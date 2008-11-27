Delicious Turkey Glaze

A delicious holiday turkey glaze.

By Jane

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the apple cider, butter and honey.

  • Brush over entire bird 45 minutes before it completes cooking. Repeat several times before removing turkey from oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
915 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 100.4g; fat 61.4g; cholesterol 162.7mg; sodium 442.2mg. Full Nutrition
