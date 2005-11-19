Pumpkin Roll
An easy pumpkin roll dessert that tastes great.
This is one of the easiest things I have ever made. Only thing I did differently (because I forgot to add shortening to my grocery list) was used wax paper to line the cooking sheet rather than greasing it. Once it's cool enough to be handled, flip it out onto your powdered towel and gently pull the wax paper off then roll. Moist, moist, moist. I've made it several times and prefer wax paper (with all cakes, actually) to greasing the pans.Read More
I don't know. I did not find this easy to make at all. Except for mixing and baking; rolling was a disaster. Actually I thought it was going to be ok...rolled in the towel, added confectioners' sugar on the towel per suggestions and a friend who made one. Seemed to roll fine. Let cool completely after rolling. Spread filling on it and then attempted to roll. Totally cracked. So bummed. Haven't tasted yet, but I am sure it tastes good, the filling was yum, and how could you go wrong with a cup of sugar. Presentation terrible. :( Not sure if I will attempt again; lot of work for a big disappointment, but maybe its just me, and these are my 2 cents. Thanks anyways.Read More
I have been making this for over 25 years. I give it to our customers for our company instead of alchol. I was offered $300.00 for the recipe. But it was a friends family recipe I promised NOT to give out. This is easy and awsome. Everyone will be in aw over it. Simple recipe but so you know roll needs to cool at LEAST two hours in the fridge to firm up. It can also cool overnight just so you know. Wrap it in tin foil and it keeps in the freezer for up to 3 months and it is still just as yummy as it was fresh. I ship to my brother in New Jersey from California EVERY YEAR!
Delicious but my cake fell apart when i rolled it up. Any ideas what i'm doing wrong?
This is the easiest pumpkin roll recipe I've ever made. It's delicious as well. Two hints to help it turn out every time: 1) Spray the pan with cooking oil spray, then line with parchment paper to make the cake turn out flawlessly, and 2) Be sure to sprinkle powdered sugar all over the cotton towel before rolling the cake the first time. Thanks for a keeper, Jackie!
If I can bake this anyone can! This was so easy and everybody cleaned it off the plate. I made two for a women's brunch and it was the first and only thing to completely clear off the table. I did take the advice of the woman who said she used the allspice frosting filling. I thought the frosting recipe looked like it would be too sweet, so I just added a 1 tsp of allspice to the cream cheese filling from this recipe and it made the perfect addition. Yum!
I was a little afraid to try this recipe because of the whole rolling up a cake thing. However, it turned out very, very nice and not too hard at all. Thank you!
FANTASTIC! Great recipe! Absolute favorite all the way around. First dessert that was gone. Suggestion: Use the Allspice cream cheese frosting recipe from allrecipes.com. Makes it that much better! Happy Fall!! =0)
I made this tonight and it turned out great. The sponge cake part needs some flavoring; added 1/4 tsp of ground allspice and a 1/4 tsp of salt. Otherwise, no other changes were made to the ingredients. The cake needs to be baked in a 15"x10" jelly roll pan so that it can be rolled thinly and with minimal cracking. Used cooking spray to coat the pan then added parchment paper and coated it with shortening and flour. Baked it for 15 min. until the toothpick came out clean. Use a lot of confectioners sugar! Sprinkle the towel liberally with the sugar before inverting the cake onto the towel and sprinkle the cake, too before rolling it. Roll the towel into the cake and let it sit on a wire rack for 30 min. When it's time to add the cream cheese mixture, it won't melt since it'll be cool enough. Wrap the roll in foil when you're done rolling it again and place it in the refrigerator for a few hours so that it can set up. Delicious! Thanks.
I made this using a 17 1/4 x 11 1/2 jelly roll pan. The roll was a little smaller and longer. Very moist and very tasty.
Very easy to make. I have also added 1/2 cup of pecans and it came out great.
This is the best pumpkin roll. I've tried other similar recipes and they don't turn out as good. This is a holiday keeper.
I have previously reviewed this but wanted to share a couple things for people that seem to have a hard time with this recipe. It is very very easy. First of all I bake this in a non-stick 10x15 cookie sheet. I not only spray the pan with baking spray but I also rub a thin layer of butter on the bottom of the sheet and on the sides. This is so important bc you do not want that cake sticking to the pan!! My cake is finished within 10-12 minutes. The recipe says 15-25. If mine stayed in for 15-25 minutes, it would be fried! I take the cake out of the cookie sheet and place it on the tea towel while it is still hot. Cool enough for me to touch, but still hot! I always bake this dessert the night before I actually need it. I roll it up in clear wrap and leave it in the refrigerator overnight and don't cut it until the following day. This will allow the cake to become much more moist and be much more flavorful. Hope this helps!
Everyone who had a piece of this raved about how delicious it was. I have to admit though, I actually messed the ingredients up a little bit. I mistakenly put 3/4 c. of pumpkin puree in instead of 2/3 c. Since I accidentally did that, I added about an extra tablespoon of flour into the mixture. It still turned out fine. Also, some of the comments for all of the pumpkin rolls on this site talked about how bland the actual cake part turns out in comparison to the cream cheese frosting. I decided to use 3/4 t. cinnamon and 1/4 t. pumpkin spice to give it some extra flavor. In doing that, I don't think 1/2 t. would have given it enough spice to it. I think next time I may even do a whole t. of cinnamon and a 1/2 t. of pumpkin spice. It could have used even more flavor. For the frosting, I substituted Neufchatel cheese for the cream cheese and there was no difference at all. I would also recommend sifting the powdered sugar before mixing it for the frosting. My powdered sugar got a little lumpy, although you couldn't tell at all when it was rolled up into the cake. My method of greasing the pan was to use a cooking spray, heavily spray the pan, and then flour it after. I let the cake cool on the pan for a few minutes and then I took a small and narrow plastic flipper and slid it around all under the cake to loosen it. I quickly flipped it onto the towel, and it was perfect.
I don't know why I waited so many years to try this- it's so easy, especially using the technique recommended by other reviewers (spray pan with cooking spray and then line pan with parchment paper). Great traditional recipe that looks like so much more work than it requires!
EVERYBODY LOVED THIS AND IT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING....
I made this roll this morning, when I took it out of the oven I could smell the Baking Soda...are you sure this shouldn't be Baking Powder...Now I'm wondering what my dessert will taste like...But it was very quick and easy to make...I used parchment paper in my jelly roll pan...flipped the baked cake onto another piece of parchment paper removed the first parchment paper and rolled the cake up using the new parchment paper...I rolled the parchment paper right into the cake..when it was time to put in the filling the cake unrolled beautifully...
I have been making this for awhile, but never got around to rating it! My family...and my in laws love this! People make orders in advance so that I can bring them to their parties! I feel a little guilty, cause it is SO easy to make! I also found that if you wrap the roll in foil when your done, and refridgerate it for an hour or so, it stays colder for a longer time! Thanks!!
My rating would of been 5 stars if the recipe added 1/4 tsp. cloves and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg which I included. I only cooked for 13 min and it came out beautifully! No cracks and the cream cheese portion was the perfect amount for us. I usually double the recipe and just throw in the entire can of pumpkin puree. Keep one for ourselves and take the other to the party!
Like other users here, I used parchment paper instead of a tea towel. Other than this, I followed the recipe exactly as written. This pumpkin roll is delicious every time!
This is a huge hit with my whole family. I couldn't find the tea cloth so I used wax paper and it worked fine. I did have to let it cool longer before I rolled it up.
This recipe is simple and delicious! My husband loves it and we make it year round. Thanks
Hesitant on whether to rate this a four or five; until I experiment with other recipes, a five will do. Is it just me or does flour not mix well with pumpkin? It was like an off-white marble affect that could look cool, but to me, the baker, it's aggravating. I'm not sure I love the the texture of the cake either..but maybe that's because it's a sponge cake? Maybe..I'll keep trying; they're fun!! thanks for making it so easy an anti-climatic ;)
I have been making pumpkin rolls for years, and my sisters recipe that i use is in storage. this is almost the same recipe!! Except she added lemon juice to hers (not sure why) but I followed this one.. Some tricks I learned by reading other comments..Use tea towels,(cotton) also I used more conf suger then normal when rolling, and I let sit on counter and then put in fridge and they didn't crack!!! thanks for the great recipe and all the comments..Oh I also greased pan, lined it with wax paper and greased that as well....came out perfect!!!
I loved making this..too fun! Looks really pretty when the powdered sugar is dusted on top. A lovely presentation for sure! I'll make this again.
Wonderful recipe. I did a few things different, i lined my jelly-roll pan with parchment paper, which made it easy to remove, and i dusted a tea towel with confectioner's sugar, on bothsides for easy roll up, and unrolling. I also used Libby's Pumpkin pie filling, not pumpkin puree. This recipe was the best, so yummy!
this is the easest of all the cakes
excellent. go exactly by the recipe and it'll be perfect. No sticking or any problems whatsoever.
This was a hit at Thanksgiving. I used the whole can of puree because I did not want to waste and cooked additional five minutes, still came out great. Will make again!
I've made this for years - given to me by a friend. One alternative that we like better than pumpkin: omit the pumpkin and spice and replace with ripened bananas...my family actually prefers this combination over the pumpkin. Super easy - only downside is it makes a little bit of a mess but well worth it!
This was my first roll I have ever made. I followed the directions exactly. The only part that made me nervous was, when I started rolling it up in the towel It seemed like it was falling apart, but I didnt mess with it. Just let it cool and continued on with the directions. After I rolled the cream cheese in it and wrapped it in plastic wrap (which seemed to be the most crucial part) and let it chill in the fridge. OMG this was absolutely AMAZING!!! This was simple, inexpensive, and fun to make. I WILL make this again and again.
Great comments on Thanksgiving! It broke in half when I unrolled it to add the filling, but it tastes the same, of course.
The trick to this recipe is line baking sheet with parchment paper, and then lightly spray paper and sides of pan. You should have no trouble getting the cake out of the pan and rolled up. I drizzle wtih caramel ice cream topping right before serving.
This was very good. Very easy!!
Easy and great tasting recipe. I added finely chopped walnuts on top of the batter when I baked the cake portion for an extra touch.
I made this for a family dinner...everyone loved it!!
Very Good!! My aunt made this for us years ago and never thought it would be so easy (she's a the Martha Stuart type). Brings back memories.
First time making a cake roll of any sort and this was relatively easy. The only thing I would recommend is to make sure to put the confectionary sugar immediately before serving - otherwise it melts into the super moist cake. Really yummy!
Cake comes out a little dry...
LOVE this recipe!! so easy, so delicious, turned out perfect! I bake on parchment paper...so easy to peel off!
I've made several of these from othe recipes in the past, but this one tops them all. Everybody that tasted some of it raved about the taste. I'll be making several for Christmas. Thank you for sharing. Bob
Cream cheese frosting was really good, but the cake batter needs a little more of a spice kick.
I made this for Thanksgiving and had to make it for Christmas it was sooo good.
Terrific! Very easy to make and absolutely delicious. As one reader suggested, I dusted the cotton towel with confectioner sugar before flipping the slightly cooled baked dough onto it, rolled the towel/dough and let chill in fridge for a few hours to cool completely. Also as suggested, added 1 Tsp of allspice to the frosting mixture.
Extremely yummy and very easy! I saved about 2 tablespoons of filling and after I was done frosting and rolling I piped it on the edges to make it look pretty.
Everyone loved it! It was my first roll of any kind so it took 2 tries to get the cake roll part right, but the second time worked. I used a silicon mat on the jelly roll pan and this made it very easy to remove. Also just used paper towels instead of a cloth towel - this also worked just fine. I would recomend this and make again.
Oh so yummy and easy to make!!! I have been making these for a couple of years and everyone loves them. They freeze well too.
I thought the recipe could use more information. Greasing the pan is not enough for success in unmolding the cake; I line it with parchment paper and grease again. I also sprinkle granulated sugar on the tea towel before inverting the still warm cake. The batter could also use a good pinch of salt to make the flavours come alive. The icing does not work for me in this cake. It's too soft and can't taste the cake over all that cream cheese. Will probably make the cake again, but not with this filling.
Delicious. Actually made the bread spices 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp allspice, and 1 tsp ginger. Also, I have pets so rolling anything in a towel that could land fur on the roll made me nervous. I placed parchment paper over the towel, and on the other side of the bread (so the towel shaped it but didn't touch it).
it really is easy! and very basic. i want to try this with some chopped pecans in the cake mix.
I liked the pumpkin cake part on this. I had bought a can of organic pumpkin and it was very much like homemade pumpkin puree. The cake part was soft, spongy, and not too sweet. However, the filling I did not care much for, I thought it was too soft, sweet, and tasted way too much like cream cheese! I did use light cream cheese, so that may have been the problem with the goey like texture of the filling? However, it still was 8oz of cream cheese to only 2 Tblsp of butter which contributed to the flavor, I believe. It may just be personal opinion. I lined the jelly roll pan with parchment and sprayed it with pan spray. I had no problems with it sticking or rolling. I also dusted the towel with powdered sugar before rolling, it in it, which may have also helped. It did present well. I put it in the freezer and thought it did taste better very cold. I just wish both aspects of the pumpkin roll would have worked well for me. I was really hoping for a go to holiday recipe with this one.
I have been making these for at least 20 years, they are wonderful. I use a mexican vanilla and saigon cinnamon that gives it an extra special taste. Try putting a little cinnamon in the filling as well, I get raves when I do this.
No need to look any further! Hands down the BEST pumpkin roll recipe:)
I am so proud of myself! I did this and it turned out GREAT! It was really easy, I did line the pan with parchment paper, makes it soo easy just to flip over onto a towel. I am not a great baker, in fact I rate myself as extremely amature! But took this to work, and it was gone by noon. Because I love the ratio of this recipe, I am going to try and substitute other ingredients, like pureed cranberry...and make a whip cream frosting, I'm not sure if it will turn out, but it seems like you can mix and match stuff. But anyways, Love this recipe!
Turned out great--very easy to make. And more importantly, it tasted great and I wouldn't change anything. I took one reviewer's advice and cooled it in the refrigerator for two hours. (It probably would have taken forever otherwise.) The cream filling also held up very well. I did find, as with most cakes, that it tasted even better the next day.
Very easy to make. My family loves it. I am ordered to make one for every family get together.
I make tons of cake rolls and while this is a good basic recipe, it's lacking spices. It is far too bland as written. I add 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves along with 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. These additions make all the difference in taste. As for baking the cake, I spray my jelly roll pan with cooking spray, place parchment over that and then spray the parchment. Then I add the batter and bake. Do not overbake. Mine only takes 9-10 minutes in the oven and it's perfect. I don't bother with the towel thing. I simply dust the cake (right in the pan) with powdered sugar, then roll it up in the parchment. (Firmly, but not tightly.) I place my rolled up cake on a cooling rack and give it an hour to cool. As for the filling, I up the butter to 4 tablespoons. Any less and all you taste is cream cheese without that creamy goodness from the butter. I also add a sprinkling of spices (cinnamon and nutmeg) to my filling just for a bit more interest and to kick up the taste a bit. With these few changes, this is a huge hit everywhere I take it.
What a wonderful recipe!!! I did a few changes though. I added some nutmeg and allspice to the batter and it enhanced the taste even more. I used less sugar in frosting as well. I rolled the roll in parchment paper without confectioners sugar, so easy and does not stick either. Second time I made this recipe, I added chopped walnuts and raisins to the batter and baked them together. Due to nuts the roll might be difficult to roll without breaking, so I cut cake in 4 squares (when flat) and put them on top of one another with frosting in between as a traditional cake, what a tasty treat! You can dress it with some holiday inspired items, or decorative garnish!
This was really nice. My BF doesn't like cream cheese so I used whipped cream instead. Was messy because of the cream, but tasted really nice. Very moist and for someone who isn't a "baker", it was really easy to make! Thank-you for an alternative to pumpkin pie!
I made this for a friend so I didn't eat any, but I can tell you that this was the first time I had ever made a Pumpkin roll and this was INCREDIBLY easy.
it's so easy to make, and tastes great.
Added about 1.5 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and a little nutmeg to the cake. I have been making pumpkin rolls for years and this is the first recipe that did not crack - it looked beautiful and tasted wonderful.
I used pumpkin pie filling it didn't taste very pumpkin and i couldn't roll it good.
Well, holy heck this is freaking fantastic! Moist, moist, moist! A little difficulty finding the proper 'pan' as I didn't have a jelly roll pan. Did roll it onto waxed paper and the thinner the roll; the easier to handle.. freaking AWESOME! Will make all year round; not just at Thanksgiving!
I love this! It's always a hit in the fall weather! I am making this for my second time today. delicious!
This was a very tasty and easy recipe. It looked impressive as well. I took the advice of several others and added some allspice to the cream cheese mixture. Next time I will add some pecans to the cake. Thanks for a great dessert!!
I have a lot of success with this for holidays now, very good simple recipe... I use a cookie sheet and it works pretty good.
Excellent, easy, and delicious recipe, the cake doesn't break when rolling it up. I even let it cool overnight in the towel and added the filling the next morning and it was still perfect.
AH...MAZING! Tastes like pumpkin pie! everyone raved about it. I was skeptical since I have never made a roll dessert before, but it was so easy! I am going to make several of theses for Thanksgiving this year.
Easy and delicious! I also used 1 cup pumpkin pie filling.
--increase cinnamon to 3/4 tsp. and add 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice to cake part --add 3/4 tsp. allspice to frosting --Pam pan, put on parchment paper, Pam parchment --16 minutes in oven --roll up in nonstick foil shortly after is comes out of oven --put in fridge for 2 hours to cool
This was delicious! But very, very rich! This was the first time I made this and everyone for dinner loved it.
I didn't change 1 thing about this and I LOVED LOVED LOVED IT!!!
Amazing! My first time making any type of jelly roll. I was worried about the bread not rolling up right and it mot being moist, BUT IT WAS PERFECT! I used wax paper and sprayed it with a little Pam.
Tasted great! I used low fat cream cheese and it tasted wonderful!
Best potluck impressor... easy and so good!
I made this to bring to Thanksgiving as a dessert and I think my grandma and grandpa ate the whole thing and took the rest home. :) I liked it a lot. I had to bake it quite a bit longer (5 minutes) than instructed because it wasn't enough for my first try. And, be sure not to use any cloth that even resembles terry cloth. Again, my second try turned out better. The creamy filling is the best part. The confectioners sugar gives the perfect sweetness. Great recipe! I will save it for another event.
All I can say is WOW! I was apprehensive making this, thinking that for sure for me this would not come out of the pan nicely and I would have a big mess on my hands...Not at all true! I sprayed the pan well, and after baking it came right out! My husband was very delighted with this, it looks like you spent hours when actually just takes minutes. Great recipe!
Although we haven't actually eaten the cake yet, I wanted to say that this cake is ridiculously EASY TO MAKE. I'm a very novice baker, and have only recently made the move from cookies to cakes, and I was so excited to try this since it looked so simple. I was worried about the rolling-up party, convinced that I would somehow screw it up (so convinced I bought a back-up dessert just in case) and sure enough it came out PERFECT! If you're new to baking, cake prep, or just clumsy in the kitchen (like me) you'll love how easy-to-make this cake it...it's beautiful and I'm sure it will be just as tasty! THANKS!
Incredible recipe, and very easy to make. I give these pumpkin rolls as gifts. I actually use parchment paper or wax paper to roll the cake part, rather than a dish towel. It works just as well, saves on the messy dish towels.
My first time ever making pumpkin roll. It was so easy, and turned out delicious!!
Trying it right now! Looks good so far! Thanks for sharing this recipe. I know it will be a big hit.
I make these every year, in fact I made 2 last weekend (gave one away, and my family revolted, so I made another!) They're yummy and easy, and for some reason people are impressed my them. I agree the cake could use a little more spice, but that's just a matter of personal taste! I bake it on parchement paper so it turns out easily, and my recipe calls for more butter and vanilla in the filling. Good stuff!
The #1, best ever, pumpkin roll recipe I have found! I can't keep a slice around, everyone loves it!
family loves it. made it as directed.
I love this roll! It is so easy and tastes great.
I've made this 3 times and each time was a HUGE hit! I disagree about using a tea towel - a thicker towel works better and be sure to COAT it with powdered sugar before dropping the baked cake onto it, otherwise the cake will stick to the towel and start to break apart as you peel the towel off at the end. I also used a full tsp of cinnamon and added 1 tsp nutmeg to give the cake more flavor and was perfect!
Excellent!
been making pumpkin rolls with this recipe for years. Everyone loves it.
This is delicious! The only thing I found that didn't work for me is that you HAVE to use wax paper. I buttered my pan, and it stuck like crazy! Good thing I iced that side so you couldn't see it. Next time, the only thing I would change is use wax paper!
Brought this to Famous pumpkin Fair in Roland MB and the lady's raved over it how good it looked. making it for my husband today see what he says will update later
While I mentioned I'm going to make it, neither my husbandor my son were interested. After it's done, they each had two slice right away :). Will make more in a few days, here is the notes: 1. Lay tin foil and oil spray before pour the cake mix 2. 1/2 cup of sugar instead of 1 cup for cake mix, 3. 1/3 cup of confectioner's sugar instead of 1 cup for cream mix 4. Spread powder sugar on the towel before lay the cake to avoid cake stick on the towel
Make extra filling, it's barely enough. Also definitely use parchment paper, otherwise sticks to pan some.
Very tasty and easy to make. I added crush pecans to filling. Goes great with coffee.
I used the Allspice Cream Cheese and it tasted fantastic.
Delicious and easy!
This recipe is both easy and great!! The only reason I had any troubles was because I don't actually have a Jelly Roll pan. I found that it worked best to divide the batter into two 8x13 pans rather than to attempt to do it all in one pan, which came out really thick. Thanks for the recipe!
I have been making this pumpkin roll for a few years and it is a winner. My family, my friends and my coworkers ask me to make it every year. It's very easy and very tasty.
Very easy to make. I do think that the batter needs a bit of salt and maybe some nutmeg, which I will add the next time I make it. Overall a very good recipe.
