Orange Blossom Trifle
This is a variation on a pie recipe that evolved from trial and error. This tastes like an Orange Smoothie over angel food cake!
Wow, I was hesitant to try this because it was not yet rated but I am so glad I did! I made a couple of changes, not because of the taste, but I was making it for my Aunt who loves chocolate and orange together. I made it as the recipe states and added some grated Terry's Chocolate Orange on top of the cake layers and garnished the top with chocolate orange sections and mandarin sections. You could go a step further and use chocolate cake instead of the angel food cake but nothing says spring like angel food cake so i used it anyway. What a refreshing dessert and a nice change from the traditional trifle i have to make my husband since he is British. Great recipe!!! I wish we had taken a picture but it was eaten up so fast I didn't get a chance.Read More
I wish that the recipe would specify that the Orange juice was concentrate, and not just juice.Read More
I've made this trifle 4 times, now. Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe! I use "not from concentrate" OJ and I also add about a teaspoon of orange zest to the egg mix. I have added dark chocolate which is also delicious. Once, I even found a chocolate angel food cake to add to it.
Very good! I used 1/4 cup of orange juice concentrate - just the right amount of orange flavor. I also grated dark chocolate on both layers. Will make this again for sure!
We liked this recipe but I made instant vanilla pudding and added orange extract to that, then added that into orange juice egg mixture. It disappeared in one day so I know it was well liked.
A nice change from the usual trifle I make. I layered it differently, cake, fruit and then the custard and decorated the top with chocolate curls. The custard really is the star of the show and I have plans to use it in other ways. Possibly in tart shells with fruit on top for Christmas. Thankyou for a lovely recipe ChefBeth.
YUM! I think the key to this is the homemade custard stuff. Much better than pudding! LOVED it!
This was easy to make and rather fun to put together, not much work for such a great tasting dessert that my family loved. Just made my second one for Easter dinner.
I loved this recipe. It was a big hit at our Easter dinner. Used Cool Whip, added fresh raspberries and used more orange juice in the mix. Yummy
This trifle was only O.K. I even added some chocolate in the recipe as some other readers recommended and it still wasn't anything anyone liked or asked for seconds. It was very bland.
I've made this twice now and it's turned out excellently both times. Light and refreshing, a great dessert after a rich or heavy meal.
Delicious - I might make more of the custard next time. It was light and fluffy and everyone loved it.
This would have been great if I was cooking for a kid's birthday party or something like that. Unfortunately, I prepared it for an adult dinner party. It reminded me of something that you would've found at the church social in the 60s. Pleasant but not for a sophisticated palate. I used OJ concentrate & orange zest but it still wasn't very orangey. I might use orange extract in the whipped cream if I were to make it again.
I made this for a ladies' gathering. It was well received, and one lady asked for the recipe, but while it is a nice recipe, it just isn't orang-y enough for me. I am considering trying it again and either adding some orange extract to the "custard" or perhaps using the OJ in a more condensed form. I used real whipped cream, and it wasn't overly sweet. Thanks for a nice recipe.
I made this trifle for Easter dinner for my family. Everyone really enjoyed it and commented on the nice orange flavor. I will make this again but cut down on the sugar as I thought the custard was too sweet. Also instead of fresh whipped cream I used cool whip. Worked great! Yummy
Very yummy!! Very pretty!!
As per some other reviewers I didn't find this very orange-y either even though I added in orange zest and extract. I also had to double up on the custard part - I didn't find there was nearly enough to do two layers with the one batch. If I was to do this again, I'd prefer the custard to be creamier. Nobody had seconds at my dinner, and they didn't have much to start with.
I made this for a dinner party. It was a huge hit! Delicious light dessert. I used about 3/4 of an angel food cake, cut into bite-sized cubes. Also after reading some of the reviews, I made more of the custard (increase number of servings to 16), plus I added an extra can of drained mandarin oranges to the custard. Turned out great; will definitely make this again!
This trifle was the first for me. I followed the recipe exactly, I took it to church and it was almost all gone before I left. I will make this again with some variation - more sherbet and whipped cream mixture. Yummy!
Let me first put it out there that I am a trifle snob. My husband is from New Zealand and trifle is one of his favorite desserts. I only cook from scratch. When you think of orange blossoms you think of a light scent of oranges. So when everyone was complaining that the orange flavor was light I too all the suggestions and made these changes. Let me say upfront that I never made the original recipe. 1. I used a butter recipe cake mix instead of Angel food cake. I made 2 8” round layers split in half. 2. I used the liquid from the mandarin oranges and brushed it on each layer of the cake. 3. BIGGEST change was I doubled the custard recipe but not the whipped cream. I added 2 teaspoons of orange extract and the zest of 1 orange to the custard. 4. I added 1/4 c powdered sugar to the whipped cream. 5. I double the mandarin oranges. 6. I grated bittersweet chocolate over each layer. I know it’s a lot of changes but I was looking for a “orange creamsicle” dessert. It was a total winner!
