Lentil and Green Collard Soup

4.4
183 Ratings
  • 5 119
  • 4 39
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

This yummy lentil and collard soup can be eaten cold in the summer or hot in the winter. Make sure you find the right lentil type.

Recipe by cook

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion and salt; cook until softened and translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in lentils and cook for 1 minute. Pour in water, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until lentils are tender, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • While the lentils are cooking, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add collard greens and cook until wilted, about 10 minutes.

  • When lentils are tender, stir in collard greens, garlic, cumin, and cinnamon; simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in lemon juice before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 11.8g; sodium 1778.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/26/2022