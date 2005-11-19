Pumpkin Roll

Everyone who had a piece of this raved about how delicious it was. I have to admit though, I actually messed the ingredients up a little bit. I mistakenly put 3/4 c. of pumpkin puree in instead of 2/3 c. Since I accidentally did that, I added about an extra tablespoon of flour into the mixture. It still turned out fine. Also, some of the comments for all of the pumpkin rolls on this site talked about how bland the actual cake part turns out in comparison to the cream cheese frosting. I decided to use 3/4 t. cinnamon and 1/4 t. pumpkin spice to give it some extra flavor. In doing that, I don't think 1/2 t. would have given it enough spice to it. I think next time I may even do a whole t. of cinnamon and a 1/2 t. of pumpkin spice. It could have used even more flavor. For the frosting, I substituted Neufchatel cheese for the cream cheese and there was no difference at all. I would also recommend sifting the powdered sugar before mixing it for the frosting. My powdered sugar got a little lumpy, although you couldn't tell at all when it was rolled up into the cake. My method of greasing the pan was to use a cooking spray, heavily spray the pan, and then flour it after. I let the cake cool on the pan for a few minutes and then I took a small and narrow plastic flipper and slid it around all under the cake to loosen it. I quickly flipped it onto the towel, and it was perfect.