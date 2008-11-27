Delicious Turkey Glaze
A delicious holiday turkey glaze.
I used this glaze for our thanks giving turkey but i also added some maple syrup,a spoonful of grape jelly and some Montreal chicken seasoning. The turkey was delicious and had lots of flavor. It will definitely become a thanks giving tradition.Read More
Sounds good, but doesn't really flavor the turkey at all. The turkey took longer to reach the right temperature than expected, hence the honey glaze ended up burning the turkey even after being covered. I basted several times, but there was no cider or honey flavor in the turkey or stuffing, just a little bit on the burnt skin. Will try something that can infuse some flavor into the turkey next time, this one didn't.Read More
We made this last Thanksgiving (with regular apple cider) and it is delicious! This Christmas, my husband is demanding that we have it again and not try any other glazes. During cooking, the cider flavor gets into the stuffing as well (if you stuff your turkey) and makes it even more delicious! Enjoy!
I made this glaze last year for Thanksgiving. It made my turkey soooooo yummy. My entire family really loved it.
A great glaze for a Thanksgiving turkey. The skin of the bird was golden brown with a hint of sweetness. I used this glaze on my turkey that I roasted in a Nesco. I glazed the turkey immediatly and continued to brush on the glaze throughout the roasting process. I also used the remaining apple juice in the bottom of the roaster. Our turkey was wonderful!
This was an easy recipe for honey glaze ,I will be trying this glaze again .
I have used this reciepe for years and ( just no getting around to doing a review) i love it It does not add flavor but beautiful color that is why you do it at the end.
I used apple cider and the galze did give the turkey a beautiful color but u couldn't taste a differance though.
Used apple cider, instead of juice. Also helps to let the butter cool down a bit before basting the turkey. This gave a good, slightly sweet flavor to the skin.
MMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!! Had the best turkey I've ever had with this simple glaze. So moist and sweet!
Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I spent thanksgiving in the medditeramian this year and myself and another american girl made dinner for all our friends at the university- people from all over. Russia, Germany, Norway, Finland, India, and Malta. Now everyone wishes they had thanksgiving in their countries!
Made recipe as provided. Added a nice color and flavor to the skin and gravy.
awesome!!! i added strawberry jelly (about half a jar) , about half cup of syrup. it would be great on a ham as well.
