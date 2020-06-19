Orange Blossom Trifle

21 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a variation on a pie recipe that evolved from trial and error. This tastes like an Orange Smoothie over angel food cake!

By CHEFBETHPHX

Credit: Dawn Aiono

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together orange juice, eggs, and sugar in a small saucepan. Place over low heat, and stir constantly until the sugar has dissolved, and the mixture is very thick. Once thick, strain mixture into a large bowl, and stir in butter cubes until melted. Cover and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.

  • Fold whipped cream into cold egg mixture until smooth. Recover and refrigerate for 3 hours.

  • To assemble, place half of the cubed angel food cake into the bottom of a trifle bowl. Spoon on half of the whipped cream mixture, and sprinkle with half of the Mandarin oranges. Create a second layer with the remaining angel food cake, whipped cream mixture, and Mandarin oranges. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 265.5mg. Full Nutrition
