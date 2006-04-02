Marshmallow and Lime Gelatin Salad

First, I want to say that I followed the recipe to the letter. This was in the fridge for well over 24 hours, and it still did not firm up. What I ended up with was a pudding, not gelatin, although I must say it was a tasty pudding. I'm going to try this recipe again with changes. I will thoroughly drain the pineapple, and I also will stir in the jello and the softened cream cheese (recipe does even tell you to use softened cream cheese) when the marshmallow-soda mixture is still "very" warm. If you don't, you will never incorporate the cream cheese completely to a smooth texture (and I whisked the heck out of it). Not sure what the mayo is supposed to do, but a tsp didn't seem to do anything, so I would eliminate that in the future. I really was looking for something that could be cut into squares, so it was a huge disappointment to have to spoon it into a dish. I'm giving this 3 stars based solely on the taste because it was flavorful. This recipe has potential but, seriously, needs some tweaking IMO.