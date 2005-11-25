Fruity Gelatin Salad

22 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is an awesome salad. It is different than any other and I always have it for Thanksgiving.

By Cindy Carnes

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Directions

  • In a non-reactive sauce pan, combine the carbonated beverage and marshmallows; heat until dissolved stirring constantly. Add gelatin and stir until dissolved.

  • Add cream cheese and blend by hand or with electric mixer until smooth.

  • Add pineapple and juice, nuts, mayonnaise and whipped topping. Pour into 7x11 dish, chill until set.

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 169.8mg. Full Nutrition
