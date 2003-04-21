Apricot Brandy and Peach Schnapps Pound Cake
A large and moist cake with a fruity kick! Be sure and add it to your holiday dessert table!
This cake provided a decadent outstandingly delicious presentation to my Easter table. Everyone raved about how moist and flavorful it was. Two ladies went home with the recipe. I omitted step 6. Thanks for a keeper Judy!Read More
It does take a while to make but well worth it. Great recipe! Thanks!
Moist and delicious. Well worth the time and effort.
What a very yummy cake this is! I halved this, cooking it in a mini Bundt pan (an 8 cup size). I can't imagine making the whole thing unless you have a super-sized crowd to sample it. I skipped step 6 (which isn't even listed in the ingredients anyway), and I chose to include the zest IN the final glaze while leaving off the almonds on top. I did use twice the amount of zest for each of the three segments. I consider those changes to be minor ones. If making the smaller cake, check for doneness at about 50 minutes (the touch test--if the top springs back lightly at touch, it's done). I used a chop stick to make the holes to let the syrup seep in. I thought this was a very good cake! Thanks for this recipe! EDIT: I made a reduction of apricot nectar mixed with a little limoncello. I served the cake with a little vanilla ice cream on top with the reduction drizzled down over it. There wasn't a drop left on anyone's plate!
Amazing cake! Super yummy, and everyone loved it. I will definitely make this again. I might make a 1/2 recipe since this cake was too huge for my gatherings. Make sure you have a proper angel food cake pan or it may not come out in one piece. I used a bundt cake pan with a pattern on it, and some of it got stuck in the patterned top. Still, delicious!
I have made this cake twice since Thanksgiving. The first time I followed the recipe to the letter. It was tasty, everyone like it, and it was completely gone in 4 days. The second time, I tweaked the recipe to my liking and made a raspberry/orange glaze of my own invention and within 2 days it was gone! Now my family wants to have this every month, not just on the holidays! Love it!!
The cake was very moist and it was a huge hit.
