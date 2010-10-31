Pumpkin Scones
A crisp pumpkin snack to enjoy with a warm cup of tea.
A crisp pumpkin snack to enjoy with a warm cup of tea.
Even tho this recipe got not so great reviews, I had to try it with a few modifications.... For starts, I couldn't help but wonder if the lack of success of others was due to the lack of baking powder. It did call for "self rising" flour, but if you missed that part, your scones could fall flat. I did at first, but ended up adding 5tsp of baking powder to the mix. I also sprinkled a cinnamon/sugar mix on the top and baked for about 35 minutes.. they came out nice and fluffy, more breadlike than scone like, actually, but tasty. They aren't too sweet, but scones typically aren't anyway... a little pumpkn butter and/or devonshire cream would do these up nicely :). I give it 4 stars with adjustments :)Read More
I would not reccomend this recipe. It was very bland, flat, & chewy. I added banking soda on my 2nd batch, which did help it to rise but didn't help the blandness. I sprinkled on a maple glaze, made with powdered sugar & a touch of maple syrup, which gave it some flavor.Read More
Even tho this recipe got not so great reviews, I had to try it with a few modifications.... For starts, I couldn't help but wonder if the lack of success of others was due to the lack of baking powder. It did call for "self rising" flour, but if you missed that part, your scones could fall flat. I did at first, but ended up adding 5tsp of baking powder to the mix. I also sprinkled a cinnamon/sugar mix on the top and baked for about 35 minutes.. they came out nice and fluffy, more breadlike than scone like, actually, but tasty. They aren't too sweet, but scones typically aren't anyway... a little pumpkn butter and/or devonshire cream would do these up nicely :). I give it 4 stars with adjustments :)
I would not reccomend this recipe. It was very bland, flat, & chewy. I added banking soda on my 2nd batch, which did help it to rise but didn't help the blandness. I sprinkled on a maple glaze, made with powdered sugar & a touch of maple syrup, which gave it some flavor.
This recipe was bland . . . I would have preferred something with more spice (I even increased the cinnamon and added pumpkin pie spice). I will try the recipe again, adding at least 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 - 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice. Plus I have been thinking about replacing some of the flour with oatmeal for some interesting texture.
My husband loved these. He kept eating them, and telling me how good they were. I was a little worried about the recipe after reading the reviews but I had no problems with it. I did have to sub the self-rising flour since I never buy the stuff. I mixed 3 1/2 c All purpose flour, 2T Baking powder and 2t salt, then went ahead with the recipe. They rose very well for me. Also just used a 15oz can of pumpkin. Instead of cutting into rounds, because I'm lazy, I placed the dough on a sheet of parchment paper, pressed it out into a rectangle and then used an oiled pizza cutter to cut it into squares and then baked it. Sprinkled the tops with a little sugar before baking. They came out perfect. I personally wanted a little more spice to them but when I mentioned that to hubby he glared at me. Served this with Cinnamon Honey Butter (AR). Will make these again. Thanks for the recipe!
The Pumpkin Scones turned out perfectly! Living in Arizona, the dry weather requires adding liquid to recipes. However, the dough was smooth and very easily handled. I did not need to add any spices either. Excellent! AZSmurf
I'm sorry. These came out like hockey pucks.
Very chewy. They didn't seem to want to cook properly and turned out to be very heavy with little flavour. Nothing like the pumpkin scones I eat at our local bakery (cobbs) wish I had their recipe!
I wasn't too crazy about these. I added Pumpkin Pie spice and extra cinnamon and they were still bland. I did use real mashed pumpkin, so it had a nice natural sort-of flavor. The dough was also gooy and not good for rolling out. But, all said and done, my hubby liked them!
There were great! Perfect for an autumn tea, spread with pumpkin butter and a dollopr of Devonshire Cream!
I would not recommend this recipe. The flavor was bland and the texture was too chewy to be a scone. And I needed to add alot of extra flour because the pumpkin made this recipe too moist to knead out. Try one of the Apple Scone recipes instead.
I too made this once and they turned out like hockey pucks. Then I realized it called for self rising flour. (To make self rising flour, use 1 cup flour, 1/2 tsp salt and 1 1/2 tsp baking powder.) I also replaced 2 tbsp of the sugar with brown sugar, and added an extra 1 1 3/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp cloves, 1/4 cup dry oatmeal, and 1 cup chopped walnuts. I used an egg yolk and 1 Tbsp milk as a wash on the scones before baking and sprinkles them with cinnamon sugar. I baked them at 375º for 25-30 minutes.
I wish I had read more of the reviews before I made these. Nothing like what I wanted. Luckily, I can fresh pumpkin so I had enough on hand to make some quick pumpkin butter to make these work for my trip to the corn maze. If your looking for taste.....keep looking, these are very plan.
The scones were very popular. I made a cinnamon-nutmeg glaze to drizzle over the scones, which added a lot of flavor.
needs to be a bit sweeter, otherwise it is a nice one
consistency way off for me--usually when I improvise, I don't have such a disaster! I added baking soda as one reviewer suggested...I also was using fresh pumpkin puree, so it might have had more liquid in it than canned. The result was as another reviewer said, kind of flat and too chewy. Not even close to scone! I also added raisins, vanilla, and nutmeg.
Easy and yummy recipe. Added about double the amount of spices and also about half a teaspoon of mixed spice which I think added a lot more flavour. Will definitely make again!
they came out beautifully in terms of texture -I modified the flour mixture because I do not have self rising flour. However they tasted very "pumpkiny". Could not taste any real sweetness or spices. I would use this recipe again,but would add more cinnemon,nutmeg and sugar (maybe brown sugar).
This was a favorite at Thanksgiving dinner.
Really heavy not a lot of flavor.
After reading some of the reviews of this recipe, I decided to try it with some modifications. I made my own self-rising flour (flour, baking powder, and salt) and the scones turned out really well! I added 1/2 tsp of both nutmeg and cinnamon. I liked these without glaze, but if you prefer your scones more on the sweet side, you may want to top with glaze or another topping.
This was an easy recipe to follow and low calories which is what I was looking. I used butternut pumpkin to cook and mash which is a sweeter variety. This along with the herbs gave the scones the flavour that dome might miss in sugar content. They turned out light, fluffy and moist in texture that made pleasant eating. I must also add that most of my scone bakes do not work as well as these so I was quite happy with the result, as were my family
Not a fan! These came out chewy and dense. Not very scone like at all. As for the flavor - yes they are a bit bland but I added a drizzle of a simple powder sugar glaze that sweetened them up a bit. All in all will not make these again.
Made these today with a few modifications - used Bisquick instead of the self rising flour. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. I put it into 6 muffin tins. End result was a light, fluffy pumpkin muffin. Delicious! Not a scone, but a very nice muffin recipe when you want one that doesn't sit too heavy in your stomach. Will definitely make these again!
Based on the reviews, I was surprised how well these turned out. I made them with my 2 and 5 year old kids, and we did the following: used regular flour (half white/half wheat) plus 4tsp baking powder, and subbed 1/2tsp pumpkin pie spice for the spices. My toddler also dumped about 1/4 cup of honey in while I was doing something else, so that seems to have helped as well, because even with it they are not very sweet, but are very scone like. We are eating them now with butter, and everyone likes them!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections