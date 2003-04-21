Apricot Brandy and Peach Schnapps Pound Cake

What a very yummy cake this is! I halved this, cooking it in a mini Bundt pan (an 8 cup size). I can't imagine making the whole thing unless you have a super-sized crowd to sample it. I skipped step 6 (which isn't even listed in the ingredients anyway), and I chose to include the zest IN the final glaze while leaving off the almonds on top. I did use twice the amount of zest for each of the three segments. I consider those changes to be minor ones. If making the smaller cake, check for doneness at about 50 minutes (the touch test--if the top springs back lightly at touch, it's done). I used a chop stick to make the holes to let the syrup seep in. I thought this was a very good cake! Thanks for this recipe! EDIT: I made a reduction of apricot nectar mixed with a little limoncello. I served the cake with a little vanilla ice cream on top with the reduction drizzled down over it. There wasn't a drop left on anyone's plate!