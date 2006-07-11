Grilled Oysters with Fennel Butter

A seasonal side dish or appetizer with fresh oysters and fennel.

Recipe by Barrett

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

24
24 servings
24
  • Prepare and light a grill or preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, blend together the butter, ground fennel seeds, shallots, fennel bulb, fennel greens, pepper and salt.

  • Arrange the oysters on the grill or oven rack, cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until they start hissing and begin to open.

  • Using an oyster knife, pry each oyster open at the hinge, loosen the oyster and discard the flat shell. Top each oyster with 1/2 teaspoon of the fennel butter. Return to grill and cook until butter is melted and hot.

77 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 24.3mg; sodium 109.7mg. Full Nutrition
