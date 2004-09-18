Crunchy Green Bean Casserole

99 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 22
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is my own variation to the old tried and true string bean casserole. My family has loved this for years, and now my daughter makes it for her family.

By Becky Twitchell

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish, mix together the bacon, soup, water chestnuts, milk, green beans and pinch of black pepper.

  • Bake for 30 minutes or until heated through.

  • Stir and top with French fried onions. Bake for 5 additional minutes or until onions are golden brown.

506 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 1322.2mg. Full Nutrition
