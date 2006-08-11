Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes
This sweet potatoes recipe is made even sweeter with orange juice, cinnamon and marshmallows.
This was a really good recipe. I used fresh potatoes instead of canned for a change and it turned out great. I brought it to Thanksgiving last year for my in-laws and my mother-in-law just informed me that I'm bringing it again. Even the people who said they didn't like sweet potatoes tried it and liked it.Read More
I used real potatoes instead of canned ones. Although this recipe was good it tasted more like a desert to us than a potato side dish. It was very sweet!Read More
This was a really good recipe. I used fresh potatoes instead of canned for a change and it turned out great. I brought it to Thanksgiving last year for my in-laws and my mother-in-law just informed me that I'm bringing it again. Even the people who said they didn't like sweet potatoes tried it and liked it.
I made these for Thanksgiving to take to a family member's house. Three other people ended up taking their own, and mine was the BEST one! I drained the potatoes, and added a little of the liquid after baking, before broiling. I didn't sprinkle them with marshmallows, but covered the entire top (I'm still a kid and love sweets). Everyone was asking what I did differently, why was theirs all mushy, and mine PERFECT! I was asked to make them for Christmas. This is the perfect, and quick way to make Sweet Potato Casserole. I made this on Thanksgiving day before going to the party, it is that quick!
I selected this recipe because I needed to make sweet potatoes for the "Fall Feast" at our daycare on a Tuesday at 6:30. I chose it specifically because the potatoes were canned and there were no nuts (day care). I DID drain the potatoes, and I think it's absolutely necessary, since you add orange juice. The texture was pleasing (not all whipped up and soufle-like) and the kids AND adults enjoyed it. Very sweet (they ARE sweet potatoes) and I think I might decrease the marshmallows next time. Really, really worked out well.
Taste just like Grandma use to make! I made this lastnight, with a pork roast and green beans, turned out so good. I used fresh sweet potatos, baked them for 45 on 350, peeled the skin, then diced. I did everything else the same. My whole family loved it, including my six year old son who hates everything!!
These are good enough to pass for a dessert. I too, was unsure if I should drain the yams, but I did. Good choice otherwise it likely would have been soupy. The OJ is a such a nice touch - I lightly mashed the yams and let them marinate a half hour to better absorb the flavor, if you're concerned about presentation just lightly score the yams. Next time I may try apricot nectar.
My husband loved these and he doesn't even like sweet potatoes! I used 1/2 sugar and 1/2 brown sugar.
EXCELLENT!! I did it as directed, but used 1/4 brown and 1/4 white sugar, and used butter not margarine. Then on top of that I sprinkled toasted chopped pecans that I toasted on top of the stove, in a few TBS butter and 2 TBS of brown sugar to carmalize it. Baked it for 30-40 min and then added the marshmallows.
These were very good. The only thing that I might change next time is cut the butter in half. There seemed to be quite a bit of it laying in the bottom of my casserole dish. Other than that...perfect!!!
I had never made or eaten a sweet potato dish before but nobody would have ever known that. This was the hit of our Thanksgiving dinner this year of about 25 family members and friends. They all talked about the others they have eaten that weren't nearly as good. It felt great! I did only add the juice of 1 of the cans of sweet potatoes. Perfect!!
Wasn't sure if the sweet potatoes had to be drained, but I included the liquid. It was different and good. I probably would try again.
I used real potatoes instead of canned ones. Although this recipe was good it tasted more like a desert to us than a potato side dish. It was very sweet!
My family loves this recipe. I have made it twice, so far. I made it the first time as is, and I thought it was too sweet. The second time I made it I used 2 tbs of brown sugar and 2 tbs of white sugar. This was much better. Thank You for the recipe.
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Ive been looking for this recipe for years... my sister in law used to make this on Thanksgiving and it was always one of my faves as a child. Shes long since passed on and every Thanksgiving I find myself missing one thing...her Thanksgiving Sweet Potatos...and here they are!!! Thanks again!
I used fresh sweet potatoes and found out half way threw baking it was to dry so I added more butter and a bit more orange juice. It turned out very good.
I just want you to know, that 2008 thanksgiving I made this for my first Thanksgiving dinner at my house. This was a big hit!! My family raved about it. Some where along the lines I lost the printed out recipe and i did not book mark it at the time. I spent forever looking for it. I am hosting a Christmas Eve dinner with my in-laws and thought for sure I would never find this in time. And "wah lah" here it is, I found it and book mark it this time, so I will never lose this!! Thanks so much for this recipe!
Not my favorite a bit too sweet for me so if you make maybe consider cutting back on the sugar esp. if you use canned sweet potatoes it calls for - also the topping makes this seem much more like a dessert, kind of more like a crumble, which isn't necessarily bad but not quite my thing for a side dish. I'd rather go with the sweet potato casserole II recipe on this site but that is personal preference.
I'm not a sweet potato fan but I loved this! Tastes much better with fresh sweet potatoes rather than canned.
I used this recipe for the my first attempt at sweet potatoes. And they turned out perfectly. I am not a fan of sweet potatoes, but my family loves them. I thought they were the best and will make them again next Thanksgiving.
This was just a little too sweet for our tastes. I probably won't make it again, unless I decrease the sugar next time.
This came out a little bland. I substituted Russet potatoes for sweet potatoes and ran out of flour so I used corn starch instead. Didn't use orange juice but grape juice. The dish came out really mushy and not very tasty. Next time I will use less grape juice.
My husband and I are not huge fans of sweet potato casserole, but we are in love with this recipe. I made it two weeks ago for a FCC Thanksgiving party and it was a hit with the kids. I plan on making it again tomorrow for Thanksgiving with all of our friends. Thanks for sharing the recipe with us.
my husband loved them! He cant wait for me to make them again!
This was very good. Wouldn't change a thing.
This is great! I love the flavor (don't leave out the orange juice). I don't like marshmellows on top for a sweeter side, we like to make a topping of chopped pecans, brown sugar, and melted butter. A lot more fattening too, but awesome!
Yummy,yummy, yummy. Very fast and easy to make. I drained a large can of sweet potatoes and sliced them up a bit while in the baking dish. They were a huge hit.
Very easy and very good.
Wow, this was better than I expected! I made it just as the recipe called for (drained the potatoes). Next time I'll cut them into bite-size pieces and cut down on the sugar and marshmallows. It was a bit sweeter than we prefer. Thanks!
The recipe was not very clear on a few things, but I decided to tweek a few things. I changed the recipe to feed 40 people! I did decide to drain majority of the juice and I put a little more sugar and alse added a little brown sugar. And not having much experience with cooking - I left the casserole in the oven on broil for a little too long and it caught on fire!! It looked really good until that point!! Luckily I was able to scrape all the burnt marshmallows and a little of the top layer off and added some more marshmallows and I watched it like a hawk! But over all I think the concept was very good, but some of the ingredients were more than I would have used!
Best ever
I cut down on the liquid by using one of the two cans; you can adjust by using more or less of the flour/cinnamon mixture. (without liquid, it would be too dry) I cut down on the sugar based on others feedback -- and used half white and half brown sugar (vs. all white). My son loved the marshmallows! Go all aboard on them... and please the kid inside you! It is sweet and complimentary to the meal. Enjoy!
Made this for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it! I used real sweet potatoes and mashed them before following this recipe.
This came out yummy but next time I will omit some of the flour...
This recipe was a HIT at my family's Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone had something good to say about it. I HATE sweet potatoes and even I loved this dish!! Mine was the only dish that was totally eaten, with NONE left!
Yum. Just remember, if you use fresh sweet potatoes, be sure to add some extra liquid!
We had my first Thanksgiving at my house early this weekend and my hubby asked for sweet potatoes and My hubby LOVED these!! He said they were better than his mother's.. this was the first time that I had made sweet potatoes and I was so proud of myself... I did leave out the oj because I forgot it at the grocery store in my hurriedness... So i drained the sweet potatoes into a bowl and then measured out the same amount in the syrup from the canned sweet potatoes.. thank you so much for this recipe!!!! This is our new thanksgiving recipe
The consistency was lacking. Good concept, but maybe with fresh sweet potatoes, some butter, and a few more additions would have been better. No one ate more than 1 bite. Sorry. Update: Made with cooked and coarsely mashed fresh sweet potatoes. So much better!
wow! this was really good. Not really like dinner food though. It was more like a rich dessert:) The cinnamon and orange juice are a must from now on in my sweet potatoes. The only thing that I would change next time is to reduce the flour/sugar/butter topping. There seemed to be so much extra that the potatoes were swimming.
Thought this was way too sweet, and more like a dessert than a side dish with the crumb topping. It was very sweet and a little tangy, without any depth in flavor or spices. This would've passed more as a sweet potato pie or cobbler. It definitely needed more herbs or spices to make it a side dish. Candied yams have more depth of flavor, in my opinion, and the crumb topping just totally classified the dish as a dessert.
I made these last Thanksgiving. 3 people asked for the recipe asked for the recipe. Mom made it for her girls group and 1/2 the group asked for the recipe again!!
Made this for a work party, childs harvest party and home thanksgiving. Everyone loved it and I used large marshmellows. Will deff. become a family tradition
I did not like this at all. I thought it was very dry and the topping tasted floury. I doctored it up with Karo syrup, more orange juice, cinnamon and more butter.
My guests loved this. I left out the marshmallows and used splenda instead of sugar because we are a family of diabetics...they all thought it was great.
i made these for thanksgiving, and it was such a hit! i didnt have any problems with broiling at the last minute and i did it exactly like the recipe calls for...this dish was gone before i even had a chance to enjoy it myself!
I love this Thanksgiving recipe and make it a few times during the year. I like to use pineapple juice instead of orange juice.
I can honestly say that this was the worst sweet potatoes I have ever made, this uses a LOT of flour and I was not impressed with the end result, will definitely not be making this again. I "might" substitute with orange juice in the future with other recipes though, interesting.
Great! A warning though...ONE minute under the broiler is enough. After 3 minutes, I had flames in my oven! Otherwise, easy and good.
A great traditional way to prepare sweet potatoes. Wouldn't be Thanksgiving without them!
Served this at Thanksgiving, everyone that liked sweet potatoes said it was really good. I do not eat them so had to take them for their word.
Very good recipe if you like an almost cookie like topping on your sweet potatoes. However, I substituted fresh sweet potatoes for canned and added a stick of butter as well as the organge juice to the freshly microwaved sweet potatoes while mashing them and added 1 1/2 cups pecans to the topping. Very good!
Made this dish for Christmas dinner and got good reviews from it. Only thing I think I'd like to do differently next time is to add some candied or toasted pecan chips to the top with the marshmallows, just for some extra crunch!
I like the baked sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows at this steak restaurant we go to, so I wanted to find something similar on a bigger scale for Thanksgiving. This recipe was what I was looking for. I used fresh potatoes--I've never cooked with sweet potatoes before so this was different. I used this new "brownulated" brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar--bad idea. I ended up not serving this with the meal because the potatoes were still not done. The next day I added more orange juice (maybe 1-1.5 Cups) and covered with foil and baked for another hour and a half--after all of THAT, the potatoes were done! The "brownulated" sugar was still grainy and the marshmallows melted in and disappeared but overall, it is a wonderful recipe that I hope to try again and hopefully it'll come out perfect.
This is a wonderful recipe...very sweet...almost dessert-like. It has become a family favorite at holidays!
I thought these were very easy to make. I'm not a huge sweet potato fan, but my husband who is says that they were great. The only thing I will do differently next time is to not drain the potatoes. I thought it was a tad dry without the liquid. This dish will now be a Thanksgiving staple. Thanks for the recipe!
My adult sisters revert back to children and fight over the leftovers! This recipe is a family favorite.:)
This is our favorite sweet potato recipe. My kids love it and ask for it regularly...not just at Thanksgiving! Thanks for posting.
This is the best recipe I have ever had, I have made it 2 years in a row now and always get asked for the recipe!
This recipe was wonderful! I didn't have enough cinnamon so I used half white and half brown sugar to make up for the flavor and it worked great! Would use this everytime I cooked them, but will save this as a special Thanksgiving treat!
Sweet and Yummy! Didn't add the marshmallows because the top was already sweet
These were very good and very easy. My boyfriend suggested putting them into a pie crust and having them for dessert next time! I wasn't sure whether or not I was supposed to drain them, but I did drain them. I think it would have been a bit better to leave in some of the liquid, maybe half of the liquid from one can. But my son, who doesn't like sweet potatoes, even ate these and enjoyed them, so no complaints!
Easy, nice texture. Broiling the marshmallows at the end worked well.
I give 5 starts.......i made with fresh sweet potaoes not can.......and i used light brown sugar and sugar.......and i covered entire pan with marshmallows......It was a hit at early thanksgving dinner.....Who pan cleaned out.......Thanks
This dish turned out so well, my whole family loved it! Even my picky eater who HATES veggies! She thought I was teasing her when I said it wasn't a desert but a vegetable dish. YUM
Delish!
I have always been stuck on traditional southern candied sweet potatoes, but I live in Japan and their sweet potatoes do not lend themselves well to the dish. I tried this recipe and was amazed when my picky eater son had three helpings! The orange juice and spices were just right. It was also very attractive. I will be making it again for Christmas. Thanks for a yummy dish!
this was fantastic! The kids wouldn't eat it, and there was too much. Oh well.
This was good, not great. The orange juice flavor didn't really stand out at all. The crumbly topping below the marshmallows was too thick for my liking. I think I would opt for leaving out the flour altogether and just sprinkling the sweet potatoes with brown sugar & cinnamon and maybe some orange zest.
My family loved this recipe and it is soooo easy, although it tasted a lot like dessert;)
Perfect sweet potatoes! Definitely do not drain the potatoes. I used an 8X8 pan, and I needed 3 15oz cans of sweet potatoes (and half again as much of the other ingredients, too.) Also be prepared when cutting in the butter that there is about as much butter as there is dry ingredients, and it turns into a very soft wet paste instead of a dry coarse texture like with pastry. It turns ot perfect, but it surprised me when I was making it and I was worried I had done something wrong. Nope - it turned out just great! I'll make it every year from now on!
I have made this so many times I can't count. Everyone always raves over it. I took it to work for a Thanksgiving potluck and there wasn't even a morsel left! This has become my go-to recipe for sweet potatoes.
I made this for my family for Thanksgiving and it was great. I didnt change the recipe at all. Everyone raved about how good it was, even my brother who seems to find any reason to make fun of my cooking! I have been told this is what I am to bring every year. Beware when putting in the broiler the marshmallows will catch fire very easily. But still excellent!!!!
This one was a big hit! My husband just loved it. Wonderful addition to the dinner table at Thanksgiving.
This recipe impressed my mom who has been doing them for longer then I have. She also liked these better then the ones she used to make...
I have never made sweet potatoes before, but these were just fantastic! I made them with half the butter to cut down on the fat and never missed it. I definitely will make these time and time again for Thanksgiving.
I made this for Thanksgiving last year and I'm going to make it again this year! Fantastic recipe! I added extra cinnamon just because my husband loves cinnamon. They turned out so delicious...great flavor.
Amazing.
We used real sweet potatoes. Really good!
Super super sweet. I made it exactly as the recipe states. Next time I may just double or triple the sweet potatoes. I think that would offset the sweetness and make it a perfect sweet potato casserole.
THE perfect holiday sweet potatoes!
Fantastic! Will become holiday staple. 5 stars
I've done it exactly as written except I used freshly boiled sweer potatoes, and most recently, I didn't have enough sweet popotatoes, so I used a can of pumpkin. I added a teaspoon cinnamon to the potatoes and everyone said it was the best I'd ever made. Score!
I made this recipe for my family and my father in law. It was easy enough and pretty quick to whip together. I had to substitute some items but it still turned out pretty good. They seemed to like it (I don't like sweet potatoes myself.) My husband said the sweet potatoes could have been a little more "mushy" but my father in law had two helpings. He liked the topping and couldn't quite put his finger on what was in there - that always makes a good recipe!
Easy to prepare but just didn't taste the way we like. Won't make again.
These potatoes were amazing! My uncle is a chef and asked for this recipe because he thought they were better than his, and they are super easy!
I made this my first Thanksgiving Dinner. My family loves it. It is easy to make, I make it for just a regular dinner. Very good!
My husband absolutely loved this! I think it's better as a dessert rather than a side (which is what I was assuming it was.) I will probably leave out a lot of the sugar next time I make it, it was too sugary and a little gritty.
SOOOOOO easy to make and everyone loved it.
So good! I will continue to use this recipe over and over again.
Nice recipe. I tossed out the orange juice, flour, white sugar and salt. I substituted brown sugar, sprinkling thoughout; 6 to 8 pats of margarine throughout; sprinkle on cinnamon and nut meg to taste. Cook for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Take out of oven and drain half the juice out. Sprinkle butterscotch chips and white chocolate chips throughout. Top with marshmallow over the whole thing. Cook at 350 degrees for an additional 15 minutes or until marshmellows are lightly toasted. Sweet and so delish!
Made no changes & it was great. Just what my family wanted
great... simply great, everyone at my christmas dinner wanted more and were raving over it!!!
Best sweet potato recipe ever! The topping gets gooey and almost tastes lik caramel and with tha marshmellows it is literally heaven in your mouth. Everyone was thrilled with these, and some asked for recipe:)
I LOVE this recipe! I made it as written, but I wasn't really feeling the marshmellow topping so I sprinkled some chopped walnuts on top of it before putting in the oven. AWESOME! Thanks for the recipe!
Really good! Will make again!
I forgot to add the butter in until the pan was already in the oven. I don't think I achieved the desired result, but the recipe was still good. I will make this one again and pay closer attention to directions next time. Thanks Heidi Angela
For thanksgiving, i was assigned to make sweet potatoes.I tried this recipie and it was delicious! After dinner,even my grandma was asking for this recipie. Definatley will make again!
THE POTATOES TURNED OUT WONDERFULLY SWEET AND TENDER. THANKS FOR THE HELP.
This was sooo good!!! You can't eat too much of it because it is sweet but sooo delicious.
Awesome-turned out perfect!!!
I smashed the sweet potatoes and ended up mixing the butter and dry ingredients into the potatoes before baking. Also added a splash more orange juice. Yum yum
