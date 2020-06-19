Cream Cheese Fruit Salad

44 Ratings
This creamy, satisfying summer salad or dessert is also a family favorite at Thanksgiving. My mother-in-law could be counted on to bring this dish to all our family functions.

By Amy

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Beat the cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl. On high speed, beat in the whipped topping. Fold in the bananas, pineapple, fruit cocktail, apple, and coconut. If desired, mix in the maraschino cherries, pecans, and raisins. Pour the salad into a serving bowl, and chill 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 111.3mg. Full Nutrition
