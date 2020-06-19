Mom's Sushi Rice

This is my mom's simple and easy recipe for sushi rice. Can be modified to your taste.

By PUMPKINBIRD

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
5 cups
10
Directions

  • Place rice into a large, deep bowl. Fill with cold water and rub rice together with hands until water turns milky white. Pour off cloudy water, being careful not to pour out rice. Repeat 3 or 4 times until you can see rice through 3 inches of water.

  • Drain rice in a fine strainer, then place into a saucepan along with konbu and 3 cups water. Allow to stand for 30 minutes. Stir together rice vinegar, sugar, and salt until dissolved in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Cover, and bring rice to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to stand, covered, for 5 minutes.

  • Scrape rice into a bowl; remove and discard konbu. Stir in vinegar mixture until well incorporated and no lumps of rice remain. Allow to cool at room temperature. For a shinier appearance, use an electric fan to cool rice rapidly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 296.2mg. Full Nutrition
