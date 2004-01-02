Cheese Fondue

1 of 621

Rating: 4 stars i've been reading all review & find out that some said this recipe is lumpy or not smooth like they expectation. Here is the solution. Just add a little bit of lemom. just a few drops dont put much. Chef in our fav. fondue rest. said the acid will help the cheese soft & smooth also bring some extra favor. I hope this help. :-) Helpful (773)

Rating: 5 stars It's so funny that fondue has made a come back, however, in our house, it never left. I've tryed many fondue recipes, but this is my favorite. I did skip the nutmeg and I found that garlic powder gives the dish a nice flavor. We used to use day old french bread, but found that the bread is a lot crispier and lighter if warmed in the oven. Delicious, Sheila and thanks! As a P.S.; for those who found a clumping problem, we toss the cheese with the flour first instead of adding it in later. This should eliminate any clumps. Helpful (532)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and actually better than at my favorite fondue restaurant! I halved the recipe with some leftovers, and served two. Adjustments were 1 grated clove garlic cooked with the flour, also, dashes of worcestershire, mustard powder and salt, and slightly less nutmeg. Cheap cooking wine worked fine, but definitely go for the good cheese! Still, classy and fabulous for less than $12, including apples, sourdough & carrots (halved). Couldn't ask for a yummier fondue! Thx! Helpful (408)

Rating: 2 stars Help! I made this and the cheese was one big lump. It never really melted. I bought expensive cheese and used a Chardony for the wine? Any hints?? Helpful (154)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the easiest and best fondues I've ever had! My company loved it! I have no idea why anyone had any trouble with this recipe. Can't be any easier! I made mine in a pan on the stove and transferred to my fondue bowl before serving. I didn't have any trouble adding the flour to the cheese. I just used my wisk and it was fine. Pefect in fact! I did rub the inside of my fondue bowl with garlic. Later when I rubbed my bread against the inside of the bowl, I could really taste the garlic and it was even better. Next time I'll add a little more. No trouble with it thickening either. It didn't last long enough! It seems to me the complaints I read were about the cheese. My guess is, the quality of the cheese makes a BIG difference! I spent about $15 on the cheese and it was perfect. I also used a good quality white wine. I was told you shouldn't cook with anything you wouldn't drink. I think that's good advise. If you had trouble with this recipe or didn't like it, I'd look at the ingredients you used. We used whole grain baguette bread and it was wonderful! This one's a keeper! Thanks Sheila Helpful (139)

Rating: 4 stars If you have problems with your cheese separating, squeeze 1/2 of a lemon into the wine before adding cheese. The lemon is NOT for taste but to help break down the cheese and keep your fondue beautiful all night long. Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. I have failed with a couple of different swiss cheese fondues (which can be expensive) and this recipe has all the right ingredients for great flavor and it is easy. Bonus that from start to finish is in the fondue pot. A few hints for the beginning fondueist: dry wine works better such as sauvignon. If it seems runny add more flour if it seems too thick and stringy add lemon juice (or check your sterno) I use a ceramic double boiler fondue pot. These can be a little expesive but they will not burn the cheese. The stainless steel pot that sits on the flame will burn the cheese. I haven't used a cast iron fondue pot but this might work too as cast iron distributes heat more evenly so the hottest part of the pot is not the bottom. Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars This is the first time I made fondu and it came out great. It's not the smoothest blend but then you're not using that fake, pasterurized cheese stuff. For the recipe I used Swiss, Edam and Guyere and added about a tablespoon of Red Cooking Wine. I followed suggestions from other users and tossed the cheese (shredded) in flour and added a few drops of lemon juice. I also did not use a fondu pot rather a crockpot and warmed the wine in the pot first and then added the cheese and just set it on low and let it melt on its own with occassional stirring. The aroma throughout the house was absolutely wonderful and tempting. I must add that this is NOT a reheatable dish - if you don't use it all, don't try to save it. This is an excellent, easy recipe and received rave reviews from my guests. Thank you for sharing. Helpful (82)