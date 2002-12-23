Mom's Turnips
Even those who hate turnips will change their tune after trying this recipe, trust me.
I have been serving mashed turnips at Thanksgiving for 30 years, using my mother-in-law's recipe. I've never really been fond of them. This recipe changed my mind. Even my mother-in-law thought they were great.
I made this using 4 turnips, one of which was massive, and I still think I needed more. As written, the recipe generates a dish in which the amounts of bacon and brown sugar seem way out of proportion to the amount of turnips. I think at least 6 (large-ish)turnips are needed. Also, when the brown sugar melts, it creates a lot of liquid. To compensate for this, it would be a good idea not to boil the turnips as long as you might if you were just making regular mashed turnips; you don't want the turnips to retain that much water. At the point where you stick a fork in the boiling turnips and think, "Maybe a few more minutes," immediately take them off the stove. Finally, you can dispense with adding the bacon fat. You won't miss it.
Awesome dish. Everyone thought it was apples for some reason. I guess it tastes too good. This dish contained a lot of fat. It wouldn't be good for someone who has to watch their fat intake.
Love this and the second day is even better! We have so many turnips in our garden this year that I have been looking for different recipes. I gave my father this recipe along with the turnips, he isn't a big turnip fan, and he thought it was great. It is a little sweet so the next time I am going to cut down on the sugar. This is a KEEPER.
ok....I didn't know that hubby didn't like turnips and I made this recipe to go with cornish hens and wild rice. It was perfect and HE ATE IT! The brown sugar gave such an umph to dullness of turnips and you never can go wrong with BACON! Thanks for sharing.
For turnips, this probably is "the best". My husband, who likes turnips, really thought this recipe was good, although he did say it wouldn't be how he would always want to eat them. I, who doesn't like turnips at all, was pleasantly amazed that this recipe makes them edible!
This is a wonderful recipe for turnips! Very tasty and easy.
To die for! This recipe will make a turnip lover out of anyone! I cut back the brown sugar a tad and added more bacon fat.
Had a houseful of people when I tried this recipe all but 2 kids liked it. All 6 adults liked it. None of us have liked turnips any other way. I used about half the bacon, because that was all I had on hand.
I wanted a few turnip recipes because on occasion, I do like them. I agree with another reviewer that the proportions are all off. I used 1 teaspoon of bacon fat and 2T of brown sugar and kept the rest of the ingredients the same. If I find another turnip recipe, I’d replace this one with it as this was ok, nothing to write about and wouldn't serve it to guests.
I think I am not a turnip person, tried it for the first time, so maybe I haven't developed any taste for it yet. By the way, I used soy bacon and some butter.
This was the first year I got to make all of the sides for Thanksgiving and I decided to try a new way to make the turnips. This was a very successful dish everyone loved it. Only bad thing was there were no leftovers :)
This recipe makes turnips actually edible,
What a great dish. Followed the recipe but added some carrots for color and additional taste. Usually leftovers but not today. Nothing left over. This will become a regular side with a lot of my meal plans. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I thought this was a great way to use the turnips which were part of my organic vegetable delivery. My husband, who had said he would not eat turnips, remarked that they were well disguised. I also added about a pound of cooked fresh green beans to the dish, which made it an even tastier, more substantial meal. I would definitely make this again.
I used 3/4 lb of bacon and only about 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat. I would say 2 large or 3 medium turnips will do it for this recipe. I would say medium is like a baseball size and large is a bit bigger than that. Used fresh turnips from my mom's garden. That way you never have the wax coating they add for the grocery store, yuck.
i found that the turnip was very mushy and bland...i also found that all i could taste was grease...sorry but i made it for thanksgiving meal i think i'll have to make another substitute veggie dish
Tad & Joan liked it. Me not so much. Used 1 large turnip and 2 medium/small turnips 7 pieces of bacon. 1-1/2 Tbsp of bacon fat and 1/3 cup of brown sugar.
All my life i have hated turnips. i used to leave the house when my mother cooked them and refused to sit at the same table if they were served. For some reason, I decided (now that I am much, much older) that I would give them an "adult" try. WOW! I wish my mom would have made them like this. I've missed out on a great fall dish.
Edible, but I was very disappointed that I wasted bacon on this dish :( I should have just eaten the bacon by itself
This will be a new tradition in our home; could even be a sweeter hummas-like dip for pita chips to please those with a sweet tooth at parties. I just processed it in blender until smoother for that use.
This was tasty, but personally I prefer root vegetables savory instead of sweet. My family enjoyed it.
