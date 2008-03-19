Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs
A gift from the Amish.
Excellent recipe! As a child growing up, my mom made pickled eggs and beets each year as part of our Easter tradition. I always looked forward to them, and I wanted to find a recipe that matched the way I remember them tasting. This one did the trick! I have a large glass gallon pickle jar that I wanted to fill, so I actually used 20 hard-boiled eggs, and I quadrupled (yes, four times as much) the rest of the ingredients. I used 4 cans of regular (not pickled) whole beets, which gave me 4 cups of juice. To the juice I added 4 cups of sugar, 3 cups of vinegar, 2 tsps. salt, 1 tsp. pepper, 8 bay leaves, and 48 whole cloves (they're small!). (As for the onion, I used one extra-large onion, cut it in half, and sliced it into thin half-rings.) It sounds like a lot, but it made just enough liquid to pour over the eggs, onions and beets in the jar, with just a little left over. I made two layers each of the three items in the jar--first beets, then onions, then eggs. I recommend allowing them to refrigerate at least 3 to 4 days. I made them on Saturday afternoon (3/15), and this morning, Wednesday (3/19), they finally taste like they've developed the full pickled flavor. Yummy! Thanks, Cindy, for helping me to recall some fond childhood memories.Read More
Was ok but I still prefer using jars of pickled beets, the store brand is usually best but pick whichever looks more deep purple. For 6-7 eggs I simmer only 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cider vinegar with the juice from 1 16oz jar of pickled beets and it tastes exactly like the ones my Pennsylvania Dutch Grandma made and is much easier. Don't forget to stir or shake once or twice a day for even color. 48 hrs is a minimum, will usually take four days to be colored through.Read More
Tasty eggs. The purple color is outrageous! For my taste, a bit too sweet. However, if you put some tobasco on these, the sweet / hot flavor is very, very good. A good recipe for those who like their pickled eggs a bit sweeter. If you prefer sour, you might not prefer these.
We always had this at Easter when I was a child since we had so many hard boiled eggs left over from the Easter Bunny. My mother used to go one step further, with the leftover beets and pickled eggs - she made 'Beet Salad' - similar to making potato salad, but use beets in place of potatoes. Dice the beets, dice the eggs, chop some celery and onion (if you like both or either) and mix with mayonaisse. The color is amazing as the mayo takes on a beautiful pink color - and the taste is something you'll love forever. Its too bad people have this fear or hatred towards beets - they are the best thing out there! Try the beet salad, you'll love it.
My mother makes pickled eggs with beets, but instead of the brine she puts in a jar of the little yellow hot peppers along with the juice. Wax peppers, not pepperoncini. If you're looking for a less sweet version, you might like it that way. This is also an Easter favorite for us, as the eggs come out looking so pretty.
I use any type of beets, no Bay leaves and fewer cloves. This just like my old family recipe
Just recipe is just like the one my Mom used to make. I was looking for a pickled beet recipe and came across this one. It is delicious and easy to make - I actually tripled the recipe and it didn't even last a week in the fridge. If you like pickled beets - these have the perfect blend of spices. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Been craving pickled eggs for years and finally found a receipe that tasted like my Dad's who made these year round. Simpley the best.
This recipe is the best for beets and eggs I have ever made. They were gone at one sitting!! My Mom made these eggs every Easter & I have always done the same. You won't be disappointed in this recipe. Good Job!!
Good recipe but not Pennsylvania dutch/amish at all.My family are pennsylvania dutch and they never use onion in the picked beet eggs.My recipe handed down 6 generations now is very simile except no onion.
Ok, first I did not follow completely the amount of ingredients. I used only half a cup of sugar, a pinch of ground cloves and only one 15 once jar of pickled beets. I thought the sugar was a bit much, as well as cloves. Used a quart mason jar and they came out very good! I know....I changed it so how can I rate the recipe? And plus give it 5 stars? Without Cindy`s recipe I could not have made them. Thank you Cindy! These are great!
These always disappear in minutes (okay, days). I use fresh beets - boiled, peeled, and sliced - and they come out nice and pickled with the eggs. The recipe is a bit clove-y for us, so I omit the cloves or just throw in a few, and slice the onion (rather than chop it) so that it's easier to eat.
Instead of canned pickled beets, I use fresh. I peel, slice and boil them until tender (maybe 30 or 40 minutes), then proceed with the recipe. They turn out just fine. This is a super recipe.
Thanks so much Cindy for this great recipe. Grandma never wrote hers down and I've been craving these every year at Easter. These are the best!
These were good, but a little too sweet. I will definetely make them again, but use less sugar
I LOVE THIS RECIPE THESE EGGS GO GOOD WITH BEER! BILL H IN FTW, TX.
I loved this recipe. A little sweet, but an extra 1/2 cup of vinegar took care of that. Home-canned beets are best to use, but store-bought works fine. I prefer the onions in thick sliced rings, because I love pickled onions!
Yum ~ just like granny used to make. I like the sweetness of the pickling in these eggs, especially when paired with a horseradish or mustard cream as a condiment to them. I followed this recipe exactly, except I had to top off my container with maybe 1/2 cup water to get the brine to cover the eggs in my container. Worked out fine. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good. They had a different taste than I'm used to. I would use this recipe again.
This recipe is perfect. My Mother always made them when she was alive, & I never bothered to get the recipe. When I saw this one I knew it had to be close. I used fresh beets, no onion or bay leaves, but used cloves; both whole & ground. I can remember her pickled eggs having cloves. I just made it a while ago and they turned out perfect. I finally found Mom's recipe! My Dad is still alive (88 years of age) and he agrees. Love it. Thank you.
Made exactly per recipe and it was perfect! Reminded me of when I would sneak them out of the refrigerator as a child- always loved these! Thank you!
These were to sweet for me. They taste sort of like hardboiled eggs do in a salad with vinegar and oil dressing.
I can't believe how amazing these are! I made one change. Instead of using 1 c. sugar, I used 1/3 tsp NuNaturals Nustevia.
Definitely too sweet, and we even cut the sugar down.
Very sweet. Not sure how sweet or sour pickled eggs are supposed to be because this was the first time I had them. I love the way they look though. For personal taste I will add way less sugar next time
I made these eggs for my Dad, who lives in Amish country, and he said these are the best he's had! They are tasy and very easy.
Excellent exactly as the recipe states. thanks for sharing! They've now made it to my holiday traditions dinner table!
These pickled eggs were very good! I made them for a picnic so I doubled the recipe and pickled 1 1/2 doz eggs. The cloves, bay leaf, and onion added a nice flavor. I would make these again!
I found this wonderful recipe while looking for something to do with my beets from the farmer's market. Love it however I cut the sugar to 1 tbsp. and added 2 tbsp. organic honey. Also, boiled my own beets instead of using canned. Love it and forwarded it to my sister who is a chef. Thank you!!!
I tried this for Easter thinking it would be fun to have eggs colored in this manner. The real prize for me though, was the wonderful flavor it made the beets. I didn't think the pickled beets I bought at the store could be improved. The eggs turned out very pretty, even after just 24 hours, and tasted wonderful. I also tried leaving the shells on after gently cracking them all over. It gave an interesting marbled look. This was fun!
I don't eat pickled eggs but my husband does. His family is from PA and this is the way they make it over there. He liked them very much.
These were just like my mum used to make. Delicious!
I'm a fan of most everything pickled, eggs included. I tried my hand at couple of other recipes with less than stellar results. I recently began working a construction project in Hanover, PA, and noticed they had red eggs in the deli section of my local grocery. I bought them and I was happily overwhelmed by the combination of beets and eggs. I sought out a recipe, and this one popped up. It is perfect in every respect. The sweet and sour aspects, along with the spices will make you very happy.
GREAT recipe Cindy!! And for all of you who like these a little on the hot side, we add hot pickled cauliflower to the jars also...everyone loves them!!!
I think this is the best beet recipe
Excellent, exactly what I was looking for. I had fresh beets so I used the juice from cooking the beets.
Very sweet!!!
Although I didn't use bay leaves, a lot less sugar and only a 1/2 teaspoon of ground cloves, this is almost identical to my late Mother's recipe! I usually double the recipe, my son and I just can't seem to get enough of these when I make them...delicious!
These are delicious. I love beets & eggs, but never pickled them together, and had only had "hot" pickled eggs in the past. Glad I tried this! I served them on a green salad with ranch dressing and they were a hit with my guest! Very pretty after 4 days - the color was all the way through to the yolks. I'm making them again today - they will be a "regular" around here, for sure! Thanks for posting the recipe.
great pickeled eggs. also added sliced onions. did'nt change a thing. thanks lisa
I have never had a pickled egg before, all can say is wow. I did put a hand full of pickled jalapenos in it. My two sons are pounding them, I may stay at a motel tonight. Thanks Cindy!!
I love these pickled eggs- they have the perfect flavor in my opinion. I did not have an onion so I used 2 cloves of finely minced garlic instead, and I used ground clove in place of whole cloves and they still came out wonderful. Yum!
Perfect! Just like I had growing up. Thanks for the recipe Cindy.
I made these for a party, and everyone wanted the recipe. That was the first time I made pickled eggs.
This is so close in flavor to what my dad used to make. Had his recipe somewhere but have managed to lose it.
I just used regular beets, but that being said, this recipe is so good. Probably could use less sugar and it would still turn out excellent. Beets and eggs together? Yum!
I used 1/2 the sugar that recipe called for. Was overall well received for Easter. I might make them again next year.
I used beets only and everyone who ate them liked them. I will use a different vinegar, or mix, next time to see if I can get a little less of a jolt from the vinegar.
made exactly as per recipe. Too sweet and no other flavor, really..
The only change that I made was to substitute sucralose (Splenda) for the sugar. Turned out perfect!
This recipe is absolutely excellent. None of the spices were too strong and each complemented the other. The colours of the eggs when sliced, added contrast to other appetizers. I will most certainly be making these often.
These are fabulous! I cut the sugar in half, I think the full amount would be way to sweet, but otherwise it's perfect!
Love it, added it to the rotation.
This recipe is PERFECT!!!!! Thank you for sharing. My family and friends couldn't stop eating these!
Perfect. Just like I remembered. A big hit with the hubs.
Excellent! I doubled the recipe and used 12 eggs instead of 8. I used canned whole beets (4 cans). I also doubled the liquid (4x's) as it did not quite cover the beets and eggs. Put everything in a gallon glass jar. Yum!
Excellent! Just like the beets I had back home in PA
This recipe was perfect and everyone in the family really loved these eggs. I did use whole peppercorns, instead of ground black pepper.
I was excited when I found this recipe. My great grandmother had a wonderful recipe for Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Eggs and I was really hoping this was it. Unfortunately, I think it lacked the vinegar(y) flavor hers had. I did marinate them for over 60 hours, too. The whites were still showing inside! Guess I'll keep looking!
My husband loved these. Need I say anything more.
Best pickeld eggs I ever had. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for the great recipie.
I love these soo much, my mom taught me how to make these-we usually don't add the pickling spices, but I can imagine that it would make them better than our recipe!!!! Makes my mouth water thinking about these lovelies!!!!
I left out the onion,cloves & bay leaves but did everything else & loved the results.
Excellent. We added sliced onions to it. Left in fridge for a week and turned out great. Made 60 eggs and took them to a Club we are members to. Everybody love them, so much they are asking for the recipe. Really good. Even the onions dont have onion taste, it's great.
Excellent. Just like my Mom used to make.
I have never had better!
Super easy to make and so delicious! I was surprised by the sweetness.
This was a good recipe, however I'm still in search of one a little less vinegary and herby.
Roe asked how to peel eggs easily. There are 3 secrets to peeling hard boiled eggs. #1 you MUST start with COLD water. #2 JUST barely cover eggs b4 boiling.# 3 Add @ least 1 TBS salt per dozen eggs. Also, once water boils start a 10 minute timer. Turn eggs off afterwards and test 1 by putting it in cold water for a minute or so, then cut it in half to test for doneness, it should be cooked all the way thru.Then place remaining eggs in cold water to prevent overcooking . When you go to peel eggs the shell should come right off.
I love beet pickled eggs, I don't use bay leaves, I use cinnamon sticks. Every else is the same YUM
CAN'T SAY ENOUGH. JUST A GOOD AS THE ONES YOU BUY IN AMISH DUTCH COUNTRY.
Wish I could have tasted the finished product, but the eggs wouldn't peel correctly. Since I started with 10 eggs, I ate one and the egg yoke was not completely cooked. Disappointed in myself for not boiling the eggs for 15 minutes and then shocking them with ice water to ensure they were thoroughly cooked and easy to peel.
No substitutions. Tripled recipe and used as an appetizer. Everyone loved them.
I made it and the eggs are good. I will make it again. Not a real earth shaking recipe. the second jar I canned I fired up with some Peppers which I thought helped things along.
Made no changes...delicious
Super easy and absolutely delicious!
My ex-mother in law used to make these eggs and I loved them. I have looked for a recipe for years so that I could make them myself. I add a couple sticks of cinnamon to the juice while cooking and slices of onion to the jar with the eggs and beets.
Have been living in PA for 18 years now (half my life) and decided to give it a whirl in making my own instead of buying at our local market. These are phenomenal! Not to mention the bonus pickled onions you can serve in salads, etc. I have been making a huge batch (18) every few weeks.
These were really beautiful and I loved the profile of flavors. Only thing for me (and I had never had dutch pickled eggs so I am biased) was they kind of tasted like ketchup. I think these would be AMAZING if you reduced cloves, more garlic, reduced sugar and hit it with a good dose of cayenne. Not Dutch eggs, but I think it would be tasty!
These are the eggs we had at every picnic when I was a child. The aroma of the boiling vinegar took me back to my mother's kitchen! I didn't use the bay leaves or cloves, and the eggs were wonderful!
I enjoyed these eggs, but will probably not repeat the recipe as they were too sweet for my tastes.
Great! I let mine sit for four days. The eggs were so pretty when sliced! And they tasted just like Grandma's! Thanks.
I grew up in Western Pennsylvania where much of the cooking was influenced by the nearby Amish communities. I now live in Western Colorado and am shocked at the number of people who have never heard of Pickled eggs. This is a great recipe although this is the first time in my life I ever used a recipe because I just did it the way my mom did. The only change made was using fresh beets and cooking them first.
i have made this and it my go to recipe
Everyone loved these!
Less sugar I am a diabetic
I made it for one person and I made them because I first learned about them through my friend gloria Holman who was born in Pennsylvania. We used to get them from her friend in Pennsylvania. She used to mail them to us.
I used fresh beets! Cleaned them then boiled and used that beet juice for the rest of this recipe! Perfect flavor!
The best recipe for pickled eggs and beets I have ever made. And one that will be made again in this house for many years to come. Thank you for the perfect recipe!
Delicious. Just like my mother makes! I followed the receipe to a 'T'. Thanks for sharing.
I make these all the time. It's the closest recipe to my mom's I could fine. I lost the original one I had. I do not add cloves , not a fan of cloves and the bay leaves add enough spice for me. I also cut back on the sugar as I don't a sweet flavor to be noticeable.
This was the best recipe I have ever made for pickled beets. I would never have thought to add hard boiled eggs; which were delicious. Now, this is our family recipe.
Love!!!! I have tried many pickled egg recipes and this is by far my favorite!
This recipe is perfect as listed. DO NOT CHANGE A THING! Awesome flavor and simple to make.
Very good but since I am not a fan of canned beets, I make this with fresh beets. Much better.
These remind me of my childhood :)
I'm Amish and this is the way we always had them. Delish.
Very good. Tasted like Mom's recipe.
Delicious! Will definitely make this recipe again!
