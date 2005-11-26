Baked Pineapple II

My family loves this dish. It is so good! This recipe is more like a bread pudding.

By Lynne

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar.

  • Add eggs, milk, pineapple and juice, bread cubes, and vanilla. Mix together.

  • Bake in a 2 quart casserole dish for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
644 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 91.5g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 202.9mg; sodium 468.2mg. Full Nutrition
