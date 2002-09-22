Cheese Corn Casserole
A tasty, slightly rich side dish that my whole family fights to get to. It's also very easy to prepare.
Excellente recipe! Everybody was coming back for more. I prepared a variation changing the cheddar for swiss cheess, and found the result yummier and with a nicer presentationRead More
This was alright but I wasn't thrilled. I was first dismayed while making this that it called for only 1 cup of creamed corn. Pleeeease….what use would I have for less than half a can of leftover creamed corn? I love recipes that utilize already prepared canned goods. Can you imagine if you had to cream your own corn before making a simple side dish casserole? But since I do value the canned goods in a recipe I also deduct from the worthiness of any recipe that doesn't utilize a whole standard can size worth of the ingredients. Use the leftovers in another recipe? Maybe but I have to make an effort to find and cook a recipe that uses another half a can of that ingredient! Most times a leftover like that ends up money in the garbage after it turns green in the refrigerator. I don't like that! I used only about a Tablespoon of milk to make up for the additional liquid of the entire can of creamed corn (since I did use it anyway). Mind you maybe this wasn't the way to go because the cornbread base seemed kind of dense and took about 50 minutes to cook. It was nice and moist though . Don't let the hot sauce fool you I couldn't even detect it in the recipe when it was finished. Use a lot more if you want it to taste a little spicy. The sautéed onions were delicious but I think I'll stick to them on my hamburgs and hot dogs, not in a casserole. The sour cream and cheese was the best part. This really didn't seem like a casserole but more like a stiff cornbread pudding.
I see a hundred recipes for this, but this is the best version - although I use a whole can of cream corn (or more) whenever I make it. The layering brings out the flavors better, and making it without the whole corn kernels makes it much creamier and a little sweeter. Great recipe!
I love this recipe! I made it about three years ago for a Thanksgiving side dish, and now the entire family requests that I make every year for both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners!
I've made this recipe many times, and everyone loves it! It's SO quick and easy to make. I've used fat free sour cream and cheese and it's turned out fine, but the regular products add more flavor. I have omitted the onions though...for me, thats takes up too much time. I always get compliments on this dish...and it's GREAT reheated in the microwave.
Good -- though we used too much sour cream in ours. Next time I will try less layering; we like a more uniform casserole.
I'm sorry, but I didn't like this at all -- neither did my family. It had a sweet flavor even with the sour cream and cheese. I wouldn't make it again.
I was surprised at the taste of this dish. Sweet and savory. I would probably go lighter on the sour cream or leave it out all together next time. I couldn't decide wether or not i liked it, but my husband seemed to enjoy it. It was easy to make... i think i might give it another shot.
I like this, as well did my family. However, I did use a whole can of creamed corn. It is a little rich, but was good and went well with the rest of the meal. Loved the onions....
Was a hit at the potluck. If you double the recipe, make sure you allow extra baking time.
Not very good, waste of time and money.
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe! The picture isn't very flattering, but don't let that stop you from trying this. Had a little problem getting the sour cream to spread, so I just put small dollops all over the onion layer. My husband does not like the taste of plain sour cream and I was a little worried because there was an entire layer. He loved this recipe too. The hot pepper sauce (about 4 dashes) added a nice kick to this recipe. This is my new go-to corn casserole recipe. Thanks Renee for sharing the recipe.
This is going on my Holiday menu this year
really tasty. Loved it! if you don't have creamed corn, use regular corn and add about 1/3 cup heavy cream.
Amazing corn casserole recipe. We make this all the time and follow the recipe as is except we add extra cheese. We love our cheese lol. Sometimes we do half cream style and half whole kernel corn. Rich, semi-creamy, and super tasty country themed dish to go with dinner. It's filling, too. We love to do this when we have certain soups or dumplings because we get a bite of the corn casserole onto our forks and dip it in the broth a little.
