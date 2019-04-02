Roast Beef Burritos

Turn your leftover roast beef into an amazing Mexican meal! The beef is mixed with onions, tomatoes, chilies, seasonings, and served up burrito style. You will love this recipe.

By ejw825

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic, and cook until tender and transparent, about 5 minutes. Mix in the tomatoes, roast beef, taco sauce, chile peppers, cumin, and red pepper flakes, if desired. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, uncovered, for 25 minutes, or until thickened.

  • Arrange tortillas on a clean, flat work surface. Spread about 2/3 cup of beef mixture in the center of each warm tortilla. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and lettuce. Fold over ends and sides to make a package.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 1266.7mg. Full Nutrition
