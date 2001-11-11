Sweet Potato Souffle III
I get rave reviews for this recipe! It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, and always a hit at family reunions, covered dish dinners, etc. Enjoy!
I think this is a really good recipe...but, I would improve on it by simply separating my egg yolks and whites. Then, I would add the yolks in with the other ingredients while mixing. Next comes the main difference - beat the egg whites until stiff ( not dry ), and gently fold them into the sweet potato mixture. Bake immediately after topping. Add marshmallows the last 15 minutes of baking. ( Do not open oven while baking and handle casserole carefully as this is truly a souffle with the eggs added this way. ) I KNOW you will love it prepared in this manner. Enjoy! Barbara / Fountain Inn, SCRead More
I thought this recipe is more for a casserole type of dish, not a souffle. Also, the recipe is much too sweet. It was so sweet, no one during Thanksgiving dinner could finish their serving. It was sweeter than the pumpkin pie and apple pie we had for dessert! I think it would be much better if the recipe called for half the sugar, and reduce the amount of the brown sugar & pecan topping.Read More
This turned out very well indeed! A few things I tweaked were: used evaporated milk instead of regular milk, I used brown sugar instead of white sugar in the sweet potato mix (and used a bit less than a full cup), and I seasoned it up with a good dose of cinnamon, nutmeg, and all spice. I think I'll use even less sugar in the sweet potatoes next time because it really doesn't need it. But this recipe is definitely a keeper!
This recipe is great I only used 3 large sweet potatoes, as my family is small. I also used an electric mixer to make sure everything was smooth. I feel like a pro when I make this. I also baked the sweet potatoes wrapped in foil with butter in the oven for about half an hour each side. I don't care for recipes that call for boiling vegetables in water. When these came out of the oven I was able to gently slice down the length of the potato and the skin came off very smoothly.
I have used this recipe every Thanksgiving/Christmas for the last 5yrs. and it's ALWAYS a hit!!! I use one large can of sweet potatoes in leu of cooking them myself and use hazelnut coffe creamer in leu of regular milk... Enjoy!
I like this an all except I felt like the directions are kind of unclear. I mean Sweet Potatoes are huge. And I supose I should have just used 3 potatoes to give me 6 c. Instead I used 6 potatoes and had more than 12 c. of mashed sweet potatoes.
This is soooo good! It tastes just like the Honeybaked Ham store's version of this, and it is a third of the cost!
VERY good - LOVED the topping and I was asked by 2 people at Thanksgiving for the recipe. I made this the night before, baked it the next day, and it turned out great!
Great recipe. I used evaporated milk instead because that was all I had -- made it nice a creamy!
I made this for Thanksgiving and everybody loved it. People who had never liked sweet potatoes said they actually loved this dish!!! I followed the recipe without variation.
It is indeed a good recipe. You might also want to try replacing the milk with evaporated milk, sugar with brown sugar. Definitely must add nutmeg, NO cinnamon, but ground cardamom, salt and cocoa chili powder. Then put the mixture in orange halves (previously scraped free of inside orange), top it with beaten egg whites with sugar (thick, not falling off the spoon consistency) and bake in the preheated oven at 325F for about 45 minutes or until the top is slightly brown. Give this one a try. You will never serve sweet potatoes any other way!!!
This recipe turned out great after a little changes: 1) I used brown sugar in the sweet potato mixture, but not a full cup - about 1/2. 2) A HUGE time saving trick (as I was making an entire Thanksgiving dinner for 8 people) was that I used 2 packages of Ore-Ida's frozen bagged sweet potatoes (near the frozen french fries in my grocery store). Prepared them in the microwave as directed on the package instead of using fresh sweet potatoes. I'm confident no one even noticed and it saved a lot of time. 3) I also used a little cinnamon, nutmeg, and all spice in the sweet potato mix. 4) I will probably double the topping portion next time as it didn't come close to fully covering my pan.
Could definitely work as a dessert, but I served with pork tenderloin and steamed asparagus and it worked beautifully! I did add just a little extra flour to the crumb topping to make it more "crumbly". I will most likely use brown sugar in the potato mixture next time. Definitely worth staying in the recipe box, though!
I really liked the flavor and light texture of this. I followed someone's suggestion of separating the eggs and whipping the egg whites until stiff. I will make this again, However, I will decrease both the amount of white sugar in the main recipe and the brown sugar in the topping, as it was Wayy too sweet and felt like I was serving dessert right alongside my garlic mashed potatoes. ~ZZ
Just made this recipe for Christmas and it was a HUGE hit!! My changes are this: cut the white sugar to 1/2 cup, instead of milk I used vanilla soy milk, cut the brown sugar to 1/3 cup and changed the flour to a gluten-free baking mix. Also used walnuts because I didn't have pecans and you would not know the difference!! Making it again for a New Years party.
Exceptional hot or cold. My variation uses half the sugar in the souffle ... it really does not need it. Also, consider the pecans optional.
Made this wonderful dish for Christmas! I have a son who is allergic to nuts so I substituted the nuts with oatmeal that I pulsed. Tasted like an oatmeal cookie on top!! Everyone loved it! Will definitely make again!
I have used this recipe twice now and my family has asked me to bring it for Christmas dinner. It's delicious and almost taste like a dessert.
The filling is good. The topping is much to sweet and way to much. You get to much topping to a spoonful for sweet potato. And, I like sweet and did not expect it to be a problem.
I have never made Sweet Potato Souffle before and was not sure how it was going to turn out. I scaled the serving size to serve 24 and it turned out great. The sweetness and different textures are unbelievable. The topping was a chewy with a crunch and the sweetpotato filling just melted in your mouth. I will definitely try this recipe for years to come. This was a big hit for our family and friends. Thanks for such a good recipe. A must try.
YUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I used 2 big cans of sweets (didn't have fresh on hand) and this recipe was TO DIE FOR GOOOOOOOD! And it was very easy to prepare- I didn't change a thing- great as it is! Thank you!
Awesome! Tastes like what you get from Honey Baked Ham! I added a little nutmeg to mine and a dash of cinnamon and it turned out great. My young nephews even liked it and they hate sweet potatoes!
I'm going to give this 4, even after cutting the sugar it turned out very dessert-like! served alongside fried chicken, the combo was very wrong. Perhaps its MY mistake, and should be served as dessert?? I did assume it was a savoury souffle even after looking at the sugar/egg/vanilla combo. It turned out very good, if it were to be served as a dessert. The nut/flour topping also add to the dessert feel of this recipe.
I can see why you get rave reviews with this one Jane, it was TERRIFIC. I can now get my 2 little ones to eat sweet potatoes, no questions asked! I even skipped on the topping since I was running low on butter and they were still terrific...and best of all, I had these whipped up in a few minutes time. I cooked 3 sweet potatoes in the microwave until they were tender. I peeled them and put them in a mixing bowl along with the other ingredients. I used about 3/4 cup of brown sugar (rather than white) and gave them a few pulses with my handmixer. This was perfect because it got rid of any strings or chunks and mixed everything together beautifully. I poured it out into a pie plate and baked it accordingly. The kids and I snacked on this all day long and now I only have a handful leftover. I will definitely be making this many more times.
Wonderful recipe! I make it every year for Thanksgiving without any modifications.
perfect recipe..my husband insists I add marshmallow to the top and brown, but would be great "as is"...Highly recommend!
this is a winner! even the pickiest eaters came back for thirds!
Excellent!!! Halved the sugar as recommended. This was the best sweet potato recipe ever! It comes out light and fluffy, sweet and creamy, rather than heavy and super sweet. Highly recommend!!
This recipe is divine! I made this for my family and they loved it! I highly recommend this one! I will be making this one as a side dish with our Christmas Dinner!
This recipe is phenomenal!! I have been using a Martha Stewart recipe for the last twelve years, and this year, I wanted to try something else. This recipe was easier and so, so much better!! The topping was delicious! I cut the sugar in half...it was still sweet and delicious! My family of 17 guests were raving about this! I will be making this every year from now on!! Thanks!!
The casserole part was good but the topping just ruined the entire dish. It was too sweet. If you make it consider just topping it with pecans.
This is to die for!! Definitely as sweet as a dessert!!
This recipe was good, but not the best I have had before. It's way too sweet, and it lacked cinnamon and nutmeg and marshmellows. Also, I think next time I will use condensed milk instead of regular milk...also, I used 4 very large sweet potatos and not 6...I can imagine how much 6 sweet potatos would have made!! Just needs some tweeking.
Amazing!! I never liked sweet potato anything until I ate this!!! I have made this every year now for the past 4 years and it is a hit every time! Everyone, and I mean everyone loves it!!! :) I like to double the topping though! :) I also like it better with evaporated milk and brown sugar! :)
My kids love when I stick a few marshmallows into the mixture before baking. It makes the souffle so creamy and rich.
I always get so many great compliments on this dish. Great combination of flavors.....a superb change to the traditonal creamed sweet potato recipe.
This was the hit of my Thanksgiving this year and we've decided it will be an annual tradition in our home! Even my daughter, who does not, and will not eat sweet potatoes, loved this dish! Just delicious! : )
Great recipe! I used 1/3 cup of maple syrup and 2/3 cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also used the suggestion of separating the eggs which made it nice and fluffy. The topping is probably my favorite part - much better than marshmallows, blech!
All I can say is this was SO delicious!!!
Delicious!!! And even I can make this recipe!
Now this is a keeper. I've had request for this after making for Thanksgiving. Will now be a part of our holiday tradition. Thank you for sharing. YUMMY!
Easy and So Excellent!!! My family called it a holiday staple! The 6 sweet potatoes was a hard estimate since they can very in size so much but, I used 3 cups and it worked all 3 times we've tried it so far.
I did a test run on this recipe before the holidays... it was yummy... I will make it for Thanksgiving and christmas.. every year
the BEST sweet potato dish out there!
Excellent recipe, just cut the sugar in half. Way too sweet otherwise. Hard to call it a side dish when it tastes like desert. Don't scrimp on the topping. Yum!
so easy and soooo good. I didn't alter it at all, except to 1/2 the portions. Even my daughter who is a notorious picky eater tasted and loved this! will def be making this a regular holiday dish! Thanks so much for a perfect recipe!
I did this for Thanksgiving and let me tell you big hit!!!! Before this recipe I had always hated sweet potatoes from when I was a child, no... mean NO ONE could get me to eat them....then I went to an Easter dinner and had HoneyBaked Hams Sweet Potatoe Souffle. It was good...So I decided instead paying all that money, to try and make my own. I found this one and right off the back it was my #1 recipe. I am the ultimate Sweet Potatoe cook now in my family of cooks!!!!I did a little tweaking of my own....by adding LOTS of Vanilla and more brown sugar!!!! This is also a perfect pie filling. I LOOOOVVVEEEEEE this recipe.
Loved this and so didn't everyone I served it to at Christmas.
a hit at all family gatherings
Excellent, I am making these again for Turkey Day...Thanks...
I followed some of the other suggestions and baked the potatoes and then added some nutmeg and cinnamon to them. I also used more pecans than called for. This was SO good, a definite Holiday keeper!
I also reduce the sugar to about 3/4 cup of raw or brown sugar, as a full cup of white sugar makes it too sweet. Substituting evaporated milk also makes it creamier. I always use this recipe during the holidays instead of other sweet potato dishes, and everyone always loves it as a side dish, or as a light dessert for leftovers later in the day. Delicious and nutritious!
I made this for my husband and I and it lasted 4 days! We both loved it but next time I think I'll freeze about half of it. This recipe did not state the size of sweet potatoes to use so I bought med. to large and had to use a larger dish to cook them. But believe me, NONE of it went to waste.It will offically be made for Thanksgiving replacing my old sweet potatoe recipe for that holiday.
The best sweet potato dish ever!!! I made it for the first time last Thanksgiving and again for Christmas. The family requests it for every big get together and I've shared the recipe with many others.
20 years ago I tried a recipe similar to this (i think the only change is using heavy cream instead of regular milk). This has been a family favorite since then--even with my husband who seems to not like any yellow/orange vegetables! If you're looking for the marshmallow classic here, look somewhere else.
Everyone's favorite dish at thanksgiving, hands down. I also made a double batch to serve at a soup kitchen on christmas-- huge hit.
this recipe is ok...next time i would use light brown sugar instead of dark brown sugar for the topping (the dark brown sugar gets too brown and even tasted somewhat burnt). i would also use less sugar in the sweet potato mixture, i used less (1/2) and thought it was sweet enough. this is a good basic recipe for sweet potato souffle but not outstanding as many of the other recipes indicated.
Love this recipe! I started making it a few years ago and am now required to make it for every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter! I modify it by using about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of white sugar and half a stick of melted butter in the potatoes. For the topping I melt the remaining 1/2 stick of butter and blend with remaining ingredients. It always tastes great and you don't see the sweet potatoes sitting in butter as it cools. Love it!
First time ever making Sweet Potato Souffle and everyone loved. I used a little less sugar as recommend by some other reviews. In addition, topped it with a little sprinkle of coconut mixed with the pecans. People didn't even notice at first. I have already make this twice and plan to make it for every holiday.
I have made this for Thanksgiving every year since I first tried it. I have brought into the office and for potluck dishes and everyone wanted the recipe! Excellent!!!!
i made a few changes as i made it... first of all i wouldn't call it a souffle more like a sweet potato casserole and that was fine by me as i had to transport it and rewarm it so it worked wonderfully!!! i did cut the sugar content to just over 1/2 cup on the white sugar. On the topping i used light brown sugar and i am so glad i did as it turned dark enough after cooking and very sweet...to me a little too sweet but i was told i was wrong by the rest of my guests they loved it!! i also can not have flour so i adjusted the top to delete the flour and just added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and it was wonderful the top almost carmelized and it was great!!! everyone wanted this recipe when i was done and left overs it does make alot but there wasn't much for left overs and it rewarms up great!!! will remake this every year!!!!!!
I love this recipe. It's like dessert and a side dish at the same time. My Aunt used to make it, and she gave me the recipe. I lost it over the years, and I am happy you shared this with us. Now she retired from cooking and I am passing on the tradition.!!
Easy, can do ahead of time, and always receives rave reviews. Try making in a chafing dish - great side dish for ham at dinner parties.
I've made this two years in a row and it's the one dish on the table that people specifically mention is really delicious. And it really is! The nut topping is to die for!
This is an old "tried and true" recipe that our family has enjoyed for years. I wouldn't change a thing.
Sweet & delicious!!!
A yummy sweet potato souffle! Everyone asked for the recipe at our church Thanksgiving dinner.
This is a great recipe, but I used half the butter and sugar for the sweet potatoes and it tasted fine still.
I used this recipe for thanksgiving and everyone loved it---even my daughter!!
Served this on Thanksgiving to very positive reviews. Used all brown sugar as recommended. Prepared two days ahead and refrigerated it until it was baked according to directions and served immediately. Yum. This one is a keeper!
Made this for the first time for Thanksgiving and it was excellent. Very easy, very tasty. Seems to serve more than the noted 8. Will be a hit again next year.
This recipe is a hit!!! Everyone in the house loved it. I made it for the office Christmas party last year (00) and had to make copies for everyone! Today I'm making it for my sister's graduation party, but I have to make two. One has to stay at home.
I became curious about the recipe after trying my baby's food, ( a jar of swwet potato souffle). I so love you for giving me the recipe it is delicious!
I made this dish last year for thanksgiving and received tons of compliments. Then this year as the planning started for this thanksgiving I had multiple requests that I make it again! Needless to say, this is now the staple sweet potato dish for our holiday meal! Even my boyfriend who doesn't really like sweet potatos loves this recipe! I've only been really cooking for a couple years now (since college) and I have to say of all the dishes I've done this is pretty much the easiest! And so delicious!
This recipe is EXACTLY what I was looking for!!! It was fabulous and so easy. I did add a little bit of ground cinnamon to both the potato mixture and the topping, that made it perfect. Thanks Jane
This was my first attempt at cooking sweet potatoes and it received rave reviews! Even those who didn't like sweet potatoes enjoyed it! Instead of mashing the sweet potatoes myself I took a shortcut and bought pre-mashed sweet potatoes. It's tasted great and saved time!
I LOVE this recipe! Found it on your website in '01, and this year the hostess for Thanksgiving said to "make sure she brings that sweet potato dish!" Everyone that has tasted it, loves it and wants the recipe. Having to take a number of copies with me this year to hand out! :) Delicious.
Excellent recipe!!!
Very yummy... sweet, but not overly so. Easy to make, and a great alternative to regular sweet potatoe dishes. Will make again -- and people asked me for the recipe!
i have made this excellent dish only 3 times, most recently thanksgiving dinner and it was the only dish that was completely gone at the end of the dinner. everyone LOVES it and requests the recipe. IT IS VERY EASY TO PREPARE, and to simplify it even more I microwave the sweet potatoes until tender and it works beautifully!!!
I made this recipe for the second time this Thanksgiving. It was again a huge hit! I reduce the sugar amount by 1/2...and because the topping is packed with brown sugar, it has enough sweetness. DELICIOUS!
This is an excellent recipe. I did tweak a bit--used soy milk instead of regular milk; I used more sweet potatoes and used a bit more butter.
I made this dish for my in-laws for Thanksgiving and they LOVED it!! My Mother-in-law, Grandmother-in-law and Sister-in-law all asked for the recipe before they left! It's so very delicious.
This is wonderful!! Always a big hit at Thanksgiving and first empty bowl on the table.
I've made this on Thanksgiving for the past 4 years and it is a favorite among even my picky eaters. My husband /hates/ sweet potatoes but still loves this dish!
I love this recipe. I make it with butternut squash, so that I can get my kids to eat winter squash. I have tried other souffle that have so much sugar in them, this doesn't need as much, and the vanilla helps alot in that regard. I have also added a little nutmeg, and cloves to this recipe, too. Makes it taste kind of like pumpkin pie.
Made for Thanksgiving. You really have to like sweet potatoes. Thought I would try something new for my children to try, but they still do not like sweet potatoes.
Great recipe!! I modified a little by adding cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Yum!!! Served it to tons of people at our Thanksgiving feast, and they all loved it! Was almost like a dessert! Thank goodness we had it at my house--my husband and I got to keep THIS leftover!!! Everything came out perfectly--the creamy and sweet potatoe filling, paired with the crunchy and praline-like topping. Y-U-M!
Great way to serve sweet potatoes-almost like a dessert!
I love this recipe. I've made it for the past 4 years at Thanksgiving and its always a hit. The only change I make is to bake the potatoes and not boil them. I think you get a lot more of the natural sugar out of them this way. I also top it with marshmallows the last 10-15 minutes.
I've had this version several times, always delicious! This was my first year to make it, very easy! Yum - oohhh!
I loved this recipe!! It was like eating dessert that's good for you (sort of). Most of my family enjoyed it and my daughter ate some and asked for more! I'd make this again!
Delicious! I had a recipe very similar to this one that I have misplaced. I was thrilled to find this one. It's delicious, and even people who don't like sweet potatoes love this dish. Thanks!
So easy to make and you get lots of compliments on how delicious it is.
This was the hit of our dinner party! Great recipe as is. The last thing any recipe needs is marshmellows! Bleh...
Very good!!! Made it for Thanksgiving and everybody loved it!
I don't even like sweet potatoes (I made this dish for my husband who loves them), but this recipe is a deliciuos way to make sweet potatoes. I have to admit I tasted it several times as I was cooking it because the flavor of the vanilla and the smooth, creamy texture were so good! I didn't actually make this topping so I can only rate the potato part. (My husband likes the drizzled caramel and toasted marshmallows on top like at Texas Roadhouse, so I did that). Overall, I have to say I never thought sweet potatoes could be so good, and everyone at Thanksgiving dinner said the same thing. It was a big hit! I made this recipe for Thanksgiving again this year. I doubled the recipe, then topped half with the original topping and half with toasted marshmallows. Both got rave reviews. I also halfed the butter and sugar in one (even in the topping) for a more diet friendly version, and it tasted just as delicious. Everyone said they'd rather have more sweet pototoes than dessert!
I make this every year for Thanksgiving -it's become a favorite family tradition. My husband always tells me "not to change a thing" when I make it.
