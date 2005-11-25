Fruity Gelatin Salad

I have made this recipe for 20 years for family get togethers, have not ever made a change to the ingredients, it comes out perfect every time, and is one of my all time favorites. Adding a 6 oz. package of jello would not be good, it would be gritty and would not set, I had a friend that did that......why? Don't know, there is hardly 1/4 c. of juice in a can of pineaple this size. I worried the first time I made it that there wouldn't be enough liquid. BE SURE TO NOT ADD THE WHOLE CAN OF 7up, it will be runny, this is too much liquid. Love this recipe! Oh, and all jello recipes should be done the day before you need it, don't make this in the morning and think it will be ready in the afternoon. I never do that, you are playing Russian Roullette. (SP?)

