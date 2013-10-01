Pineapple Sweet Potatoes
Baked sweet potatoes with a candied pineapple sauce!
This recipe was very easy to make. Especially because I substituted canned sweeted potatoes for fresh ones. Best of all, it tasted great!Read More
I felt the abundance of pineapple in this recipe totally masked the flavor of the sweet potatoes. As it was, I cut back on the brown sugar, but that didn't help. If you like pineapple, this is the recipe for you.Read More
I'd looked for a recipe like this for several years after eating pineappled sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving at a friend's home. Her mother-in-law had brought it and it was a huge hit. Made this today for Christmas Day dinner and had no left overs. I did not use the nutmeg and I used only half as much pineapple after reading previous reivews. It was awesome! Will definitely make this a tradition in our home!
Delish! I peeled the potatoes, cut them up, put them in a bowl with a little water, and microwaved them for about 10 minutes. Then put them in a casserole dish with the other ingredients and heated them in the oven. Also, I used chunk pineapple rather than crushed. This was soooo good! Update: Made this for the second time tonight but used crushed pineapple - - I like it much better with the pineapple chunks; you can't really taste the pineapple when it's crushed. The pineapple flavor comes through much more with the chunks, and I think the chunks LOOK more appetizing.
Very good and easy! I made this for the In-Laws at Christmas. The dish received rave reviews even though I didn't use nutmeg or ginger. I love the sauce, so I made ~2x the receipe and soaked the potatoes and pineapple overnight. The next day I merely baked it at 250 along with the ham for a few hours. Simple.
I really liked this recipe - it was just the right sweetness, without being filled with fat and calories. It was also easy and quick to prepare! I'll definitely be making this again.
This turned out good but next time I will not add the nutmeg. I think it would be great without it.
I made this last year. When I asked my family about the sweet potatoes, they all asked for this recipe again. When I made this last year it was awesome. The flavor was fantastic! I used only half to 3/4 of the 20 oz can of pineapple, added 1 tbls of butter and topped with marshmallows at the end. The best part about this recipe it that it is not soggy or runny. This is now our favorite.
I used this recipe last year and it was a huge success, my whole family loved it. I am already getting requests to make it again for this Thanksgiving.
Loved the pineapple sweet potatoes! They were a big Thanksgiving hit. Easy to make, but I did omit the nutmeg and halved the pineapple (I also used pineapple tidbits rather than crushed pineapple) after reading other reviews and I thought it was perfect. I used canned yams instead of fresh and they were still great. The perfect amount of sweetness. Also, I did drain the pineapple before hand.
This was an outstanding addition to our Thanksgiving meal. I always loved pineapple, and the flavor was outstanding overall. I would make this again, and share the recipe with friends.
A good basic recipe for sweet potatoes, not too rich but full of flavor and relativly healthy as well. This will be a repeat at my home
Simply amazing! Used a little less sugar (3/4 cup) and it was still a little sweet, but love the recipe!
Very good. We don't really like sweet potatoes, but we've been tring new ways to cook them to try to be a good example to our 2 year old. DH and I liked them but D2yrold didn't. I more or less 1/2 the recipe and cooked in the microwave. Next time I'd like to cook in oven, maybe with some granola or pecans on top.
I thought this was wonderful!! Easy and a little different, my family loved it too.
This was OK. A bit bland. There are just too many other good things you can do with sweet potatos!
A wonderful accompaniment for ham or poultry. I have shared this recipe many times.
This recipe was sooo good! But I cooked the pineapple chunks in a tablespoon of butter first, then I combined the pineapple, spices and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. And let it cook for 10 minutes, then I poured a little bit of pineapple juice in to the mixture and then I let it cook for another 10 min.
These were pretty good, I only used 5 sweet potatoes, but they were quite large. As far as the spices are concerned I used 1/2 t of cinnamon and 1/4 t of ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Just a hint, undercook the potatoes a bit when inthe water.
Very good. Sweet enough to be interesting, but not cloying. This will be a 'repeat'. Yum.
These were good, but nothing too entirely special. I think if I make them again, I will use more pineapple.
My boyfriend doesn't reaaly enjoy sweet potatoes, but he cleared his plate and said these were really darn good. Will make again. The pinapple flavour is strong but very nice combined with the natural sweetness and the sugar.
I made this for a group of college guys and they loved it. Even my boyfriend, who hates sweet potatoes, had two helping of this dish. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this for a family dinner that included 1 vegetarian and 1 vegan - EVERYONE loved it. Im planning on making them again this weekend but Im gonna drain the pineapple just a little bit first.
I'm sorry but i didn't geet rave reviews on Thanksgiving when I served these potatoes. I think a little more brown sugar and possibly mashing them. Just a pinch of all the seasoning was not quite enough. I'll keep up the search.
This is really easy and the whole family enjoyed it. I basically followed the recipe. The only thing I did differently, was I cut the potatoes into large chunks before boiling and left the skins on the potatoes. Thank you, Jo, for the recipe!
Good way to prepare sweet potatoes
I loved these. I'm a fan of sweet potatoes anyway, and they are excellent with pineapple and spice!!
Everyone loved it! Did not use any spices other than cinnamon. Read through all the comments and used pineapple tidbits cooked in a tablespoon of butter before adding other ingredients. Used about 1/2 the liquid in the can. Also used the suggestions to peel and cut the potatoes, put in a bowl with a little water and cook in the microwave for 10 min. before putting it all together and baking.
Made this as a side dish for a luau bbq where pork was the main course. Got a lot of compliments on it and people said it paired well with the pork. One sweet potato lover told me she was obsessed with them they were so good. I gave 4 stars because I thoughts they were a little too sweet.
The sauce on top is sooo good!!
I Love this recipe. I made it for the first time two years ago at Thanksgiving and it has become a regular dish for holidays! It's so simple to make!
Absolutely loved this recipe and it was sooo easy to make. I read a lot of reviews saying it was too sweet, but I thought it was perfect and it was a hit at thanksgiving dinner! I will definitely be making this again.
Yummy! I omitted the cloves and nutmeg only because I didn't have them at the time, and I served this at Christmas. Everyone loved it! This dish will be a regular at Christmas from now on!
Soooooo good! We just crushed pineapple and followed the recipe. This is a staple in the rotation now.
I am not a fan of sweet potatoes and I really liked this. I was able to use what I had on hand. I didn't have that many sweet potatoes, but had bought some cubed sweet potatoes at the grocery a few days ago and was looking for a receipe. I did not have canned pineapple so I cut up some fresh. I cooked the sweet potatoes a little longer but they were still cubes. I like these flavors together.
Very simple, easy, and delicious.
I love this recipe! I have been doing it for several years and it is always a hit! I always include fresh ingredients (sweet potatoes and pineapple) and add the pineapple juice. Less brown sugar because it is already sweet enough. Live it for the holidays!
The delicious. I doubled the batch for a family thing and there was hardly any left. I froze those and just had some for my sinner. So easy to make and a favorite to many
It was a whole lot less sugar than the normal casserole. I will make it again, but I will cook the potatoes longer.
It was a really good combination added marsh mellows also.
This morning I cut up a fresh pineapple, and then for supper my husband suggested we eat sweet potatoes. I browsed for a recipe to unite the two and this one seemed good. I made a few changes: fresh pineapple instead of canned, mace instead of nutmeg, fresh ginger instead of ground, and Demerara sugar instead of brown. Also, I used more than a pinch of all spices: 1/4 tsp Tung Hing (Chinese) cinnamon, 1/8 tsp mace, 1 tsp fresh ginger, 1/8 tsp ground cloves. And that was for a 2/3 portion (4 potatoes) I would suggest double if you make this with the full 6 potatoes, the spices didn’t overwhelm my palate.
A nice, tasty recipe, although nothing spectacular. I doubled the spices.
better than I expected! Dad wanted these for Christmas dinner -- easy to make and healthier than the typical marshmallow sweet potatoes.
These were very good! It would be better if the potatoes were a little mashed instead of being in chunks!
I found this to be really bland. It needs more spices, and maybe fresh pineapple instead of canned?
Great easy recipe. It makes a lot though. Since I'm single, I solved that problem by freezing the leftovers in individual servings. (The 6 or 8 oz. plastic cups yogurt comes in are the perfect size.) When I want a serving or two, pop them in the microwave and they ready in a minute or two.
