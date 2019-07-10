Lentil and Green Collard Soup

Excellent! A perfect light lunch. I only used 3 cups of chicken broth plus one of water resulting in 4 cups of liquid all together. This made enough soup for two people to have 3 bowls between the two of them with probably two smaller bowls left, which went into the freezer. It freezes wonderfully! Because I used prefab chicken broth I left out the salt. Next time though I will change some things to suit personal taste. While the recipe is wonderful as is we didn't care for the tastes of cinnamon and lemon. I will leave both of those out next time. Also I believe another reviewer pointed out that cooking lentils so long will turn them to mush. This happened to me and personally I enjoyed the creaminess that the mushy lentils added to the soup, but I am eager to try cooking the lentils for less time to taste the difference. Also, my collards were already cooked, with a hint of sugar and vinegar, and leftover from another dish which made prep much easier and didn't result in dirtying two pans. Cooking the onions and garlic together in oil first also helps the flavor. I think leftover wild rice would be an interesting addition to this soup, and I intend to try the idea in the future. All in all, this is a wonderful, excellent dish, that is easy to play with, and a great use for collards.