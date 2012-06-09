Pumpkin Pudding I

25 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A Pumpkin desert with a crumb topping. Serve it with whipped cream.

By Metha

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs, brown sugar, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and evaporated milk. Mix until smooth and pour into 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Top the pumpkin mixture with yellow cake mix (dry), melt 1/3 cup margarine and drizzle over cake mix until covered. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Allow to cool uncovered and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 441.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022