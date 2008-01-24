Pink Stuff

I have had different variations of this recipe for years, yet have never made it myself. I looked at several of the recipes listed and settled on this one. The only change I made was to add a little bit of coconut because my family likes it. It was good. The only reason I gave it 3 stars was because it's not one of those recipes where you think "Oh I really want that." It's more of a it's there and it's good so I'll eat it type of thing. I will say that after mixing the ingrediants together I was concerned about the consistancy, it almost looked soupy; but after chilling in the refrigerator it set together well. Not sure that I would ever make it again unless someone asked for it; but if it were at a dinner or potluck I would eat it.