Cornbread and Sausage Stuffing

This is a simple make ahead recipe and it freezes well. Use for stuffing turkey, chicken, pork loin chops or bake in a casserole dish. Read through the recipe before beginning, you'll see how simple it is! Chicken or vegetable broth can be used in this recipe.
My family and I had our first Christmas party last year, everyone had to bring a dish...this is what I brought. Everyone just luved it !! But I did something different (like I do with ever recipe). I baked all the seasonings with the cornbread instead of adding them in later. We're having another one this year, and everyone asked me to make EXTRA stuffing...wonderful recipe !!! I have some new ideas for this recipe (I did it for Thanksgiving 11-03)...bake the seasons and herbs with the cornbread mix, cook the onion and celery with the sausage, and use celery salt and celery seeds instead of garlic powered. Also, you can use the juices from your baked turkey for your broth...Excellent!!! I made 4 (3 for other people) pans of this stuffing for Thanksgiving.
i made this just as called for (but scaled up) and it was horrible. i was so embarrased on Thanksgiving. MUCH to salty, which i attribute to the garlic powder. i have never found a bad recipe on this site, so this was a huge let down for me.
My family and I had our first Christmas party last year, everyone had to bring a dish...this is what I brought. Everyone just luved it !! But I did something different (like I do with ever recipe). I baked all the seasonings with the cornbread instead of adding them in later. We're having another one this year, and everyone asked me to make EXTRA stuffing...wonderful recipe !!! I have some new ideas for this recipe (I did it for Thanksgiving 11-03)...bake the seasons and herbs with the cornbread mix, cook the onion and celery with the sausage, and use celery salt and celery seeds instead of garlic powered. Also, you can use the juices from your baked turkey for your broth...Excellent!!! I made 4 (3 for other people) pans of this stuffing for Thanksgiving.
I have made this recipe many times and it is my husband favorit. I have made a few chages, Instead of using sage I use sausage with sage, it's not as strong. I have also made this the day before. If you are going to do so DON"T add the broth until you are ready to put it in the oven.
i made this just as called for (but scaled up) and it was horrible. i was so embarrased on Thanksgiving. MUCH to salty, which i attribute to the garlic powder. i have never found a bad recipe on this site, so this was a huge let down for me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2005
LOVE IT!!!! Since I made it a few years ago I am asked to bring it to every dinner I go to. It is so simple to make. One year I went to a catered event and was asked to bring this dressing. No one ate what the caterer's dressing. Even my sweetie who only like bread dressing admits this is way better than his. LOVE IT!!! LOVE IT !!! LOVE IT!!!!
Everybody raved over this reciped and it was very easy - even with the cornbread being made from scratch! Hint: Make sure to break the sausage into crumbly pieces so it's even distributed throughout the stuffing!
I made this stuffing recently for a dinner party and it turned out TERRIBLE! I don't know what I did to it because I followed the recipe exactly. I am a new cook so maybe the mistake was mine, but either way it was horrible. I threw it all away before the guests arrived and made Stove Top.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2001
I substituted the garlic powder for onion powder. And I used turkey sausage instead of pork sausage. Very good. Thanks Barbara.
I am always looking for a better stuffing recipe. This was awesome. My family and guests loved it. I made it a couple of additional times between Thanksgiving and Christmas with chicken and pork chops. Family keeps asking for it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2005
This is a family favorite now I have been making it for about a year no other stuffing will do now.It has so much favor and is so easy to make !
I used Marie Calanders Corn bread mix and baked the day off. Also used sage sausage and 1can (14oz) of chicken broth. It came out PERFECT. Not dry at all and a little toasted on top. Everyone LOVED it! Finally, I have found the perfect stuffing recipe! Thank you Barbara!
Fabulous stuffing! Made it for the first time this past Thanksgiving and got rave reviews. I made it a day ahead and then heated it up the day of the holiday. Tends to be on the drier/crumbly side, but my family and I love our stuffing this way. My husband was actually mad there wasn't enough leftovers! Will become a new staple recipe.
This was pretty good. I didn't have the time or amenities to make my own cornbread (next time for sure!)so I used 3/4 of a bag of Peperidge Farms seasoned cubed stuffing. To that, I added about 1/2 bag of Marie Callenders garlic and butter croutons. I doubled the chicken stock to compensate for the crunchieness of the croutons. I now know I should have added maybe 2 full cans. Now, my family went beserke, they LOVED this stuffing,.. I also used waaay more onions than the recipe called for but that is just a matter of taste. Yes, I will make this again and I will continue to play with the ingredients.
This recipe did not work for me. Poultry stuffing is ideally a kind of savory bread pudding. There is nothing elegant about it in concept. Its function is to sop up, and hopefully add to, flavorful drippings from the bird. Pepperidge Farm basically got it right years ago. Cornbread, however, is an inferior sopper upper. It is granular, it is sweet, and its down home taste conflicts with the Italian herbs that usually flavor holiday birds. Even augmented here with pork sausage (and, in our variation, with four chopped Granny Smith apples for piquancy and red pepper-eggplant puree for color) it resulted in a stuffing that was mealy or mushy as well as sweet. It was the wrong consistency and the wrong taste.
I was happy to find this, as it's very similar to a recipe I used for Thanksgiving for years. I use Pepperidge Farm cornbread stuffing mix and adjust the seasonings to our taste. A great time-saver if you worked all night and need a Thanksgiving Dinner on the table-or need something with chicken and a vegetable on a weeknight.
This was a good way to spruce up plain stuffing but I thought it was kind of salty and I tasted the sausage more than anything. Next time I plan on omitting the salt altogether and using half the sausage.
I've made this two Thanksgivings in a row and one Christmas, and it's ALWAYS a hit! So much so that my sister asked for the recipe and made it for her friends Thanksgiving party. If you don't like traditional stuffing, or just love cornbread, this is definitely the way to go! I made it just as described.
I generally do the box stuffing for Thanksgiving to save me some time. I thought i would give this recipe a try. It was truly worth it especially the second day (which as a left over was completely finished off)! I even made it again later in the week cuz I had a craving. I made a few changes though taking a few other reviewers suggestions. As far as prep is concerned I baked the dry incredients into the the cornbread and cooked the onion and celery with the sausage using a bit more butter. I also placed the dish in the broiler for the last 5 minutes to crisp the top. As far as ingredients I used sweet turkey sausage, used 1/2 teaspoon of pepper because I like more of a kick and used turkey broth instead of vegetable. I highly suggest this, with the changes it still doesn't take as long as one might think...
Took this to church social, made double batch. Not a crumb left! My mother-in-law, a FAB cook, asked for the recipe. Even my son, who only likes what he likes, thought it looked & smelled good enough to try it. Thumbs up, we have a winner!
I am far from picky and love stuffing, but this was unimpressive. The flavors didn't blend well at all and it felt like the sweetness of the cornbread didn't meld with the saltiness of the sausage. No one at Thanksgiving ate this. We ended up using a box of Stove Top cornbread stuffing and it was much better.
Very surprising flavor and easy to make. It is important to remember that the purpose of stuffing is to enhance a meal, not to be the focal point. One note of caution: If you're idea of stuffing (both in taste and ease of making) is of the synthetic variety, a la "Stove Top)," this recipe isn't for you.
Made this for Christmas. As a tip, I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth and everyone loved it. I also made it in a 9" x 13" cake pan, because that is what I had at the time. It worked fine. Used sage sausage as others suggested and then eliminated the sage. Worked perfectly. Stuffing can dry out easily though if left to keep warm. When warming, drizzle a little extra broth over top and cover. This is the third stuffing I have made, looking for the perfect one and I must say that the other two that I made were much more complicated and this one is the best. My search is over.
Excellent! I halved the recipe but followed it exactly and it was super good. I like my cornbread sweet so I used a Jif mix which I made the day before. I also used savory sage sausage. I definitely will be making this again! Tastes like Thanksgiving to me.
This was my first time making stuffing that didn't come from a box. It was very easy to make. As some ot the reviews suggested, I baked the seasonings into the cornbread and I ended up using a bit more stock than stated in the recipe. For a "non-holiday" side dish, I will cut the recipe in 1/2, but I can't wait to make it again!!!
Made this today for Thanksgiving, wanted to try something different and boy oh boy am I glad I found this recipe. The only thing I would do differently is add more sausage to it, my family found there wasn't enough but thats a personal preference. I also made the cornbread from scratch the same day that we used it and I didn't find that you had to make it a day ahead like the recipe says to do, don't really know if it would make a difference or not Revised: Made this again for Christmas but we added an extra 1/2 pound of pork sausage and it was perfect. this will be the stuffing recipe now everytime we have turkey. For those who complain that it is too salty, try using a stock that is low in salt.
This sounded sooo good I just had to try it. I followed the recipee to a tee. We had 20 people at our T-day feast, all of which are not picky eaters and always willing to try new foods. Only 2 of the 20 really liked it, most said it was "OK", and the rest really didn't like it, including me. Try the apple -cranberry stuffing - we also had that and it was a hit!
Delicious! Only change I made was baking the cornbread in a 9x12 pan so that it was really thin. Then I was able to cut it into cubes which I prefer over a crumbled dressing. I followed another reviewer's suggestion of baking the spices with the cornbread and the veggies with the sausage. Everyone of us loved this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
This is the best stuufing ever!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/01/2010
My husband and I prefer bread-based dressing, but I had some leftover corn bread muffins that I needed to use up so I made this. Naturally, the cornbread is the primary flavor so make sure you choose a kind you like (I used the Buttery Corn Bread recipe from this site). We didn't think this was anything exceptional, so we decided this deserved three stars for minimal prep and good flavor.
This recipe is close to the one I have been making for some 40 some years. I cook the celery, onions, and add mushrooms when cooking the sausage. I use hot sausage. It adds just the right flavor, not spicey at all. I also add the spices to the cornbread mix and then cook it. I use double the chicken broth. My family asks for the stuffing every year. It has become a family tradition and is being passed down to the coming generations.
I am really into the traditional Stove Top stuffing flavor, so I was disappointed by how salty and intense this stuffing was. Some really loved it but it was either loved it or hated it. Followed the recipe exactly but it just had too many strong flavors going on.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2002
Excellent flavor, did not need alot of spices or herbs. First year witout my mothers stuffing. Also the first year the stuffing was devoured. No offense mom.
This was a first for me, but my husband loved it. I have always just had a bread stuffing, so this one was a different flavour profile for me. Out of habit, I left out the salt, but I think next time I will make sure to add it back in.
This was my first time making "real" stuffing, and this recipe turned out great. My kids loved it. I followed others advice, I put the seasonings into the bread when I baked it, and I put the onion/ celery with the sausage when I friend it.
This was really good. I even used lighter pork sausage and it was still delicious. The sausage makes it really salty, so I didn't add any salt and was glad I didn't. I cooked the sausage and vegetables in the morning then stuck them in the fridge, and just microwaved them for about 30 seconds before adding to the stuffing that night. This was great stuffed inside a chicken and by itself.
I made a half recipe to test it before taking it to our Thanksgiving Dinner. We loved it! I always make a 9x13 pan of stuffing for Thanksgiving and usually bring home at least half of that. This year I wanted something different from the stuffing we've had every year for the last 42 years! This year was different...I made a 9x13 pan of this recipe and only had 1 small serving left. We nibbled on that while doing the dishes. This is a keeper in our family and will probably be made for the next 42 years LOL.
This was amazing! I do not know how anybody could not like this recipe just the way it is. I didn't have a lot of the spices so i just used an "Italian Medley" Mrs. Dash I had and it was fantastic!! Thank you for this!! I am taking it to Thanksgiving at my Mother's house.
This tasted okay, but the texture was pretty disappointing. It was too crumbly and dry. I think next time, I'll add a beaten egg and more chicken stock. One trick I learned from my mom is to turn the broiler on for the last 5 - 10 minutes so the top will be crusty and browned. Yum!
This recipe was great as is, the only changes I made were I used all chicken broth (because I did not have any vegetable broth) and I used minced garlic instead of powder. This is a great recipe that I will be making every year for Thanksgiving. Linda
My mother makes the best cornbread stuffing and now I make the second best. My husband I were going camping for Thanksgiving and we pre-make our items to heat over the fire pit. We make this recipe and place it in an aluminum pan. It was great. We kept going back for more and were sad it was gone. Has a great flavor! For those who gave it bad reviews - I don't know what you are talking about. We loved it!
This is pretty good. I gave some to my husband and he said he liked it. I then about two minutes later walked in on him standing over the stove eating it out of the casserole dish. He had this big smile on his face. I will deffinitly be making this again.
I liked it well enough but had to make some changes. It was waaaaay too salty, between the sausage, the broth and then the added salt. Don't add the salt and use salt-free broth if you can. Also, it was a little bit too much sage, as it kind of overpowered the flavor. I compensated by adding 3/4 of another pan of cornbread to the stuffing and a little more water, about a 1/4 to 1/3 cup to moisten it.
This recipe is perfect!!! Since I made it the first time, this has become a mainstay of our holiday celebrations. I've played with a few different "tweeks" but it always comes out phenomenally. Thank You so much for sharing Barbara. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2010
Excellent! I halved the recipe but followed it exactly and it was super good. I like my cornbread sweet so I used a Jif mix which I made the day before. I also used savory sage sausage. I definitely will be making this again! Tastes like Thanksgiving to me.
This is a great recipe and I am not the best cook in the world. I did add a can of turkey broth, 2 tsp cumin, 1 tbsp sugar..so I guess I really am a good cook because everyone raved about this recipe, even those who say they are not a fan of stuffing.
I am not a stuffing person or so I thought. I am just not a white bread stuffing person. The cornbread texture was spectacular. I used hot sausage as someone suggested and the flavor added a lot of zing. Ended up using 3 cups broth to make more moist.
Best dressing since Mom's! My mother just threw everything together without a true written recipe. This recipe is a new twist on a family favorite with the use of sausage... and I used sage sausage... rather than chicken.
It was OK. I used cornbread stuffing crumbs from the grocery store, and tha was probably my bigmistake. Overall, it's just not traditional stuffing to us, and didn't tickle the taste buds. Not bad, but probably won't make again.
This is my go to stuffing mix. I have always used dressed up'd boxed stuffing until I finally found this receipe worth taking the time to make. I skip the sage and thyme because I don't normally keep either in my spice rack and it doesn't lack in flavor at all. I'm sure it would be even better with it!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.