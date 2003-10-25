Orange Slice Cake

1 of 45

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Fun to make. Followed recipe to a T and it turned out perfectly. A bit on the rich side so you only need a small slice, but sooo delicious. Also, quite sweet. Next time I'd cut the sugar by l/2 to 3/4 of a cup. Otherwise, wonderfully tasty. Ingredients are a bit pricey, but worth it. If you don't like cakes with dried fruits, but want a festive cake, this is definitely the one. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars This is a recipe my grandmom used to make and I have the recipe the only difference is that when you do the oj mixture you put it on let it cool and then wrap in foil for a week and set if fridge. then bring it back out and do the oj mixture again you might have to use toothpick or something like that for mixture to go into cake. everytime you eat it when through wrap in foil and put in fridge. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I was VERY leery to make this cake, but my girlfriend insisted it was delicious. She was right!!! My teen-aged daughter, who hates coconut, would not stop eating it and my husband, who eats mostly healthy things, said he has become addicted to this cake. Personally, my daughter and I thought it was best still slightly warm. (But we still loved it days later.) My husband felt it improved with age. No matter what the cost (it wasn't cheap to make) I will be making this cake again and again. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars My mother made this every Christmas since the 1960's. The only difference - her recipe called for only 8 oz. of dates, and added 2 tablespoons of grated orange peel and was baked at 325. She always used a large (16 x 5 x 5) loaf pan. In recent years, I've been the one who bakes it each December. The cake always collapsed when the glaze was poured over it, so a couple of years ago, I tried heating the glaze in the microwave first. It works! The cake remains full size. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This has become a family tradition--and is now requested by our friends as well. It's actually not that labor intensive (unless you're a box mix person)-- just a few more ingredients than normal. Snip the candies with scissors and purchase chopped dates to cut down on prep time. (BTW: Don't even try to make it in a bundt pan--not big enough) Wrap in with plastic then foil. Place in the refrigerator and turn twice a day for the first couple days. It helps to distribute the orange juice more evenly through the cake. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I had originally got this recipe from my mom which she had got it from my aunt.. anyways Its an old fashion southern cake. I used this same recipe on here.. Major tip: You leave the cake in the pan over night it helped to let my pan set in a very warm water bath for about 1-2 mins then attempt to flip it out. Mine wouldn t come out until I did this. Hope this helps J Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars When I was a little girl, my grandmother would make this cake for my birthday. She has since died and we've misplaced her recipe. This is the closest I've found. One difference that may help is that instead of an orange juice glaze, she soaked paper towels in juice and wrapped the cake completely with the towels. The juice soaks in to the cake! No sticky mess and less sweet. GREAT!!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars The cake was good, but I had problems getting the cake out of the pan the next morning. I finally heated the pan for a few minutes in the oven. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe has been in my family for 30+ years. The only difference is they added 1 cup raisins, I don't care for raisins so I add 1 cup crasines. Since cranberries go so well with oranges it makes it more scrumptous. I do wrap my cake tightly in plastic wrap then again in foil wrap & store it in the fridge at least 1 wk, turning it over every day so the juice doesn't settle on the bottom. It definately gets better over time! Helpful (14)