Persimmon Pudding

This is an unusual dessert--people look at it with doubt in their eyes, but once they taste it they are converted. Of course, the butter sauce (follows) is a key part--cut the pudding into squares, place on individual serving plates with an ample drizzle of butter sauce. Two cups of persimmon pulp equals 5-6 persimmons, peeled and blended in a food processor. I eliminated the baking powder because we like a dense pudding, and the little bit of soda works just fine. If you do that, you must use buttermilk rather than plain milk. I cut the sugar back to 1-1/2 cups and upped the vanilla to 1 tsp. The baking time required for me was 1 hour and 10 minutes. This also freezes well, wrapped tightly in foil. Make it in season, enjoy all year. Butter sauce: Combine in saucepan: 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup cream, pinch of salt and 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla. Heat until sugar is melted and mixture is smooth.