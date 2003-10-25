Orange Slice Cake

A wonderful holiday cake made with candy orange slices.

By Carol

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a mixing bowl, cream margarine and granulated sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk and add to the creamed mixture.

  • Place flour in a large bowl and add dates, orange slices, and nuts. Stir to coat each piece. Add flour mixture and coconut to creamed mixture. This makes a very stiff dough, so it will be necessary to stir with a wooden spoon.

  • Pour batter into the tube pan. Bake for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. As soon as cake comes from oven, combine the orange juice and confectioners sugar and pour over hot cake. Let stand in pan overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
928 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 156.4g; fat 33g; cholesterol 103.1mg; sodium 289.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Most helpful positive review

bluebayou
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2003
Excellent! Fun to make. Followed recipe to a T and it turned out perfectly. A bit on the rich side so you only need a small slice, but sooo delicious. Also, quite sweet. Next time I'd cut the sugar by l/2 to 3/4 of a cup. Otherwise, wonderfully tasty. Ingredients are a bit pricey, but worth it. If you don't like cakes with dried fruits, but want a festive cake, this is definitely the one. Read More
Most helpful critical review

sweetiefire420
Rating: 3 stars
03/24/2012
hard to get out of the pan almost overflowed my large bundt pan. Won't make again. Read More
Reviews:
bustingup1
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2006
This is a recipe my grandmom used to make and I have the recipe the only difference is that when you do the oj mixture you put it on let it cool and then wrap in foil for a week and set if fridge. then bring it back out and do the oj mixture again you might have to use toothpick or something like that for mixture to go into cake. everytime you eat it when through wrap in foil and put in fridge. Read More
Chupas
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2008
I was VERY leery to make this cake, but my girlfriend insisted it was delicious. She was right!!! My teen-aged daughter, who hates coconut, would not stop eating it and my husband, who eats mostly healthy things, said he has become addicted to this cake. Personally, my daughter and I thought it was best still slightly warm. (But we still loved it days later.) My husband felt it improved with age. No matter what the cost (it wasn't cheap to make) I will be making this cake again and again. Read More
Minstrelcraft
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
My mother made this every Christmas since the 1960's. The only difference - her recipe called for only 8 oz. of dates, and added 2 tablespoons of grated orange peel and was baked at 325. She always used a large (16 x 5 x 5) loaf pan. In recent years, I've been the one who bakes it each December. The cake always collapsed when the glaze was poured over it, so a couple of years ago, I tried heating the glaze in the microwave first. It works! The cake remains full size. Read More
AnnainOK
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2007
This has become a family tradition--and is now requested by our friends as well. It's actually not that labor intensive (unless you're a box mix person)-- just a few more ingredients than normal. Snip the candies with scissors and purchase chopped dates to cut down on prep time. (BTW: Don't even try to make it in a bundt pan--not big enough) Wrap in with plastic then foil. Place in the refrigerator and turn twice a day for the first couple days. It helps to distribute the orange juice more evenly through the cake. Read More
MsLisaKY
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2011
I had originally got this recipe from my mom which she had got it from my aunt.. anyways Its an old fashion southern cake. I used this same recipe on here.. Major tip: You leave the cake in the pan over night it helped to let my pan set in a very warm water bath for about 1-2 mins then attempt to flip it out. Mine wouldn t come out until I did this. Hope this helps J Read More
KIMBERLY32
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2002
When I was a little girl, my grandmother would make this cake for my birthday. She has since died and we've misplaced her recipe. This is the closest I've found. One difference that may help is that instead of an orange juice glaze, she soaked paper towels in juice and wrapped the cake completely with the towels. The juice soaks in to the cake! No sticky mess and less sweet. GREAT!!! Read More
grammy3
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2002
The cake was good, but I had problems getting the cake out of the pan the next morning. I finally heated the pan for a few minutes in the oven. Read More
Ronda
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2011
This recipe has been in my family for 30+ years. The only difference is they added 1 cup raisins, I don't care for raisins so I add 1 cup crasines. Since cranberries go so well with oranges it makes it more scrumptous. I do wrap my cake tightly in plastic wrap then again in foil wrap & store it in the fridge at least 1 wk, turning it over every day so the juice doesn't settle on the bottom. It definately gets better over time! Read More
sweetiefire420
Rating: 3 stars
03/24/2012
hard to get out of the pan almost overflowed my large bundt pan. Won't make again. Read More
