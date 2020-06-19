Texatini
A unique way to make a margarita. Be careful! These are known to be potent!
A unique way to make a margarita. Be careful! These are known to be potent!
I made this recipe exact, only leaving out the olive because I don't care for them. One of the best 'tini recipes I've ever had.Read More
This was wayyyy too sweet. Only one person of the group liked it, and that was after they already had 4 other drinks (so basically they would've liked anything, haha). It tasted pretty much like sweet and sour and nothing else. I ended up reversing the orange juice and sweet and sour, and that didn't help. It's just missing something to tone it down. Maybe more tequila?Read More
I made this recipe exact, only leaving out the olive because I don't care for them. One of the best 'tini recipes I've ever had.
I love a good margarita, but discovered these here in my new hometown. This recipe is pretty close to what I've had out. Thank you Austinmomma!
These were really good and easy to make. I did not have sweet and sour mixer so I just used JC margarita mix and they still tasted great. I kept the ice in my glass and added a straw.
Always looking for something to go with my tequila. Loved these, my new favorite.
Very good margarita. My dad used to make his margaritas with oj and this reminds me of him :)
2 Words....YUM ME!!!!
It's very good just a little sweet! Different take on a classic margarita the OJ gives it a different flavor which is nice.
i love this twist on a classic margarita
This is quite good, but the sweet and sour mix is pretty strong and makes it very sweet. I suggest swapping the amounts of orange juice and sweet and sour mix for maximum deliciousness :) Will definitely make again!
These are fantastic. I use to make them with the Jose 1800 mix but this is so much better. LOVE THEM!!!
This was wayyyy too sweet. Only one person of the group liked it, and that was after they already had 4 other drinks (so basically they would've liked anything, haha). It tasted pretty much like sweet and sour and nothing else. I ended up reversing the orange juice and sweet and sour, and that didn't help. It's just missing something to tone it down. Maybe more tequila?
Really GREAT! Made for Cindy and Emily then for DeWayne...all loved. On 6/4/13 made for Janice and Amy...they thought it was great too.
Very good, I had Cointreau and triple sec, but not enough of either one for a large batch (made for 16), so I did 1/2 and 1/2 and used crystal light for the "orange juice"...came out fabulous!! Garnished with a line wedge vs an olive... Guests loved it!!
Deeeelicious! I used my blender to turn the ice into snow, so it turned into a type of slushie once the mix was added. I used Triple Sec and will be trying it with Grand Marnier next time! Yum!
I realize that there is, technically, a difference between the various orange liqueurs, but I tend to use them interchangeably depending on what I have on hand and what I usually have on hand is blue curacao (exactly the same as orange curacao except the color)because I love the effect it gives the beverage. As another person commented, I too was out of S&S mix and used Margarita mix. Still really good, but I think it might benefit from actual S&S mix (or maybe a lime/simple syrup combo). Will just have to force myself to keep on making it until I get it perfected.
I enjoyed this.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections