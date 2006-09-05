Corn Pudding V

I have never had corn pudding before but decided to make this just as "something different" for Thanksgiving. I was reluctant, at first, because I come from a very traditional family and I wasn't sure how they would take it. To my surprise, everyone loved it and raved about it. Even the pickiest and most critical eaters loved it. The only problem I had was, since I've never had corn pudding before, I really wasn't sure what the texture or consistency of it should be. It says "pudding", so I'm thinking it should be the consistency of pudding. But then maybe I was mislead by the directions on the recipe where it states that it's done when a "knife inserted in the center comes out clean". Well, I waited and waited, and kept setting my oven timer over and over again, waiting for the knife to come out "clean", well, an extra 30 minutes or so later, it still wasn't clean and I don't think it ever did come out clean. So, for those of us that are trying a recipe like this for the first time, maybe the directions should be more clear and less deceiving. Although this came out really good, I'm still going to give it a 4, only because of the directions and the extra amount of time needed to make sure it was cooked (as per the directions).