Corn Casserole III
This tasty complement to any meal has great corn taste and texture. It can be served hot or cold.
Believe everyone, this is a terrific recipe! Always a big hit. Try adding an egg and a half a can of sweetened condensed milk and bake in a large iron skillet. It's awesome. We like our cornbread a little sweet. This has a great texture.Read More
I made this for a potluck. I followed the recipe, but used light sour cream and added 1 egg. I thought it was a little too greasy for my tastes, wish I would have added 1/2 the butter. I got lots of compliments on it, though. I think next time I'd add 2 eggs so it's a little fluffier. It was really thin and dense. (I used a cake pan instead of 1 qt dish too). Took 1 hour to bake.Read More
This is a great recipe but it needs cheese!! I used about 2 cups of shredded cheese. Bake the casserole first with out the cheese and ten minutes before it's done, pull it out and add the cheese. Bake 10 more minutes and it's perfect!
My sister has a version of this too, hers calls specifically for the Del Monte corn brands and Jiffy mix. Hers bakes at 350 for 50-60 minutes, GOLDEN BROWN and toothpick clean. Always a winner every where I take it and never any leftovers.
This exact recipe is all over the web. The only variant is in the egg. I added 1 egg. Didn't drain the creamed corn, did drain the regular corn, used low fat sour cream, and my butter was salted. Cooked uncovered at 350 for at least an hour. Came out perfect - just the way my family always makes it.
I have been making this for about 10 years and it is expected every year! I have given this recipe to many people as well and everyone loves it! Great recipe and soooooooo easy!!! Perfect!
Great recipe. I also added 1 egg to thicken the casserole and cooked it for about 20 min extra. I will save this recipe and use again. Thanks!
This casserole is delicious- makes a great side dish, but I would recommend stirring it before serving. It takes away from the initial appearance, but helps the casserole from being too runny. .
Tried this recipe this past Thanksgiving, and it was mouth-watering. The next time I cook it)which will be soon), I will use all of the liquid from the whole kernel corn, and a tad less of the muffin mix. All in all though, it has a good chance of replacing the macaroni & cheese that my family can't seem to get enough of.
I love this recipe. Everyone has demanded that I make this one again soon. I doubled the recipe, added about a cup a shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese, added 2 eggs and baked it in a 9x13" pan. The pan was VERY full. It needed to cook a little longer than prescribed: took an hour. BTW, I read prevous reviews and halved the butter; so 1 stick for a double recipe. Used a sweet corn bread mix (Jiffy) and it turned out slightly sweet almost a dessert but definitely not. Anyway thanks for posting a recipe I didn't need to fool with too much and I'll definitely be making this one again soon!!!
I think this needs the addition of an egg. I will make it again but next time with the egg. It also takes a full hour to cook.
I love corn casserole and the sour cream is not the dominant flavor. My mom first made this while we were visiting with her and I throughly enjoyed it. Too bad you can't classify this as a dessert. Great for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Will definitely be on my menu in the future. Thanks Pam.
A similar recipe calls for 2 eggs instead of the butter. It is also yummy!
I have made this many times ,it is wonderful recipe!! I drain the regular corn and add an egg. everybody loves it!
Such a great dish-always a crowd pleaser. Make every year for Thanksgiving. I think that I cooked it for 1 hour, 5 minutes. At 40 minutes, the center was still like mush.
Great as is...but I add sweet red peppers,cut into bite sized pieces, plain yougurt instead of sour cream and 2 eggs.....I usally make this ahead and let it sit covered in the fridge for a few hours.Then bake as directed...remove from oven and let it sit for about 15 minutes before serving...it holds together better that way.
Had a dinner party last night, where I served this dish, along with enchilada soup...It was a huge hit:)) I didn't have any cornbread mix, so I combined dry ingredients from a regular cornbread recipe. I did add a can of diced green chiles, and shredded cheddar cheese to the mix. I will certainly make again. Thanks for sharing!
Oh my gosh, when I'd finished mixing the ingredients I wasn't so sure how this would turn out, but looks were certainly deceiving! DELICIOUS!!! I subbed two eggs for the butter and like many others used the box of Jiffy Corn Muffin mix and added a couple of tablespoons of sugar. Thanks for an absolutely delicious recipe!
I have made this Corn Casserole recipe many times and it has been a huge hit; however, I have tweaked it to fit my taste a little better. I love the idea of a sweet Corn Casserole, so I add about half a cup sugar to the mixture before I bake it. I found it helpful to drain the kernel corn so that the casserole does not turn out "soupy". This recipe can also become a "quasi-desert" by sprinkling sugar, honey, and a small amount of butter on top during the last 10 minutes of baking. If done right this can give you a caramel-like crust.
This corn casserole recipe is AMAZING. Everywhere I've taken it potlucks, gatherings, etc) it has been raved about. I make a few substitutions: I used light sour cream, and I use only a little margarine (about 1/4 cup). It still comes out perfect. Thank you for this great recipe!
Yummy but not only did I add the egg, cooked it for an hour, but I also added some diced green chilies....
Wonderful flavor! It was a little goopy so next time I will drain the corn before adding it. The recipe didn't say to drain so I didn't the first time.
I have made this many times, no fail! Delish! I have made it in the oven, and on the grill!
I doubled the recipe and added 1 small jar of pimentos...yum
I've made my version of this for years. I use 1 8 oz. pkg finely grated cheddar and 3 T. regular butter, 1 egg, 1 8 oz. sour cream, 1 can each of creamed and regular corn ( drain whole kernel corn) and 1 pkg Jiffy corn muffin mix. This is a favorite of my husband and expected every holiday as a side dish.
delicious! I doubled the recipe and found that it needed an additional 20 minutes or so to finish cooking. A big Thanksgiving Day hit!
Love this....use Jiffy cornbread muffin mix. Drain the whole kernel corn. Bake at 350 for 1 Jr or until browned. More like a corn pudding. I make this to serve with Texas chili....wonderful
I love this recipe, and have been using it for years. The only bad thing I can say for it, is that it always takes about an hour and a half to cook. But it's totally worth the wait! Tonight I am making it again, adding an egg and using a muffin tin, to see if I can get it out of the oven in less than an hour. I'll report back... UPDATE: This worked great in muffin tins, and made serving super easy! Bake time was 30-45 mins. Pull them out when they still seem squishy, and they'll set up in a few mins.
This recipe was delicious!!!!!!!!!! I think the author should specify to drain the can of whole corn and also to make sure that the amount of the corn bread is exact. My box was a little less and the dish was too wet. I also think I would cut the butter in half next time. Will make this again, and again......
I made this for the first time, for Thanksgiving 2010. I thought it would be a nice change from regular corn. Well, it was a big success...I had to double the recipe, as we had a big crowd for Thanksgiving dinner, and I got many compliments on the Casserole. I made it exactly as the recipe states. I will make this again.
great recipe! i added the one egg and it was a must! took it to a pot luck and had people request the recipe! Great job! Will make again! Will try the cheese on it too sometime!
This is an excellent recipe and a Thanksgiving staple at our house. I highly recommend using the JIFFY brand corn muffin mix. If you like crispy edges, put it in a 9x13 pan and bake at 350º for 45 min.
Just like Grama used to make! I have made this -8 times and haven't changed a thing...except one time I thought I had cream corn and didn't. So I opened another whole Kernel can of corn, drained it and put it in the Vita-mix with a little bit of half and half I had on hand until I got the consistency of the creamed corn and it worked perfectly! Other then that, this is the best recipe ever. My kids say it taste like Fred Flemming's Corn casserole and ask for it often.
Love this casserole but have added shredded cheddar cheese and traded out the sour cream for french onion dip. Works perfectly and I don't have to chop onions.
We just love this casserole ... along with another variance (CCII) on this website. The few additions we add to this one is 1 or 2 eggs depending upon egg size, baking the casserole in a 9x13 pan to have a crisper edge and using Jiffy brand corn muffin mix ... extra sweet and corn flavored! Make this for the upcoming holiday season and your family will give you kudos! :O)
This recipe is so good. Everyone loved it. And I omitted the butter altogether and it was still very rich and creamy. The cream corn and sour cream make the butter unnecessary. Especially good if you are watching your calories.
This has a great corn flavor so for all you corn-lovers, I would suggest this... However, I have two issues with this recipe. The first being that it takes well over an hour to bake properly. The suggested forty minutes were not enough. Also, this is majorly greasy! In the future I will be using half the amount of butter. (And this from someone who LOVES buttery flavor) It is definitely good, but some improvements to this recipe are called for.
This was absolutely AWESOME! Rich, creamy and divine! The cornbread mix I used had sugar in it. The only change I made was to use half the butter. Next time I will try to make this with fat free sour cream and no butter at all... just to see how it turns out low fat. I will be making this for Thanksgiving dinner!
Soooo good!! Made it exactly like the recipe except I added frozen corn instead of the can of whole corn (that is what I had on hand). It was perfect!!
This is a family favorite. I make it every year for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas. If using a smaller/deeper dish, allow for extra baking time.
My Grandma used to make this all the time, I loved it so I got the recipe from her and started making it, she now says I make it better than she did. Very easy to do with simple ingredients. Love it for all my Holiday get-togethers!
Awesome! This casserole couldn't have turned out any better. I did as the previous reviews stated and added an egg to the mixture as well as the shredded mozzarella cheese on top 10 minutes before removing from the oven. Just perfect! I'm wondering about experimenting a bit next time by adding a little of that cheese to the mixture instead of just putting it on top. Hmm...wonder how it will turn out.
Tastes great, when it finally cooks. A 1 qt casserole is not nearly large enough. I HIGHLY recommend using a 9 x 13 cake pan rather than a casserole dish, otherwise it will be in the oven much longer than the recipe calls for.
Wow. I cut back on the sour cream and butter by about half and it was still so dense and thick, I baked it probably a half hour longer than stated and it was still not done in the middle. I think my expectations were for something like a super glorified cornbread and this was much more mushy. The taste was really good, but I think I'll try this again with a lot less butter and sour cream to get the texture I was expecting. It did taste really really good, though!
Delicious!! Nothing else is needed. It is perfect the way it is. I drained the water off the corn niblets 1st. Most of the corn bread mixes are 7.5 ouncse so I used a little less of the other ingredients to compensate for the difference. THANK YOU FOR A GREAT, EASY AND DELICOUS RECIPE----KID APPROVED!
I have made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas both times our family has loved this. I add 1/2 teaspoon real vanilla and 1 egg. I let it set in the baking pan for about 15 to 30 minutes and scoop it out into a low bowl and it looks like a mound of corn cake. We love it.
The family loves this. Made it once with Jiffy Corn Muffin mix and once with cornbread mix. I prefer the regular mix as it takes an element of sweetness out but either seems to work well. A touch of cheddar on top at the end is nice for a little difference but the dish can stand on its' own.
I made this in a 1 quart casserole bowl. It took longer to bake than the recipe states so the edges were well done while waiting for the center to get cooked. Next time I'll bake it in a rectangular dish. Other than that, the recipe is great!
My mom has been making this recipe for the holidays ever since I was born 22 years ago! I have always loved it. It is the easiest and best corn casserole I have had. The only thing that we do different is we use salted butter instead and we cook it for 50-55 minutes, until it is slightly browned on the top. Delicious!
I love this recipe. I add about a cup of cheddar cheese to the mixture.
Easy and delicious. It was a hit at Thanksgiving this year. I used regular stick margarine with No Salt Added canned corn, and it tasted great. Was a little bit drier than I expected, but I think it was due to overcooking, plus I drained the whole kernel corn.
this recipe was good. it was slightly grainy, but everyone still loved it.
I made this at Thanksgiving and everybody wanted the recipe.
Add 2 eggs and it will be much, much better.
I keep bringing this to every pot luck and church function I go to.. every time people rave and want the recipe. Something sooooooooooo easy for the rushed chef! I always double it and cook til golden brown on top. Stays warm for quite a while too if you make it prior to the event
To those of you who are stating that this recipe is too soft and gummy or mushy, that is how it is supposed to be. This is a corn spoon bread recipe, renamed as corn casserole. Corn spoon bread is supposed to be eaten with a spoon. The only reason I rated this as 3 stars instead of four was because it took far longer to cook to a proper consistency than was stated when made in a 9x9 pan. Next time I will make it in a 9x13. Other than that it was a 4 star recipe for us. I did reduce the butter to half the amount, used no salt added corn and added one large egg and a couple of tablespoons of sugar because I prefer a sweet spoon bread.
Another family fav! I use two creamed corn cans instead of one regular and one creamed can of corn. I think it makes it more creamy in texture.
Great side dish...I doubled and cooked about 10-15min longer...still wonderfully sweet! If you don't like sweet corn this is not the dish for you.
Our family loves this casserole, but my recipe calls for 2 eggs- and it is never runny. Try it- it will become a family must have!(I gave it 4 stars b/c it was missing the eggs.)
I made this for Thanksgiving in the toaster oven while the ham was warming. It was a huge success...everyone loved it! I was so suprised, since it was so easy and I had never tried it. I would absolutly recomend this to anyone in need of a tasty and fast side dish.
I have tried other corn casseroles, and I keep coming back to this one. Easy and tasty!
I made this casserole for Thanksgiving and everyone LOVED it!! Just raved about it! I used 1/2 cup of the water from the canned corn kernel and left in the oven for 55-60 minutes as opposed to 40. Was awesome!! Thanks a million for the recipe!
Excellent hit at Thanksgiving!
Easy, tasty, fattening delight.
I found this on-line right before Thanksgiving and i decided to make it for something different. Everyone loved it. There was nothing left over. It was such a great hit that I decided to make it again for Christmas.
I've been making this dish for years. It is a main staple at fall gatherings. The only difference between this recipe and mine is I melt my butter.
A co-worker brought this to a pot-luck. I had to get the recipe. I am not big on veggies, but this tastes like dessert. Fluffy, warm and delicious. You've got to try it to believe how good it is.
Highly recommend for big get-togethers. You can substitute lo/non-fat sour cream and reduce the fat content without it turning runny. Make sure you preheat...needs 350 degrees for the whole cooking period.
This very good. I added an egg, because all other recipes for this had one in it. I have to agree that it look longer to cook than recipe said. I had to cook it a hour.
to soft and mushy
I've made it several times. It does the trick, but I think it could also use a little bit of *something* too. I'm just not sure what! Chopped red pepper, maybe?
Made it tonight for dinner and it was a big hit! Even my mother-in-law had seconds. The only thing I would do differently is use half the butter next time. And maybe it was my oven, but I had to bake it for an extra 15 minutes to get a little bit of the brown crust. Great recipe. Thank you for sharing!
This was my first time ever making and eating corn casserole so I don't have much to compare it to. It was very simple to make and was well received. A couple of people said it was too moist in the center- I'm not certain is it is supposed to be! The leftovers were even better. I thought the flavors were right on and I will make it in the future when my hubby BBQs.
This is one of the BEST recipes I've tried on here. We've made it about 6-8 times for our house, and I took it to a potluck dinner at work. It was a hit there as well. My brother liked it so much the first time that he made it again the very next morning. AWESOME stuff, and DEFINITELY recommend. Will make over, and over again.
I love this just the way it is. I already passed along the recipe once.
Made this recipe for a side dish at Thanksgiving.....was a hit!! Turned out great! Thanks!
fire station favorite
Used pan where corn casserole was thicker so had to cook longer... 60 to 70 minutes. Unfortunately I didn't think of that. Next need will use margarine.
I followed a few suggestions and added two eggs and 1/2 can of sweetened condensed milk and it was PERFECT!! This was a big hit at our Christmas dinner! This will find it's way into my keeper recipe box. Thanks for a great side dish!!
I've made many corn casseroles and this one is a keeper! I did add 2 eggs a handful of cheddar cheese to the mixture. It was a huge hit for Thanksgiving! We had many delicious sides but this one received the most compliments from adults and kids alike. I doubled the recipe but it was wiped out quickly.So simple but fabulous. Thanks so much for sharing!
whole family loved this, they even fought over the scrapings in the bottom of the dish. This recipe is definately a keeper.
This tastes great I would definitely recommend using a large pan so that the casserole is not to thick and will not take as long to cook
No leftovers at my house. A hit.
I added a little Italian flavor. A tsp. dried rosemary and 1/2Cup of grated Grana Padano Cheese.
Very good recipe! Only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is because I modified it a bit by adding 1/2 can of sweet condensed milk as our family likes corn casserole on the sweeter side.
Everyone loves this dish! It's become a favorite by all of us. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
Amazingly good! Tastes like Chi Chi's corn cake. I was short 1 cup of frozen corn and it still turned out great! Since we have diabetics in my family, I used 2T of Sweet N Low instead of sugar. Couldn't tell the difference. Definitely a keeper.
It came out very well. One of my son's friends said it was awesome. I think I should have used more cornbread mix but the casserole was moist and easy to prepare. I will make it again.
Excellent recipe. I always double it and serve it on Christmas dinner. My entire family loves it. It is delicious comfort food!
This recipe wasn't what I thought it was going to be. It tastes like bland goopy cornbread with corn in it. I even baked it longer that the instructions said, but it didn't help. I won't be making this again.
Pretty good. Was out of creamed corn so used another can of whole kernal and added milk. I used salted butter, added a little more salt and pepper. Still thought it was a little bland. However, we like spicy foods. This took a lot longer to bake than the recipe states. I had hungry family swarming the kitchen waiting on this to be ready while the ribs and beans were already done.
I have been making this casserole for years now and get tons of complements everytime. It's AMAZING!!!
I only use a 1 stick of butter to reduce the fat, and it comes out great!
Very good. I added an egg as others suggested. I took this to a potluck and except for a tiny corner, it was all gone. I added just a dash of black pepper to add a litle seaoning. I used a 2 qt dish and it was almost full, so I'm not sure how a 1 qt dish will work.
I was really hopeful for this dish, but it turned out really gummy in the middle. I think it was too much sour cream. I followed the recipe.
This is now a staple recipe in my house. I vary it all the time with different ingredients such as cheese, chives, bacon, and what ever else tickles my fancy. We like ours creamy and sweet most of the time.
YUMMMMY! OMG this recipe was fantastic!!! I tastes so much like the corn cakes that Don Pablo's serves. I was always dying to be able to make something like that. Im so happy I found this recipe. I brought it to a friend's house for a BBQ and everybody RAVED about it!
I made this and took it to a potluck the other day. It was a nice side dish, not interesting enough to stand on it's own though. Very easy to make.
This is my go to corn casserole. We love it. Today I halved the recipe and cooked it on the grill on indirect heat. It was great.
