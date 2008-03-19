Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs

Excellent recipe! As a child growing up, my mom made pickled eggs and beets each year as part of our Easter tradition. I always looked forward to them, and I wanted to find a recipe that matched the way I remember them tasting. This one did the trick! I have a large glass gallon pickle jar that I wanted to fill, so I actually used 20 hard-boiled eggs, and I quadrupled (yes, four times as much) the rest of the ingredients. I used 4 cans of regular (not pickled) whole beets, which gave me 4 cups of juice. To the juice I added 4 cups of sugar, 3 cups of vinegar, 2 tsps. salt, 1 tsp. pepper, 8 bay leaves, and 48 whole cloves (they're small!). (As for the onion, I used one extra-large onion, cut it in half, and sliced it into thin half-rings.) It sounds like a lot, but it made just enough liquid to pour over the eggs, onions and beets in the jar, with just a little left over. I made two layers each of the three items in the jar--first beets, then onions, then eggs. I recommend allowing them to refrigerate at least 3 to 4 days. I made them on Saturday afternoon (3/15), and this morning, Wednesday (3/19), they finally taste like they've developed the full pickled flavor. Yummy! Thanks, Cindy, for helping me to recall some fond childhood memories.

