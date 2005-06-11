Persimmon Pudding

Serve this rich cake-like dessert with either whipped cream or caramel sauce.

By Stephanie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine persimmon pulp, baking soda, sugar and eggs. Mix well.

  • Add flour, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, milk and melted butter. Stir to combine.

  • Pour into baking pan and bake in preheated oven for 55 minutes. The pudding will rise but will fall when removed from oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 110.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 67.9mg; sodium 310.8mg. Full Nutrition
