Orange Blossom Trifle

Wow, I was hesitant to try this because it was not yet rated but I am so glad I did! I made a couple of changes, not because of the taste, but I was making it for my Aunt who loves chocolate and orange together. I made it as the recipe states and added some grated Terry's Chocolate Orange on top of the cake layers and garnished the top with chocolate orange sections and mandarin sections. You could go a step further and use chocolate cake instead of the angel food cake but nothing says spring like angel food cake so i used it anyway. What a refreshing dessert and a nice change from the traditional trifle i have to make my husband since he is British. Great recipe!!! I wish we had taken a picture but it was eaten up so fast I didn't get a chance.

