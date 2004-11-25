Sweet Potato Surprise
This is a great recipe to dress up your sweet potatoes.
Although the final result was a very tasty dish, the directions leave a lot to the imagination in terms of preparation. Even the reviews didn't help me. I didn't know just what size sweet potatoes to get. And I wanted to use canned, so I didn't know how much to buy. I took a guess and used the largest can I could find -- about 35 oz or so. There was no direction about combining the ingredients. I wound up using a hand mixer on the potatoes and banana, but next time I'll use the food processor. I agree with the other reviews -- the dish is very sweet, so the sugars can probably be cut. The banana is a great addition and adds a wonderful flavor and texture. But for the amount of sweet potato I used, the banana was too overwhelming, so next time I'll use more sweet potato. This is the kind of recipe you can adjust to your own tastes. More nuts or less nuts or even no nuts, for example. Same with the coconut. But overall a good dish that we all liked as a change to the traditional sweet potato casserole.Read More
I totally agree with other reviewers; it called for too much sugar. I used only half of the amount of sugars. The direction might be needed more in detail, for I didn't know what to do with the bananas (mashed or just sliced?). It tasted good, though. Can't stop eating this.Read More
Very Sweet. I agree with the previous reviewer that says...this might be more suitable for a dessert rather than a veggie side dish. Still very good. Thank you.
This was good but there are so many sweet ingredients in this recipe, it really overwhelmed my tastebuds! I think it qualifies more as a dessert than a vegetable sidedish. Thanks, Debbie!
The flavors in this recipe are very strong, but still very good. I made it for a work pitch-in, and everyone was guessing what the secret ingredient was! I used some large sweet potatoes, and nixed the coconut, nuts, and nutmeg, but it still turned out well! Thanks for the great recipe.
I didn't use the white sugar at all. I also used 7 sweet potatoes, and 3 tbsp butter :) And No coconut because I didn't have any. I think these proportions fit best with it being a side-dish, so it doesn't compete with the pies! I whipped it all in the foodprocessor and added marshmallows last. It was great!
Took others advice didn't add white sugar, used twice as many potatoes, everything else the same and it was still a strong banana flavor. Next time (and I will make it again!) I'll use only one banana. Thanks!
I did some tweeking to mine. I dont use nuts so they were omitted. Instead of marshmellows i used dry yellow cake mixed with margerine, sprinkled mixture over sweet potatoes.
I made this for Easter . I did reduce the sugar , the bananas were a new twist for me , but everyone loved it!
A huge hit for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, thanks! :)
