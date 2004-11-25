Sweet Potato Surprise

13 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great recipe to dress up your sweet potatoes.

By Debbie Rowe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease one 8x12 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl to cool.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine sweet potatoes, bananas, white sugar, brown sugar, pecans, evaporated milk, butter, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well.

  • Pour mixture into baking dish, place coconut on top of potato mixture and top with marshmallows. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 54.6g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 58.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022