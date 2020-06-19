Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

Rating: 4.16 stars
122 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 64
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 7

These chocolate cupcakes are easy to make and very tasty. You can also bake them as a cake.

By G. R.

30 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two muffin pans or line with 20 paper baking cups.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, almond extract and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt; stir into the batter, alternating with the milk, just until blended. Spoon the batter into the prepared cups, dividing evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pan set over a wire rack. When cool, arrange the cupcakes on a serving platter. Frost with your favorite frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 171.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (134)

Most helpful positive review

oscarette
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2009
We are 8 years old and we made them all by are selfs. They are the best cupcakes we have ever made. We did not have almond extract and they still are great. We enjoyed making them and eating them too. They are the best cupcakes ever!!! Read More
Helpful
(154)

Most helpful critical review

GodivaGirl
Rating: 3 stars
05/06/2008
I had high hopes for this recipe but unfortunately was disappointed. These cupcakes were *very dense* and not at all cake like (hence the word cup "cake"). I followed the recipe as stated. I only made half a batch which was 9 nice sized cupcakes. Also, I used my kitchen aid mixer but don't feel I over mixed the batter. Fortunately, i was able to "help" the taste but using the Peanut Butter & Banana Frosting recipe from this site (delicious). Read More
Helpful
(36)
MITCHB2
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2008
THis was good. I made a couple of alterations, but not many. I changed the fat to oil after watching an episode of "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on cupcakes and her (of course, he battled a woman!) secret ingredient was oil in the batter for a lighter brownie. I also added 12 oz chocolate chips, since my boys were begging me to make chocolate, chocolate chip cupcakes. Read More
Helpful
(114)
ascourtney
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2010
I really liked this recipe. After reading some other reviews, and knowing that butter doesnt get used in cupcakes, I used 10 Tablespoons of oil instead of butter. I also think the cooking time is way off. I only cooked mine for 16 minutes, max! They turned out moist and wonderful. I love the hint of almond flavor you get as well. Read More
Helpful
(92)
JosieDeo
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2009
These are delicious. I just made these an hour ago - I chose them because I only had unsweetened coco powder and not chocolate chocolate. The batter is like frosting itself and the cupcakes are so airy. I didn't use the almond extract but that worked out for me. Read More
Helpful
(25)
lapershing
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2009
these were the best chocolate cupcakes i have ever had! followed the recipe exactly and had zero problems! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Calli
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
These cupcakes were great! I added 2 cups of milk and that did the trick. It made them moist and rich. I don't even like cupcakes, but these were amazing. Easy to make too. I had to make these because my dad just was released from the hospital and he craved these. I must say they were a bit lumpy but the were very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Stephanie
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2011
I made these today and they are a HUGE hit! I did take note of other suggestions and I used 10 tablespoons of oil instead of butter, and 2 cups of milk instead of 3/4 cup. Mine came out moist and delicious! I would rate higher, but they weren't perfect...... but close! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Suzy-Q
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2009
The recipe is ok the batter came out a little thick so I added a bit more milk and a dash of oil in it as well. However after adding these it was still a little thick so I decided to make them into cookies instead. That worked out great! Just spoon out onto a cookie sheet bake for about 8-10 minutes cool and add a bit of frosting. It's a great mix between a cupcake and a cookie! Read More
Helpful
(17)
