Corn Casserole III

This tasty complement to any meal has great corn taste and texture. It can be served hot or cold.

By Pam Mignuolo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, stir together the sour cream, butter, creamed corn, corn niblets, and corn muffin mix.

  • Pour into a casserole dish or 9-inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 43.8mg; sodium 824mg. Full Nutrition
