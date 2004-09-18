Crunchy Green Bean Casserole
This is my own variation to the old tried and true string bean casserole. My family has loved this for years, and now my daughter makes it for her family.
I always use cheddar cheese soup instead of mushroom when i make green bean casserole-so i used cheddar cheese soup and the bacon was a really big hit-something different than same old casserole-will make it again.
Great recipe! Tastes wonderful with the bacon & water chestnuts. I used sliced water chestnuts and didn't chop..nice and crunchy. Also used 1 big bag of frozen french cut green beans. I'll serve this at Thanksgiving, for sure.
this is my new favorite side dish. I served it to company and they wanted the recipe.
It's a tasty, easy side dish. I'd make it again, but with frozen green beans. I don't really care for that canned taste.
I made this one night when we had friends over for dinner and it was so good! I even salvaged the tiny bit of leftovers for lunch the next day. I will definitely make this again.
This was a big hit on Thanksgiving. I used fresh green beans and extra bacon. Everyone loved it.
I made this at Christmas. It was different tasting than the "orginal" G.B. Casserole that everyone makes. You have to really make sure you drain the bacon good. The grease from the bacon tends to make the soup sause somewhat watery. Also, I used frozen beans instead of canned. I would probably make this again at some point.
Family and friends love the crunchiness to this classic dish. The bacon is a hit, I added extra. I also mixed in a can of sliced mushrooms.
Great recipe. I served this for a dinner party last night and unfortunately there are no leftovers for today. I really liked the water chestnut and bacon addition.
My family never liked the traditional green bean casserole. They have "texture" issues and the traditional recipe was too mushy for them. This casserole has LOTS of flavor with the bacon and the water chestnuts (I used sliced and mixed them in)added the texture that made this a hit with them!
I left out the water chestnuts, and instead of the onions ontop, I subbed cheddar cheese!! Also, I did not let the bacon grease go to waste. I mixed a small spoonful in with the green beans. Wow! this came out unbelievable. Will definitely be making over and over.
So much better than the same ol' traditional recipe. I used real bacon bits instead of slices of bacon, just to make it a little easier (it was Thanksgiving after all). I will be making this again next year...if not sooner :)
Wow...I'm so happy this recipe is still on here! I first ran across this recipe a few years ago, and I can not believe it doesn't have more reviews!!!! I made it for Thanksgiving for all of my family, and it was the Biggest hit! Everyone always request that I make it now. It's my favourite green bean casserole, hands down. The bacon and waterchesnuts blend together very well, to make a very unique and tasty casserole.. the only thing I do is add in a white chopped onion, and make sure all the bacon grease is drained, otherwise it tends to be a bit watery. Thank you for one of my most fav recipes that everyone wants a copy of!!!
10 stars! Today I left the recipe out for my husband to make while I worked. He states the only changes he made was to add more bacon (6 strips) and used SMOKY MAPLE bacon. He used fresh cut (or whole cut green beans - not French style). Was awesome!!!!!!! a new favorite!
I used maple bacon and the taste was phenomenal. The trick is to get the bacon SUPER crispy.
Great recipe. I just omitted the nuts and bacon. ;o)
awesome recipe! I did use 2 cans regular cut green beans and one of french cut for it and added a Tbs of ranch dressing powder. Always a family favorite!
Awesome! This is my families new favorite! Thanks
This came out just like my Mom's used to be, when I was growing up. She always used water chestnuts and bacon and that's what makes this casserole stand out! It was just perfect on Thanksgiving with a turkey breast made in the crock pot, cornbread stuffing and garlic mashed potatoes. What a great recipe!
I made this for Easter dinner. Everyone loved the crunch of the waterchestnuts and the flavor of the bacon with the green beans. This recipe is so much better than the traditional green bean casserole I used to make. Here are the changes I made: a little less milk, used a 5 ounce can of waterchestnuts, added plenty of french fried onions and bacon on the inside and on top of the casserole. Thanks for the easy and tasty recipe!
This is awesome,but I added a can of cream of celery,used canned milk,and bacon bits.Also,used 1/2 canned and 1/2 fresh green beans and doubled water chestnuts and fried onions.Everyone raved over it!!
My only wish is that I had made more!
I sub. cream of celery for cream of mushroom. I'm sure with the mushroom it would have been better.
I made this for the holiday and the whole family loved it. I will make this again.
The water chestnuts in this recipe are a GREAT addition. Everyone loves this dish. I'm always assigned to bring it for potlucks and special occasions. It's always a hit!
This was my first time making this casserole with the bacon and water chestnuts, plus I used french style green beans. It added a little spunk to the usual dish.
Great with the bacon and water chesnuts. However, it definitely needed some more spices (salt and a little seasoning). I would also recommend putting a little less milk in the recipe as the suggested amount made my green beans a little soupy. Great taste, though!
Just had them for Thanksgiving dinner. Ok but very bland....needs a little spicing up. Will make again....but add some more flavor. The crunch of the water chestnuts was great.
This was just ok for us compared with the other stuff we prepared on Thanksgiving. It actually tasted better to me 2 days later.
I loved the addition of bacon and water chestnuts. I also added a jar of sliced mushrooms, and put into a crockpot to bring to work as a potluck dish for Thanksgiving. Of course, it did not cook all day, but for just about 2 hours to heat up. I also used frozen beans as I love the color and texture. Thanks for the great recipe! It's fun to change things up a little big once in a while on a traditional dish such as this!
Delicious. Used a little less milk. Followed the rest of recipe exactly
My husband is not a fan of any casserole but would rate this 7 out of 10. I used frozen cut green beans because I have never liked the mushy texture of canned. I also increased the bacon, don't think I should have done that. This recipe was a good twist on the original when you want something different for a holiday but still traditional.
I rated this a 4. It was good but I didn't think it was any better than the traditional green been casserole, but it was a nice change. I fried my bacon until it was nice and crip and drained it well and didn't find that it was greasy at all.
Excellent recipe favorite!!
I had a bit of trouble with consistency when i made this. Probebly my fault, but i made it worse by trying to thicken it more. It was edible for Thanksgiving and folks liked the water chesnuts but i would add DOUBLE THE BACON. Will try it again hoping for better results. :)
I liked this recipe, I tripled it and brought it for Thanksgiving. I thought it a little bland and needed salt. It tasted even better the next day.
Pretty good grean beans. Took this to a family gathering where there were 2 other green bean casseroles, this is the one that was gone first. Will make again.
Simply delicious. Yum!
GREAT!!! the water chestnuts were just the ticket. I'll never make different green bean casserole again.
Omitted the chestnuts. Great recipe!
Ok...I made it twice trying to fix my first attempt. Used 1/2 the amount of water chestnuts the 2nd time. Didn't feel like the bacon or water chestnuts added a lot to this recipe. Also added 2/3 cups onion to bake.
This is an excellent receipe and a nice compliment to a Thanksgiving meal. I tried it for the first time for this past Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it. However, I made two small variations. I added a little extra bacon, and I used the roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup. This type of soup, however, may not be for everyone.
Excellent. Everyone loved it. I have made this as a side dish for both Thanksgiving and Sunday dinners. Followed the recipe as it is and it came out PERFECT!!!
I loved this recipe. I used 1 large bag of frozen string beans. Will make this again real soon.
This was a fun alternative to the boring same-old recipe. I really liked the kick the bacon added, plus I added a handful of fresh mushrooms for even more flavor! I'll make it again this year!
Very similar to the classic green bean casserole. I just love the addition of bacon for a little extra flavor.
This is ok. I recommend chopping the water chesnuts rather small, otherwise they don't fit very well. They also make it a bit watery in my opinion.
I really like the water chestnuts and bacon in this, but I'm just not a fan of the traditional cream of mushroom soup with the green beans. I would like to try the rest of the ingredients with some other substitution for the sauce. But thanks a lot for the recipe idea.
This is the best green bean casserole. I got lots of compliments at Thanksgiving yesterday. Everyone loved the water chestnuts. I made a few tiny changes. I mixed about half the onions into the casserole, added a little more bacon and also crumbled some bacon on the top. Yummy!
This traditional side dish is very tasty and easy to throw together. Will make again.
It was good. I would try to make it again and add salt & pepper. The bacon and crunchiness added texture and flavor.
This was the best green bean casserole. Loved the crunch of the water chestnuts.
Added a little shredded cheddar with the onions, turned out excellent!
I love water chestnuts in green bean casserole, and this recipe worked out wonderfully. I tried the roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup, but it was a little garlicky for me. If you prefer the traditional tasting casserole, stick with regular cream of mushroom soup. I used french cut green beans, and only used half the water chestnuts, and it was great. Will make again!
The bacon is something new the rest of it I've been making with my mother since I was a kid at Thanksgiving. The water chestnuts is common for me and I absolutely love this recipe! The bacon was a nice extra!
I usually make the same old green bean side dish, but this one impressed my son who frequents New York and Hong Kong restaurants. For a 30 year old that doesn't like green beans - he had three helpings and asked for some to take home.
It was different and good! I liked the texture of the water chestnuts in the mix. Very good recipe and would make again.
Not as tasty as the traditional casserole. A little runny. Seemed to be lacking something.
This is pretty much the original tried and true recipe for green bean casserole, except I don't like water chesnuts very muck
I have been making this recipe for years only with more bacon and frozen petite green beans. It is always a hit.
This was a very easy and quick last minute dish to make for our Christmas dinner. It was a big success
great recipe! my boyfriend and i ate it up in one night. i used my grandaddy's canned green beans (pretty much the best green beans in the world), instead of regular canned...it was amazing. the bacon and french fried onions work really well too.
Yummy and soooooo easy to make. Good for weeknight meals and great for company.
I didn't have the crunchy onions, so I just put some shredded cheese on top, which was good but not as good. I can't get the canned onions where I live, but next time I'll use corn flakes instead. Either way, the end result was really yummy. I like it because it puts the mushroom flavor a bit more in the background with the bacon, and I like water chestnuts in just about anything. Good recipe!
Made recipe as suggested and no one liked the water chest nuts (sorry), but they ate it up. Next time added 1/2 can French fried onion ring to mix and added thick slices of Velveeta chees on top. When baked, added the rest of the can as directed on top. For a kick, tried con casa salsa and added dollops on top instead of Velveeta. Yum
This is THE green bean casserole that I enjoy best. The water chestnuts and bacon make all the difference as compared to all the recipes without them. Making it tomorrow again for Thxgiving. Thanks for a great recipe!
Easy to make with hardly any preperation.
Didn't have bacon so omitted and still tasted great. The water chestnuts added a good crunch to the usual dish!
Sorry- this just "didn't work" for us. At least it was cheap and easy.
I made the original recipe, but revised it a bit when I doubled it for Thanksgiving. Doubled everything, but limited the milk to 1 cup, only used the 1 8oz can of water chestnuts, and just enough of the French fried onions to scatter over the top. Also reserved a few bacon bits to sprinkle over the top. Cutting back on the proportion of milk made it a bit thicker. It was a hit!
This was okay, but didn't quite make the cut for Christmas dinner. Only about half of them got eaten.
Pretty darn great! The bacon flavor overwhelmed the the green bean flavor, which my mom disliked, my dad loved, and I was neutal about. I used one bag of frozen french cut green beans, Campbells cream of mushroom with garlic, and added, I dunno, maybe like a teaspoon of onion powder.
You had me at bacon :) I left out the water chestnuts because I didn't have any on hand. Other than that, yum!
I have always liked it and my family loved it when I served it this way. Thanks. :) Stephanie
I uesd real bacon bits to save time & although I chopped the water chestnuts very small, my family didn't like them. Everybody agreed that the bacon was a good addition though. I used 3 cans of seasoned french style green beans, two cans of soup & omitted teh milk. Thanks Becky Twitchell!
Really good, I used cream of mushroom soup with garlic and I added some mushrooms, and extra bacon. I did add more pepper and some salt too.
This is the best revision of a tired old recipe for green beans, soup and onion rings. 12 of my family loved it, and the checkout girl at the supermarket wanted the recipe, too! Thanks Becky it will be used at our house, again! Carole in Orlando
Served this for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! Next time I will chop the waterchestnuts a little bit more finely. I bought the ones in the can that came "diced" and didn't chop them up more and they were a tad too big for the dish. The bacon adds great new flavor!
This is a good easy dish,We didn`t use the bacon but Thats just choice,sure it would be fine with,Thanks southernman-cookin
everyone loved this one during the holidays. The water chestnuts and a nice crunch.
