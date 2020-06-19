Mom's Sushi Rice
This is my mom's simple and easy recipe for sushi rice. Can be modified to your taste.
I made according to directions minus the konbu dried kelp and it turned out fabulous. The secret is to follow the instructions carefully-let the rice sit/dry completely etc. (do not mess with it too much) ALSO: When adding the rice vinegar mixture do not mix it in but kneed with very few strokes just until combined so the rice grains keep their integrity and do not become soft and paste like. I highly recommend this recipe...thank you for posting!Read More
I thought the 3 cups was only for rinsing the rice, because it just barely covers the rice in the saucepan. It doesn't say in the written instructions how much water to add to the rice, and because I knew it would be 5 cups yield, I filled my regular saucepan up to the top with water. Well, I wasted nearly half a bag of rice. It's is so gluggy and disgusting. Too much water. It would be great if the recipe could be altered to say, "then place into a saucepan along with the konbu and 3 CUPS of water" if this is the case and you only need 3 cups. As someone who has never made sushi rice before, I have absolutely no idea if this is what you do so any help would be very much appreciated.Read More
We just came back from living in Japan and I was craving sushi. I made this today and it was very good! I did not have the kelp but it worked out very well without it. I will use this recipe again next time I have another craving!
Excellent rice! I actually made this with Adobo chicken tonight to test it out before I make sushi and I found it to be wonderful! I did heat the rice vinegar and sugar until the sugar dissolved, The directions seemed to be missing that step or maybe it was just implied.
There are lots of different kinds of rice vinegar. Seasoned rice vinegar has sugar or corn syrup added. The vinegar I bought in the Asian food section of the store has no added sugar. Before you add the sugar called for in this recipe read the ingredient label to see if it has sugar. If it does you need to reduce or omit the sugar or your rice will be too sweet.
Delicious! I didn't have the kelp so I omitted it. I served it warm as a side dish with sesame seared tuna. This will definitely be my new side dish for asian meals.
very good! I was nervous to try and make sushi for the first time, but this rice turned out awesome. I was a lot easier to cook than i thought it would be. Over-all though-sushi is a pain! hah i'll be going out to eat for sushi next time.
This makes fantastic "sticky" rice. I cut back on the sugar and vinegar a little bit to suit taste and omitted the kelp. This is exactly what I have been looking for.
Great recipe, removed the kelp though ... not due to preference, just didn't have it on hand. I would actually reduce the vinegar and sugar slightly. My rice was a little too "sticky" and it made it difficult to roll. As with all sushi rice, make sure you have a bit of vinegar/water mix to wet your fingers so the rice doesn't stick and make a mess! This mix is also great to wet your knife before slicing your sushi so it cuts through nice and clean. Overall great recipe!
Wow, thats some good sushi rice!!!! Rice has great flavor.
Absolutely delicious! I love this in sushi or simply by itself. Easy to make also. * may take more than 3-4 washes for rice water to turn up clear
This recipe worked great! It was my first time making sushi and it came out perfectly. Thanks!
A+, I will always use this recipe for my sushi rolls! Thank you!
Great recipe for sushi rice, but it came out a little on the mushy side so I'm going to reduce the amount of water by just a little bit next time. One thing to note: When you initially pour in the vinegar mixture and mix the rice, it may seem overly sweet. You have to thoroughly mix the rice and then let it completely cool before using it. The flavor changes as it cools. I was scared about the sweetness at first, but after it completely cooled, I used it to make my California Maki (roll). It tasted perfect - restaurant quality sushi rice. I'm definitely keeping this recipe!
We found the recipe a bit too sweet. I will use less sugar next time. Also, a significant omission is that you need to wet your hands to handle the rice to make nigiri or rolls. Otherwise, it will stick to your hands like glue. Otherwise, it's close to a good recipe.
this is the best sushi rice i have ever made so much nicer than using the ready mix !
YUM YUM YUM Very easy to make and very good. I even served it by itself, as a side to salmon.
This recipe was absolutely perfect - I unfortunately didn't have the konbu, but will attempt to get some for next time. The vinegar/sugar/salt ratio was just perfect though; flavoured the rice without overwhelming it, and gave it the ideal texture for sushi. To facilitate the sugar dissolving I just microwaved my mixture for 20 seconds at a time, stirring, until it was uniformly incorporated.
I have been making nori maki (rolled sushi) for 20 years, but this is the best sushi rice recipe yet. It turns out perfect every time!
Be careful when rinsing the rice if you don't have a strainer to use, that rice is sneaky! Otherwise, it is just dandy! it's sticky, it's tasty, it'll suit my purposes. This is my first attempt ever at sushi rice so I made it to be the side for my Korean BBQ, which was a great plan, with steamed mixed veggies, it was perfect. I halved the recipe and there's a TON left over. apparently, if you wrap warm rice in plastic wrap, then bag it you can freeze it and it'll be just dandy the next day (or week). Wonderful recipe. I'm making Inari with this next time!
I was looking for something to make with hawaiian pulled pork and found this recipe. It's amazing! I didn't have sushi rice, so I made it with another short grain starchy rice and it turned out perfectly. I also didn't make it with the konbu, but it turned out just like the sticky rice I've had in so many hawaiian restaurants. Thanks for the great recipe!
Fantastic sticky rice! Just like the restaurants.
Excellent base recipe for sushi rice. I'd recommend making it exactly per the original directions first, then tweak future preparations based on your own taste. Personally, I found it to be slightly too sweet and vinegary for use in sushi rolls (although perfect if you're just craving the rice alone), and have reduced both the rice vinegar and sugar by 1.5 tablespoons, with excellent results.
Came out perfect I did not use the konbu
wonderful no fail recipe! I was all out of white sugar so I used brown, which left a little more bite than white sugar did, but still fabulous. Will update when I attempt it with brown rice.
Rice came out perfectly. This is the best sushi rice recipe. Thanks!
Excellent!
This was pretty good. I only had long grain rice and I used that and regular white vinegar. I have never made rice with these different steps before. The liquid mixture tasted really strong and I was worried it would be over-powering, but it wasn't. The rice tasted a tad bit vinegary, sugary, and salty. I think it would be perfect for sushi in consistency. My only regret was making the full 8 servings for 2 of us, as cutting it back to 4 would have been very easy. It was nice to have a plain white rice, but with a little added flavor.
Perfect sushi rice!!! YUM!
Amazing. Perfect. We eat a lot of sushi, which has been expensive. I've tried to make sushi in the past, but couldn't get the rice right -- and sushi is more about rice than about fish. THIS recipe made the most wonderful rice -- and I was really reluctant, because of the added sugar. But it turned out perfect! This recipe makes about five rolls. Yummmmmmmmm!
I can't imagine any japanese restaurant using this recipe. After seeing the post stating it might take more than 3-4 rinses, I tried to rinse until clear. 45 minutes of countless washing and wrinkled raw hands were not enough to make the water clear. I gave up and just continued with the recipe. There was also too much sugar. The rice became very sweet. I love sushi, but I don't think I will be following this recipe again. It's just too painful!
definitely the best recipe i have used yet. Make sure you microwave the vinegar mixture all together first. so it becomes homogenous. Also make sure you fan the rice off. It isnt just about a shiny color, but also about the vinegar flavor. the ingredients, ratios, and cook times are all perfect :)
So easy, and so very delicious. Thank you for this awesome recipe.
I've made this several times now and it has turned out perfectly everytime! This recipe changed my life. Now that I know how easy it is to prepare your own sushi, I'll never order it and pay double the price again. Thank you! (PS- this is cheating, but I find that spreading the rice on the nori with a frosting spoon makes the entire process easy and 100% cleaner.)
This rice is perfect! I used this to make sushi at home for the first time last night. It was a hit.
I LOVE this recipe. I use it to make homemade California rolls. I usually don't make as much rice since my husband doesn't like sushi rolls but it is so easy to half the rice vinegar mixture and then add to the rice "to taste" based on how much rice I made. I, personally, put the vinegar mixture in the microwave so it all dissolves. Plus, having a rice steamer makes step 3 easy! Great recipe! :)
This rice recipe was really really good. I have never made sushi rice before and this was fantastic. I bought SEASONED rice vinegar by accident, and it actually added a light flavor that was really good.
Awesome. I used this for crab nigirizushi.
Now, THIS is a GREAT recipe for sushi rice. It even includes the bit about fanning the rice (which, when I was little, my auntie assured me was VERY important). Of course, we used actual hand fans, though!
This rice was delicious. I followed the directions exactly and it came out perfect. I washed the rice about 4 times, rubbing it hard between my hands. I was able to get the sugar and salt to dissolve in the vinegar without heating it - but I did whisk it really well for a few minutes - it may have been easier to heat it up :) It was a great consistency for the sushi. It was really sticky (make sure you wet your hands when using it) and tasted like sushi from a restaurant. I found the flavors to be just perfect - not too sweet or vinegary. I did let it cool completely before using it. This will definitely be our go-to sushi rice recipe.
I cannot believe how perfect this turned out! Exactly the recipe we needed.
Perfect every time.
Excellent. Had it with sashimi. Great combination.
Sushi is my absolute favorite thing in the world! Before, I only was able to enjoy it on special occasions, but with this recipe, now I make it every Saturday. I was amazed at how good this tasted, by itself or in a sushi roll. Delicious. I add toasted sesame seeds and have never used kelp and it's perfect. My sushi fanatic friends loved it as well and were really surprised at how well it turned out. I use imitation crab, nori, cucumber, sriracha sauce, and avocado to make the PERFECT sushi the serve it with soy sauce and wasabi. So good!
Perfect
This is the EXACT way we made this in Culinary School - they must of gotten the recipe from your mom! Perfect!
Easy to make, with great results. It was my first time make sushi... and it turned out very well!
great rice! Can't go wrong. I make it in my rice cooker and got it perfect the 1st time I've ever made sushi rice :)
Best sushi rice I have found on the web! I have been trying to make my own sushi for a while now and this recipe was perfect!
Perfect in every way! Wonderful flavor, and great texture. My kids participated by fanning the rice for me as I stirred in the vinegar mixture. They thought it was "the best rice ever!" We will definitely use this recipe every time we make sushi
Turned out perfectly, delicious!
I love the taste of sushi rice. This time, I served it hot with Japanese Zucchini and Onions on top.
Perfect mix of vinegar and sugar! This was my first time at attempting sushi and it went quite well. I found myself eating the rice while I was waiting for it to cool.
This sushi rice was exceptional! I used it to make some shrimp nigirizushi, and it came out wonderfully.
This is a wonderful recipe. I followed it to the letter other than I added my vinegar/sugar mix after the rice was done. Simply because I forgot to add it when I put the rice on. I stirred it in well and spread it out on a cookie sheet to cool. We used Saran Wrap to roll the sushi with as a few others had said and it worked great. These were the first three I have ever rolled and I am proud. It tastes great! I won't need to try any other rice recipe for my sushi.
perfect! i didnt have any kombu so i used a green tea bag for a little flavor. yum yum yum! perfect for making my sushi rolls!
This is the perfect receipe that I have been seeking. I also didn't have the kelp but I do not need to be that authentic. :) This was easy and perfect. The extras steps in technique make a huge difference. Thank you so much!
I used the proportions of rice, water, and seasonings called for and the finished rice was delicious. I did have to heat the vinegar mixture in the microwave for a few seconds to get the sugar to dissolve completely. I also must have cooked the rice at too low a temperature as I had to give it a few extra minutes on the stove before it seemed all done. Add about 2 Tbl toasted sesame seeds to really make this pop. Great recipe. A half batch is perfect for two people, as it makes six rolls; however, it's best if we do a full recipe (2.25 cups raw rice) because we might want to make more rolls, bigger rolls, or have leftover to make inari. After several experiments, our favorite vegetarian filling is avocado with generous panko and sriracha. Yum! Note: one time a friend tried to do this in a large cast-iron pot, and she burned the rice. Either it was the pot or she wasn't paying attention and let it boil too long... but I'd steer clear of iron pots for this recipe.
This turned out too sticky and not very easy to work with. It was good however cause we ate it all:)
It is an understatement to say that I'm TERRIBLE at making rice. I always burn the bottom of the pan even when I'm following package directions. I even burnt rice the one time I tried using a rice cooker. I followed this recipe exactly, minus the kelp. It turned out amazing!!! The rice was perfectly cooked and slid right out of the pan into the bowl. These extra steps are somewhat time consuming but so worth it. I bought a rice rinser at a Chinese store and it made washing the rice totally easy. Delicious on its own or perfect for sushi. I will ONLY make this from now on.
I use this recipe everytime I make sushi now. Has the perfect stickiness! Tastes good too!
My 10 year old son took a sushi making class a few months ago. I loved the rice recipe he brought home. Sadly I don't know where I put it so I needed to find another recipe. I have used this one many times and it has always turned out perfect. 4 stars because I like my son's recipe better because his doesn't use white sugar but mirin. This is a close second however
I used this recipe as a model for the version I made. I used my rice cooker instead of cooking on the stove. I used 2.5 cups (rice cooker cups) of rice and I didn't use the kelp. Because of the increase in rice, I added a smidge more vinegar. I followed the directions as far as rinsing the rice and letting it sit for 30 mins. After the rice was cooked, I shut off the rice cooker and let it sit for 15 minutes. While the rice was cooking, I heated the vinegar until simmer, then shut it off and added the sugar and salt so that it would dissolve more thoroughly. I let it cool before drizzling and mixing into the cooked rice, which at the same time, I fanned until room temperature. Made great sushi rolls.
This rice was so good even by itself! But I did make sushi rolls with it tonight and it was fab! No need to go out for sushi anymore... Thanks so much for the recipe!
Awesome sushi rice recipe! I cooled mine in the fan to make it extra shiny. Be careful as this makes a lot of rice.
This is so perfect! My husband and I probably make sushi once a week or so and this is ALWAYS our go to recipe for the rice. There have been times where we haven't had time to let the rice sit for 30 minutes before cooking it and it's still turned out great! I still haven't had a chance to add kelp to it like the recipe calls for but I hope to eventually!! I'm sure that would be great. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us all!!!
The rice turned out absolutely perfect for the sushi I made. My family and I loved it. Wouldn't change a thing!
It's WAY too sweet to be good sushi rice.
AWESOME!!! This was so delicious! Followed it to the T! (no dried kelp). Made sushi for the first time and got lots of great reviews! Gonna make it again acc. to this recipe! tx!
Changed nothing, did not use all of the vinegar mixture - should be called Mom's Perfect Sushi Rice. Did spread the rice out on a piece of foil to cool - that worked well, I just used the bamboo paddle to move the right amount of rice onto the nori.
Turned out perfect. Love the taste, consistency and texture. I used it to create a Sushi-Roll Rice Salad.
First attempt at sushi and came out fantastic. No need to look for another recipe again. PERFECT!
Did not care for this at all. Too heavy on the rice vinegar :(
My son is very picky about his rice, but he just loves this. I made this for him and a bunch of his friends before a football game and they all raved about it.
Makes perfect rice! I used this recipe to make onigiri (Japanese rice balls) to put in my packed lunch for school, and they were delicious.
This has essentially become my go-to recipe. It SEEMS too sweet when it's first made (especially when it's still warm), but after it cools and is used with other ingredients, I find that its flavor is perfect. I like to add a few squirts of fresh lemon juice to mine. Just keep in mind that flavors are always more intense in warm food; the salt/sweet flavors NEED to be more intense in the warm rice so that, when it cools, it will have proper flavor.
My son loves sushi and said this is really good. I will take his word for it. It really isn't my thing.
really easy. halved the recipe and it made 6 rolls
Good rice.
Its the perfect recipe.
Halved the sugar and it was perfect. I added all the ingredients into the pot instead of adding the vinegar dressing at the end, and it was perfect consistency!
I did not have any konbu dried kelp however I decided to give it a try anyway. This recipe is great except that to our taste it had too much vinegar. Otherwise, the rice came out perfect.
Wonderful recipe first time I ever made sushi and it came out perfectly because of this rice!
Awesome! I just made a meal out if it tonight. I'm a college student and things like this are fun and easy to make.
Perfect just the way it was written. I served this up with Japanese Fried Chicken and Japanese Sesame Green Beans. Even my 8 year old cleaned his plate.
Thanks for the recipe. It was great and perfect for sushi.
Fantastic! Prepare with enough time to chill slightly.
Too much liquid - take out 1/2 cup!
This was great. I decided to give sushi making a try for my hubby's birthday tonight and it turned out awesome. Spicy tuna, philly and cali rolls :) yum.
It was okay, a little too sticky and went hard really fast
I prefer less sugar and more salt.
This recipe is perfect- the right amount of flavor and tang without being overwhelming and wonderful texture. My boyfriend ate the whole bowl literally before I could do anything with it!
Yumm... perfect amount without overwhelming rice flavor
Excellent ratio of sugar and vinegar.
Best sushi rice recipe. Softly sweet but so delicious.
Excellent recipe! : )
Very good, thanks!
Very good! Followed recipe exactly and it tasted great in my unagi rolls!
