Roast Beef Burritos
Turn your leftover roast beef into an amazing Mexican meal! The beef is mixed with onions, tomatoes, chilies, seasonings, and served up burrito style. You will love this recipe.
I used this recipe as a jumpping off point. I used shredded beef (from my left over roast), omitted the red pepper flakes, and taco sauce and only used 1 chopped tomato (all i had on hand). After filling and folding the tortilla shell i fried them for a (3-5 minutes per side) in a 10 in no stick skillet for a crispier burrito. They turned out wonderful will be adding this recipe left over ideas.Read More
Am I missing something here? Do I add the taco sauce to the beef mixture and let it simmer?Read More
Delicious! I used alot more cumin than the recipe calls for (about 1 1/2 tsp.) and I didn't have tomatoes or taco sauce on hand so I just used Pace salsa. Very tasty, we loved it! Great way to use leftover roast beef, thanks for the recipe.
This is an easy and tasty way to use up my left over roast beef from Sunday dinner. I followed the recipe except I put a dab of sour cream on the beef mixture before folding it up. I think the next time I'll put the roast beef mixture in a baked taco bowl and top with the cheese, lettuce and some sour cream for a change.
Made this tonight and was excellent. I thought I would add something to the preperation part. I had no taco sauce but made one from this site. Instructions omitted saying when to add so added it with the beef. I jullienned the beef because it stayed together better in the burritos. I drained the chilies too. I added half the cheese to the hot mixture just before putting together. After warming tortillas and assembling, I poured over any leftover filling and heated covered for 15 minutes @350, sprinkled on remaining cheese and heated only until melted. Served with lettuce and a dallop of sour cream. This is a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe.
What a great way to use up leftover pot roast for a quick Mexican meal ! I left out the red peppers and taco sauce and used a can of hot green chili's and tomatoes instead.(including juices from the can) I then added a bit of water to the entire mix, boiled then simmered to reduce the water and some of the juices. Added shredded cheese and lettuce as toppings when done. These came out great and we will be having them again. Thank you.
Wow, these were really great! Used some leftover roast beef (also from this site) and followed the instructions exactly. *The recipe calls for an 8oz. bottle of taco sauce but doesn't ever say what to do with it so... We added it to the skillet with the tomatoes (we used a can of diced tomatoes, drained) and simmered until it thickened (about 17 mins). This is definitely going into the rotation! Thanks!
This is a neat recipe! I made it with leftover roast beef. It tasted just like the filling for chimichangas. I will be using this recipe with all types of leftover meats. Thanks.
This was a great way to use leftover roast beef. I did do a bit of 'tweaking' I sauted onions and red peppers until tender, then added diced pieces of roast beef and some fresh cilantro. I also added 1/2 pkg of taco seasons and 1/2 pkg of ranch dressing (which gives it a very creamy taste). Instead of taco sauce and chiles I used a can of Rotel. I sauted until it had thickened. I also spread some refried beans on the flour tortillas and then rolled the burritos and spray with pam Baked at 400 for about 25 minutes, or until the to burritos become lightly browned and crispy. Top with mexian or cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa.
Very good, easy to make recipe. Lots of flavor. We added fresh guacamole to the burrito b/4 rolling it up. Husband loved them! Will make again.
Was looking for something different for lunches. This was great. I did not have a can of green chilies so I used a can of Rotel in place of the chilies and last tomatoe. It was a little juicer but it was great.
Raving reviews from my family! I'm very excited to have a new healthy meal and a new recipe for leftovers!
I get bored cooking the same ol', same ol' meals and love to try new recipes. Lately I've had a streak with some really bad results. This however was OUTSTANDING!!!! I followed the recipe as written, used the popular taco chain restaurant's jar of mild taco sauce, and I didn't add the diced tomatoes to the pan to cook, I added them to the burritos when I added the lettuce and cheese. I also added a dollup of sour cream to each! YUM-YUM-YUM-YUM...What a fantastic Lefover-makeover recipe!!!!! Nothing was leftover, not a drop, not a crumb, not even the tiniest morsel! D-E-L-I-S-H!!!!!
Fantastic idea for leftover roast!! I usually hate the taste of day old roast but this was really good. I highly recommend this recipe!
This was awesome! Like another reviewer, I used salsa in place of the tomatoes and taco sauce, then used part of the cheese inside, wrapped and topped with remaining cheese, baked for 15 min at 350 degrees to crisp up a bit. Other than that, I followed the recipe to a T. Garnished with sour cream and shredded lettuce. Very good and a great way to use up left over roast beef.
Easy and tasty, will make again. I followed recipe; however, next time I will bake in the oven for a bit with some sauce and cheese on top of the burritos. We stored the excess filling and used it up over the next few days - even better as leftovers and all the flavors meld together! yum.
These were good and a great use of leftovers!!!
This has became "dads dish". My go to meal when I wanna blow people away. I followed the recipe except for when i had only 1/2 the taco sauce on hand and used salsa to cover the rest... at the very end, I took the burritos, folded them up securely and fried them in extra virgin olive oil until the tortillas were golden brown.....The crunchy/warm texture of the tortilla with the authenticness of the beef was just...WOW....So good...I ate 3 on the way to a texas hold 'em tournement cuz I couldn't leave 'em at home :)
These roast beef burritos were excellent! We added sour cream and guacamole to top them with. Definitely a keeper!
Mmm. This was great. I had leftover roast from Christmas--it wasn't all that great. I chopped the roast and used this recipe minus the red peper flakes. I didn't have any diced gree chillies, so I used a can of Rotel. Man, was this GREAT.
Add refried beans
Very nice way to use leftover beef from roast. Only thing I changed was to add sour cream to burritos. Definitely making again.
These were great and re-heated nicely the next day for lunch! We covered with white cheese sauce and will make them again and again :)
Simple and good.
This was a great recipe and a creative way to eat leftover roast beef. I t was quick & easy. Will be making again. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is an excellent recipe. My 14 yr old son wanted me to make this from the second he saw it. Since it called for precooked roast beef I went searching for a good Mexican style roast beef and I found Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat (from this site) and I am really glad that I did. The two of these recipes work in perfect harmony with each other. I will make this again.
These were really good! Everyone ate more than one, even the youngest in the family. I put my leftover roast in the crock pot on low all day, and it shredded very easily. This is a great way to use up leftover roast that otherwise might be too dried out.
This recipe really surprised me in a good way! I did not use leftover or deli roast beef. I cooked a roast all day in the crock pot with dry ranch seasoning, instead and then proceeded with the recipe as written. The flavor was really, really good. This is a definite keeper! Thanks for sharing!!
Really good .. however I used a pork roast (its what I had in the fridge) and I also used Almond Chedder Cheese to cut the fat and cals. Both my kids and my hubby were happy for a change in our norm ground turkey tacos :D Horray for mom!
Good flavor. I shredded the beef and used a 14 oz can diced tomatoes along with a 7 oz can diced green chiles instead. I left out the taco sauce and increased cumin to 1 t. Great way to use up left over roast beef.
We made this recipe and really enjoyed it, especially the left overs. Instead of using the 4 tomatoes we used a can of "Red Gold" diced tomatoes with green chilies and were very pleased with the results. We will be making this recipe again in the future when we have left over roast beef that needs to be used.
Awesome... Even my kids and there friends like it!
Very tasty and great way to finish off leftover roast beef. I did make a few changes but they wouldn't have modified the original recipe much. I used my own homemade salsa in place of the tomatoes, chilies, and taco sauce. I think next time I might also try to spread refried beans on the tortillas before stuffing them. I also served them topped with sour cream. My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe and I will definitely be making this again. Thank you!
A great way to use up leftover roast beef. I used bottled salsa and canned tomatoes since that is what I had. Did not use chili peppers, since my tummy objects. Put a dollop of refried beans on the tortilla, then the roast beef mixture and cheese. Does need salt.
This recipe was pretty good... Felt like it was missing something.... Hmmmmm
REALLY good and great for leftovers. More like fajitas but delicious
Excellent! Had to make a few substitutions for what I had on hand. Used leftover pork tenderloin for the meat and a can of Rotel (undrained) in place of the tomatoes and chili's. Will definitely make this again!
Great use of leftover pot roast, would definitely make again!
I have to give this recipe '5' stars, just because it's a such a great and yummy way to use leftover roast! Honestly, when it's made, you can't even tell what kind of meat you're eating, it's just good! I left out the chilis and red pepper flakes (2 small kids), and added 3 cups of beef. Will be making again.
These were awesome! The only thing I did differently was to add a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh since that was all I had at home. Flavors were really good and I caught myself just eating it straight out of the skillet. Yum!
Used my leftover elk and followed the directions exactly. Family loved it and want to try it with other wild meats, which we have plenty of. Will try it with moose next time, and expect it to be just as good. thank for this recipe, going down as a family favourite.
Wow .. thank you so very much for this recipe! I was even able to get my son, who is against all things mexican food wise (which I LOVE) to eat this AND like this!! Even went back for 2nds! Perfect way to use up that left over roast beef!!!
I was totally taken back with how good this was. I made it with some leftover rib I had in the freezer. Goes in the "keeper" binder.
This was delicious! Didn't have taco sauce or chile peppers so just used salsa and kept the rest of the recipe the same. We all enjoyed it - great way to use leftover roast.
Absolutely delicious!! I followed the directions exactly! I have made it 3 times once with leftover beef roast, once with left over pork roast, and the other day I used leftover rotisserie chicken. I plan to use it as a topping on nachos next!
Yum. I used leftover roast that we had already shredded in the freezer and instead of putting the tomatoes in while cooking the meat, I put them fresh on the burritos. We also added some sour cream and refried beans to the burritos. Would for sure make these again and it sure doesn't hurt that they were super easy to make.
Used leftover roast. Very good. I made 8 burritos out of these versus 6. Wrapped the meat mixture in tortillas and placed in a 9x13 pan. Covered the burritos with the cheese and baked in a 400 degree oven for 10 minutes, just to melt the cheese. Topped with lettuce and fat free sour cream.
Excellent! I used 2 cans of rotel w/lime and Cilantro instead of tomatoes and chile peppers. I also used 1 lb roast beef from the deli, chopped up. Everything else as recipe was written. SOOOO GOOD!!!
Hubby and son loved this! No salsa in the house so used mild Rotel and it worked perfectly....especially since the hubby is a spice wus. Topped with cilantro and sour cream. Wonderful!
This was a great way to use up leftover pot roast. I didn't have taco sauce so I just dry seasoning and I used jalapeño peppers instead of chilli. It was great.
I made a pot roast the night before, so I just chopped that, one large onion and 2 cloves of garlic, cooked that in the skillet, added my canned jar of homemade salsa. We topped with cheese, sour creme, lettuce, tomato from the garden and hot peppers It was great. Thanks
Very tasty. One to use again. Glad I gave it a try.
We had these for Cinco de Mayo and they were good.
A good way to use up leftover pot roast.
The flavors were terrific. Because my 'wimpy' granddaughters had dinner with us I kept out the red peppers and we added a hot taco sauce on top of ours. I didn't cook the tomatoes with the mixture, I chopped them for a topping at the end. I made them into a 'wet' burrito keeping off the lettuce and adding more of the mixture and cheese on top and into the microwave just long enough for the cheese to melt then added the fresh chopped tomatoes. Same concept just a little reconstructed. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I had a 16 oz can of chopped tomatoes with green chiles, so I used that instead of the fresh tomatoes and canned chile peppers. This was hot enough for our family, so I omitted the taco sauce. Definitely a keeper.
Great results, we melted some cheese on top.
Excellent recipe. Make sure to stir frequently for the last five minutes to keep from sticking or burning.
I didn't have any fresh tomatoes on hand so I used diced chipotle canned tomatoes, awesome flavor. This recipe was a hit with myself and my youngest son for sure!
Easy to make and a good way to use up leftover pot roast, but nobody was wowed by them. Served with sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa on the side. Thanks!
Great recipe! I used fresh roast beef instead of leftovers. But I agree it would be an excellent way to use up left overs. I followed the recipe as it, except I used a little more cheese and placed some cheese and some sour cream inside before folding over my tortilla. This is my new go-to food for when I get a good craving for Mexican. No need to go out and spend a bunch of money when I can make quality Mexican food right at home.
I thought they were very good. Hubby says it is worth a repeat, but would prefer less hotness. Reduce red pepper and use a milder taco sauce if your family prefers a milder taste.
These are to dye for, loved them, I added cilantro in with the meat but they are nummy.
pretty good!
Pretty good! Only thing I would do different next time is add refried beans
What a great ‘jumping off’ recipe. It is late November in northern MI, so no fresh tomatoes (except some grape tomatoes for salads). I used very thinly sliced steak, a can of Rotel and a can of green chiles, all the same seasonings, onion and garlic sautéed in a skillet. I loaded the tortillas then placed in baking pan. Covered in sharp cheddar and a can of green enchilada sauce. Baked at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Served with shredded lettuce, grape tomatoes and avocado slices.
This was super just as written! I just poured a little melted butter over the burritos after rolling them and baked them for about 10 minutes at 350 degrees to make them a little crispy.
I loved this recipe. The only thing I changed was I added in salsa in place of the taco sauce, because that is what i had. I used the leftover roast I cooked in the crockpot from the day before. My meat was dry and after simmering for only 25-30 minutes the meat was moist and perfect in these. I used the small flour tortilla shells and garnished with shredded cabbage, avacado, and a very small amount of cheese. Excellent and Easy! Thank you!
these are AMAZING my husband liked these so much that when we ran out of tortillas he just made sandwiches out of the meat!
I tried this recipe and was skeptical as I don't like leftover beef of any kind. I was pleasantly surprised and my husband and girls loved it. The combination of flavors combined very well to make the beef taste good.
Great recipe! I had an inedible piece of meat and I chopped it up and it was wonderful in this recipe. After I rolled them up I put them seam side down in a grill pan and they looked great.
I remember my mom makin burritos out of roast when I was young. She can't recall the recipe as she only made them so many times. Although mom's were better, this recipe was good. I didn't change anything in the recipe. It was spicier than I thought it would be but still good.
My boyfriend loved this! He said it was restaurant quality! I'm not a cook. I used Beef Roast by Hormel (soft and tender, shreds easily), Kroger's Shredded Mexican Cheese Blend, Ortega Taco Sauce, Sour Cream and followed all the instructions exactly and it turned out fantastic!
Excellent use of leftover roast beef. Super tasty!
I couldn't figure out to do with the leftover roast beef. This worked out great.
Great easy recipe to adapt as wanted. I had leftover roast beef and wanted to try burritos. i live the SW where burritos are taken seriously. I used the onion and garlic and then added a 1/2 can of Rotel tomatoes with habanero chilies. Great shortcut. We skipped cheese and luttuce.
It’s an amazing idea for leftover prime rib.
I used this as a basic recipe with a little twist, Instead beef; I used a rotated chicken, and green taco sauce. I also used Spanish rice and refried beans as additional filler. I omitted the tomatoes and lettuce. My husband and the kids enjoyed the burritos; I will be making them again, this time I will add a dollop of sour cream.
We used salsa instead of taco sauce, but otherwise kept it the same. It was deliciousl Great use for leftover roast beef.
According to my husband, any day you can turn leftovers into a spicy Mexican dish is a good day. I didn't make any changes and for me it was spicy enough but my husband is one of those people who always has a bottle of hot sauce next to his plate at meal time.
Great dish! So simple to make.
Horrible. Was a tasteless, gooey mess. No additions or deletions could have helped this recipe. Very disappointing.
Excellent way to use roast beef!! Nice variation from the usual ground beef burritos! These were yummy!!!
This was great. I too omitted the taco sauce and used Rotel. I also added a 4oz can of green chilies. Instead of burritos though, I made enchiladas with the meat, added cheese and smothered with green enchilada sauce and a few dollops of plain Greek yogurt. They were a hit! My family raved about them. Will definitely make this again.
