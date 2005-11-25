Fruity Gelatin Salad
This is an awesome salad. It is different than any other and I always have it for Thanksgiving.
I have made this recipe for 20 years for family get togethers, have not ever made a change to the ingredients, it comes out perfect every time, and is one of my all time favorites. Adding a 6 oz. package of jello would not be good, it would be gritty and would not set, I had a friend that did that......why? Don't know, there is hardly 1/4 c. of juice in a can of pineaple this size. I worried the first time I made it that there wouldn't be enough liquid. BE SURE TO NOT ADD THE WHOLE CAN OF 7up, it will be runny, this is too much liquid. Love this recipe! Oh, and all jello recipes should be done the day before you need it, don't make this in the morning and think it will be ready in the afternoon. I never do that, you are playing Russian Roullette. (SP?)Read More
I'd rate it 0 if I could. I figured you can't go wrong with jello. It was pure sugar. Take a look at the recipe again - it calls for melting marshmellows in soda and adding pineapple juice - no water at all. The cranberry salads are excellent. I'm sticking with those!Read More
I took this to a church potluck luncheon. They really liked it a lot. It takes a little time but is well worth the effort
WOW!! Took this to Thanksgiving dinner and it was a hit. I made it exactly as stated w/out the nuts and it turned out perfect.
This recipe is the best, easy and tasty!! Kids love to add the ingredients and stir. My husband has asked for it again, took it to a church potluck, and one girl has asked for it 3 potlucks in a row. thanks for a great recipe!!
This is best if you make it the night before so it has time to set.
I haven't tried this recipe because it doesn't sound right to me but I may be wrong. The recipe calls for 1 3 ounce package of jello, 8 ounce cream cheese and 2 cups marshmellows melted in the 7 ounces of carbonated beverage, add the 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple including the juice, then at the end your going to add 1 cup of whipped topping. It seems like this recipe is calling for too much liquids for a 3 ounce package of jello, I think if I do make this recipe I will use a 6 ounce package of jello. nutnbedder2do
This is a wonderful jello salad!! Everyone I made it for, loved it!! All of the ladies wanted the recipe...so I gave it to them along with the wonderful website to "All Recipes"
This salad was a hit at Thanksgiving! I personally don't like nuts, so I left them out. I added mandarin oranges just to make it a little more fruity.
Took it to a friendly get together and couldn't get my friends husband away from it :)
Wonderful recipe! My kids couldn't get enough!
My 2 year old and I both really liked this. I did make some adjustments. I used water instead of soda, strawberry jello instead of lime, and low fat cream cheese. I also left out the nuts. It was just great. I think the soda pop would have made it too sweet.
I used strawberry gelatin instead of the lime but otherwise followed this receipe as written. It came out very well and my family loved it. I am not a big pineapple fan so next time I may use some mandarin oranges. This was quick to put together too - a nice dessert for a mid-week meal.
This is a great recipe and very delicious!!!
Everyone loved this. I used strawberry jello instead of the lime. The lime jello just didn't seem appealing to me. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Will definitely make again.
I had all the ingredients for this, except the lemon-lime soda, but I did have orange pop. So, I used a diet orange and sugar-free orange Jell-O to make this. It was delicious and had a lot less calories. I made it in the morning and it cut beautifully for dinner. Since our son isn't home I added the pecans to the entire salad. If he were home I would have poured half without the nuts and added the pecans to the other half. A nice, light summer time treat.
It was ok! A bit sweet and too thick for me. I used cherry jello and fruit cocktail. Maybe the change of ingredients made a difference. I will make this again. I plan on experimenting with it a bit to make it fluffier.