This was too simple for words! Tasty too! I don't always care for the taste of eggs so I gave this a try just to see if it would make a good banana pudding. It made an excellent, and fast banana pudding.This pudding, a few vanilla wafers and a couple of sliced bananas and life is good. Thanks for sharing an easy recipe!Read More
I really like the taste of this pudding, however I could not get it to thicken. While stirring I allowed the mixture to boil for quite some time, and still it did not thicken. I added about 2Tbls more starch, but by then the milk was already forming a lot of skin. It finally thickened with the extra starch, but the pudding is full of milk skin chunks. Should I tell my roomates it's tapioca?Read More
This has to be one of the simplest recipes I have come across. It takes about 10 mins from start to finish. The texture smooth and creamy. The reviewers who say it is bland intrigue me, what do you think vanilla pudding is going to taste like? If you want a stronger taste use a different essence, I have made them with almond essence and toasted almonds and also tried mixing 2-1/2 tsp of coffee with 1-1/2tsp of water in place of essence and they have all come out beautifully. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe it is a definite favourite.
This recipe is just what I was looking for. A light dessert recipe that's very easy to prepare. If you can make gravy from a packet you will have no problem with this recipe. Set up very quickly too (30 min.) for a nice mold.
This is the same recipe I've used for years, so I can vouch for it. You can add nearly any flavoring, including cocoa, (up to 1/4 cup). It's also a good base for many kinds of fruit (I use the fruit water with dry milk, instead of plain milk). I usually don't continue to let it cook after adding the vanilla...probably just from habit.
This is such a wonderful, simple vanilla pudding. Try it hot on a chilly day, it's the ultimate comfort food! I mix all the dry ingredients first, then whisk in the milk until everything is well blended before I start cooking the pudding, it turns out perfect every time!
This recipe came out pretty good. I added a bit of cocoa, as the vanilla was just a bit bland for me, but the consistency was right on. I think I might try it with bananas or use brown sugar for 1/2 of the recipe net time.
this pudding is wonderful! it thicken wonderfully, i was worried about how it would taste because most people seemed to have troubles with it but is was great! I didnt put it in molds i ate it warm
If what you want is a nice, easy vanilla pudding, this is it! I did, however, use only 1/4 cup sugar (actually, 2 Tbsps splenda and 2 Tbsps sugar) as I usually like things less sweet. It turned out perfect. My daughter thought it tasted just like the cooked packaged vanilla pudding (didn't notice the splenda at all) which she really likes.
I really liked this recipe for a base for other puddings and pies. I quadruppled this recipe and added 1 and a half cups of peanut butter and I made pies with it. I turned put perfectly.
My fiance and dad liked it a lot just as it was. I mixed in some crumbled chocholate cupcake in mine and it tastes like an oreo cookie! As earlier reviews commented, it sets up quickly. However, it takes a while to chill completely. Staying in my recipe box.
I hate the taste of eggs in pudding so I tried this and loved it. Made banana cream pie.....love it!
I love it... I love it alot
Easy recipe, very good pudding. A good recipe to keep in your back pocket since most have all these ingredients at any given time. I read the bad reviews and saw many were complaining that it'd burnt, disliked its foamy texture, etc, which all scream 'user error,' not the recipe. A few mentioned it not setting up, but I followed this recipe exactly using 2% milk, refrigerated it for 2 hours in serving-size small bowls, and it set up perfectly smooth, creamy, and exactly as pudding should. My kids loved it.
Very easy to prepare! This has a very simple vanilla flavor and it's not too sweet. I thought it was wonderful!
Lovely, simple, quick and satisfying. Easy to modify, and easy to fix problems. For example, I had to use an extra teaspoon of flour when I realized it wasn't thickening properly, but right after that the pudding behaved! It's cooing right now, I can't wait to eat it. (:
This was quite bland, and I found the consistancy too runny. I just couldn't get it to thicken quite right. I thought chilling it over night might help, but no. Next time I'll try more corn starch and maybe a little nutmeg.
This turned out more of a mousse than a pudding; a little on the foamy side. I used powdered vanilla flavoring rather than liquid, and I ended up using a total of 1 1/2 Tbsp. of that. I don't know how it's going to set up, but at the moment it's still really soft, more like a pastry cream than a pudding. Flavor-wise, it's very good. It would make a good base for stovetop rice pudding.
consistency was good, but (not to be rude) the pudding was VERY bland. Just not much flavor at all...
Ehh. I doubled the vanilla, but still pretty flavorless. Maybe a tablespoon or so of butter would have helped, or maybe more sugar, but it does need something!! I liked that it was easy to make, and eggless.
I was stirring it, and the mixture was burnt onto the pan, it made burnt flakes come up into it. We tasted it anyway, the flavor (minus the burnt flakes) was fine.
This is a very good recipe. I did alter it to fit my needs. I used it for filling for a cake so I needed it to be thicker. I doubled the recipe and cut the milk down to 3 cups. I also used splenda to make it sugar free. PERFECT!!
This was FANTASIC, I make a lot of instant pudding pies, but no more now I have this just add my own flavors and I can have any flavor I want. THANK YOU.
Exactly what I was looking for--a simple, light, eggless pudding. After my son had gum surgery, I was looking for something soft and a little bit sweet that would give him some nutrition, too, and this pudding worked well; I added some extra nonfat dry milk powder to increase the protein and calcium. He loved this pudding, even declared it "fascinating!"
I'm giving 5 stars for taste, but I would only give about 3 stars for consistency. After reading other reviews, I was prepared for thin consistency, but what I found what egg white consistency. This wasn't very appealing to my 7 and 4 year olds. I added fresh ground nutmeg and a little extra vanilla. The taste was outstanding, the consistency was not something I would serve.
It was tasty!!! a bit bland though. Thank you for sharing!!
I was in a pinch for vanilla pudding for my husband's banana pudding. I had never made homemade pudding before. I found this one and hoped it would work. I loved it. I doubled the recipe and added a stick of butter with the milk. I came out perfect. I will be using this again as the only recipe for my hubby's banana pudding!
I like it, and it came out perfect. REALLY GOOD RECIPE!!! My complements to whoever made it!
good recipes~
This was very good, except i burnt the bottom so there were little burnt bits floating around and that didnt taste very good. Make sure the heat isnt too high:)
I normally don't review recipes, but this is an AMAZING recipe! I am not a huge fan of vanilla pudding, but I am using it for a filling and this was the highest rated recipe. I am so very glad a tried it! I was licking the spoon and eating out of the saucepan! I had no problem with lumps, but I did take the advice of the other reviews and mixed the dry ingredients well before heating. I WILL be making this again and trying other flavors with the base ingredients! So long JELL-O! Thank you so much Bluebayou!
you can really taste the cornstarch. But it is still pretty good. I made a raspberry sauce to go with it. Gave it good flavor
this is a good and easy pudding recipe. i have made it a few times now. my only problem is that it wants to burn before it thickens up.
This was easy and delicious. Did not burn like other homemade puddings have. After making it and letting it sit in the fridge, I layered it with homemade whip cream and crushed graham crackers and banana slices in a cup for dessert. It was very good!
I've been making a vanilla pudding with egg in it, and it was good, but something just wasn't quite right. I made this one and wow! It was delicious. It's extremely important to use a good quality vanilla, as this gives it all the flavor. I also buy organic whole milk especially for making pudding. This pudding had a good consistency and excellent, pure flavor. Thank you for this recipe!
Quick and uses less sugar than most recipes I've used previously. I also add a couple of TBL of sour cream for a different taste occassionaly.
Awesome!! This is so easy and more healthy than the box pudding!! :)
I love this recipe it is quick and easy and very versatile! I have changed up the flavor h different extracts and everyone just seems to love it when I add in fresh berries!
This was very good! Easy!!! I wasn't too sweet. Great
I needed a simple pudding recipe for the rice pudding I was making and this was just what I needed. I made it a little more figure friendly with skim milk & splenda and it's delicious!
I think that this is a good basic no egg recipe. You can use different types of milk (as I did), different flavors (as I did) and alter the cornstarch to get the preferred consistency desired (however, I wouldn't use more cornstarch because you will start to taste it). Thank you, I needed a nice no egg recipe for pudding.
Excellent and easy!!! I was a little skeptical about this recipe because it has no egg in it but I needed a pudding in a pince. It was quick, easy, and delicious! It made a wonderful banana cream pie. thanks for posting. This will be my go to pudding!
The taste was ok, but this pudding didn't thicken at all, even after adding more cornstarch. I'll never make it again.
Easy to make, keepers
This is definitely better the next day - the flavor, the set. I like that there are no eggs. As in all my cooking, I use skim milk powder and water, so I was thinking I'll make up small batches to which I'll only have to add water and the extract to get a pudding that is every bit as good as the boxed variety. I still prefer Bird's or Edmund's Custard Powder but this recipe would be a handy replacement.
So easy and delicious!!! The consistency was perfect and creamy, I did add a dash of cinnamon and served with vanilla wafer cookies (recipe from this site).
Excellent and easy. It will take a while to thicken initially, but keep stirring.
I thought this was ok. I used good flavoring so it had good flavor. The texture was a little lackluster though. It was probably as good as a pudding without eggs or butter can be. I used it to make trifle with fresh bananas and banana cake. While we enjoyed the dessert, I doubt I would make this again. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I've been using this recipe since I was a teenager and it never fails . I add a tablespoon of butter in mine. It's great for banana pudding but you'please probably need to double the recipe in order to have enough to spread over the vanilla wafers and sliced bananas. My hubby loves it so much that he doesn't want me to ever use the instant pudding, like he grew up eating.
Perfectly easy and yummy! Make sure you stir constantly!
This was easy and delicious. I made Ba
This isn't packaged pudding! So easy. Just remember that the heat shouldn't be too high or the bottom will burn. Don't expect the taste and consistency of packaged pudding. It is a little thinner. Definitely a keeper.
I just made this and it turned out great! One thing I did differently to help it thicken was to cook the original recipe until it was hot enough to boil. I held it at just under boiling for about 4 minutes. Then I slowly poured in a mixture of 2T milk and 1T of cornstarch that had been mixed well to take the lumps out. Within 45 seconds of pouring this in, it began to thicken quickly. I turned the heat down a little to slow the thickening down so the cornstarch would cook into the pudding. Within 2 minutes, it was finished. There is no cornstarch taste, but a wonderful vanilla taste. Remember, you are making this from scratch...it takes a little patience to get it thick, but so worth it!!!
The flavor was alright but I also couldn't get it to thicken.
Excellent! I can't give this five stars only because I made this at my boyfriend's place, his kitchen is severely under stocked and I therefore had to fudge a lot of the recipe. But what I did get out of this recipe was excellent. Easy, tasty, firmed up nicely and quickly. Only made about a cup and a half, just to cover a vanilla poke cake because we had no icing.
LOVED IT!!turned out so good i made it with soya milk as i can't tolerate dairy.i poured it into cute little cups and left them in the fridge over night,perfect when you crave something sweet.thanks!
i really liked this recipe to keep it away from blandness i used some popsicle molds added some hot fudge sauce first then i poured this in next then i added some slices of banana and finished it off with jello! i put it in the fridge for 2 hours and then took it out off the mold into some good looking serving plates it tasted very good very colourful and it made a very good recipe for summer plus my kids loved it this way!
Did somebody omit the eggs from this recipe because it never thickened? AFTER adding 2 egg yolks, it finally started to thicken to a pudding consistency. Maybe I missed it in the write up but I didn't see eggs added. Without it, you'll end up w/ a white sauce that taste like vanilla.
I’ve made this recipe for years and find it versatile, easy, and delicious. For those who thought it was bland, might you be using cheaper vanilla? Double up if so. I’ve also noticed that old cornstarch sometimes doesn’t set up well. Make sure it’s fresh.
Good flavor, may try using stevia for baking next time to cut calories.
It tastes like the milk after you've eaten your sweet cereal out of it. It's a nice flavor, but it doesn't really taste like vanilla pudding.
Delicious! I used Almond milk instead. Thank you! Taste great and very easy to make.
Excellent
Easy delight. Light and flavorful using items in every pantry. It is so easy to embellish with different flavorings...cocnut, rum, maple, etc.
This took about 10 minutes to make, but people are right when they say it’s bland. I used one vanilla bean instead of using vanilla extract, so it had double the vanilla flavor. You could definitely taste the vanilla in the aftertaste, but otherwise it doesn’t have any real flavor. ??To fix it up, we let it set and then added a little bit? of vanilla rum and salted caramel to each ramekin. That made it delicious!
To thicken the pudding, I heated it over high, turning it to medium and cooking for two minutes while stirring constantly. it thickened nicely after an hour in the fridge. However, even after doubling the vanilla, the flavor was extremely bland. It did not taste like vanilla pudding.
Creamy, Velvety Smooth and easy. Cooking time on medium heat was 17 minutes with constant stirring needed. Well worth it! Thanks!
The taste is great and it's perfectly sweet but the texture is what you'd expect from homemade pudding, a bit lumpy.
I thought it was good, did not add any salt. Added cinnamon. Yummy! Tasted really good a little warm.
At my grandma's request, I added an egg the second time I made this. Much better that way. Oh... and I only boil for exactly one minute. As soon as the mixture begins to boil while you're stirring, start your timer. It will be a little thin when you remove from heat but--have faith--it will thicken as it cools.
I followed the recipe exactly, but the pudding did not set up properly--was thin and runny. I'm almost embarrassed to admit that it didn't work--seems so basic, and I'm an experienced cook. I don't know what the problem was.
I'm giving this 3 stars because it didn't fully thicken. I added 1 drop of yellow food coloring so it can have that yellow color that vanilla pudding has. Even though it taste pretty good, I'm going to try another recipe to see if that one will thicken up.
I will add a little extra cornstarch next time. This wasn't as thick as I usually like.
I often make adjustments to recipes but I followed this one as it was written and it came out great.
This recipe was perfect for my banana pudding parfait! I made it banana flavored by blending 2 cups of milk with 2 bananas!
Very good and very easy. I sprinkle nutmeg on top.
I addded coco powder and biscuit crumbs
This was so easy and just like my mom used to make!
I added a pinch of cinnamon, since cinnamon brings out the flavour of vanilla. It thickened just fine. I think for people that it doesn't thicken for, they need to cook longer and lower temperature and although it says to stir constantly, I find it thickens better if you let it sit a bit, but the temperature has to be low enough that it doesn't burn or coddle. Made mine with Splenda as we have to watch sugar in our household.
This pudding turned out great! The vanilla flavor was a little light, so I will add more my next batch.
Easy, very good!
I made the recipe exactly as written. The taste is perfect and it was super easy.
This recipe was so good. It was quick and easy and it tastes great. I added a little cinnamon sugar to it, and ate it as a dessert. I wasn't sure if it was going to be good or not. But it was fantastic! thank you so much.
Excellent and simple recipe!!! Delicious and velvety, sooo easy to make! I will NEVER buy those store packs again. Thanks for sharing!
When I tasted it, I knew I had eaten it before. It took me a few minutes, but I figured it out. It is Flan. I like Flan. But not everyone does. I would make it again. Light, not heavy. And not overly sweet.
Very nice pudding! I put 1/4 cocoa power . Wonderful. Also, I put some broken graham on the bottom of the molds. I'll do it again.
Very good!! Will be making again often. Easy and thickened well. I did add almost an extra tablespoon of cornstarch as I was using it as a filling cream in sweet rolls.
Pretty tasty! I added a handful of butterscotch chips, a little butter mixed in towards the end, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
This was great! I added cinnamon to the top. It worked as a garnish and it also added a good taste.
This is my first attempt at making pudding NOT out of a box. It turned out wonderfully. Had a great texture, and was pretty. However, I use pure vanilla, and the alcohol taste was strong. It was the first thing my hubby said. Other than that it was great. I can't wait to try it with a bit less vanilla, and add other flavors.....maybe pie filling stired in??
It didn't thicken....so my husband just drank it like a drink. :) Still tasted good.
I thought this recipe was easy and delicious. I poured the pudding over fresh fruit before it cooled and it was perfect.
I made (2) recipes. (1) vanilla, (1) chocolate (1/4 cup cocoa). Very easy to make (no eggs, no oil). Will definitely use this again as my pie base(s). Well done! Thx, for sharing!
Such an easy recipe. Great to make with your kids! I added leftover cooked brown rice, cinnamon and raisins for yummy rice pudding. The kids gobbled it up!!
Simple and quick!! Used just a pinch of salt and a stick of cinnamon the second time, came out perfect!!
I've made this recipe twice, once as is and once chocolate by substituting 1/4 cup cocoa for the vanilla. Both were wonderful and easy. It's also good warm, so no need to chill if you like warm pudding. I will never buy boxed mix again!
Tasty, a little too much sugar and not enough cornstarch. Had to add more which made some lumps
This was yummy. I had some milk that was getting ready to go bad and this was a great use for it. I made as stated and added the vanilla and it didn't seem to be enough so I more than doubled it just to get the vanilla flavor I was looking for. Will be making again
