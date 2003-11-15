Grandma's Green Bean Casserole

1 of 3112

Rating: 5 stars I am not too big on veggies, but I CRAVE this dish!!! First, FRESH, steamed grean beans are key! I reduce the sour cream to 3/4c as others have suggested, reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp, add black pepper, and 1&1/2 tsp garlic powder with the salt & sugar. I use a large can of french fried onions and mix 1/4-1/2 can into beans, the rest I crush with the cracker topping and extra melted butter. I add extra cheese (like most cheesy recipes I use), and mix some into the beans. This can be mixed together ahead of time then thrown in the oven 30 minutes before serving. Helpful (1936)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe twice. The first time I made it as printed. The onions were crunchy and raw, it was salty, and the flour made it too thick. I tried it again, incorporating suggestions from previous reviewers. I sauteed the onion in the butter until tender and translucent, and I reduced the salt and the flour by half, and added half of the cheese into the beans mixture. It was much better the 2nd time! Helpful (1433)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED this and so did my entire family. Just perfect, thank you! To a previous reviewer (Rose): Shame on you for leaving such a low rating after changing almost the entire recipe. Raters like you drive me crazy. Helpful (1272)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely Amazing! I made this for Christmas exactly as the recipe is written, as I always try to do first, and then I made this again today, as a request by my husband for his regional meeting luncheon. The first time was really great with simple go to ingredients, but the second time with a little extra energy and personal preferences added....was to die for. The serving dish at the luncheon was all but licked clean. My husband even found one of his crew scraping the serving spoon to ensure all that was to be had was had! Too funny. The second time I made some minor changes. I used approximately 2 lbs fresh green beans which I steamed just shy of perfect since they were going in the oven as well, I used two 8oz blocks of Cabot (absolute hands down best cheese ever) seriously sharp cheddar (whatever reviewer said there was too much cheese would not be able to survive living at my house!) mixing about 4 oz into the beans, I minced my onion so there would be no large bites in my finished casserole, I added several turns of course ground black pepper, added about 1/2-1 t of garlic powder and finally used the French's Onions at my husband's request. The casserole was loved by all and I was finally not the one taking food home from a covered dish! Thank you so much Amy this is my new go to favorite for holidays AND covered dishes! Helpful (485)

Rating: 3 stars This was good, but I think my green bean casserole taste better. They are very close, but you need to saute onions in butter until soft add flour, salt sugar and dash of pepper. Remove from heat add sour cream. Spread over green beans and top with swiss cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Helpful (354)

Rating: 1 stars Had such HIGH HOPES for this recipe based on the sheer amount of reviews but my family seriously disliked this dish..... Have to give it 1 star as I tended to agree with them after two preparations. Helpful (276)

Rating: 4 stars The recipe would be fine as is, but it's superb if you saute onions in butter first. When I make this recipe, I use fresh green beans from my farmer's market. I steam them first, using chicken broth instead of plain water. While they are steaming, I cook the onions in butter until transluscent, then add the flour, sugar, salt & pepper, cook 1 minute, then turn off heat. Then add sour cream and 1/2 the cheese in the saute pan. Pour this mixture over the beans in the casserole dish, add the other 1/2 cheese, then the crackers & butter. I could eat the whole thing myself, it's so delicious. Helpful (275)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I liked this recipe much better than the ones with cream of mushroom soup. The only suggestion I have is to mix the cheese in with the green beans, otherwise it makes a crust on top that is hard to cut. Helpful (219)