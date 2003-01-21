Buttermilk Corn Fritters

Quick and easy corn fritters. Serve with maple syrup or molasses.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, sift together baking mix and baking powder. In a small mixing bowl, combine corn and egg.

  • Combine egg and flour mixture, stir gently.

  • Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Drop batter by tablespoonfuls into hot oil one layer at a time. Fry for 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain fritters on absorbent paper. Serve immediately with maple syrup or molasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 318.7mg. Full Nutrition
