Baked Pineapple II
My family loves this dish. It is so good! This recipe is more like a bread pudding.
We make this all the time but I add coconut and pecans, its heavenly. There are never any leftovers, EVER!Read More
The pineapple flavor was great, but way too much butter for me. If I make it again, I'll use much less butter.Read More
A lovely recipe. I had a panic about what to do with my impulse buy of a fresh pineapple--and this pineapple/bread pudding was perfect! I turned the temp down to 350 and cooked it for twenty minutes longer to compensate for the fresh fruit. Thanks again--it's devine!
I love baked pineapple and this recipe was perfect. I have made it for years and found this recipe to be a little easier than my old one. I passed it on to my family.
Oh my, this was soooooooo delicious! I’ve since been making this for Thanksgiving every year. I used 4 cups of a crusty French loaf and cut it into 1” cubes and it was soooo good! It’s almost like a pineapple bread pudding. A family favorite.
Delicious! I used brown sugar and pineapple tibits instead of crushed pineapple, otherwise no changes! PERFECT! Will definitely make many more times. Thanks for a wonderful recipe! EASY ALSO...I can see making this the day before and leaving in the refrig. to bake just before dinner.
W O W!!! What a treat! I was so very impressed with this recipe. I've tried other pineapple bakes before, but this wins the highest prize. I used the soft inside of a load of Italian bread and followed this recipe to the letter and it was amazing. It was not too sweet; I loved the custard-y flavor; and the little bit of crunchiness on the top put me over the top. Loved it!!
awesome! I did add cin. like others suggested.. great!
Very nice, and definitely a bread pudding. If you are wanting something else, go for a different recipe. I like the pineapple in this--gives it a nice sweetness and flavor. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg. I used a Christmas bread that my godparents send us every year for Christmas. It's an eggy bread with candied fruit in it, so it was a good combo with the pineapple. We had it for breakfast this morning with some whipped cream. Thanks for the recipe!
doubled the recipe and baked for an hour...this was absoluely incredible!...no one in my house likes bread pudding but me but this one had them asking for seconds!...will make this time and time again...
Have made this recipe for years. Always a hit!
Loved this! I used a pkg of Kings Hawaiian sweet rolls in place of the regular bread cubes. Also added a little cinnamon. Yummy!! It's great warm or cold.
This was a huge hit at our Thanksgiving table this year. This will be a staple each holiday meal. How could it not be good with all that butter!
This is one of those excellent never-fail recipes for a warm and flavorful side dish to any meal. I definitely serve it on holidays but use it throughout the year also and depend on it to carry out to church dinners, neighborhood gatherings, etc. It has served me well and is a family favorite. Jan - Myrtle Beach, SC
This is definitely a bread pudding which I love. I used 6 slices of regular white bread (equals 4 cups cubed) which is what I always use to make bread pudding. I will however put in only 1/4 cup of sugar next time since the pineapple juice made it a bit sweeter than I would've liked. Great recipe!
This is definitely a bread pudding and so good. My husband and I ate half of it at one meal. Since I like bread puddings that are fluffy I added one more egg.
The flavor was very good.. Texture was different but I am not familiar with bread puddings.. I would definitely eat it again though
I get nothing but rave reviews whenever I make this dish. I've use Kings Hawaiian bread instead of the standard bread called for in the recipe and it turns out even better than the original!
This is really good. I made it for my son who loves pineapple. He could not stop eating it. Very nice!
Kind of a bread pudding and pineapple desert dish. Mildly sweet without being too sweet. Good both warm and cold.
Really,really good! I served it as a desert,but it would als be good as a side dish with a ham dinner.
This is yummy - especially if you like pineapple! I made it exactly as the recipe states. Next time I will only use the half the amount of crushed pineapple and probably add a little cinnamon and sugar to the top after baking. My husband doesn't like a lot of pineapple (he told me tonight when I served this) but he said he liked it enough to eat it again with less pineapple. The name of the dish - Baked Pineapple is very appropriate! I liked it, although I think it needed a little cinnamon.
I added 1.5 cups of blueberries instead of the cherries, and it was fantastic!
As resident baker for my family this 5 star recipe is most often requested. Nade with pineapple in juice it is excelllent. Made with pineapple in syrup it iis downright sinfull.
This.is.so.good. I can't believe I've had this recipe for so long and haven't made it until today. I used only 3 tbs. butter, added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, used half white sugar/half brown sugar, and topped with almonds and coconut during the last 10 minutes in the oven. SO GOOD.
I make this again & again because is so good & so easy. I don't make any changes & it has never failed. My husband likes it for dessert, topped with Cool Whip. I prefer using King's Hawaiian bread as another reviewer mentioned, but when that's not available I use regular white bread or the thick sliced Texas toast. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Yummy! I served it as a dessert (served warm with a scroop of vanilla ice cream). My husband loved it. I could have done with a little less butter, because it is a little too buttery for my taste (and the guilt that I felt eating it!). It was perfect for a chilly rainy night!
Boy oh boy this is sooooo good. My mom used to make this but she forgot what she putt in it! Yes, there is a lot of butter. But i;m from the south and thats what i love!. SOOOOOOO good. I accidently got pineapple tidbits instead and its delish. VERY easy to make
OMG This is fabulous!!! next time we have a family get together I will bring this no matter what the occasion!
Wow, this FAR exceeded my expectations. I don't even like pineapple, but had some leftover from a fruit salad so decided to try this. I used about 2 cups of chopped fresh pineapple, using a little of the juice, and about 2/3 cup sugar. So good when warm, with whipped cream on top, sprinkled with a little cinnamon. Will cut back a little on the butter next time. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Delicious. I got 8-10 servings out of this dish.
D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!!! I made dinner for 4, the first thing to go. Will definitely make again, and again, and again... Thank you for the awesome recipe.
No need to change anything! Tastes great :) I only had frozen bread so I was worried that instead of soft bread cubes I'd have toast cubes (I toasted the bread first of course), but it worked fine.
This was very good. Be careful what kind of bread you use for this, as the bread taste will be quite noticable. I used some hamburger buns that I needed to get rid of,(not the best choice). I also added a few nuts, and it really was more like bread pudding, which we love.
A little too sweet for my taste, although I did like it. Texture of the bread pudding was nice.
Was looking for a bread pudding to use up some not-so-fresh bread. This turned out very nice. Reduced the butter to 1/4 cup and the sugar to 1/3 cup white and 1/3 cup brown; added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Good by itself or topped with ice cream if you want something sweeter. Thanks, Lynne.
so easy and soo good,my 2 year old looooved it,I altered it a little w/more bread(i used king hawaiin)and more milk......YUMMY!
I liked the flavor of this very much, but will be sure to 1. use 1/2 the butter called for, and 2. soften butter well, then add eggs and room temperature milk separately. A nice change.
Really delicious. I didn't change anything (although I think I could have put less butter without much impact). Next time I will use less pineapple and a little more bread - although it tasted great as is, we like the sweet, buttery cooked bread part more than the many chunks of pineapple.
This recipe is sooooo good! thanks
the recipe was okay never heard of bread pudding with pineapple in it. the top layer of the pudding was great but once you ate that away it was soggy and it was gross. adding cinamon on top of it improved the taste and it smelled wonderful while baking.... it's okay tasting if it's had a chance to cool down
This was so yummy! I made it as is except for the addition of 1/4 c coconut. I agree with another reviewer that the butter could be reduced to 1/3, maybe even 1/4 c in this recipe. It was well liked at a Thanksgiving potluck I took it to. I will make this again!
I made it as a dessert & served it warm width a scoop of vanilla frozen custard. It was awesome!
I loved this recipe. Next time I will use more bread to make it more pudding like. I like it for make ahead breakfast.
This was so good i had 2 helpings. This is a sure make again!
I love just about anything but this wasn't good at all. It was like a bread pudding thing and it wasn't what I expected. I won't be trying this again. Maybe I did something wrong but I did follow the recipe.
This recipe is very good. I had to bake it longer then what it said. I baked it till a knife inserted was clean. For the Pineapple I used my canned Mock Pineapple (2 cups) that is actually zucchini (tastes just like pineapple). I have that recipe listed on this site. Since I have so much of the Mock Pineapple, I am looking pineapple recipes to use it up. And this one is a keeper.
I made thins for my daughter's Christening Brunch and it was a huge hit that at least 5 people asked for the recipe. We loved it!
First attempt. Came out well. Alterations: - 1/3cup sugar - A full cup milk - Cinnamon sprinkle - 60mins bake time at 175C but browned it off at 250C for 5mins at the end. Worth the 5 stars
I was looking to replicate a recipe I had been given by a friend, but unfortunately, have lost. This was very good causing my son and grandson to ask for seconds, but I didn't think it was quite as good as the missing recipe. Still very tasty, though.
I use half the butter , but otherwise LOVE this recipe!!! It tastes just like what my grandma use to make
