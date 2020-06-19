Mom's Sushi Rice

I used the proportions of rice, water, and seasonings called for and the finished rice was delicious. I did have to heat the vinegar mixture in the microwave for a few seconds to get the sugar to dissolve completely. I also must have cooked the rice at too low a temperature as I had to give it a few extra minutes on the stove before it seemed all done. Add about 2 Tbl toasted sesame seeds to really make this pop. Great recipe. A half batch is perfect for two people, as it makes six rolls; however, it's best if we do a full recipe (2.25 cups raw rice) because we might want to make more rolls, bigger rolls, or have leftover to make inari. After several experiments, our favorite vegetarian filling is avocado with generous panko and sriracha. Yum! Note: one time a friend tried to do this in a large cast-iron pot, and she burned the rice. Either it was the pot or she wasn't paying attention and let it boil too long... but I'd steer clear of iron pots for this recipe.