Romaine and Mandarin Orange Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

98 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

I always get rave reviews when I serve this simple salad with a zesty poppy seed dressing! I often don't use the full amount of dressing, as I prefer less.

By Joni B

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place vinegar, sugar, red onion, mustard powder, and salt into the bowl of a blender. Cover, and puree on high until smooth. Reduce blender speed to medium-low; slowly pour in the vegetable oil and blend until incorporated and the dressing is creamy. Stir in the poppy seeds and set aside.

  • To serve, toss the romaine in a large bowl with the crumbled bacon, Mandarin oranges, and enough dressing to moisten. Place onto salad plates and sprinkle with toasted almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 341.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022