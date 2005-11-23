Apricot-Orange Gelatin Salad

My Step-mom gave me this recipe about 20 years ago and we have incorporated it into our holiday traditions ever since! It may seem strange to put cheese on this, but it really does cut the sweetness enough to serve it with dinner.

By v monte

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain and reserve syrup from apricots and pineapple. Add water to equal 2 1/2 cups.

  • In a mixing bowl, dissolve the gelatin in hot water. Stir in 1 1/2 cups reserved fruit syrup, set aside to cool.

  • To the gelatin mixture, add the apricots, pineapple, nuts and marshmallows. Stir to combine, pour into a lightly oiled 9x13 inch pan and chill until firm.

  • In a small sauce pan, combine the sugar, flour, egg, remaining fruit syrup and butter. Heat and stir constantly until thickened. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • Whip cream until stiff peaks form; fold into chilled custard mixture. Spread over gelatin, refrigerate, and sprinkle with cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 52.2mg; sodium 165.7mg. Full Nutrition
