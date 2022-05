Orange Blossom Trifle

Let me first put it out there that I am a trifle snob. My husband is from New Zealand and trifle is one of his favorite desserts. I only cook from scratch. When you think of orange blossoms you think of a light scent of oranges. So when everyone was complaining that the orange flavor was light I too all the suggestions and made these changes. Let me say upfront that I never made the original recipe. 1. I used a butter recipe cake mix instead of Angel food cake. I made 2 8” round layers split in half. 2. I used the liquid from the mandarin oranges and brushed it on each layer of the cake. 3. BIGGEST change was I doubled the custard recipe but not the whipped cream. I added 2 teaspoons of orange extract and the zest of 1 orange to the custard. 4. I added 1/4 c powdered sugar to the whipped cream. 5. I double the mandarin oranges. 6. I grated bittersweet chocolate over each layer. I know it’s a lot of changes but I was looking for a “orange creamsicle” dessert. It was a total winner!