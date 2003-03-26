Old-Fashioned Scotch Eggs

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
I loved the idea, but it didn't work so well. First, I only needed 1 beaten egg, so I was glad I decided to beat only two instead of 4. Second, I baked them rather than fried them, and there was just not enough sausage - it shrank too much. Maybe because of the baking? But they tasted quite good. I will try making them again, but I don't think this is the recipe to follow. I'm thinking the ones that use just 4 boiled eggs are probably better.
I love scotch eggs! I only gave this four stars because I changed it a bit--only needed one egg, beaten, to dip the sausage/egg balls in, and I only needed 1 cup bread crumbs. I also baked them instead of frying. But they're yummy!
Wonderful!! Be careful to ensure the sausage is cooked through though, mine was a little on the pink side but I popped them in the oven for 15 min. at 300 to finish. These are awesome drowned in good old HP Sauce!!
Apart from the Italian breadcrumbs, this recipe is identical to the one my grandma has been using for the last 50 years. The difference - and it's a BIG difference in my opinion - is that she uses home-made breadcrumbs. The result is a much crunchier, munchier coating. We had these with Branston pickle, and a good old-fashioned ploughman's lunch. Simple and delicious!
As mentioned keep the sausage cold. Make your patties and refrigerate them a few minutes before wrapping the eggs. Then refrigerate a few minutes before cooking. Also when you cook the eggs make sure you don't overcook them in this step. All you want is for them to be firm enough to peel and wrap. This way when you finish cooking them they are just right not rubbery. instead of flour you can also use corn flakes. This is a great recipe. I love the idea of baking them because my old recipe just said fry and it would take forever to cook them thru. Don't forget the mustard either
I did this however I baked the eggs instead of frying. They were good but a bit mushy from being baked. Will try again and use the fry method. I have had scotch eggs a few times though and the recipe is simple and straight forward for making them and such a nice heavy comfort food.
