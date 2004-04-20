Vanilla Pudding

I just made this and it turned out great! One thing I did differently to help it thicken was to cook the original recipe until it was hot enough to boil. I held it at just under boiling for about 4 minutes. Then I slowly poured in a mixture of 2T milk and 1T of cornstarch that had been mixed well to take the lumps out. Within 45 seconds of pouring this in, it began to thicken quickly. I turned the heat down a little to slow the thickening down so the cornstarch would cook into the pudding. Within 2 minutes, it was finished. There is no cornstarch taste, but a wonderful vanilla taste. Remember, you are making this from scratch...it takes a little patience to get it thick, but so worth it!!!