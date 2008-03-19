Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs

4.7
180 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 25
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A gift from the Amish.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs sit in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, and peel.

    Advertisement

  • Place beets, onion, and peeled eggs in a non-reactive glass or plastic container. Set aside.

  • In a medium-size, non-reactive saucepan, combine sugar, 1 cup reserved beet juice, vinegar, salt, pepper, bay leaves, and cloves. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer 5 minutes.

  • Pour hot liquid over beets and eggs. Cover, and refrigerate 48 hours before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 498.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022