Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole

930 Ratings
  • 5 647
  • 4 211
  • 3 47
  • 2 18
  • 1 7

This is a great way to dress up hashbrowns! Substitute Colby cheese for a change from the usual Cheddar.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
50 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray one 9x13 inch pan with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, butter, salt, pepper, onions, soup and cheese. Gently mix and pour into prepared pan or dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned, about 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 48g; cholesterol 101.1mg; sodium 1333.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022