Pumpkin Scones

My husband loved these. He kept eating them, and telling me how good they were. I was a little worried about the recipe after reading the reviews but I had no problems with it. I did have to sub the self-rising flour since I never buy the stuff. I mixed 3 1/2 c All purpose flour, 2T Baking powder and 2t salt, then went ahead with the recipe. They rose very well for me. Also just used a 15oz can of pumpkin. Instead of cutting into rounds, because I'm lazy, I placed the dough on a sheet of parchment paper, pressed it out into a rectangle and then used an oiled pizza cutter to cut it into squares and then baked it. Sprinkled the tops with a little sugar before baking. They came out perfect. I personally wanted a little more spice to them but when I mentioned that to hubby he glared at me. Served this with Cinnamon Honey Butter (AR). Will make these again. Thanks for the recipe!