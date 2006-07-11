Grilled Oysters with Fennel Butter
A seasonal side dish or appetizer with fresh oysters and fennel.
A seasonal side dish or appetizer with fresh oysters and fennel.
I am in culinary school and today's assignment was oysters so I thought I would give this recipe a try. Out of 15 different dishes that were prepared by other students this one was, across the board, the favored. Excellent flavor! I will make it when I have my own restraunt for sure!Read More
I am in culinary school and today's assignment was oysters so I thought I would give this recipe a try. Out of 15 different dishes that were prepared by other students this one was, across the board, the favored. Excellent flavor! I will make it when I have my own restraunt for sure!
Our whole family really enjoyed these. The flavor was quite different from the way any of us had eaten oysters before. Kids even liked them although I heard a "too slimy" comment or two. The fennel was unique and very much enjoyed. Thanks.
This was really, really yummy. Use a good, meaty oyster. I also recommend using unsalted butter because most oysters themselves are salty enough. A light, crisp slightly dry white wine is divine with this dish.
AWESOME! Although I took the basic idea and completed the recipe a bit different. Opened up my Kumamoto oysters on the grill (about 5-7 min as my grill was on 400 degrees). During that time melted Smart Balance and Herbs de Provence (sp?) as I had no fennel seed. Used about 1/2 cup Smart Balance following a different review the Kumamoto's are smaller oysters. Then cracked open and added the oysters to the butter in the saucepan. They were so good I ate them right from the pan!!! My hubbie doesn't eat oysters so they were just for me anyway! I would omit the salt next time, oysters are salty enough the way they are! Overall great idea!
This was Fantastic people who were queasy with the idea of eating oysters loved them. The only thing I would do differently is shuck the oysters before putting them on the grill. The recipe suggest heating them up them shucking them I found this a little difficult!
Really good! We didn't have any fennel seeds (just the whole plant from our CSA) so we left them out - I used the leftover butter on green beans - yum!
Good, but salty, next time I would omit the 1/2 tsp of salt all together. It also makes way to much for the small Kumamoto Oysters that we love so much.
Be careful when opening the oysters. Great flavor!
This was absolutely spectacular. We used the butter on Oysters as well as on scallops and everyone loved it.
We ate too much on NYE and didn't get to the oysters. I didn't want to risk eating them raw the next day (I know they would probaby be fine, but we live where they are raised and can have them fresh and raw anytime), so I looked for recipes to cook them. This was so simple and quick and delicious. My 2-year old ate as many as my wife and I. Great flavor and highly recommended. We used 6 Kusshi and 6 Sister's Point oysters, and only needed 1/2 stick of butter for the dozen. Also, I sauteed the shallot and fennel.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections