Apricot Brandy and Peach Schnapps Pound Cake

A large and moist cake with a fruity kick! Be sure and add it to your holiday dessert table!

By Judy Cambell

prep:

40 mins
40 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter and flour one angle food tube cake pan. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar for 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time. Beat well. Sift flour with soda and salt; add sour cream and brandy ending with flour. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes.

  • Prepare the syrup in a sauce pan by combining the sugar, peach flavored liqueur, water and lemon zest. Boil for 1 minute.

  • Turn cake out onto plate and punch holes in bottom of cake with ice pick or something similar. Slowly pour all of syrup into holes until cake is penetrated and syrup is absorbed. Immediately turn cake right side up onto serving plate.

  • Prepare the topping/glaze by combining the apricot preserves, apricot brandy and lemon zest in a sauce pan and boiling for 1 minute. Drizzle over top of cake. Place sliced almonds on top of glaze along with a little lemon zest if desired.

  • Serve the cake with sliced fresh peaches and coat with 1/2 cup citrus juice. Add one basket blueberries and mix together. Pour 1/2 cup peach flavored liqueur and 1/2 cup simple syrup over fruit. (simple syrup made from 1/2 cup sugar boiled in 1 cup water for 1 minute and cooled)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
751 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 114.4g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 142.1mg; sodium 289.4mg. Full Nutrition
