Texatini

A unique way to make a margarita. Be careful! These are known to be potent!

By austinmomma

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slightly moisten rim of a large martini glass, and dip in course salt to rim the glass.

  • Combine tequila, orange liqueur, sweet and sour mix, orange juice, and ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously, and strain into martini glass. Garnish with jalapeno-stuffed green olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 69.8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5767.7mg. Full Nutrition
