Vanilla Pudding

4.3
142 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 42
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This is an easy and very nice tasting desert. It goes well after a heavy meal or when you want something slightly sweet.

Recipe by Sandra

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the sugar, corn starch and salt. Add milk and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens. Add vanilla and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour into individual molds rinsed with cold water; chill until firm and unmold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 166.8mg. Full Nutrition
