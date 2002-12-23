Mom's Turnips

I made this using 4 turnips, one of which was massive, and I still think I needed more. As written, the recipe generates a dish in which the amounts of bacon and brown sugar seem way out of proportion to the amount of turnips. I think at least 6 (large-ish)turnips are needed. Also, when the brown sugar melts, it creates a lot of liquid. To compensate for this, it would be a good idea not to boil the turnips as long as you might if you were just making regular mashed turnips; you don't want the turnips to retain that much water. At the point where you stick a fork in the boiling turnips and think, "Maybe a few more minutes," immediately take them off the stove. Finally, you can dispense with adding the bacon fat. You won't miss it.

