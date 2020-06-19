Romaine and Mandarin Orange Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

DELICIOUS!!! I am rating the dressing portion of this recipe only, although I'm sure the salad with this dressing on it would still be five stars! I made half the recipe of dressing, cutting the sugar back to 1/4 cup, as other reviewers suggested, and I used about 1 T. of finely minced sweet onion instead of the red onion. I had an apple that had been hanging around way too long and a few dried cranberries left in the bag, so I added those to red leaf lettuce, chopped green onion and toasted almonds for a marvelous salad that hubby and I both really liked. I'll be making this dressing again for sure!! Here's a little tip that I've used many times since I like to do as much ahead of time as possible. Chop apple and toss in a little of the dressing making sure to coat well, then refrigerate until ready to toss the salad. This keeps the apples from turning brown - works like a charm!