Pumpkin Pudding I
A Pumpkin desert with a crumb topping. Serve it with whipped cream.
Instead of individual spices, I used almost two teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice. I also added a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract to the "filling". I served this warm in bowls topped with Cool Whip. Very close to Paula Deen's Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake only without the cream cheese. The "filling" is really sweet, though. This was a tasty dessert that I could make with items in my pantry. I think it gets better the more it sits......it must because my husband and I keep sneaking bites.Read More
I had this recipe in my recipe box for a couple years, so I was excited to finally make it! Unfortunately, neither of us liked it. The pumpkin part had a strange texture and although the cake mix part was delicious, we only ate a little bit and it sat in the fridge for a while until I threw it away. Sorry!Read More
Just delicious! The fact that it's quick and easy is just a bonus!! Absolutely yummy! Certainly a 'must try'!!!
Canadian Thanksgiving (early October) has just passed. My traditional pie loving family thought thisalternative was wonderful!
Quick and easy to make and can serve more than a pie. Tastes good, but I think either more butter needs to be used for the topping or less cake mix because I had patches of the topping that were still dry after cooking which took away from the overall taste.
My son LOVED this dish! However, I used a Jiffy yellow cake mix, the small box. I would NOT even use a whole Duncan Hines cake mix, it would be TOO doughy. The Jiffy size works great. Also, I had no evaporated milk so I substituted 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk and diluted it in a little bit of warm water to an excellent consistency. THIS DESSERT IS TO DIE FOR!!
Don't try to replace the cake mix with pancake mix - who'd have known unless someone tried it once?
Even my brother-in-law, who normally doesn't eat pumpkin, loved this one!
Fantastic Thanksgiving treat! Everyone loved this and it was simple to make. I used butter cake mix instead of the usual yellow cake and it was fabulous. Feeds a large group.
great!!
My son likes it!!
WAYYYY too sweet! Might try it again and double everything but the sugar and the cake mix.
This is so much better than pumpkin pie! only use 1/2 the cake mix, and all the butter, for a scrumptious topping. Then drizzle sweetened condensed milk on the top before baking the final 5 minutes or so. Delicous. I've used this recipe as a guide to make bread pudding out of dried out pumpkin bread too. Very good. Thanks for sharing.
I just made this today and it was a hit. Great served warm with whipped topping. I used 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice in place of the spices they suggested. Will make again!
This is a delicious pudding recipe. Next time I will use less cake mix because I had some dry patches. I will definately make this pudding again and again!
There's way too much spice in this recipe! If you cut the spices by half, I bet it would turn out fine.
I've been making this seasonally since 2008. My wife frequently requests it, as well as my coworkers.
The only thing different I did was use my home canned pumpkin instead of store bought. Amazing recipe! Thanks!
