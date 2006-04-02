Marshmallow and Lime Gelatin Salad

This is an awesome salad! Truly different than any other; we always have it for Thanksgiving.

By Cindy Carnes

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 20 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the carbonated beverage and marshmallows. Stir over medium heat until marshmallows melt. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Add the gelatin and cream cheese and mix until gelatin is dissolved.

  • Add the pineapple and juice, pecans, mayonnaise and whipped topping. Mix well and pour into a 7x11 inch dish and chill until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 169.8mg. Full Nutrition
