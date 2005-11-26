Cheesy Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.3 stars
137 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 36
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

I am a real cheese lover, and I have found it to be a great compliment to our traditional green bean casserole!

By Chris

8
8 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine mushroom soup, milk, cheddar cheese, and half of the onions. Mix together.

  • Layer the bottom of a 2 quart casserole dish with 1/2 of the green beans. Pour half of the soup mixture over beans, and add half of the processed cheese. Repeat layering, and top with remaining onions.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.

351 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 43.4mg; sodium 1216.8mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Amy Marren
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2005
Although we all enjoyed this casserole I felt like the Velveeta was unneccesary. It would still be cheesy without it and the Velveeta did not melt properly causing there to be "globs" of it all through the casserole. I will make this again just will leave the Velveeta out. Read More
Helpful
(57)

Most helpful critical review

Debra Hunter
Rating: 3 stars
12/25/2002
This was a little too cheesy for me. The beans almost got lost in a gooey cheesy taste. I guess I didn't like the frozen beans either. I think if I made this again I'd choose to omit the Velveeta use half the cheddar cheese and use canned French-style green beans. I like the beans a little squishier than the slight crispness that the frozen had. On a more positive note adding the french-fried onions in the middle as well as on top was nice. I did get compliments on it though so....:) Read More
Helpful
(38)
ERIN4C
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2003
Great version of the same ol' green bean casserole. Adds some variety! And I love cheese! However, I think it might be a little TOO cheesy, all the cheese kind of drowns out the other flavors in the casserole. Next time I think I will leave out the processed cheese, or maybe just use half. Read More
Helpful
(33)
REDHAUTE
Rating: 1 stars
12/23/2003
I'm a cheese lover too but wow....this recipe made me never want to eat cheese again. It was runny and way overpowering. Family told me to never make this again. Its not too late turn back now and find another recipe...you can thank me later. Read More
Helpful
(21)
marina
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2007
I loved this green bean recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving and everybody loved them. I will be making this for Christmas too! I left out the processed cheese and just used shredded cheddar cheese. It was the perfect amount of cheese and cheesey taste. I couldn't imagine how this dish would taste with all the extra velveeta added... Read More
Helpful
(19)
KELLY
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2003
This is Wonderful!!!! I used 2 cans of green beans instead of the frozen so the dish isn't so crunchy and baked for about 45-60 minutes. Even if you don't like green bean casserole you must try this. It is sooooooo good!! thank you Chris Read More
Helpful
(18)
AIMEEWOZ
Rating: 3 stars
01/15/2004
This recipe is ok but definitely can only be stomached once a year as that age-old Thanksgiving requirement. Be careful to heed the others' warnings about too much cheese and milk and you'll do okay. Just watch how much you eat and you shouldn't end up with a belly-ache like I did! Read More
Helpful
(12)
MACYSTYLE
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2002
EVERYONE LOVED THIS! I did make some changes (because I didn't have all ingredients) I used 1 can Cream of Mushroom & 1 can Cream of Celery left out the Velveeta. I got many requests for the recipe. Thank You! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Nicole Jones
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2004
This would have been much better had I used canned green beans. The soup mixture with the cheese is awesome but I don't like frozen green beans I should have known better. I will be making this again with canned green beans and I am sure it will be 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(8)
