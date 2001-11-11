Sweet Potato Souffle III

I get rave reviews for this recipe! It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, and always a hit at family reunions, covered dish dinners, etc. Enjoy!

Recipe by Jane Cagle

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, cover sweet potatoes with 1 inch of water; boil for 20 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain, allow to cool and remove skins.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease or butter one 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Place potatoes in a mixing bowl and with an electric mixer, beat on low speed until potatoes begin to break up. Increase speed to medium high and blend until smooth.

  • Reduce speed to low and add sugar, milk, butter, vanilla, eggs and salt. Mix well.

  • Allow any potato 'fibers' to remain on the beater and remove. Pour sweet potato mixture into the casserole dish.

  • Prepare the topping in a small bowl by whisking together the brown sugar, flour, butter and pecans. Sprinkle mixture over potato mixture and bake for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 78.3g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 98.6mg; sodium 366.8mg. Full Nutrition
