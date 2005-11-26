Cheesy Green Bean Casserole

1 of 139

Rating: 4 stars Although we all enjoyed this casserole I felt like the Velveeta was unneccesary. It would still be cheesy without it and the Velveeta did not melt properly causing there to be "globs" of it all through the casserole. I will make this again just will leave the Velveeta out. Helpful (57)

Rating: 3 stars This was a little too cheesy for me. The beans almost got lost in a gooey cheesy taste. I guess I didn't like the frozen beans either. I think if I made this again I'd choose to omit the Velveeta use half the cheddar cheese and use canned French-style green beans. I like the beans a little squishier than the slight crispness that the frozen had. On a more positive note adding the french-fried onions in the middle as well as on top was nice. I did get compliments on it though so....:) Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars Great version of the same ol' green bean casserole. Adds some variety! And I love cheese! However, I think it might be a little TOO cheesy, all the cheese kind of drowns out the other flavors in the casserole. Next time I think I will leave out the processed cheese, or maybe just use half. Helpful (33)

Rating: 1 stars I'm a cheese lover too but wow....this recipe made me never want to eat cheese again. It was runny and way overpowering. Family told me to never make this again. Its not too late turn back now and find another recipe...you can thank me later. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this green bean recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving and everybody loved them. I will be making this for Christmas too! I left out the processed cheese and just used shredded cheddar cheese. It was the perfect amount of cheese and cheesey taste. I couldn't imagine how this dish would taste with all the extra velveeta added... Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is Wonderful!!!! I used 2 cans of green beans instead of the frozen so the dish isn't so crunchy and baked for about 45-60 minutes. Even if you don't like green bean casserole you must try this. It is sooooooo good!! thank you Chris Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe is ok but definitely can only be stomached once a year as that age-old Thanksgiving requirement. Be careful to heed the others' warnings about too much cheese and milk and you'll do okay. Just watch how much you eat and you shouldn't end up with a belly-ache like I did! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars EVERYONE LOVED THIS! I did make some changes (because I didn't have all ingredients) I used 1 can Cream of Mushroom & 1 can Cream of Celery left out the Velveeta. I got many requests for the recipe. Thank You! Helpful (12)