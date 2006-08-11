Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes

4.5
180 Ratings
  • 5 128
  • 4 33
  • 3 12
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

This sweet potatoes recipe is made even sweeter with orange juice, cinnamon and marshmallows.

Recipe by Heidi Rytter

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place sweet potatoes in a 10x6 inch shallow baking dish and pour orange juice over.

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt; mix together and cut in margarine. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with marshmallows and broil until browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 69.9g; fat 15.4g; sodium 259.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022