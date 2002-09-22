Cheese Corn Casserole

This was alright but I wasn’t thrilled. I was first dismayed while making this that it called for only 1 cup of creamed corn. Pleeeease….what use would I have for less than half a can of leftover creamed corn? I love recipes that utilize already prepared canned goods. Can you imagine if you had to cream your own corn before making a simple side dish casserole? But since I do value the canned goods in a recipe I also deduct from the worthiness of any recipe that doesn’t utilize a whole standard can size worth of the ingredients. Use the leftovers in another recipe? Maybe but I have to make an effort to find and cook a recipe that uses another half a can of that ingredient! Most times a leftover like that ends up money in the garbage after it turns green in the refrigerator. I don’t like that! I used only about a Tablespoon of milk to make up for the additional liquid of the entire can of creamed corn (since I did use it anyway). Mind you maybe this wasn’t the way to go because the cornbread base seemed kind of dense and took about 50 minutes to cook. It was nice and moist though . Don’t let the hot sauce fool you I couldn’t even detect it in the recipe when it was finished. Use a lot more if you want it to taste a little spicy. The sautéed onions were delicious but I think I’ll stick to them on my hamburgs and hot dogs, not in a casserole. The sour cream and cheese was the best part. This really didn’t seem like a casserole but more like a stiff cornbread pudding. I’ve made

