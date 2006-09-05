Corn Pudding V

This has become a family favorite, and a favorite at church pot-lucks. The best thing is how simple it is!

Recipe by Becky

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the whole kernel corn, cream style corn, margarine, sour cream, and corn bread mix. Pour into the prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 637.8mg. Full Nutrition
