Pumpkin Scones

3.1
24 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

A crisp pumpkin snack to enjoy with a warm cup of tea.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
10 to 12 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, beat together butter, sugar, eggs and pumpkin. Stir in flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt by hand.

  • Roll out into 1/2 inch thickness and cut into rounds. Place on tray close together and bake for 15 to 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 651.8mg. Full Nutrition
