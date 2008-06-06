Tricia's Pineapple Cheese Casserole

A wonderful Thanksgiving dinner side dish that sounds like a dessert.

Recipe by Marilyn McCormack

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread pineapple in the bottom of a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, flour and cheese. Add to casserole dish.

  • Sprinkle crackers over the top of pineapple and cheese mixture. Pour melted butter over the top and bake for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 371.4mg. Full Nutrition
