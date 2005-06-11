Persimmon Pudding
Serve this rich cake-like dessert with either whipped cream or caramel sauce.
This is the same recipe that has been in our family for 130 years -- with just one change. If you stir the pudding every 15 minutes while baking, you won't get a crusty top, and it will be less cake-like and more like a true pudding. Very rich, so we just top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Its also delicious cold.Read More
Made this for Christmas. It took closer to 2 hrs to be close to done. reduced the sugar to 2 cups and it was still too sweet. Would try something else to do with the persimmons.Read More
This recipe calls for too much sugar. The results were good but too sweet. I would cut back a full cup of sugar when making it next time.
I followed the other reviewers advice on the following items: stirred the pudding every 15 minutes while baking, and added more vanilla/cinammon. Be advised, when i put this in the pan to go in the oven, it looked awful, but it turned out as the yummiest type of thick pudding I've ever had. And to save money I used over-ripe persimmons, the kind that small markets will sell for a fraction of the cost (like brown bananas). I will make this year-round, but the flavors are especially appropriate in the fall.
This is an unusual dessert--people look at it with doubt in their eyes, but once they taste it they are converted. Of course, the butter sauce (follows) is a key part--cut the pudding into squares, place on individual serving plates with an ample drizzle of butter sauce. Two cups of persimmon pulp equals 5-6 persimmons, peeled and blended in a food processor. I eliminated the baking powder because we like a dense pudding, and the little bit of soda works just fine. If you do that, you must use buttermilk rather than plain milk. I cut the sugar back to 1-1/2 cups and upped the vanilla to 1 tsp. The baking time required for me was 1 hour and 10 minutes. This also freezes well, wrapped tightly in foil. Make it in season, enjoy all year. Butter sauce: Combine in saucepan: 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup cream, pinch of salt and 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla. Heat until sugar is melted and mixture is smooth.
I have never made anything with persimmons before, but was anxious to try. This was AMAZING. I listened to the reviews and left out a cup of sugar, plus i substituted 1/2 cup of sugar for 1/2 cup of splenda. You could not tell the difference. I also had less than half a can of pumpkin leftover so I threw that into the mix. This was SO good. In fact, as I was attempting to stir every so often throughout cooking my roommate and I ended up using that to take huge bites while it cooked. Seriously SO good. I love the texture of this pudding. Rich, dense, and slighly gooey. YUM!
always get compliments for this pudding when I bring it to carry in dinners. I use a bit more vanilla and cinnamon than it calls for. Wonderful texture and taste.
This was an extraordinarily delicious recipe. The texture of the pudding does resemble more of a bread pudding, but I found this to be phenomenal and wouldn't change it if I could. I cut back the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and it was still very sweet. It may need extra baking time; wait until it's puffy throughout, has a nice brown color, and a knife comes out clean.
I cut the sugar by 1/2 c. Stir twice in 15 minute intervals. I might add a dash of nutmeg next time. This is great with ice cream or whipped cream. Additional note: I have made this 3 times now and it is important to adjust the recipe based on the type of persimmon you are using hachiya (round deep orange) persimmons are very sweet and give this pudding a great caramelized sugar flavor. You can cut another 1/4 cup sugar when using hachiyas. The fuyu persimmons are less sweet. I use 2 cups sugar for them.
Very tasty and simple. I used 2 cups of milk and 2 cups of sugar and threw in some more spices and two aging nectarines. The final product has a great texture and good, rich taste, but it is too sweet--it probably just needs to be served with some yoghurt, cream, ice cream, or meringue.
I actually haven't made this yet...but I ate it after my sister-in-law Vivian made it. It is AWESOME even without any whipped cream or ice-cream. I can't wait to make it myself.
Wow! My aunt Pam used to make this every year for us when I was a kid. Don't see her as often anymore, so I made this recipe. Very sweet, but delicious. Definately needs whipped topping on it! Mine needed baking an extra 5 minutes, but I also put extra persimmon pulp in it.
This was unbelievable. We loved it, all of the kids and especially my husband. Thanks!
This recipe is perfect! A lot of the reviews mentioned making changes like cooking it longer and cutting out sugar. It's a pudding so just cook it the 55 min. then let it cool, set up, and dry out. When it is has cooled it will be thick enough to use a spatula to serve it with. It is going to be sweet, but it is just that a sweet treat. It won't take much to satisfy those taste buds. An exceptional recipe and new favorite in our home.
This was amazing. I got rave reviews from people who had never had persimmons before. I did make some changes. I increased both the vanilla and the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon. I also added 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, and decreased the sugar to 1 1/2 cups (1 cup white, 1/2 cup brown). Next time I think I will cut the sugar down to 1 1/4 cups, because it was still just slightly too sweet. But delicious, and had the PERFECT texture!
Wow! I'm so impressed! This turned out so beautifully. I did not poke it every 15 minutes as I did want a cakey finished product and I finished cooking at 52 minutes and gave it time to cool. I also only made half the recipe and used a 9x5 square pan to accomplish the same size and density as I would've with the larger recipe. I'm rating the recipe 5 star without my adjustments as it got everything right. What I changed for myself was making it a bit more "holiday spiced " by adding 1/8 tsp of each: nutmeg, allspice and powdered ginger and 1 full tsp of each: vanilla and cinnamon. Yum yum yum. Enjoy!
I altered this recipe slightly, but I loved it. Very pudding-like, less cake like, but that's how I prefer it. Here are the changes I made to make this recipe a little healthier. I used only 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 1/2, 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. I used 1 1/2 cups white flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour rather than 2 cups white flour. I couldn't even taste the whole wheat flour, next time I'll probably try half and half. Final change: light butter instead of regular, but I wish I had tried 2 tablespoons applesauce and 2 tablespoons light butter. Also, I did about 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and think more spices could still be added. All in all, though, I'm very happy with this recipe. It is certainly delicious.
This is the recipe my grandmother used. We had it often, served with whip cream. I can't wait to get some frozen persimmon pulp and make this.
Once you've found the persimmons, this recipe is super easy and has delicious results! I make it year after year as soon as I find the main ingredient in the grocery store. The finished product is very similar to bread pudding.
I would agree that it is too sweet. Use 1 cup less sugar, but definitely will make it again with that change.
Yummy! I also cut back on the sugar to 1.5 cups and added about a half a teaspoon each more of the cinnamon and vanilla. So good! Was a hit
I used 1 1/4 c sugar, and it was still a bit sweet for me; I'd probably try 3/4 c. The persimmons are sweet enough on their own. I did like adding more cinnamon and vanilla than called for, and I think pumpkin pie spice in place of the cinnamon would add a richer flavor. You could add raisins, too. Served mine with pomegranates and fresh blueberries. Also, I used sprouted flour and soy milk.
So great! I actually used 3 sugars (brown, cane, and coconut) which equaled 1 1/2 cups. Totally enough sugar! I didn't have enough flour so I substituted 1/2 cup flour with blue-corn flour. I tried mixing it every 15 minutes, but really I didn't mind it being a bit cakey.-- made homemade vanilla whip-cream to go with it and it is awesome!! I don't see it going wrong no matter what you do to it. Thanks!
The only thing I changed in the recipe was the amount of sugar, cut down to 1 cup of brown and white sugar mixture. Since this is more a pudding than a bread, I am accepting it's texture. It's a bit runny and thin. After cutting down to 1 cup of sugar, it's still pretty sweet. Compared to the bread (Persimmon Bread II), the flavor of the persimmon comes through more on this, I still prefer the bread overall.
what a great way to get rid of persimmons that were going way too soft. my family raved about it!
This is the first time my wife and I have tried Persimmon. We just love it!!! It was so easy to make aswell. I did not worry about stirring it like others have. I did cut a 1/4 cup of sugar. I love the crispy edges and creamy texture inside. I would say this texture is like bread pudding. I will make this again.
I have never made persimmon pudding before, but have always wanted to try. Don't be afraid if the pulp is really runny. It's okay. Also, since I didn't know what to expect, when I tested it for doneness at 55 minutes, the knife came out gooey. I put it in for an extra 5 minutes. The sides were pulling away from the edge. Served it with whipped cream. YUM!
I've been making this for 30 years. Our family always served it with lemon sauce.
Delicious persimmon flavor and a really interesting texture, a cross between cake and pudding...we did cook it about 15 minutes longer than the recipe called for so it wasn't still like batter in the middle. I agree that it's a bit too sweet and will probably make again some time with a cup less sugar. Update: Made again with one cup less sugar and half a cup less milk for 60 minutes and it came out just about perfect.
I've made it with raspberries in addition to the pomegranate as I didn't have quite enough of the pomegranate to fill the recipe's requirements. Very good. And I always 1/2 the sugar. Still very sweet!
This is the recept that was my families for many years. We harvest our perssioms in center all Illinois. A fact about wild persimmons if picked at the right time after a killing frost can be prosessed and forzen for an indefinite period of time. I inherited my aunts 10 years ago and I am down to my last three. They are as good nowhere as when she processed them. Great desert.
Someone said to stir it every 15-20 and that made all the difference!!! it was great!!
This was my first time making persimmon pudding and it turned out great. My persimmons were very ripe so I reduced the sugar to 2 cups. Even those in the family who normally do not like persimmons loved the pudding.
Very tasty, a lot different then I thought it would be. The texture is a lot like flan but the flavor is closer to pumpkin pie. It was a very sweet dessert, I could only eat one piece! But overall a good recipe.
This turned out really great! I used 1 1/2 cups of coconut sugar and twice as much cinnamon and vanilla as the recipe calls for. But it is so delicious!!!
I took the advice and stirred every fifteen minutes, I added more vanilla and less sugar and it was a hit last year. This year I will also add fresh ground cinnamon and nutmeg. Whip cream works for some people but its already super sweet in my opinion.
I absolutely loved this dish. I made it for my residents at a senior living community and they just raved over it!
I used 2 cups sugar instead of 2 and 1/2 and it was still plenty sweet. I also added 1/4 tsp cloves and 1/4 tsp nutmeg for just a little more spice. Very good pudding. Although mine was still a bit soft/wet in the middle after 55 mins, so I will cook it 10-15 mins longer next time and keep an eye on it. :)
Good! I had only 1 persimmon, so I halved the recipe. The fruit was so sweet, and the sugar content scared me a little, so I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and used some sour milk. I also used whole wheat flour for about 1/3 of the flour portion. Still quite sweet, but very nice warm with whipped cream. I'll probably double the cinnamon and add the same amount of cardamom the next time I make this. Will continue to use soured or buttermilk. Then it will likely be 5 stars.
The flavor and texture were great. Based on other reviews, I cut the amount of sugar in half. I will bump it back up slightly next time, but not to the full amount. Maybe 1-1/2 cups sugar. I will make it again.
We cut it in half and made in a square pan. I would cut the sugar by 1/3. Delicious but very sweet.
My husband and I enjoyed it! I did make only slight changes! I used almond milk, pampered chef cinnamon plus spice blend, Danish butter with sea salt without adding salt, also I used unbleached flour. I cooked 5 min longer It came out delish!
Tasty, but needed more spices and probably a bit more butter. Very good with whipped cream or ice cream.
We carefully followed the recipe, but it was very liquid after the suggested baking time. So we left it in for about another 30 minutes. Although the center still looked soft, I figured it would set more as it cooled. It cooled to a moist mixture that was soft but held its shape. It was absolutely delicious, but about twice as sweet as we would like. I considered cutting down on the sugar when I mixed it, but was afraid of how it would affect the texture or cooking time. I'd love feedback - is it OK to cut the sugar on this recipe?
Made this with persimmons picked from trees in our yard. Like others said, that's a lot of sugar, so I have only ever made it with 1.5 cups sugar which is plenty sweet (and I'm from the south where's the sweet tea spoon stands up straight). If you don't stir, it ends up being rather like a very soft cake. We served it with cool whip and everyone loved it.
This recipe is WAY TOO SWEET! Absolutely ruined my beautifully ripe persimmons. Go with another recipe or cut the sugar in half.
I cut the recipe in half and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, which was still plenty sweet. Next time I will omit the butter, as I think it makes it taste a little greasy. But I like the recipe and will use it again with those modifications.
Delicious! Great recipe. I can totally see how the whip cream would finish this off.
I picked up fresh persimmons and made my own pulp. The color of the finished dish is very pumpkin like rather than dark. The consistency and flavor are perfect!
well i have to be honest. i missed our local persimmon harvest so I've had this recipe set aside for awhile. i had some over ripe bananas so i thought i would substitute bananas for the persimmons. it came out great. easy and delicious and a good way to use up those bananas. really good .
This is very good. I made as written except for only using 2 cups sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and I accidentally only used 2 cups milk. Mine was done at 50 minutes. It was the perfect crunchy texture on the top and sides and the perfect creamy pudding in the middle.
I followed others advise to reduce sugar which I did by almost half and still a little to sweet but really good flavor. I did mix half white sugar and half brown sugar. I also had to cook almost an extra hour. I reduced oven temperature to 300 the last 40 minutes to avoid burning the edges. Definitely a rich dessert.
I enjoyed this dessert. I followed most of the recipe, however did 1 1/2 cups of sugar (like other reviews suggested). It turned out more like a pecan pie filling. I stirred it every 15 minutes like another reviewer mentioned. Next time, I will not stir it and leave it as is. I will definitely make this again. The reason for the 4 star is that it did not turn out like pudding, but will re-review the next time I make this.
I cut back the sugar and did one 1 cup white and 1 cup brown. I added 1/2 tsp. cardamon, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg. The rest the same. WOW, fantastic!!! After tasting we went and bought vanilla ice cream. OMG! Such a keeper recipe!!
My grandmother used to make Persimmon Pudding when I was a kid. I loved it. It was something different that we only got to eat at a certain time each year. When I could not find my grandmother's recipe, I chose this one as it was the first result of my Google search and it got high reviews. I'm glad others love it, but I sure don't. Too sweet. You can't really taste the persimmon and it just doesn't have the right consistency. Hopefully, I find Grandma's recipe.
This is a GREAT recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make.
I pretty much followed the recipe, cut back on the sugar a little. I felt it was best plain but others liked it with ice cream.
I made this exactly as the recipe says to, and it came out amazing. My son loves it. I'll use this recipe again.
It was delicious. I only used 1.5 cups of sugar and increased the cinnamon to 1 t and the vanilla to 1 t. I thought 2.5 cups of milk was a lot, but I used it all and no problem!
