Pineapple Sweet Potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes with a candied pineapple sauce!

By Jo Allgauer

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl to cool. Peel and quarter.

  • In a sauce pan, combine pineapple, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Bring to boil and reduce heat.

  • Arrange potatoes in a single layer in baking dish. Pour sauce over potatoes and bake for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 62.4mg. Full Nutrition
