Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

I had grown pumpkins in my garden for my grandsons to have fun with but NOT to eat as I used to HATE pumpkin pie! I ended up with them taking over unwanted areas & was not going to ever grow them again but this recipe has changed my mind on BOTH accounts! I now LOVE pumpkin pie & I WILL be growing pumpkins again just so I can make this recipe! In the past I had tried canned pumpkin or even fresh pumpkin but with different spices that others made & to me it was just nasty! This year my grandson who loves ANY pumpkin pie talked me into making him one since we had all these fresh pumpkins. I came to this recipe first by chance & made it figuring it didn't really matter as I wasn't gonna eat it anyways. I doubled it & made 2 pies one of which I used plain white sugar. I tried a bite of both since they were the first I had made myself from scratch & I was shocked as I loved it! Well actually I loved the one with BROWN SUGAR. It makes a HUGE difference in taste! Also I HATE nutmeg but this recipe had perfect amounts of the RIGHT spices & nothing more! I had a little bit of pumpkin filling left over after doubling it & put it in 3 little soufle dishes & baked it with no crust. It was divine! I even toasted the pumpkin seeds with the same spices & my family loved it! Oh & my grandson who loves anything pumpkin? He said it was the beat pumpkin pie ever with a perfect texture, perfect crust & perfect taste! I will be using all future pumpkins to cook & freeze ahead for this recipe!