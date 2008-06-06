Tricia's Pineapple Cheese Casserole
A wonderful Thanksgiving dinner side dish that sounds like a dessert.
I make this regularly for any office function. Actually, now they just tell me to bring the pineapple cheese casserole. I prefer it with pineapple tidbits if you can get them. Its great with chucks but the tidbits are just the perfect size not so bulky. Yes, you can use the low fat crackers but try it the wheat Ritz or any knock off brand of wheat ritz type crackers. It is even better! You wont be sorry you made it.Read More
to sweet dont make this againRead More
Doctored it up a bit // added 2 cans of the chunk and 1 can of crushed pineapple and it came out awesome. kept the juice w/the crushed but didn't use the chunked juice. I also used an entire sleeve of the ritz crackers as it gave much better look and then I didn't waste any crackers by getting stale. I dabbed butter ontop and baked as directed. It went over wonderful w/the additional of pineapple & crackers.
I've had this recipe for years and it is one of my favorites....great with breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner! I like to use pineapple tidbits instead of chunks. I usuallly don't tell people what's in it until after they've tasted it (the combination of ingredients seems kind of bizzare!) I recently took this to a gathering and 12 people out of 14 asked for the recipe!
I liked this-served it with chicken.
WOW! This was OUTSTANDING! I've had this type of casserole before and really loved it, but I've never made one myself. I halved the recipe for just my husband and I. He went back for seconds! I had to put the oven at 375 because I was making a chicken dish with this and it worked out just fine. I just took it out when it was browned and beautiful. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this recipe for Easter and served it with ham. Everyone loved it. I added extra crackers and combined pineapple, sugar and flour, then layered with cheese, then the crackers. It's great to make ahead too. Just wait and add the cracker topping right before putting it in the oven.
This is an absolutely delicious side dish, especially with ham. It's good hot or cold. It's great to tote along to a pot luck.
SUPERB SIDE DISH WITH A GLAZED HAM My family has been making this recipe for years and it is always a huge hit. Like a previous review, The sweet and savory flavor of this dish pairs beautifully with a ham. It would also be great addition to a brunch buffet. I agree with some of the earlier reviews that the tidbits are much easier to eat. I mix the pineapples with the dry ingredients and add a splash of pineapple juice to keep it moist. We have always used Ritz crackers but I love the idea of the Cheez-its and will be trying that soon! I finely crush the crackers to the consistency of bread crumbs which elevates the presentation. Don't skimp on the toppings and use as much as you need to make a 1/2 inch topping. This is good old fashioned comfort food at it's very best!!!!
I made this the other night and it was AWESOME!!! The only thing I will change next time will be to add more pineapple as it was not enough in my opinion. But still great!
This recipe is still one of my FAVORITE dishes to prepare during the fall--especially for Thanksgiving. It goes wonderfully well with a main dish of ham. I use CRUSHED pineapple instead and it works MUCH better. I have made this every year since I first tried it back in 2007. Thank you Tricia!!
This is a great recipe. Everyone that's had, it loved it and wanted more. I did make a change or two though. Not because I wanted to but because I had to. I used Panko bread crumbs rather than crackers. I then dusted the panko with white sugar and then poured the butter on. People swear there's coconut in the recipe. Thanks Tricia for sharing.
After moving to North Carolina I heard about a pineapple casserole and knew I needed to find a recipe for it. This seems odd but really comes together well. I do prefer crushed pineapple to chunk, it's just much easier to eat. It's always a hit and it's a must at every family get-together.
Yummy, I put three cans of pineapple, two tidbits unsweetened and one crushed unsweetened and drained all except left some juice in the crushed pineapple. I would cut back on the sugar to 1/2 cup. But a winner!
My family loves this and requests I make every Thanksgiving. After reading the reviews I added crushed and the chunks, heated 4 Tablespoons of Eagle Brannd milk in the microwave just enough to warm slightly and drizzled with a fork over each serving all it needs is a tiny amount on top and it blends wonderfully.
I had to change the recipe a bit I only had 1 20 ounce can of pineapple chunks and 1 20 ounce can of crushed. I also cut the amount of sugar to a 1/2 cup. It was yummy. I brought it to a work pot luck today and it was a big hit!
My Family has been making this for years...I use crushed pineapples.... Its always a hit..
What a delightful surprise of flavor. Made exactly as posted and don't recommend any changes. It is great just as posted.
I had this at a cub scout pot luck and it was so good. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was gone quick.
This is a different sidedish. Once tried, people love it. Will serve again for our Christmas buffet.
I used Cheez-its for the crust on top, and WOW!! I haven't tried this with the plain crackers, and I don't think I have to! I was pleasantly surprised by the combo of flavors...salty, buttery, sweet. I will definitely be making this over and over!
This is excellent, but is so much better with fresh pineapple instead of canned.
Amazing! just amazing!
Great! Added the crushed pineapple as recommended, wonderful!!
Loved it! I've tweaked the recipe by using 1/2 cheezits crackers and 1/2 Ritz type crackers and its even better. Tastes just like what my Grammy Rose used to make.
Definately different. My 9 year old daughter ate it right up but the adults weren't too sure about it. Everyone agreed that it was different and good. I think I used too many crackers and the cheese was a bit hard to get off the side of the casserole bowl, but no complaints from me.
Make this often. I omit all of the sugar, the pineapple itself is sweet enough. I also only drain one of the cans of pineapple and use half the butter. Turns out delicious.
This recipe is so awesome! My husband loved it! I will definitely make it again and again!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. Mom Mom makes it sometimes for family events. I agree that the mixture sound kind of strange, but the flavors all compliment each other so well!
As strange as these ingredients may sound - this dish always gets a very high rating when I take it to office luncheons, Thanksgiving, or just any place that needs a side dish. It is excellent!
Made this for my niece's luau party last night and there weren't any leftovers! Got rave reviews!
I made this for a luau. It was a huge hit. Everyone in the fam thought I was crazy to put these ingredients together, but boy does it taste good. I used some crushed and some chunks of pineapple. Yummy!
Mediocre.
Actually, I had my son make it to take to Thanksgiving dinner at my in laws, and it was a big hit. He confessed that he may have misunderstood something, and he didn't think that he had really mixed up the pineapple with the dry ingredients that well. I would have never noticed it, tho! Very buttery and 'cheesy' tasting.
I love this recipe! I've been making it for years and it's always requested during the Holidays!
I made a half-batch the first time to make sure my family would eat it. It disappeared quickly! I used a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple, which seemed to make a good balance with the rest of the ingredients.
this recipe had a good flavor, but was much too dry! i followed the directions exactly, but it turned out way too crunchy and dry.
I make this dish every Easter and my family loves it! What a great combination with ham!
l made this recipe step by step, but I was not a fan of it at all. I love pineapple and thought it would've tasted better. I want be making this again.
I think this recipe has actually caused two men to fall in love with me (my brothers-in-law). It is THE perfect complement to ham but its fabulous with anything. The only thing I changed was to cut the sugar a bit to 2/3 cup. Wonderful.
This is one of our favorite sides/desserts. So simple to make and delicious every time!
it was good cut back on sugar little to sweet
I've ben making this for years! It is a family and friends' favorite! Great as a Thanksgiving side dish or could be a dessert. It's that great!
I have made this a couple of times it is wonderful!!
Made recipe as provided. It was wonderful and I would not change anything about it.
Made it according to recipe, except substituted gluten free flour for reg flour. It's like a pineapple cobbler. The cheese is not an obvious flavor at all. It was so awesome! I made it as a side, but it's really a dessert.
Just like moms!
I have always enjoyed this dish when people have brought it to potlucks, so I decided to make it for Thanksgiving this year. Really enjoyed it. My one mistake was I added the crushed pineapple with the tidbits based on other reviews and apparently didn't get it drained enough so there was juice in the bottom of the casserole dish and that's not attractive, so drain your pineapple well! Next time I will omit the crushed, its tradtionally made with just the tidbits. I was hesitant to add all of that flour/sugar mixture bc there was so much, but it truly does dissolve. I used a whole sleeve of Ritz crackers. Yummy... thanks OP!
This is excellent I added a small can of crushed pineapple which kept it quite moist. My kids loved it with the fresh ham
Wonderful side dish. Everyone was asking for the recipe
Was so good! I did cut suger in half and was just right.
Great as a side dish when serving a spiral cooked ham. So easy and delish! I cut the sugar in half and add another 2 Tbs of flour. Also cut the butter for the crust as it is just as yummy but fewer calories.
Amazing taste considering the ingredients. I did cut the sugar in half...personal taste. I would definitely make again. Next time I might cook a bit longer to assure that the cheddar is melted.
Takes pineapple to the level of sweet potato casserole. No longer reserved for dessert...
5 stars! Very easy and very tasty!
We were rather shocked that the combination of ingredients is actually quite tasty. I did not have Ritz type crackers on hand. I used seasoned crouton's. Crushed , placed over top, drizzled with melted butter. It was great, but I suspect the other crackers would have added more. Will try that next time.
Best pineapple cheese dish I have ever made. I use tidbits instead of chunks though. Everyone loves this dish!
I made this for our Thanksgiving dinner with friends and everyone loved it and went back for seconds! I did look at previous reviews and added a third can of pineapple. I was torn over which type of pineapple to use so I just went ahead and did one of each - crushed, tidbits, and chunks. I would agree with others that the smaller pieces are better. Next time I’ll use 2 cans tidbits, one crushed. Thanks for the recipe!
Mine came out dry. Not sure what I did wrong. I had to keep it warming in the oven for a while. Maybe that’s why.
The first time I heard of pineapple cheese casserole, I thought it sounded really weird. Pineapple and cheese together?? But it's amazingly good! I made this exactly as the recipe calls for. Turned out perfect.
I make this as a side dish for pot lucks, family get-together dinners, and BBQs, but I substitute Splenda for the sugar. It is delicious, carries well, and it is fast, and easy to make. My family and so friends love it.
I made a half batch, just to try it out. I only had a 20 oz can of pineapple, and that was all good (I had read the reviews indicating that extra pineapple would be helpful!). I didn't use as much sugar, and it was still very sweet. I'm normally indifferent to pineapple, but this - this I thought was delicious! Oh, and I only had white whole wheat flour on hand, and a cheese mix (not just cheddar). No matter - still delicious!
I never considered a combination of pineapple and cheese but this was fantastic and a perfect side dish to ham! I followed some suggestions by others and the only things that I changed were using pineapple tidbits instead of chunks, 1/2 cup sugar, and added 1 teaspoon cinnamon. I also combined the dry ingredients together and added a little of the reserved pinappl juice to moisten it as suggested by others as well. There was almost none left over. This was so easy to make and will definitely make it again. Loved it!
Great as is !
This is also good with Cool Whip on top!
Made this years ago while in North Carolina. Was happy to have the recipe again. It was a hit for Thanksgiving.
This recipe was fabulous for Thanksgiving!! Everyone loved this recipe!! They were not sure iif it was a side dish or dessert but it tasted like pineapple pie wwith the crackers!! I will be making this dish again and again throughout the year!!!
this was a huge hit at Christmas!!
I changed it. I used two cans of crushed pineapple all drained... I've been mixed all the ingredients together and put it in the pan.. The night crumbled a whole sleeve of wheat Ritz crackers.. Melted the butter and put on top... Bake at 3:55 for 30 minutes. Delicious.
I did not like it! Flour, sugar and cheese did not blend good at all! I will not make it gain!
Love this and so easy. My husband suggested that we have it weekly!
Totally addictive.
Every time I make it, it disappears. Always a crowd favorite!
I made this as a side dish to our Christmas Ham, and it was an absolute HIT!!! About 9 hrs. out of the oven now, on Christmas Day, and there are about 3 forkfuls left before the casserole dish lands in the sink to be cleaned. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
This was a very good (if sweet) side dish! This is something especially tasty served with a poultry dish. Thanks for the recipe!
Used 1/2 cup of sugar not 1 cup. Took pineapple juice with 1 tsp of lemon juice plus 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Cooked down to a syrup. Poured over dish after baked. Got thumbs up from all at dinner.
Favorite dish of Christmas Dinner. As others noted, great compliment to Christmas ham. Wasn't sure about the directions whether the pineapple should be mixed with the flour so I split half the casserole with pinapple just on the bottom and flour mixture on top and the other half mixed the pinapple with the flower mixture. Will say that not mixing turned out better.
