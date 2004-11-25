Sweet Potato Surprise

Although the final result was a very tasty dish, the directions leave a lot to the imagination in terms of preparation. Even the reviews didn't help me. I didn't know just what size sweet potatoes to get. And I wanted to use canned, so I didn't know how much to buy. I took a guess and used the largest can I could find -- about 35 oz or so. There was no direction about combining the ingredients. I wound up using a hand mixer on the potatoes and banana, but next time I'll use the food processor. I agree with the other reviews -- the dish is very sweet, so the sugars can probably be cut. The banana is a great addition and adds a wonderful flavor and texture. But for the amount of sweet potato I used, the banana was too overwhelming, so next time I'll use more sweet potato. This is the kind of recipe you can adjust to your own tastes. More nuts or less nuts or even no nuts, for example. Same with the coconut. But overall a good dish that we all liked as a change to the traditional sweet potato casserole.

