I realize that there is, technically, a difference between the various orange liqueurs, but I tend to use them interchangeably depending on what I have on hand and what I usually have on hand is blue curacao (exactly the same as orange curacao except the color)because I love the effect it gives the beverage. As another person commented, I too was out of S&S mix and used Margarita mix. Still really good, but I think it might benefit from actual S&S mix (or maybe a lime/simple syrup combo). Will just have to force myself to keep on making it until I get it perfected.