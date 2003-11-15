Grandma's Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.51 stars
3090 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2167
  • 4 star values: 569
  • 3 star values: 191
  • 2 star values: 104
  • 1 star values: 59

This recipe is much better than the standard mushroom soup and French fried onion version.

By Amy Barry

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
100 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth, and cook for one minute. Stir in the salt, sugar, onion, and sour cream. Add green beans, and stir to coat.

  • Transfer the mixture to a 2 1/2 quart casserole dish. Spread shredded cheese over the top. In a small bowl, toss together cracker crumbs and remaining butter, and sprinkle over the cheese.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden and cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 832mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3112)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

momma_s
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2003
I am not too big on veggies, but I CRAVE this dish!!! First, FRESH, steamed grean beans are key! I reduce the sour cream to 3/4c as others have suggested, reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp, add black pepper, and 1&1/2 tsp garlic powder with the salt & sugar. I use a large can of french fried onions and mix 1/4-1/2 can into beans, the rest I crush with the cracker topping and extra melted butter. I add extra cheese (like most cheesy recipes I use), and mix some into the beans. This can be mixed together ahead of time then thrown in the oven 30 minutes before serving. Read More
Helpful
(1936)

Most helpful critical review

Lori DeHart
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2003
This was good, but I think my green bean casserole taste better. They are very close, but you need to saute onions in butter until soft add flour, salt sugar and dash of pepper. Remove from heat add sour cream. Spread over green beans and top with swiss cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Read More
Helpful
(354)
3090 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2167
  • 4 star values: 569
  • 3 star values: 191
  • 2 star values: 104
  • 1 star values: 59
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
momma_s
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2003
I am not too big on veggies, but I CRAVE this dish!!! First, FRESH, steamed grean beans are key! I reduce the sour cream to 3/4c as others have suggested, reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp, add black pepper, and 1&1/2 tsp garlic powder with the salt & sugar. I use a large can of french fried onions and mix 1/4-1/2 can into beans, the rest I crush with the cracker topping and extra melted butter. I add extra cheese (like most cheesy recipes I use), and mix some into the beans. This can be mixed together ahead of time then thrown in the oven 30 minutes before serving. Read More
Helpful
(1936)
KIMAR
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2003
I tried this recipe twice. The first time I made it as printed. The onions were crunchy and raw, it was salty, and the flour made it too thick. I tried it again, incorporating suggestions from previous reviewers. I sauteed the onion in the butter until tender and translucent, and I reduced the salt and the flour by half, and added half of the cheese into the beans mixture. It was much better the 2nd time! Read More
Helpful
(1433)
ILYTAT
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2007
I LOVED this and so did my entire family. Just perfect, thank you! To a previous reviewer (Rose): Shame on you for leaving such a low rating after changing almost the entire recipe. Raters like you drive me crazy. Read More
Helpful
(1272)
Advertisement
RAMAPRIL99
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2010
Absolutely Amazing! I made this for Christmas exactly as the recipe is written, as I always try to do first, and then I made this again today, as a request by my husband for his regional meeting luncheon. The first time was really great with simple go to ingredients, but the second time with a little extra energy and personal preferences added....was to die for. The serving dish at the luncheon was all but licked clean. My husband even found one of his crew scraping the serving spoon to ensure all that was to be had was had! Too funny. The second time I made some minor changes. I used approximately 2 lbs fresh green beans which I steamed just shy of perfect since they were going in the oven as well, I used two 8oz blocks of Cabot (absolute hands down best cheese ever) seriously sharp cheddar (whatever reviewer said there was too much cheese would not be able to survive living at my house!) mixing about 4 oz into the beans, I minced my onion so there would be no large bites in my finished casserole, I added several turns of course ground black pepper, added about 1/2-1 t of garlic powder and finally used the French's Onions at my husband's request. The casserole was loved by all and I was finally not the one taking food home from a covered dish! Thank you so much Amy this is my new go to favorite for holidays AND covered dishes! Read More
Helpful
(485)
Lori DeHart
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2003
This was good, but I think my green bean casserole taste better. They are very close, but you need to saute onions in butter until soft add flour, salt sugar and dash of pepper. Remove from heat add sour cream. Spread over green beans and top with swiss cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Read More
Helpful
(354)
Crystal S
Rating: 1 stars
01/14/2011
Had such HIGH HOPES for this recipe based on the sheer amount of reviews but my family seriously disliked this dish..... Have to give it 1 star as I tended to agree with them after two preparations. Read More
Helpful
(276)
Advertisement
cinnagirl
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
The recipe would be fine as is, but it's superb if you saute onions in butter first. When I make this recipe, I use fresh green beans from my farmer's market. I steam them first, using chicken broth instead of plain water. While they are steaming, I cook the onions in butter until transluscent, then add the flour, sugar, salt & pepper, cook 1 minute, then turn off heat. Then add sour cream and 1/2 the cheese in the saute pan. Pour this mixture over the beans in the casserole dish, add the other 1/2 cheese, then the crackers & butter. I could eat the whole thing myself, it's so delicious. Read More
Helpful
(275)
docswife
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2006
My family and I liked this recipe much better than the ones with cream of mushroom soup. The only suggestion I have is to mix the cheese in with the green beans, otherwise it makes a crust on top that is hard to cut. Read More
Helpful
(219)
Cindy
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2007
Excellent! Four stars because there is so much cheese. We love cheese as much as much as the next person; however, this is way to much. If you are a moderate cheesse person and concerned with fat, use 1 cup, the taste will still be there. If you are a cheese lover, use 1 1/2 cups, that should be more than enough. Read More
Helpful
(133)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022