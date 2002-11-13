Bing Cherry Congealed Salad

21 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A creamy Bing cherry gelatin salad.

By Niki Bice-Bey

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
9
Yield:
6 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a sauce pan, combine reserved cherry juice and pineapple juice to equal 1 cup. Bring to boil, add gelatin and whisk together. Remove from heat and add cream cheese and blend together until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Add cola and beat until mixture becomes fluffy. Fold in cherries, pineapple, and nuts. Pour into molded container, chill 6 to 8 hours or until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 115.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022