Sweet Potato Souffle III

I don't even like sweet potatoes (I made this dish for my husband who loves them), but this recipe is a deliciuos way to make sweet potatoes. I have to admit I tasted it several times as I was cooking it because the flavor of the vanilla and the smooth, creamy texture were so good! I didn't actually make this topping so I can only rate the potato part. (My husband likes the drizzled caramel and toasted marshmallows on top like at Texas Roadhouse, so I did that). Overall, I have to say I never thought sweet potatoes could be so good, and everyone at Thanksgiving dinner said the same thing. It was a big hit! I made this recipe for Thanksgiving again this year. I doubled the recipe, then topped half with the original topping and half with toasted marshmallows. Both got rave reviews. I also halfed the butter and sugar in one (even in the topping) for a more diet friendly version, and it tasted just as delicious. Everyone said they'd rather have more sweet pototoes than dessert!