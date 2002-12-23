Mom's Turnips

26 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Even those who hate turnips will change their tune after trying this recipe, trust me.

By Karen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add turnips; cook until tender but still firm. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Crumble and set aside. Reserve bacon fat.

  • In the large bowl, combine turnips, bacon, reserved bacon fat and brown sugar. Mix together and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 622.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022