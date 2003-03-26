Old-Fashioned Scotch Eggs

20 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here is an old family recipe for this hearty egg and sausage dish. This dish is high in fat so it's best if eaten only as a special treat

By P J K

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 eggs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs sit in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water and cool; peel.

    Advertisement

  • In a large deep skillet heat about 1 inch of vegetable oil until hot.

  • Place whole boiled eggs on top of sausage patty. Roll to form ball around the egg. Dip in beaten egg wash, then seasoned breadcrumbs. Deep fry in hot vegetable oil until meat is fully cooked. Drain and serve hot.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 41.4g; cholesterol 353.7mg; sodium 1495.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022