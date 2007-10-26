Cranberry Apple Salad

This is almost a relish and great with turkey, chicken or by itself.

By Jennie Cooley

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, dissolve gelatin and hot water. Add lemon juice, pineapple juice and 1/4 cup water.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cranberries, crushed pineapple, celery and apple. Stir into gelatin mixture and pour into a mold. Chill until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 58.6mg. Full Nutrition
