Cheese Corn Casserole

A tasty, slightly rich side dish that my whole family fights to get to. It's also very easy to prepare.

By Renee Palfenier

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray one 10x10 inch pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • ina medium skillet, saute onions in butter over medium heat until soft; set aside.

  • In a medium sized bowl, combine corn muffin mix, milk, corn and hot sauce.

  • Pour cornbread into baking dish and layer with onions, followed by sour cream and cheese.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, cover for last 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 58.9mg; sodium 978.1mg. Full Nutrition
