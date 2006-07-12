Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole
This is a great way to dress up hashbrowns! Substitute Colby cheese for a change from the usual Cheddar.
I made this today and with some changes and it was excellent. I thawed the hash browns in a bowl in the microwave for about three minutes ( as mine were frozen when I wanted this and they seem to cook better as well), I used one whole stick of margerine melted, one whole container of sour cream( 16oz), omitted the onion ( overpowering) and the salt (soup and cheese both have enough). I mixed the soup, sour cream, shredded cheese, potatoes, margerine, pepper and a little bit of milk together until mixed. The milk makes it more creamy and less dry. I baked at 400 degrees in a very well greased pan ( grease grease grease the pan as this will stick bad--trust me on this) covered with foil for 30 minutes. I then melted a couple of tablespoons of margerine and mixed in a couple of handfuls of crushed corn flakes ( don't really need the extra margerine but I like it so I use it :)) remove foil from pan and sprinkle on top. Bake 10 more minutes or until cornflakes are well browned. This was delicious with the changes I made and next time I think I will use a can of cheddar cheese soup ( or southwestern cheddar soup) instead of the cream of chicken the recipe calls for. Granted these aren't the healthiest changes but I would rather eat a small amount of good rich food than a lot of so-so tasting stuff!Read More
So I have made this a few times and to be honest, I think that the recipe on the side of the hashbrowns I buy is better. I won't be making it again, its not bad at all but its just not the best.Read More
Excellent recipe !! very good flavor - I did change 2 things - I used 2 cans of cream of chicken & mushroom soup because that is what I had on hand and I also added extra shredded cheese. This was even better the second time. I reheated what was left over in the oven at 350 uncovered. The top was nicely browned and slightly crunchy, potatoes moist, and the flavor was oh so awesome. Love this recipe - Thank you for sharing !!!
This is very good! I like it better than Cracker Barrel's version because their's is usually too greasy from sitting all day in a greasy pan. The only thing I did differently was cut the onion down to only 2T (I'm pregnant and am having a slight aversion to onions!). I also added one can of Campell's condensed cheddar cheese soup in addition to the cream of chicken soup because I love cheesy potatoes. My husband ate about 3/4 of the pan in one sitting! This is easy to prepare and very filling. Nice recipe that I recommend!
This is an excellent recipe, a perfect sidedish for baked chicken! The changes I made are : I added 8 oz of sour cream and took the butter down to 2 tbsps because of the grease. Everyone should try this!
All right ladies... I been making this for Crackle Barrel for the past 12 years. First thing... This has to sit in the walk in for 18 to 24 hours... We always prepare this for the next day.. This recipe is real close. The people saying it's to greasy from the butter.. It's not the butter rookies... We use Colby shredded cheese ... When you add cheddar cheese and you cook it in the oven it melts mixing with the butter causing the oil from the cheddar and the butter to combine making it seem like the butter is making it greasy..... So here the trick .... Mix your potatoes and the melted butter with... you ready.... Its not cream of chicken sweetheart.. We use cream of celery but with a twist.. Trade secret... Mix all together put in oven at 475 for 12 minutes. take out and put back in container with lid and put in refrigerator for 18 hours... What happens is the potatoes starts absorbing the butter and the cream of _____ from 12 minutes at 475.... causing fast absorption and fast cool down in the refrigerator giving 18 hours of basically potatoes being marinade... Put back in oven at 450 for 30 minutes uncovered. Then after 30 minutes take out and cover the top with a layer of colby cheese 500 for 10 minutes. Take out let cool until we start serving Believe it or not that casserole when u order it is put in microwave for 40 sec before we server it..... That is exactly how we make it..... You want to have fun with the cooks next time you go to the barrel say this,, " I'll
As is, this recipe is very greasy and too salty. I cut the butter in half and left out the salt. Added a little sour cream and green onions over the top, then sprinkled with crushed cornflakes to add texture. Very good! My guests at brunch loved it!
I served this at my Mother's Day brunch and everyone loved it!
This is very similar to an old family favorite, except that we add a crunchy topping. Before baking, crush 4 cups of corn flakes (cereal) and mix it with 3/4 stick of melted butter. Spread this topping on the casserole mixture that you have already put in the pan and bake! So easy and it will be extra yummy! (I bake it for 45 mins. at 350.)
This has become a regular at our house! The only changes, I add 1/2 cup chicken stock & 1/2 cup sour cream for more flavor.
Yummy comfort food! I omit the butter altogether, add one pint of sour cream and sprinkle crushed potato chips on top before baking.
Everyone LOVES this recipe and ALWAYS asks for it so they can make it too! I did make some changes: I reduced the butter to 2-3 tablespoons (almost melted), 1/2 cup chopped onion, changed soup to 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can cheddar cheese, changed to 2 cups shredded colby cheese (cheddar is too greasy when it cooks) One additional change made is to bake for 40-45 mins then cool (and chill overnight, if possible) then top with cheese and bake again @ 350 -375 for an additional 45 minutes or until bubbly. The extra baking makes this dish better than the restaurant's version!
This recipe is great. I'm a potato fanatic. I changed the recipe a bit. I thought the potatoes were a little undercooked at only 35 minutes so I cooked them for 40-45 minutes and to give a little bit of a golden color and a bit more crunch I turned the temp up to 500 for the last 3-5 minutes to give a crunchy top layer. My husband loved it. Thanks!
I made this for church today and it was a huge hit! I doubled the recipe and used the hashbrowns from the dairy case rather than the frozen kind. I sauteed the onions before adding them to the casserole, and I used the cream of chicken soup with herbs. I'll definitely be making it again!
The husband, and I really enjoyed this recipe. I changed the recipe a bit to suit us. I used shredded hashbrowns, and thawed them in microwave for quicker preparation. I used Fat Free butter instead of real butter. That little change made the recipe not greasy at all, like other reviews I read. I also sprayed some Fat Free butter on top of dish before cooking. I added some Canadian bacon, and a couple slices of crumbled bacon I cooked on the George Foreman grill just too add a breakfast touch to the recipe. I end up baking it 50 minutes at 350 degree. If don't want all the fat, and grease. Try the Kraft Fat Free butter, it will make a difference. I will be making this recipe again. Best Hashbrown recipe of the 3 different one's I've made.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I made it exactly as written, except that I cooked it for 45 minutes, used a little less than 2 pounds of hashbrowns, and cut the onions down a little because I'm not a huge fan of them. I'd suggest doing the same unless you really love onions because their taste is definitely prevalent in this dish. I was tempted to cut the butter down and exchange the cream of chicken for cream of celery, but I'm glad I didn't. I thought cream of chicken sounded a bit odd, but if I didn't know the cream of chicken was used, I never would have been able to tell it was in this casserole. I also personally didn't think the butter was too much. I noticed several reviewers commented that it was too salty, but I didn't think so. I added the salt into the casserole, and my boyfriend and I still added more salt to our pieces during dinner. We are salt lovers, though :) This dish is definitely on the greasy side, which seemed to mostly come from the cheese and not the butter. It was still tasty, though, and there are ways (like blotting with a paper towel) to get rid of most of the grease. I'm wondering if the casserole was allowed to sit for 10 minutes or so after being taken out of the oven, if it might be less greasy looking. I had some of this heated up in the microwave the next day, and it tasted even better. For some reason, the heated up leftover was much less greasy looking than when it was fresh out of the oven.
I LOVE Cracker Barrel's hashbrown casserole. I don't usually buy prepackaged hash brown potatoes but had the chance to pick up a 1 pound package of fresh O'Brien style hash browns yesterday and really wasn't sure what I'd do with them. Then this recipe appeared and voila! I halved the recipe including the half can of cream of chicken soup. It is wonderful. It's not exactly health food but awfully delicious! Thanks.
I make this recipe, with a few variations. I use southern style hashbrowns, cream of mushroom or cream of celery, add 2/3 C water to dilute, omit the butter, add 8 oz sour cream instead, and use 8 oz. Velveeta cheese, rather than Cheddar. This is simple to mix together the night before & then bake the next day. A great side for a family get-together, or my favorite to take to church funeral luncheons or meals for the hungry. It always goes fast - never any leftovers!
OK - I must start by saying that we love Cracker Barrels hash brown potatoes so I just had to try this. I did make some substitutions but that was based on ingredients I had on hand. I shredded potatoes instead of the frozen hash browns and used a can of cream of mushroom soup. My husband had the leftovers for breakfast! I will try this again..following the exact recipe this time as I'm sure it will be a hit. Thanks Holly!!
This was okay but I expected better from a 5 star rating. Maybe I just expected it to taste more like what I'm used to getting at a restaurant when I order hashbrown casserole. I will probably try this again, altering the ingredients to try and come somewhat closer.
Perfect for entertaining or a family dinner! Kids love it....turns plain old potatoes into a tasty side! Makes coming to my house for dinner always the right choice!
This recipe is so easy my husband makes it when I work late.. that means 10 stars!!
Very yummy! I have made this recipe (exactly as written) several times for pot lucks and get togethers and everyone always loves it!
In my first attempt of this recipe my guilt over the richness of this meal over powered any enjoyment I got out of this absolutely delicious meal;) In subsequent attempts, I used lowfat( not fat free, gross!) just about everything and I'm pleased to announce that no flavor loss was discernable to my palette. My family loved this recipe too, and dh couldn't tell the fat reduction the second time around either. Def. a keeper!
I love Cracker Barrel hashbrown casserole and this is better. I did make some changes, such as omitting the onion and adding about 1/2 cup of plain, Greek yogurt (for the tang of sour cream without the fat)and used Colby-Jack cheese instead of cheddar. I mixed it all the night before, with the potatoes frozen, straight from the bag. Sprayed a 13x9 stoneware dish and spooned it in. Pressed it down, very lightly, covered with foil and refrigerated overnight. The next morning I took it out and set it at room temp for about 2 hours. Then baked uncovered, as directed, adding about 10 min to the bake time. It was sooo good and SO gone, quickly!
Next time I will simply use chicken broth for the chunks of chicken from the soup just did not sit right. However, it was tasty and loved the leftovers!
I have tried on so many levels to like this but I just can't. I first made it for my parents with an eggs benedict breakfast. Tho the potatos were thawed the were still crunchy and the onion was still crunchy. Anticipating this, I cooked at 375 for 45 min. Thinking I did something wrong, I tried it again at a later date, but first nuking the hashbrowns. Still, crunchy and not in a good way. I highly suggest sauteing the onions and upping the temp and time for this recipe, or find another one. I'm having it as leftovers as I type and it's been nuked AGAIN, and it's all still crunchy. This dish should be creamy, smooth, and comforting. As written, isn't.
I modified the recipe slightly. I added sour cream and I used Colby/Jack cheese. I also seen an employee from cracker barrel suggest mixing all the ingredients the night before(the hash browns still frozen) and let it sit in the fridge over night then bake in the morning. I baked it covered for 45 min and then uncovered it topped it with more cheese and baked it until the cheese melted completely. It turned out great!
Love this stuff. This version is undoubtedly tasty. But I have to say that I prefer the recipe the times I've made it with a slight modification. I substitute half the amount of butter with sour cream. TRY IT! Also, this may seem like a minor thing but if you're not a good onion dicer, I'd suggest giving them a very quick sauté before adding them. Especially if you have an eater who nitpicks about onions in recipes. FINELY diced raw onions are a must with this version b/c the cooking time is just basically heating things up, not really cooking the onions.
these are always a hit at my dinner table!
Great basic recipe for one of my favorite comfort-food sides! I will use this again! Here's what I did different: *Did not add additional salt - the condensed soup has plenty. *Cut the butter by about 1/5, or 3 Tbsp - possibly could've cut it more, but was concerned it wouldn't be buttery or creamy enough. *Added about 1 tsp of garlic powder - last minute decision, and I'm not sure how much difference it made, so it was probably just right - Not garlicy. *Thawed, individually, 2 bags of Ore-Ida cubed hashbrown potatoes in the microwave - they weren't completely thawed when I started (note to self: Plan ahead next time!) *Put the butter near the warm oven to soften - didn't soften properly like it would if I planned this several hours in advance ;), and it was more difficult to mix in w/ the other ingredients. *I doubled the cooking time, let it cool a bit, refrigerated, and then reheated for another 45 minutes the following day before taking it over to my Mom's. I had some nice crispy cheese around the edges - who doesn't love that?? *I doubled this recipe for 8 guests, and had well over half leftover. Maybe it says more about my cooking, but I think the number of servings for a single recipe could be changed to 6-8.
Made this for dinner and they were great! i did do as others suggested and used a whole stick of butter,sour cream, milk,and corn flakes on the top.
Great recipe! We tripled this and made it for Christmas dinner, and it was a hit! I used 2 cans cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken, the cornflakes on the top were an absolute MUST. Everyone raved about how delish it was! I also threw in a little sour cream I had left in a container, maybe 1/2 c. I feel that I should mention that the butter content in this recipe is ridiculous and unnecessary. A little butter is fine, but HALF A CUP of butter is kind of overkill. Other than that, this recipe is delicous! I just decided to make it again this morning!
This was so good I tried to eat the whole pan myself! I sauteed the onion and threw in the shredded hash browns then mixed everything all together, poured it in the pan and baked it until it was crispy on top. Delish!
This is so good. I omit the butter completely and just use two cups of sour cream. I also you cheddar-jack cheese instead of just cheddar. I slice the onion really thin so it just blends right in with the hashbrowns. Delish!!
Love this casserole to serve for brunch! I do find it a little greasy so I'll cut back on the butter next time. We prefer a crunchy topping and decided to crush corn flakes in a Ziploc bag (approx. 2 cups) and added 1/2 cup of melted butter. Spread that on top before baking. YUMMY!!!!
I was dissappointed in this recipe, especially after having such high hopes from reading the other reviews. It was much too greasy. Even my husband, who eats and likes most everything, didn't like it.
I use cream of celery and add 8 oz of sour cream and the shredded hash browns! Very good.
This is a DEFINITE keeper. I made this for a brunch I hosted and it was ate up FAST!! I made 2 casseroles. 1 I added extra cheese and the other I made regular. I suggest NOT adding the extra cheese. It took away from the casserole. I also took the suggestion of using French fried onions. Can you say....YUM-MEE?????!!!!!
I loved this! At first I thought it wasn't going to be too good because of the cream of chicken, but you really can't even taste it. I'm a huge fan of hash brown casserole and this was great.
Good base recipe. To "enhance" though, use thawed shredded hashbrowns, 1 can cream of chicken, 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup melted butter, 2 Tbsp chopped onion, 2 1/3 cups cheddar cheese, follow baking instructions but at the last 5 minutes cover top with more cheese and place back in oven til melted.
WOW! I made this recipe for an Easter brunch for my extended family and friends, and I was even asked to give the recipe to a friend! Turned out great. Very easy to combine ingredients in bowl. Make sure you watch out for the soup and potatoes, though; they liked to fall out of the bowl in chunks, thus splashing the soup that was already in it. Also, I sprinkled more cheese onto the top of the casserole just after I took it out of the oven. Very cheesy and good!
Very versatile and standard recipe. Maybe a little too salty I usually leave it out. This dish never fails my husband and kids always eat it up! As a variation I sometimes add a cup of sour cream and top it with the french fried onions and serve with chicken or pork chops. Yummy!
OMG I absolutely LOVE this dish!! Sometimes I skip everything else in the meal and only eat these!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
I have been making this recipe for years. It is requested at our neighborhood 4th of July party, and also for my family gathering for Christmas at my mother-in-law's house every year (and just about every BBQ I am invited to). The only thing that I do differently is, I leave the hashbrowns frozen while mixing all the ingredients together. I think it makes it easier to get everything mixed without breaking the hashbrowns up (that way they dont get mushy). Either way, this is a wonderful recipe, just be prepared to make it a lot because everyone will ask you to make it! :)
Cut the butter in half added 1/2C sour cream, baked for 1 hour.
LOVE THIS RECIPE. Easy, quick and a family favorite. I never have left overs! One of my family members said it reminded them of the Cracker Barrel hashbrowns.
Something similar to what my family's fave is; and we use almost thawed hash browns - broken up, and chicken mushroom soup . But this recipe here is a wee bit salty and greasy, so no butter but 1 cup sour cream. No salt, as we use up to 3 cups cheese. 1/4 cup onions. And never forget the crushed cornflakes topping mixed with a bit of melted butter, (like maggie macguire's and mrs mc's), adds a lovely crunch to it, mmmmm. Has possibilities. NOT for the diet conscious.
I loved this....made a few minor changes though. I used both cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soups. I also didn't use all the cheese that it called for. I didn't really measure it, but only used what looked good. This the closest recipe I have ever seen to mimicking Cracker Barrell's hashbrown casserole....highly recommended. I love theirs!! And mine was close!!
I've tried several hashbrown casserole recipes, and this is the best. I like to add a little milk or sour cream just to keep it from being too dry, but it is an awesome recipe just the way it's posted here.
Soooo yummy!!! I cut the salt down to about 1/2 teaspoon.def a keeper!!!
good basis for a recipe. i actually omitted the butter all together and added a bit of sour cream. it was surprisingly better the second day! will definitely make again.
Great recipe! Easy to prepare, can be made ahead and reheated, and tastes GREAT!
I have made this recipe a staple when it comes to our work get-togethers. Everyone just loves it - including me. Like lots of others, I cut the butter by 1/2, but the rest stays the same. Fantastic!! I always get requests for this and it disappears in no time. Thank You!
Great hasbrowns...although I've never been served these in a restaurant. Easy and tasty side to our baked bird. Thanks Holly.
Very good - but I added a little bit more cheese and used Cream of Mushroom as I had that on hand. Leftovers are not all that great, as the oils seperate. So, I suggest make only what you know you'll need. Even better with salsa served on top.
Completely yummy! Be careful not to add too many onions or process them to much! My husband was in charge of chopping and the onions overpowered the dish. Also, I used diced potatoes and they turned out great! Will totally make again and SOON!
This was very tasty! Like other people I also changed a few things, I added 2 cans of soup and some chopped roasted red pepper. Next time I would omit the butter (I found it unnecessary.)If you don't like crunchy onions, I suggest sauteing them first.
I think it needs the salt/butter that it calls for (tried without and it was too bland).. also I wouldnt add the sour cream like a few others suggested on the next go around. No raw onions.. they dont cook well in the casserole. I also had a hard time getting the top to crust. FYI, do not add fresh garlic..
Very good recipe. I usually do not substitute but since my sons are pescatarians I used Cream of Mushroom soup. Still delicious! Definitely recommend!
Just like our favorite southern family restaurant (rhymes with slacker darrel). It's great since we don't live particularly close to one. Thanks!
I have a copy cat recipe for Cracker Barrel's hashbrown casserole and the only difference is to use colby cheese instead of cheddar. I used a little more cheese than called for and stirred in some milk to keep it from drying out about half way through baking time. Very good and does taste just like theirs.
The butter made it a little greasy for me. I think I'll leave it out next time and use sour cream. Overall, a great side dish (we served with a roast chicken on a rain day).
Absolutely love this recipe!! Have made it at least 50 times, family and friends love it. I do sautee the onions in the recommended butter first, I like my onions a little carmelized and soft...I also cook for more around 50-60 minutes...but everything else stays the same, delicious!!!!
This dish was ok... I think the cream of chicken soup gave it a weird flavor. I might try this again, but by using a different type of soup. Also, 1/2 cup of butter was way too much.
This was about as close as I can imagine to Cracker Barrel's hashbrown casserole. We really enjoyed it.
This was very good. Made for Christmas dinner. Made exactly as is except I did saute the onions. It was all eaten. This is a keeper. Thanks, Melissa
I loved this. Only used 1 1/2 pkgs. of the potatoes. As others have said, 2 lbs. = too much. Didn't use the butter, and it was not missed. The flavor was wonderful, and not dry at all.
I was in charge of finding the recipes for prom and we used this. It's so good and easy to make. Great for big groups!
It was fast, easy, and tasted great!
had i made this recipe exactly as directed, it would've been a disaster! i expected much more from it (as i L-O-V-E Cracker Barrel's version!). 2lbs of hashbrowns are WAY too much for one can of soup! i added two cans of soup and then still only used 1 1/2 lbs of the hashbrowns. also, i halved the butter and that was just right. you DEFINITLY do not need all that butter! hopefully you'll have better luck with this one than i did!
Wow is this ever good! I find that it should be eaten right away, as it isn't as good after it is reheated. Perfect for overnight guests. I serve it with the "Brunch Enchiladas". Afterwards, everyone is so full they head back to bed for a nap.
This tastes just like Cracker Barrel's recipe. I worked there for 10+ years and this is the closest recipe to the real thing! I added salt & pepper to taste and it was sooooo yummy!
This is a really good recipe, but I wish I would have listened to the reviews when people were cutting back on butter, it does make it pretty greasy, but this is a definite keeper, but next time, will only use half the butter called for (if that much!). Thanks for sharing, we will be enjoyin this again soon!
This was a good recipe, but it yields alot of casserole. Be prepared to feed an army. I cut it down and it was still alot.
My husband and I loved this recipe! We are not big onion fans, so I cut that out and added a tablespoon of granulated onion and a couple of tables spoons of fresh garlic. The cheese and soup are salty enough, so I did not add any salt. I also used light margerine and reduced fat cream of chicken to make this heavy dish a little lighter on calories! I also used half of the hashbrowns since others said the recipe was "dry" and using 1 pound was perfect. The only thing that confuses me is that it says it yields 4-6 servings...we found that it was around 16 servings (if you don't gorge yourself) and that is way to much for me and my husband. I will be cutting it down to half pound of potatoes next time, along with cutting everything else in half!
Wow............is this good. I used the ore-ida hash browns with onions and peppers, red and green, already mixed in. I also baked it for 45 min as suggested by others.
Very good! Made a "double batch" for an office "pig-out" and put it on high in a large crockpot for 3 to 4 hours. Great!
This was delicious. A family fave. Better than Cracker Barrel and I didn't think that was possible.
exactly what i was looking for. nothing about this recipe should be changed. it was a great hit on christmas morning and was just like a restaurant's hashbrown casserole
Love this recipe! I am not a fan of onions so I omitted them all together. I did add about 3/4 of a container of sour cream, some garlic powder and Italian Seasoning. Oh - and SHARP Cheddar cheese. Save some cheese for the top - you will love it... We will make this all the time!!
I just made this and in fact, it's now back in the oven with hopefully changes that will save it for our brunch today. A 1/2 cup of butter is the culprit of this disaster. It left a grease pool swimming on top of the potatoes. I just used 10 paper towels to soak it off the top. I could literally move the potatoes out of one corner at a time and see the pool of grease to soak up. Next time, I will completely omit the butter. It isn't needed with 2 cups of cheddar cheese. Right now, my tentative fix? A whole package of broccoli florets to soak up the remaining butter and soften them in the oven. I hope it works.
Bake uncovered for 20 minutes and broil for 10 minutes.
I've tried other recipes on here, but found this one to be the best.
FINALLY! This is the perfect recipe. I've been searching for this for years. Always tried the ones with sour cream- I think the trick to the true taste is NO sour cream. It's perfect! My husband is very happy to eat this any day!
Very good quick and easy.
I love this recipe. I just decided that I wanted to make this to go with my leftover chicken tenders, so I came home and looked it up. I, like many other reviewers omit the salt since the cream of chicken soup has enough of its own salt and add the cornflake topping. I also replace the onion with a bit of onion powder because I hate onions
Delicious! I cut the butter in half and broiled it for a few minutes to make it a little crispy on top. It was a big hit...I'll definitely make this one again!
Made this as a potato side dish for my hubby's irish theme birthday party. I tripled it and it disappeared quickly! The guests loved it and it was SO easy to put together! Will definitely make it again!
I halved the recipe and defrosted the hashbrowns in the microwave. This was delicious except the onions were still a bit crunchy and didn't taste cooked. I think they should be sauteed first so they don't taste as raw.
I've made this recipe several times. I don't cook a lot - I'm a guy who is lucky to have an excellent cook for a wife - but this is an easy one and everyone in the family likes it. When I make this strictly by the recipe, I think there's too much butter - it pools in the bottom of the pan. So I adjust the recipe thusly: 1 package (1lb) frozen hashbrowns; 2 cans Cream of Chicken soup, 3tbsp butter, 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Sometimes I add some onion, sometimes not. I think it's much better this way. Hey, look: my first allrecipes review!
While we were visiting my mother in TX, she prepared these potatoes for us. Rather than using chicken soup, she substituted 1 cup half and half and left out the onions. She used Ore Ida Southern Style Hashbrowns, which are little squares rather than shredded potatoes. They had to bake a little longer than instructed since some of the potatoes were more tender than others, but the out-come was delicious. We did have to add a bit more salt since we didn't use the soup. I bet these would be good with leftover chopped ham or turkey. Good recipe Holly.
I used a mixture of Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Asadero Cheese instead of just the Cheddar for a slight "South of the Border" kick. I also used Tony's Seasoned Salt instead of the typical table salt. I crumbled up tater tots since I didn't have any hashbrowns in the freezer. This recipe called for WAY too much butter. Next time, I will cut down by half.
Great recipe! I didn't have time to let the hashbrowns thaw completely before mixing with other ingredients but it turned out fine. Like some of the other reviewers, I mixed some of the cheese in with other ingredients as well as sprinkled some on top. I also mixed cheeses (cheddar & jack). It was a hit!
Anything with potatoes, onions and cream soups I love! I thought it was a little thick so next time I will add some milk just to make it a little more moist.
This was a great side dish and the only reason I am giving it a 4 is because it was a little too greasey. I will make this again, I think that I may just omit the butter and use reduced fat cream of chicken or cream of mushroom and maybe some fat-free sour cream to make it creamier. I originally made it with cream of mushroom and it was really good and I didn't add any salt at all because there is enough salt in the soup and cheese.
I did not feel there was enough flavor and it was too greasy. Next time, I will only use 1/3 of the butter and will use fresh potatoes or simply potatoes instead. We did fry up the left over the next day and had hashbrown pancakes - they get nice and crispy and we sprinkled garlic salt on them - tasted much better.
family hit will be making again
SO good. I love these.
