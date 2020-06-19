Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

1 of 134

Rating: 5 stars We are 8 years old and we made them all by are selfs. They are the best cupcakes we have ever made. We did not have almond extract and they still are great. We enjoyed making them and eating them too. They are the best cupcakes ever!!! Helpful (154)

Rating: 4 stars THis was good. I made a couple of alterations, but not many. I changed the fat to oil after watching an episode of "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on cupcakes and her (of course, he battled a woman!) secret ingredient was oil in the batter for a lighter brownie. I also added 12 oz chocolate chips, since my boys were begging me to make chocolate, chocolate chip cupcakes. Helpful (114)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe. After reading some other reviews, and knowing that butter doesnt get used in cupcakes, I used 10 Tablespoons of oil instead of butter. I also think the cooking time is way off. I only cooked mine for 16 minutes, max! They turned out moist and wonderful. I love the hint of almond flavor you get as well. Helpful (92)

Rating: 3 stars I had high hopes for this recipe but unfortunately was disappointed. These cupcakes were *very dense* and not at all cake like (hence the word cup "cake"). I followed the recipe as stated. I only made half a batch which was 9 nice sized cupcakes. Also, I used my kitchen aid mixer but don't feel I over mixed the batter. Fortunately, i was able to "help" the taste but using the Peanut Butter & Banana Frosting recipe from this site (delicious). Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars These are delicious. I just made these an hour ago - I chose them because I only had unsweetened coco powder and not chocolate chocolate. The batter is like frosting itself and the cupcakes are so airy. I didn't use the almond extract but that worked out for me. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars these were the best chocolate cupcakes i have ever had! followed the recipe exactly and had zero problems! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars These cupcakes were great! I added 2 cups of milk and that did the trick. It made them moist and rich. I don't even like cupcakes, but these were amazing. Easy to make too. I had to make these because my dad just was released from the hospital and he craved these. I must say they were a bit lumpy but the were very tasty! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars I made these today and they are a HUGE hit! I did take note of other suggestions and I used 10 tablespoons of oil instead of butter, and 2 cups of milk instead of 3/4 cup. Mine came out moist and delicious! I would rate higher, but they weren't perfect...... but close! Helpful (18)