Pink Stuff

136 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 25
  • 3 11
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This has been used as a Thanksgiving favorite in my family for years. We haven't figured out yet if it's a fruit salad or a dessert! It is rich and good.

By Shannon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, crushed pineapple, and pecans. Fold in the whipped topping. Refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 56g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 69.5mg. Full Nutrition
