Cornbread and Sausage Stuffing

4.3
131 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 20
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

This is a simple make ahead recipe and it freezes well. Use for stuffing turkey, chicken, pork loin chops or bake in a casserole dish. Read through the recipe before beginning, you'll see how simple it is! Chicken or vegetable broth can be used in this recipe.

Recipe by barbara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • One to two days ahead, make one pan of cornbread according to the box instructions. Let this sit out overnight and get a firm (almost hard) crust.

    Advertisement

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Crumble, drain and set aside.

  • In a skillet, cook onion and celery in butter until soft. Remove from heat, allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine crumbled cornbread, sausage, onions and celery. Add sage, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix well.

  • In 1/4 cup increments, add chicken or vegetable broth to stuffing mixture. Toss gently until evenly moist. Loosely stuff in fowl or casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until heated to 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 467.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022