Corn Pudding V
This has become a family favorite, and a favorite at church pot-lucks. The best thing is how simple it is!
This was a very good recipe - however to make it more pudding in texture and richer tasting- I added 2 eggs and a half a cup of half and half milk. This also gave it a more souffle appearance. I also used the "Jiffy" brand of cornbread mix as it has a sweetness already in the mix. I will use this recipe again.
Very good, however my family all felt this dish was way to rich. The butter needed to be drained out of the bottom of the casserole dish. I will try again with half the butter and half the sour cream.Read More
I have never had corn pudding before but decided to make this just as "something different" for Thanksgiving. I was reluctant, at first, because I come from a very traditional family and I wasn't sure how they would take it. To my surprise, everyone loved it and raved about it. Even the pickiest and most critical eaters loved it. The only problem I had was, since I've never had corn pudding before, I really wasn't sure what the texture or consistency of it should be. It says "pudding", so I'm thinking it should be the consistency of pudding. But then maybe I was mislead by the directions on the recipe where it states that it's done when a "knife inserted in the center comes out clean". Well, I waited and waited, and kept setting my oven timer over and over again, waiting for the knife to come out "clean", well, an extra 30 minutes or so later, it still wasn't clean and I don't think it ever did come out clean. So, for those of us that are trying a recipe like this for the first time, maybe the directions should be more clear and less deceiving. Although this came out really good, I'm still going to give it a 4, only because of the directions and the extra amount of time needed to make sure it was cooked (as per the directions).
This dish was delicious after I altered it a bit. I added two eggs to the batter, as I wanted a dish more similar to pudding than cornbread. I also baked it in a 9x13 dish as opposed to a casserole so that it would cook more evenly. I will definately be making this again.
Very quick and easy. Everyone likes it! I rinse the corn to get the "canned" taste out.
My 12 year-old daughter mixed this up with no difficulties. I'd never tried a corn pudding recipe without eggs, but we all agreed that this turned out great! Thanks for a simple, yet delicious, recipe!
Delicious! I would highly recommend substituting butter for margarine and sprinkling some sugar on top before baking. Enjoy!
I made this twice. Once exactly according to directions and it was good. The next time I added these variations and it was excellent! I added 1 beaten egg, 1 red pepper, 1 jalapeno. It was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner yesterday.
My daughter made this for Thanksgiving. We didn't have sour cream but substituted plain lowfat yogurt. It was very delicious-minus a couple of calories. Texture and taste was perfect.
This was a huge hit at Thanksgiving - so much so that my son-in-law (a very picky eater) has asked me to bring it to their Christmas party. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and added 2 eggs; I also borrowed from another corn pudding recipe and sprinkled a little sugar on the top. Delish! Just a further note on this dish - it does not need to be served piping hot so it makes a great picnic or barbeque side dish for summer entertaining. It's light, sweet, and just as good when at room temperature.
I've been eating corn pudding for years, but I've only made it once before. I used this recipe tonight and served it for Easter to people who had never had it. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Based on the suggestions I made a few modifications. I added 2 eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/2 cup half&half and used 1/3 cup butter instead of 1/2. I also sprinkled in some crushed red pepper, salt and pepper. I baked at 350 for 55 minutes, and it came out perfect.
Couldn't be easier and is delicious. It went perfectly with a pork roast. I added 2 eggs, beaten, and was careful not to cook too long. A nice addition to my recipe collection.
This was good, but it was more like a cornbread consistency where as I was looking for a more pudding/souffle like texture. My whole family loved it though!
I make this quite a bit, only I add chopped crisp bacon and a drained can of whole kernel corn. I also use butter instead of margerine and I grease the pan with bacon grease. Good thing I only make it a couple times a year. It's so good you just about gorge yourself.
As per other reviewers, I added 2 beaten eggs and 1/2 cup Half & Half, and I am also a huge fan of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, and I used that. I used butter instead of margarine. The result was a big beautiful souffle of corn pudding with fabulous flavor and texture. I've never tasted better corn pudding. I used it as a side dish to a pork loin. Big hit!
Great! I made this tonight with ham. I used low-fat sour cream and made my own cream-style corn based on Brookville Hotel Cream-style Corn from this site (one can corn, 1/2 cup half & half, 2 tsp. sugar, 1/2 tsp. salt, 2 tsp. cornstarch--combine and bring to boil, stir & simmer till thickened, then use immersion blender to break up the kernels). The pudding turned out great. I don't know what the consistency is supposed to be, but mine is soft and very moist after 45 min. at 350.
I made this for a july 4th picnic. Before I could even get to the table to eat, it was gone! everyone asked if I had made more! I had worked the night before, and threw this together in the fridge when I got home that morning to bake later. Got to love the quick, easy and tasty!
This was really good!! Everybody marveled at how tasty it was at Thanksgiving and I'm making it again for Christmas. I followed the recipie exactly, except i "messed up" and didn't drain the corn first. I was upset because I thought I'd ruined it but it turned out excellent...no one could even tell =)
another easy way to make this is in crock pot at low for 4 hours. I do this on thanksgiving when I either have to bring a dish or when you have too little oven space for all the dishes. workds out great
I haven't had this since I was a child, made this for thanksgiving, it was so good and a snap to make. I'll be making this over and over and not just for the holidays.
This is definitely a comfort food, and comfort foods aren't usually gourmet dishes, but for what it is, I gave it a 5. My husband and I were at a Bolivian restaurant this weekend for lunch and had a "corn pie" appetizer they called "huminta" which was sort of like a corn souffle (tastes similar to cornbread, but more moist like a pudding). I topped it, as the restaurant did, with grated cheese, and also added 1/4 c milk to ensure moistness; I think I'd reduce that to 1/8 c as it seemed very moist, and one or two reviewers complained of dryness. We had a carb-fest and ate half of it last night! :-) Thanks, Becky.
I add two eggs when I make this and it is so moist and delicious. This recipe is now a favorite with our holiday meals.
Made exactly as written and this corn pudding was very good. It set nicely whereas the corn pudding recipes I've tried with eggs didn't. Will make this to go with our ham for Christmas but will add a few tablespoons of white sugar to sweeten it just a bit. Thanks for sharing the recipe!!
Delicious! I wanted to make enough for a 13x9 pan so I used 2 cans each of the kernel corn and creamed corn, but kept the other ingredient amounts the same - 1/2 c. of butter not margarine, 1 c. sour cream, and one box of corn muffin mix. This was super easy to make and every single one of my dinner guests loved it! Will definitely make this again!
Made this for Thanksgiving and every drop was eaten! I'll have to double the recipe next year. Great stuff.
I added 2 eggs and 1/2 cup half & half. Everyone agreed this was one of the best things on the table.. and so easy to make!
Made this for Thanksgiving this year. Everyone LOVED it!! I would recommend baking in a shallow dish - or plan for a longer baking time.
Family favorite :)
I have to give 5 stars to any recipe that draws as many raves as this simple side dish. I doubled the recipe nd used a 9 x 12 baking dish. I added 2, not 4 eggs, and a minced onion. I baked it for a little over an hour, until the knife came out clean (because it was deeper than a single recipe). The outer edges overcooked a little, but no one minded. I served this as a perfect compliment to a spiral ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and the garlicky butternut squash (on this site). All they talked about was this cord "pudding". One last note: Once we were finished with dinner, I had a few "squares" left over. When I moved them to a container, the texture was quite a bit more firm, if that's how you like it. I will let it cool for at least 45 minutes the next time I make it, and I will make it again for sure. Thanks Becky!
The first time I made this I was very disappointed it tasted funny and the consistency was mealy. But I gave it a second chance, using the suggestions of other reviewers and rinsed the corn, added an egg and a sprinkling of nutmeg; I also used only half of the package of Jiffy. The result was fabulous! I've never had such good corn pudding. It had a nice custard texture without being too "eggy". Some of us also stirred in a little Texas Pete at dinner :) so next time I'll probably do that in the preparation. Thanks for the tips, I'll be making this for Christmas dinner for sure.
Wow! Of all the things I made for Thanksgiving, this got the most raves. It had a really nice flavor and texture. I was worried when I served it--it looked dry. But the taste was phenomenal!
I have tried half a dozen corn casserole recipes from AllRecipes, but with an added egg, I like this one best. I found it must have an egg to get the right texture, and I always use Jiffy Mix for some added sweetness. I served this at a teacher's luncheon at Christmas, and have had many requests for the recipe. It is so easy and so delicious.
Huge hit! I am now required to make it ever Thanksgiving and Christmas!
This is a very easy dish with great results! I did add 2 eggs and 1/2 cup half & half, as suggested by another reviewer. This was a BIG hit!
I made this for my husband to bring into his work for a thxgiving potluck. He text me and said everyone loved it and pple were asking for the recipe! I followed other reviewers tips: Add 2 eggs, 1/2 cup half&half, 1/4 cup sugar, 1tbs crushed red pepper, salt/pepper and fried up some bacon which i ground up in food processor, added to the mix and used the leftover bacon grease to grease the 9x13 pan with. Baked at 350 for 55 minutes. It was just a test drive to see if pple liked it, if they did i was gonna make it for our family thxgiving. Since its a huge hit I will for sure make this for the family! Hopefully it will turn into a traditional recipe I can make every year :)
There is a rib joint nearby that makes a terrific "corn pudding" and I have been trying to find a similar recipe. Most end up as more of a custard, and I was looking for something akin to Kentucky "spoon bread"--soft, moist corn bread. Well, this is it! A cake consistency, like corn bread, but the creamed corn and sour cream make it so soft and moist you really can use a spoon to eat it! This recipe is wonderful in its simplicity--you can add all sorts of things to it! I added some shredded cheddar, chopped green chiles and a little ground red pepper. This is a fantastic side dish to accompany summer grilling--I love it with bbq ribs and chicken. Thanks Becky!
Delicious. Didn't change anything.
This is the easiest recipe to put together. We have a crew of ten,with our 4 sons & their. wifes. I have to double the recipe. I add 4 eggs, a small can of Pimento,chopped & some Thyme,& Basil. Never any leftovers
This came out a little dry for us. It was more like cornbread with corn in it. Not bad but I wouldn't call it corn pudding.
I love this recipe, with 4 beaten eggs added. I always bake it in a hot water bath (boiling water in a larger pan)for about an hour and a half, it turns out like a poofy souffle, beautiful.
Very good- I followed the recipe exactly and served it with Angela's Awesome Enchiladas (an AMAZING recipe from this site- try them). This dish was a nice sweet compliment to spicy Mexican food.
Yummy!!!! My husband and I like corn so I decided to try this recipe and we both liked it. I made some changes though. :) I substituted margarine with natural apple sauce and sour cream with fat-free plain yogurt. I also used 1/2 cup of cornbread mix and 1/2 cup of yellow cornmeal. Baked at 350 degrees F for about 90 minutes. Thanks for sharing Becky.
really good! right when i was ready to make it i noticed i forgot to get the sour cream--but i did have buttermilk and so i used a cup of buttermilk and it worked perfectly--i will use buttermilk in the future to save on fat and calories--i cut back on the butter a bit and added half a can of green chilies--makes a good size casserole!
Very simple, very good. Have made this several times in the past and I also usually add an egg.
My version of this dish is to melt the butter in the casserole dish. Then mix the other ingredients together, adding 1 egg and just a touch of salt, and pour on top of the butter. Delicious! Sidenote - this dish works with reduced fat sour cream but isn't as good substituting plain yogurt.
about half the people at thanksgiving dinner enjoyed this. i loved it and had it for leftovers for several days. reminds more of corn cake than corn pudding, but good none the less.
Made this for Christmas dinner. I made it as stated for my daughter and spooned out a small ramekin for her, then added one egg and some chopped green and red peppers for the casserole. It was great both ways!
My Grandmother always made corn pudding when I was growing up. She passed away without passing on her recipe. This recipe must be pretty close. It is delicious.
This is my favorite corn recipe. I am not a big fan of cream corn, my husband is, but I loved this recipe.I made it for Thanksgiving and I will make it again soon. It came out wonderful, the kids really enjoyed it too, which is always a plus!
I used fat free sour cream, one egg beater's egg and 1T sugar. My son didn't care for it...but he's weird. My husband and I both did. I'll likely make this again. It did take WAY longer than 45 minutes and I even ended up putting in the microwave at the end to get it done. The knife never came out clean.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was just great, the best corn pudding I have ever made or tasted.
VERY delicious! I am NOT a cook, but was surprised how EASY this was to make and was a huge success with my incredibly picky husband! I didn't have a 2 quart dish so I made it in a square glass baking pan and even after 1 hour of baking the knife did NOT come out clean in the middle...after an hour 15 minutes I gave up and took it out and found that I overbaked it around all the edges. Not sure if it was the baking dish I used or if it is suposed to be a bit "pasty". Either way, don't be fooled with the knife not coming out clean, DON'T over cook it! Other than that drama, it was delicious and better than my mother's age-old recipe!!
This? Was Fabulous! I made myself ill eating it because it was so good I just couldn't stop. Very, very rich. I wonder if you could use non-fat sour cream and have it not be so heavy. I'd hate to monkey with the flavor tho. Super yummers.
I added one egg to mine (two was too many) and definitely prefer using real sour cream to yogurt. The yogurt didn't have a rich enough flavor. I also cut the butter by half (and used real butter).
yummy! i also added sharp cheddar cheese ontop during the last 15-20 minutes of baking.
I modified this one to use the ingredients I had and other corn pudding recipes on this site. Instead of the cream corn, I used two cans of corn and one can of cream of celery soup. I added milk, sugar, and a can of diced green chiles. I only added half a container of cornbread mix. When it went into the oven, the mixture was very moist, but when it came out, it was perfect! It took about 50 minutes to cook.
Delicious! I made it just the way the recipe said and it came out fantastic
This is a GREAT recipe! I added 2 eggs, 1/4 cup of evaporated milk, 1/2 cup of minced onions, and a can of cream of chicken soup. I had to cook it a little longer. 350 for 40 min. then 400 for about 20 min.
What a gem! My family loved it and so did my friends. Very easy and tasty!
I made this dish for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit! I had to make copies of the recipe for my guests to take home. This will be a holiday regular on my table. It's so easy to make and is true comfort food. Thanks Becky.
I made this for the first time for Christmas dinner and received rave reviews. It did take longer than 45 minutes to set fully.
Haven't made Corn Pudding in a very long time. Made this last night and it was a hit with everyone except my 12 yr. old grandson. Even a guy who had never eaten corn pudding before liked it. Thanks, Will definitely make often.
This is a yummy dish, reminds me of the holidays when I was a little girl. I didn't change any ingredients, but I did throw the whole mix in a blender. I love it as is, but I have some picky eaters in my house that don't like the corn kernels. The blender made it smooth and creamy!! Be careful, while it does depend on your oven and the dish used...it will still most likely take longer to bake.
Very good and easy! I didn't have sourcream, so I used 1c of lowfat plain yogurt instead, and about half the butter. Also, added 1/4c of milk and 1 egg.
I have made this same recipe before and it is delicious. The recipe I have says to add cheese to the top but since I don't like cheese I make it just like the recipe and it turns out great
This recipe tastes very good and it is easy to make with items I have on hand. I made it for a Christmas potluck with the family. Everyone was asking who made it and what was in it. I had a bit left over and warmed it the next day but it was a bit chewy. I will make this again though just enough to eat for a meal.
The easiest corn pudding I've ever made and so good! I won't change a thing! Not a bite left over!
This is a great recipe!! I added 1 tblsp of sugar and used 1/2 cup melted margarine (I forgot to set it out to soften, so I microwaved it). I also cooked this in a 9 x 13" pan for 30 minutes and it turned out perfectly.
I made this for Easter after my Dad requesting corn pudding. I never heard of it before, I made it with alot of doubt, but when it came out and everyone tried it, there was no left overs!
This was so good! It was kinda between corn bread and corn pudding. I was able to turn it on to a plate and then on to another plate so it was right side up. I followed the recipe to the tee except for baking it a full hour the first time I made it. The second time I made it I thought I'd make it "my own". After reading some reviews I decided that jalapenos sounded great,then I add two beaten eggs . In the store I seen some Mexicorn,"perfect" and then decided to put it in baking cups (cup cakes). Well they stuck to the paper in the baking cups and the jalapenos and Mexicorn took away the great sweet corn pudding/bread flavor. I'd give "my own" corn pudd'in ***3 stars at best. I'll be making this again, probably before the weeks out, but I won't be changing anything except the cook time. Five Stars!
Love it, one of my family's favorite side dishes. :)
I didn't really know what to expect when I made this and was pleasantly surprised. It was really good and both my husband and I liked it. I did add two beaten eggs as recommended by others. It took an hour to cook in my oven, but, was perfectly browned on top and a great texture. I think I'll try the recipe as written next time though to compare the consistency. No need to look further for a corn pudding recipe!
Very good! Easy I took this to the Church supper and lots of people wanted to know who made it. All said it was good. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so good! even the kids ate it....wasn't any left over at all!!!
This was good. I think I might try it again, but add an extra can of cream style corn.
I made this for a Thanksgiving pot luck and 5 different people tracked me down to ask for the recipe! SO EASY and delicious!
Very good. Made it tonight and everyone loved it. The only thing I changed is adding 1 can of green chiles and cooked 15 minutes longer. The knife never comes out clean, but the consistency was great as was the flavor!
This was delicious. I took another reviewer's advice and added two eggs. It came out perfectly. This dish goes very well with ham.
This was really good. I doubted the sour cream at first, but the taste was the perfect balance--not too sweet and you can taste the corn bread.
EVERYONE loves this recipie!!! I always get great reviews!! My friends and family all agree that they will never try another corn pudding recipie-EVER!!
Excellent taste but, I agree, it should be called Corn Cake because it definitely isn't the consistency of pudding. Teenagers would not eat it but my husband and I liked it. Thanks, Nannie
Very good! I followed the recipe as written but I ended up baking it twenty minutes longer than stated because it was still so wet and soggy. It turned out well and my family enjoyed it!
I had this at a big potluck birthday party last weekend. My sister and law and I walked around the room asking all 75 or more people there if they were the ones who brought the corn pudding, so that we could get the recipe!! It was fantastic, and is MUCH easier than any of the other corn pudding recipes I've ever had. I promised my sister in law that it would be on the table when we see each other again for Thanksgiving.
My family loved it, including my husband who doesn't like cream corn or any type of pudding. I did double the recipe, so allow longer than 45 minutes to cook
Some of the reviewers must not know what corn pudding is. This is one of the best tasting corn puddings I've tasted, and it was really easy to make. As with most recipes, I added a little Lawry's to the mixture.
I have made this time and time again and everyone just loves it. The only thing I do different is I double the recipe and drain only 1 can of the whole corn and use the jucie in the mixture from the other can. It is really good. It taste like the corn pudding in the low coutry of SC. This is a great recipe
oh my god to die for... made with eggs and jalapenos. eaten up in one sitting between the two of us. So good.
I made this on a whim and it turned out so well I decided to make it on Thanksgiving. It made a wonderful addition to a traditional Texas lineup and everyone loved it, so much so that they asked for it at Christmas too! It's an incredibly easy and delicious recipe that I will, no doubt, make again and again.
This is nearly the same as a delicious corn pudding we had at a recent Thanksgiving. The only difference: bake for 15 minutes, sprinkle on a cup of grated parmesan and bake another 30 minutes.
Excellent!! Simple side dish that sticks to your ribs. Will definitely make this again!
Although my kids claim this is "not the same as grandma's", they managed to eat the whole pan. I cut the amount of butter and sour cream in half and added one egg. I will certainly make this again.
I love this stuff! you can add fresh or canned jalepenos or diced chili peppers. I don't add eggs & don't think I'd like it any more pudding-y. I love the texture (like spoonbread) & it's so good w/ BBQ ribs or chili. Thanks!
Perfect recipe and very easy. Always a winner.
Everyone in my family loves this recipe! So easy and Delicious!! You must try it :)
incredibly delicious everyone loved it at Thanksgiving Dinner!
Great holiday side dish. I had it the first time for a holiday potluck at work and fell in love with this dish and researched the recipe. It is my go to side dish to go along with ham. Easy, simple and yummy! I always use butter instead of margarine.
Awesome! I Made this for thanksgiving and the varied "tastes" all loved it! even my finicky teenagers loved it! It was quick, easy and gone after one sitting! I now use it as a very succesful side to my famous mexican dinners- chicken and steak fajitas, green salsa and homemade refried beans.
My family LOVED this and it was extremely simple!! Plan on using it often!
I love this recipe it is quick, easy, and tates so good. Made it for Thanksgiving got lots of compliments.
