Pumpkin Roll

An easy pumpkin roll dessert that tastes great.

Credit: Allrecipes
Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter or grease one 10x15 inch jelly roll pan.

  • In a mixing bowl, blend together the eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and pumpkin. In a separate bowl, mix together flour and baking soda. Add to pumpkin mixture and blend until smooth. Evenly spread the mixture over the prepared jelly roll pan.

  • Bake 15 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from oven and allow to cool enough to handle.

  • Remove cake from pan and place on tea towel (cotton, not terry cloth). Roll up the cake by rolling a towel inside cake and place seam side down to cool.

  • Prepare the frosting by blending together the butter, cream cheese, confectioners sugar, and vanilla.

  • When cake is completely cooled, unroll and spread with cream cheese filling. Roll up again without towel. Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve. Sprinkle top with confectioners sugar and slice into 8 to 10 portions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 86.9mg; sodium 230.9mg. Full Nutrition
