Cream Cheese Fruit Salad

12/25/07 Great recipe!!! I used a small can of chunked pinapple instead crushed, didn't use coconut (no one but me likes it) although I bet it would have been good in it. And I left out the raisins. I made my own whipping cream using heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla, way better then store whip cream. This was the first time I made my own whip cream and was worried about how it would work in a recipe like this. It turned out great. I always make "Gourmet sweet potato classic" (The best sweet potatoes ever!!from this website) for the holidays and end up throwing away 3/4 of the heavy cream. I will never throw away the cream again. Thanks for this recipe! I WILL make it every holiday. BTW I put the left over fruit salad in the freezer in small freezer bags to eat later.

