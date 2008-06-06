Tricia's Pineapple Cheese Casserole

SUPERB SIDE DISH WITH A GLAZED HAM My family has been making this recipe for years and it is always a huge hit. Like a previous review, The sweet and savory flavor of this dish pairs beautifully with a ham. It would also be great addition to a brunch buffet. I agree with some of the earlier reviews that the tidbits are much easier to eat. I mix the pineapples with the dry ingredients and add a splash of pineapple juice to keep it moist. We have always used Ritz crackers but I love the idea of the Cheez-its and will be trying that soon! I finely crush the crackers to the consistency of bread crumbs which elevates the presentation. Don't skimp on the toppings and use as much as you need to make a 1/2 inch topping. This is good old fashioned comfort food at it's very best!!!!