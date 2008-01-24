Pink Stuff
This has been used as a Thanksgiving favorite in my family for years. We haven't figured out yet if it's a fruit salad or a dessert! It is rich and good.
This is awesome! I too (as someone else had written) thought this was something only my family has called "pink stuff". It must be a southern thing? I only used maybe half of the condensed milk and 3/4 of a can of strawberry pie filling. I found it to not be too sweet at all! In fact, I added marshmellows and a dash or two of cinnamon! Everyone loved it and I like how easy it is to make and to "tinker" with you're own flavors.Read More
A little too rich for my taste as a salad and not what I expected as a dessert. I like the "green stuff" better (the salad made with pistachio pudding and pineapple and whipped topping).Read More
Whew!! This is sweet!! But delicious nonetheless. I made this and left it in the fridge to blend the flavors. The flavor of the pineapple was hidden somewhere in the mixture. To reduce the sweetness, you could use real whipped cream instead of the whipped topping. There is another version of this recipe I came across...(cherry fluff, maybe..), that doesn't call for nuts. I prefer mine with nuts...it gives the "stuff" some texture. Thanks Shannon.
This recipe is WONDERFUL!! But instead of cherry pie filling, I used strawberry pie filling and pecan pieces as opposed to chopped pecans. It was a huge hit!!!
This was gone in a flash. Everyone loved it. I made it the night before and it seemed to get fluffy. After reading the reviews I was hesitant about it being too sweet. No one seemed to think so. It was perfect just the way it is.
I served this as a dessert for my husband and parents. This was a huge hit! I used light whipped cream,ff condensed milk, and light cherry topping. I also added a serving of light cream cheese, and crumbled graham cracker crust. This was heavenly!
LOVE IT!!! Added 2c of mini-marshmallows!
This is an old south recipe and the name is right PINK STUFF..we just love it..I did make a photo and as soon as they approve it it will be on...This recipe dose make alot so we make it for large gatherns..but it also can be cut in half..Thanks for putting this on..I hope you all try it...Here in ALABAMA its on all the salad bars...LOL
This recipe is great! I've had my kids (4 of them), make it for holidays for a number of years. One year, one of them put it in the freezer instead of the fridge to wait for our meal. When we discovered it was frozen solid, we decided to slice it into cubes and serve it in it's solid form. It softened, and tasted as good as always.
Wicked sweet but oh, so good. This is also good with either a small package of mini marshmallows or half of a bag of shredded coconut. Want it even pinker? Add in a drop or so of red food coloring.
This is yummy. VERY SWEET. We always called it cherry fluff and never used any nuts. My mom would freeze it. I prefer it frozen. It's great to take to picnics, especially if you freeze it because then as it thaws out it's still edible for a while even in the hot weather. But, you don't have to worry about that, because it will get eaten fast!
I have been using this same recipe for years and I think this is the most awesome fruit salad recipe ever, especially the frozen version.
Yikes,talk about SWEET! Everyone loved it, but me. Just too sweet for my own personal preference. I put in two cans of crushed pineapple, drained, some mandarin oranges, and a cup of finely chopped nuts in an effort to tone down the sweetness. I don't think it worked.Thanks Shannon.
All I can say is WOW! Made it a number of times for a crowd -- and I've been swamped for the recipe. Great over pancakes and waffles in the morning! Perfect for a baby shower (girl's). I bet canned blueberries (for a boy's) would work in place of the cherries!
I love this recipe! My recipe calls for 1/4 cup lemon juice and mandarin oranges. This might be why others think it's too sweet. I also prepare a graham cracker crust..and bake it for a few minutes in a 9x13x2 pan.
So easy and soooo good! I add extra pecans based on a personal preference. This recipe is a winner everytime!
Delicious! I poured the can of cherry filling onto a cutting board and chopped it into little pieces which made the consistency wonderful. Everyone at Thanksgiving loved this. I made half with nuts and the rest w/o for non-nut lovers. So easy to make. Thanks for the recipe. Oh - I took out some calories by using low fat condensed milk, lite pie filling and lite cool whip. No one even knew it was a lite recipe :)
holy cow this was the bomb loved it so did every one else
Its alright, not the greatest by any means. I wanted to try something new, quick, and different and this definitely was, however it is way too sweet. Coming from someone who has the biggest sweet tooth, that says a lot. Also I would cut the ingredients by half, even though its more convenient not to, but you will have more than you know what to do with.
This is a VERY yummy salad, and pretty too! I took this to a family reunion and it was well received!! Would make again.
Warning! You won't be able to stay away from the "Stuff". It's rich and delishhhhhous! I doubled the recipe for our Thanksgiving get together and that wasn't enough. Everyone kept asking for more. To bad you can only give it 5 stars. I would like to submit 10 stars please.
This was yum, made it for Thanksgiving for my husband, who is American, we didn't have the frozen whipped topping so instead I used cream and it turned out nice and thick. Also we don't have cherry pie filling so I used a can of pitted cherries and a can of mixed berries and it turned out fantastic, I will make this again thank you
Love this stuff! So good! I didn't make any ingredient changes, just used light or low fat items where I could. Family asks for it all the time!
Recently ate this at a church function. I made for my family's Christmas dinner. Instead of a whole can of condensed milk, I used only 1/2 can, plus I used 8 oz. of cream cheese. Not as sweet. Like my recipe much better.
My family calls this White House Pudding because of the cherry tree & George Washington tale. We also add sweet, shredded cocoanut to it, about 2/3 of a cup.
I used light cherry pie filling as suggested and thought it was perfect! Everyone loved it and I will be making it often!
lol what's funny is for the longest I thought it was a family recipe....til I saw "the Pink Stuff..." absolutely love this stuff but I had a block of cream cheese and cool whip, blend it together and add a cup of sugar or more for sweetness...and instead of pie filling, try the canned bing cherries, pitted....usually find it in the seasoning aisle....great dessert
Too sweet. I really liked the flavor however. Kids wouldn't touch it.
I have been making this recipe for years - except I use strawberry pie filling and no pecans. I think the strawberry filling is much better than the cherry (maybe just my preference since I'm not a huge cherry fan). Anyways, this always goes over very well at potlucks, and is really, really quick and easy to throw together
Made this for Thanksgiving. Many loved it and wanted the recipe. A couple thought it was too sweet.
My aunt Ola always had this in the freezer... We ate it frozen...loved it, and am so glad to find it...It will be in my freezer from now on...You never know when you might have company! She used strawberry pie filling sometimes too... LOVE IT & THE MEMORIES!!!
A Big Hit! I also used fresh whipped cream instead of frozen.
Very YUMMY! The kids couldn't get enough of the salad. My mom used to make one just like this one, but she added miniature marsmallows to it. I added about 1 cup of marsmallows to the mixture and then a few sprinkled on top for looks. Very GOOD!
Had this for our Think Pink Party...it was great!!
I really liked this. I cut down on the amount of sweetened condensed milk by about half and toasted my pecans. I also only used an 8 oz container of whipped topping. Everyone liked it. I thought I could have added some more of the milk and Grandma felt the same way. Either way it was good and it's nice that you can adjust the sweetness based on your preference. I will definitely make this again.
Easy and ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS - I made it for a pot luck and people were disappointed that I only made 1. It yielded a HUGE bowl so I didn’t want to make too much and sure enough It was the first thing gone!
I rarely give any recipe five stars. Based on taste and its simple nature, this one probably deserves a four. It's not the sort of dessert you'd find in a fine restaurant. In fact, I think it might work better as a filling. I might try it with Phyllo or two separate two layers of a cake. But I gave it five stars. Why? Because it's an easy, quick recipe that tastes great and is a hit with kids. For those days when you want something sweet without the hassle of creaming together eggs and butter and so forth, this works wonders. I made my own whipped cream from a recipe on this site. It's short on sweetness, and that worked well to cut the sweetness of the condensed milk and fruit. I also replaced the pecans with sliced almonds. Someone mentioned Green Stuff. So I'm thinking about some sort of Christmas treat with Red Stuff and Green Stuff.
This is a great summer dessert! I lightened it up a bit by using light cherry pie filling, light whipped cream, low-fat sweetened condensed milk & 1/2 cup chopped pecans. This dessert tastes great as a frozen treat too; just pop it in the freezer & scoop it out when ready!
I absolutely LOVE this stuff!!! And I love the name!!! I have made it for just about everyone in my family and my husbands family and everyone loves it!!! I can't believe it's so easy to make and people love it just like all the other things that take forever to make!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
this "stuff" is pretty yummy! I made it at thanksgiving to see if anyone wanted to throw it on top of some cheesecake or whatever but we all wound up just eating it straight. I also used strawberry pie filling rather then cherry.
I've made this a few times now and there are always some that love it and some that don't really care for it. I like it because it is quick and no dishes to clean up. It is very sweet so I would suggest using sugar free or low sugar on one or more of the ingredients. My favorite is to serve this as a light dessert after a taco dinner, it is a great contrast to the spice in the tacos.
Everyone who has eaten this dish loves it! I add a sliced banana and about a fourth cup of coconut.
Absolutely amazing!!! Everyone loved this pink stuff - it was light and fluffy and very tastey. Easy to make and very unique. Will make again soon. Mmm...
I made this because it sounded good and I don't even care for cherries and it is great!! My kids liked and can't keep out of it! Thanks for the recipe-I'll be saving it!
Too "Cool Whippy" for me, but Chris likes it.
My husband has me make him this "stuff" about once a month. I always load it down with Pecans because in his mind that makes it healthy. This is an excellent recipe and simple to make as well.
I made this for Easter brunch and my mother-in-law loved it. Rich and delicious and quick to prepare.
every body loved it!!!!1
Very good and not too sweet at all. I modified the recipe and used FF condensed milk, FF coolwhip and lite cherry pie filling. Everyone loved it!!!
It was pretty good - made way too much though. I'd cut the recipe in half.
I did not like this recipe at all it was too sweet. I think if you dropped the sweetened milk it would make a huge difference.
This was okay, but makes a huge amount.
All you need to say about this recipe is that it is a family favorite...everyone likes it and at my house that is close to a miracle. It will surely please even the pickiest eaters and the bonus...it is easy to make.
Don't get me wrong, this was good, but if you are not a "sweet" person, try something else. It is very, very, sweet! Of course, kids love it.
I've made this for years...and omitted the sweetened condensed milk from the start. This is also a dessert that can be converted for diabetics by using sugar free filling and whipped topping (omitting the sweetened condensed milk of course) and using artificial sweetener if necessary.
Very good! My mom used to make a recipe almost identical to this, and it still tastes as good as I remember. Yum Yum.
i made this for my family on christmas and they LOVED it :) very easy to make
I love this Stuff! This is delicious! Every time I make this for a potluck, people nearly lick the bowl. Easy to make and always a hit!
I made this for the first time for an outdoor cookout and it was a huge hit! Everyone wanted the recipe. Everyone said it was so light and cool for a summer cookout. I didn't think it was too sweet. It was just right.
Funny name but I love this recipe. I have made this several times and nobody can believe how easy it is.
My family loved this. I added a can of mandarin oranges and I toasted the pecans before adding and used light topping. No one found it too sweet, and even my sister and my son, who don't like anything near healthy, couldn't get enough.
This salad sounded really good and the reviews were wonderful, but when I made it...there just wasn't enough flavor. Lots of sweet but it needed something else. I was pretty disappointed.
Very tasty. I left out the nuts for my family and only used half the pineapple but it was delicious! I will make it again! Quick and easy to make!
My family made this for years when I was growing up. Now, I make it for pot lucks at work too. So simple this not-chef can do it and it still taste good. I always get compliments and am asked the recipe.
We use to buy this at the deli, now we know how to make it! I only use half the condensed milk and use lite whipped topping. A family summertime favorite!
This was very good. A bit on the sweet side but it was a hit at Thanksgiving even for those that don't like these types of "salads".
Kids loved it! My 6yr old was so proud ~ made it all herself with only a bit of help from me. Way too sweet for me but a fun change from our usual menus :-).
I made this for a New Year's eve party and everyone loved it! Very easy, rich and delicious.
My Mother-in-Love made this Pink Stuff for many years. However, she passed away in December of 2018 at the age of 98. Now it is time for me to carry on the family tradition and make the Pink Stuff.
It was a very average dessert. Very sweet.
Wonderful and easy to make. My recipe says to add two cups of small marshmellows. I don't know if this is a salad or a dessert but whatever it is everyone that has ever tried it likes it.
Amazing! I made this for Thanksgiving. It was a huge hit! Everyone wanted the recipes, I'm not sure if I'm going to give it out though :) Truely yummy and there wasn't any left over! Next time I'll have to make a double batch!
I have had different variations of this recipe for years, yet have never made it myself. I looked at several of the recipes listed and settled on this one. The only change I made was to add a little bit of coconut because my family likes it. It was good. The only reason I gave it 3 stars was because it's not one of those recipes where you think "Oh I really want that." It's more of a it's there and it's good so I'll eat it type of thing. I will say that after mixing the ingrediants together I was concerned about the consistancy, it almost looked soupy; but after chilling in the refrigerator it set together well. Not sure that I would ever make it again unless someone asked for it; but if it were at a dinner or potluck I would eat it.
I have been making this for 20years.. I use Strawberry pie filling, Walnuts, and ADD 8oz SOUR CREAM!! If you like the original recipe, and/or you think that its too sweet... ADD SOUR CREAM! it was in the recipe all along .. but someone left it out here I see!! LOVE IT!
I made this for the first time last Thangsgiving for my family and they are still asking for it for almost every holiday,birthday,and,special occasion that comes up.
Perfection! Easy to make and tastes wonderful. One of my most treasured recipes now, thanks for sharing :)
Everyone LOVED this. It's so easy to prepare, and makes a pretty contribution to the holiday table. And, the kids absolutely love this. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
My low cal version is to leave out the sweetened condensed milk altogether and use the lite cherry pie filling. Variations: Add Bananas, coconut or mini marshmallows. Pecans are a must as is rushed pineapple.
Great recipe. I made this two nights ahead and served it at a potluck dinner. My grandmother even commented on how much she liked it. It was delicious and I didn't think it was too sweet either.
My wife and I started making this in the 70s. We used to freeze it and eat like ice cream. It is delicious and I will give it the most stars available (5). Since she has passed last year, I sometimes get craving for things we used to fix together. We called it Cherry Nut Dessert.
Decadent and luscious. If you're thinking "healthy salad," move on. This is a dessert, and a doggone fine one at that.
My grandmother used to make this all the time. But we use strawberry pie filling instead of cherries and we don't add in any pecans. I absolutely love it! It's so fluffy!!!!!
I tried this dessert out for both my family and the in-laws. Sorry to say it wasn't a big hit. They said it was too sweet and not to make it again. It's nice to try new things though.
I looked at this recipe and saw the reviews so I tried it and it was a hit. I even doubled the recipe, and it was gone.I will make it again for Christmas. This time on the other side if the family (inlaws) since my family liked it.
My mother used to make this every Christmas and when she passed away I decided to carry on the tradition. No it is not just "a Southern" thing.This is an easy dessert to make and is very good.My whole family loves it.
Loved it! If you're not a cherry fan, you could substitute strawberry filling instead.
This recipe is delicious as written. I combined the pie filling, drained crushed pineapple, condensed milk and nuts the night before and let them chill overnight. Several hours before my event I folded in the whipped topping and returned to refrigerator. Everyone loved it!
Yummy! So simple and delicious! Next time, I want to try it with blueberry pie filling.
I was so excited to see this recipe online, because I always thought it was a secret family tradition, or at least by this name! We just cannot have a major holiday without "pink stuff." The only thing we do diffewrently is add some flaked coconut to the mix. Thanks, Shannon. Happy Holidays!
My husband's family gave me this recipe. Now Thanksgiving and other holidays wouldn't be the same without it!! YUMMY!!!
About 40 years ago, I was given a recipe for Holiday Salad. After a couple of years, the children in the family began calling this recipe The Pink Stuff. Was I surprised to find this recipe recently for one of our family gatherings for the Pink Stuff. I make it for Holidays and it remains a family favorite. My original recipe calls for the addition of tablespoon of lemon juice added to the condensed milk before adding other ingredients, and the addition of 8 oz carton of sour cream. Makes amazing Pink Stuff for more than 40 years. Also good frozen in small plastic containers for any left overs for go-containers. I do, however leave out the pecans because one year I got several "bad" pecans that ruined the thing. I have left out pecans ever since. Add the lemon juice and sour cream for even better pink stuff.
One thing our family adds to this "So YUMMY Pink Stuff" is 4oz. softened Cream Cheese. It tastes almost like a light cheesecake. :)
yummy!
LOL! My family also calls this "Pink Stuff" but the original name is Cherry Dream Salad. We have it every Thanksgiving since the mid '70's. My guess is that it was originally a recipe from a magazine.
Love PINK STUFF!!! Grandma always did one can crushed and one chunk pineapple 1 cherry pie filling 16 oz cool whip 1 can condense milk 16oz mini marshmellos red Grapes yes GRAPES!!!! and pecans if you want
Ooooh-weeee, is this ever sweet! I only used a 1/2 can of the sweetened condensed milk and still found it very sweet. Other than that, we liked it a lot and it was so easy to make. Next time, I will cut back the sw. cond. milk a little more. This makes a lot so it's best for a large group
This reminds me of my childhood. I always loved "the pink stuff". It is light and creamy with wonderful flavor. Thanks for your submission, I've looked for this for a long time, and I was browsing through recipes and found it.. Thanks again. Definately a recipe to try, my kids like it too.
This is always a hit and is great as a side salad or as a dessert.
It is "to die" for. What a beautiful, easy dessert. My husband, father, and I absolutely loved it. Next time I am going to try it with all "light" ingredients.
