Buttermilk Corn Fritters
Quick and easy corn fritters. Serve with maple syrup or molasses.
These were great! Very quick and easy to make, light and fluffy. Great straight out of the pan -- no syrup necessary in my opinion. I used my fry-daddy deep fryer to cook them and it worked very well.Read More
These were "o-k", i mean unless i made them wrong. i was really looking for a recipe that wasnt so cakey but that was gooey inside. but they still turned out alright and everyone ate them.Read More
The only addition I made to this is I added a 1/4 tsp. of sugar. Thank you Holly.These are terrific...
These were not good at all! I have previously made the "corn fritters with maple syrup" recipe from this site which uses one cup of creamed corn, and thought I'd try this recipe because it's easier (use a whole can)...but the end result is not good, especially after having tasted a really good corn fritter with the other recipe. These were way greasy, even though my oil was the right temp, and they would not stick together, making a big mess!! I made a few and threw out the rest of the batter, I couldn't even eat the few I made because they were so greasy and the texture was so off. Definetly try the other recipe first.
These totally ROCK! Easy to make, and even easier to eat. :)
I tried this recipe twice. Each time it came out awful. The batter just would not stay together once in the pan! Will not be using it again
A bit greasy but with a paper towels I think it tastes great!
Fast and great tasting. When I make it for company, I always end upe passing out the recipe:)
These are pretty good. They don't need sugar really if you're topping them with syrup or powdered sugar as I did. Mine didn't fall apart like the others did, they puff up but are a little gooey in the middle, I tried cooking till very brown to un-goo the centers with little avail. But I'll make them again, my kids love them.
These were GREAT! I did add in 1 teaspoon of sugar (and may add a little more next time), but that was my only change. These came out light and airy and had a great texture. Wonerful on their own, but the maple syrup puts them over the top! These were even good just dusted with powdered sugar. This is not something I would make all the time, for obvious reasons, lol, but it was a wonderful treat that I will make again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I think the problem with being too liquidy is from using cream corn. Try substituting 1/2 to 3/4 cup of milk, and using whole kernal corn.
I needed to add a little more baking mix to make the batter thicker and also added in a heaping tablespoon of sugar. They came out light and crispy and went great with our chili. Thank you!
I made as directed. Except I added chopped Anaheim peppers. Turned out great. The family loved it.
Great use of buttermilk buscuit mix! Made the fritters fluffy and yummy!
This is wonderful....Nicholas, .my African Grey loved it...my dog, Pip loved it and this 78 yr old almost got sick eating too many.