Cornbread and Sausage Stuffing

I generally do the box stuffing for Thanksgiving to save me some time. I thought i would give this recipe a try. It was truly worth it especially the second day (which as a left over was completely finished off)! I even made it again later in the week cuz I had a craving. I made a few changes though taking a few other reviewers suggestions. As far as prep is concerned I baked the dry incredients into the the cornbread and cooked the onion and celery with the sausage using a bit more butter. I also placed the dish in the broiler for the last 5 minutes to crisp the top. As far as ingredients I used sweet turkey sausage, used 1/2 teaspoon of pepper because I like more of a kick and used turkey broth instead of vegetable. I highly suggest this, with the changes it still doesn't take as long as one might think...