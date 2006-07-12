Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole

I really enjoyed this recipe. I made it exactly as written, except that I cooked it for 45 minutes, used a little less than 2 pounds of hashbrowns, and cut the onions down a little because I'm not a huge fan of them. I'd suggest doing the same unless you really love onions because their taste is definitely prevalent in this dish. I was tempted to cut the butter down and exchange the cream of chicken for cream of celery, but I'm glad I didn't. I thought cream of chicken sounded a bit odd, but if I didn't know the cream of chicken was used, I never would have been able to tell it was in this casserole. I also personally didn't think the butter was too much. I noticed several reviewers commented that it was too salty, but I didn't think so. I added the salt into the casserole, and my boyfriend and I still added more salt to our pieces during dinner. We are salt lovers, though :) This dish is definitely on the greasy side, which seemed to mostly come from the cheese and not the butter. It was still tasty, though, and there are ways (like blotting with a paper towel) to get rid of most of the grease. I'm wondering if the casserole was allowed to sit for 10 minutes or so after being taken out of the oven, if it might be less greasy looking. I had some of this heated up in the microwave the next day, and it tasted even better. For some reason, the heated up leftover was much less greasy looking than when it was fresh out of the oven.