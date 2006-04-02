Marshmallow and Lime Gelatin Salad
This is an awesome salad! Truly different than any other; we always have it for Thanksgiving.
I found out why some people say it is runny. Well if you mix in the pineapple using a mixer it makes the juice in the pieces of pineapple come out. If you just stir in the pineapple gently no problem. Hope this helps It was a hit at bunco everyone wants to recipe.Read More
I thought this was just OK. I received a few compliments, but I think they may have been out of politeness. I thought it was way too runny, but the taste was not bad.Read More
This was awesome! The trick is to make it the night before so it has enough time in the fridge to firm up.
Pay close attention to the amount of 7-up you use. When it is runny, most likely you added the whole can, or more than 7 oz. My sis did this, and of course, it was runny.
Just a fyi, fresh pineapple has an enzyme that prevents gelatin from setting. Only use canned pineapple in any jello recipe. You need to fold the pineapple in rather than beat it.
I followed the recipe exactly except that I put in coconut instead of the pecans. Also, after the 1st step, I did not allow the marshmallow/soda mixture to cool before adding the other ingredients. I could not figure out how the cream cheese would mix in unless it could melt in. It turned out great and was very delicious! It was the perfect addition to our holiday meal. I made the recipe the day before so it had plenty of time to chill.
Loved this recipe. Tripled it & took to a big potluck. I did change the way I put the salad together. After reading all the comments about people not having this jello salad set up properly, I decided to add the jello to the hot soda & melted marshmellow mixture. (Jello needs a hot liquid to properly disolve.) Then I creamed together the room temp cream cheese & mayo with my hand mixer before stirring it into the mostly cooled soda, marshmellow and fully disolved lime jello mixture. Lastly I folded in all the other ingredients until well blended (I substited shredded cocconut for the chopped pecans since I was taking to a putluck & some are allergic to nuts). It set up beautifully and I had wonderful comments and even a few requests for the recipe.
The taste was good - pineapple & lime - refeshing. It turned out slightly soupy - I exactly measured the 7 oz. of soda so it must be the juice with the crushed pineapple that varies among brand or size. After being in the refrigerator for over 24 hrs., I ended up putting it in the freezer and then lettin it thaw 30 min. prior to serving.
My family loved this salad and I found it easy to make. I also had no trouble with it setting and I'm wondering if those of you who did, put water in your jello, instead of putting just the dry jello in the marshmallow/beverage mixture, just after letting it cool slightly, so the jello dissolves. I also brought my cream cheese to room temperature and creamed it & the mayo with my mixer, then added the still warm jello/marshmallow mixer to it on a low speed until the cream cheese dissolved. I then added the pineapple & nuts. It turned out perfect. Hope this helps.
We really enjoyed this light & creamy dessert. I used sugar free jello and also melted my marshmallows in Fresca. I also used light cool whip & cream cheese. It still turned out wonderfully delicious. I will make this again.
I served this recipe for Thanksgiving. The whole family fell in love with it. Those of us that cook, appreceiate the convenience of preparing it. This recipe is much simper than other ones similar to it. We know we serve this type of salad every year. This was the best!
It was yummy but runny; we had to eat it in bowls. Next time I'll put in two packets of gelatin.
Yummy! I made this for our Super Bowl party. I omitted the nuts and substituted Fresca for the lemon-lime soda (close enough!) It was so smooth, creamy, and light. Amazing - a real keeper!
Okay, I must admit, when I read the recipe it sounded a lot like some concoction I would have come up with as a kid... those ones you dare your friends to eat. Well, I read the reviews and decided to give it a try. What a wonderful surprise. The appearance isn't much to rave about but the taste is nice and light and sweet. My preference now is to omit the nuts. I found the texture of the mousse like mix and the nuts just didn't quite go together.
I want to love this recipe and taste-wise I do, but it's been so frustrating! Turns out so soupy which isn't appetizing. I've tried so many changes after the original didn't work AT ALL and this is what's been best: Used a little less soda (5-6 ounces), mixed in softened cream cheese and jello when marshmallow mix was still hot. Added pineapple (drained well) after I chilled for about an hour. I've been so busy adjusting for texture I haven't even tried different flavors but I may try that next.
This was pretty good. I used orange soda and jello since that's what I had on hand. I didn't have any whipped topping so I used extra marshmallows and half of the pineapple juice and the dessert became almost as firm as jello in about 2 hours.
After reading some other reviews saying that this salad was "runny" I took extra care . . . did not beat the ingredients with a mixer to avoid breaking down the pineapple and creating more juice . . . did not use any artifically sweetened ingredients as I know some of these can contain more water . . . made it and refrigerated it for 24 hours prior to serving . . . and it was still runny! Very disappointing.
This is a great salad. My granddaughter thought it was ice-cream. This does make a lot of salad. Great for a crowd.
The gelatin came out perfect. I did drain the pineapple, but other than that I followed the recipe. Next time I wont add the pecans.
When first making this, I was not a huge fan. But after taking a long hiatus, I LOVE this stuff. I found that this time I omitted the mayo and nuts. I also agree with others and not use a mixer. I will try to use the recipe with orange jello!
I liked this recipe a lot and the kids we had over for Thanksgiving loved it. They kept asking for more of the "green stuff." I will definitely make it again. The carbonation gives it a little punch and it's not overly sweet. I don't like plain marshmallows, but the marshmallows gave this recipe a perfect tecture.
I made this for Christmas, and used the suggestion of one of the past reviewers, as I don't care for pecans. I substituted 3/4 cup coconut for the pecans. I also did not wait for the marshmallows and 7-up to cool before adding the gelatin and cream cheese. It turned out really delicious. As a final touch, I put more marshmallows along the top of the jello after finishing it, then put it in the refrigerator to set over night. It was not runny at all and was very good. My guests had a mixed reaction to it. I guess if you don't like lime/pineapple/coconut, as all three flavors are pretty strong, you wouldn't like this. I, however, thought it was delicious!
This was ok but the consistancy seemed a bit off.
This was such a hit with my family and friends that I had to make it again the very next day. I used pinapple tidbits the second time and they all said they liked better. Thanks, for such a great recipe
Yum! I left out the nuts because some of my family object to nuts in gelatin salad (something about texture....silly people!). The flavor is deliciously tangy/sweet and indeed different from most lime gelatin salads I've tried. Thanks, Cindy!
I have made this recipe twice. The first time was way too runny!! The second time I drained the juice from the pinapple (over 1 cup of juice) and it seemed to turn out much better. A delicious recipe that everyone enjoys.
i love this recipe. very good.
We loved this. I have made it twice since Christmas. I do think I am going to leave the nuts out next time, just personal preference. I had many people ask me for the recipe.
I just came home from a Game Day and my dish was scraped clean. A hit with everyone! I followed the recipe, refrigerated it the night before and it was perfect. I only cooled the marshmallows and 7- Up slightly before using an electric mixer on low, added the gelatin, then cream cheese and rest of ingredients . DO NOT add any water to the jello!!
First, I want to say that I followed the recipe to the letter. This was in the fridge for well over 24 hours, and it still did not firm up. What I ended up with was a pudding, not gelatin, although I must say it was a tasty pudding. I'm going to try this recipe again with changes. I will thoroughly drain the pineapple, and I also will stir in the jello and the softened cream cheese (recipe does even tell you to use softened cream cheese) when the marshmallow-soda mixture is still "very" warm. If you don't, you will never incorporate the cream cheese completely to a smooth texture (and I whisked the heck out of it). Not sure what the mayo is supposed to do, but a tsp didn't seem to do anything, so I would eliminate that in the future. I really was looking for something that could be cut into squares, so it was a huge disappointment to have to spoon it into a dish. I'm giving this 3 stars based solely on the taste because it was flavorful. This recipe has potential but, seriously, needs some tweaking IMO.
I liked this. I remember women from the lady's church group my mother belonged to when I was a child, made this salad for the monthly meeting. Soon as I tasted this, I was taken back in time. Think I might make this for my mom on mother's day. Great recipe, doesn't need changes.
Not for us. Won't make again.
Great hit at Thanksgiving! I think it would be a better fit for Christmas being that it is green. But you could really do this with any flavor Jello and matching pop. You could do Orange, Strawberry, or Grape. Perfect for all seasons. Or even Cherry with cherry 7-up.
I followed this recipe almost exactly... i didnt add nuts because of personal preference. good tasting recipe, but i only gave it 4 stars because it was too "limey" for me, has a strange consistency with the crushed pineapple, and it was a little too runny. if i made it again, i wouldn't add the pineapple juice - keeping the juice out might make it thicken up better. thanks for the recipe!
Awesome flavor! I drained a bit of pineapple juice off then added it. Also made it the day before. Definitely a keeper!!!
this is some of the best lime jello salad we have ever had. no changes, love it just as it is. never any left over from a large family gathering.
looks unappealing but it's really good! new name for it by my family is "the green stuff" :)
A little too sweet for my taste. But it was popular
Vintage Jello salad! I omitted nuts, since taking to a potluck, and doubled everything for a 9x13 pan. Only a few servings were left! A great way to use up marsh mellows in your pantry. Definitely used canned pineapple, not fresh, or the pectin will not set properly in the Jello. Also, stir the Jello into the boiling water so it sets up right. No soupiness. A wonderful throwback dish to my childhood!
Came out great. My family enjoyed it, and it disappeared fast.
This is the most delicious salad. It is our favorite of all. A MUST try. good going cindy.
I luckily read all the comments before I started so I stirred the gelatin in while it was still hot, and had no problems this is the recipe I've been searching for since I lost my Mom's, My Mom used to make this for Special Occasions, Christmas, Thankgiving and I still have her Tupperware Mold she used to make it in, so I;m so excited we always called this 7-Up Salad I guess it was from the 7-Up Bottling company, I had her recipe but somehow it got misplaced but I remember making it with her and the mayonnaise and cream cheese and nuts and she always used Heavy Whipped Cream instead of Cool Whip so I did that and it turned out great, we'll see tomorrow if its Set Up, were doing our TG on Friday this year, and I'm excited to be able to include my Mom's Recipe...Thank-you:)
I found doing step 1 first and lettingit set a little helps with keep it fluffy. I also drain the pineapple completely before putting it in to the jello. Finally I use heavy whipping cream I add a little vanilla to the cream. Then I slowly fold the finally ingredients in to the jello. Finally I always make the night before. It is a favorite in my family for birthdays & holidays. Enjoy!!!
I brought this to a work potluck and everyone loved it! I didn't use Lime gelatin or the pecans, however. Other flavors work just as well (I used Raspberry Gelatin)! Easy to make and delicious!
After reading the reviews I was afraid it would be runny so I didn't melt the marshmallows. I just poured the heated Jello, carbonated drink and cream cheese over the marshmallows and then folded the other ingredients in. I got lots of compliments on it.
I looked for one similar to my sister in laws she used to make...and this did the trick! It was a hit at Easter dinner. Kept the nuts out for the non nut-eating folks. May put in next time.