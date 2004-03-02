Whipped Cranberry Salad
This recipe is for those challenged by gelatin salads and is guaranteed not to run off your plate!
This recipe is for those challenged by gelatin salads and is guaranteed not to run off your plate!
Super-fabulous-yummy! This was so easy I could have almost done it with my eyes closed. My husband loves cottage cheese and jello, so this was a HUGE hit with him, and with my 2 year-old. I also made it with orange jello, which was great, too. This would be great in the summer time with a BBQ dinner or as a pot-luck side dish.Read More
I made this for Xmas dinner it's much better a couple days later still a bit heavy. My sister liked it but my kids & hubby didn't because it is too dense. If I ever make it again I might add more cool whip or maybe some marshmallows to lighten it upRead More
Super-fabulous-yummy! This was so easy I could have almost done it with my eyes closed. My husband loves cottage cheese and jello, so this was a HUGE hit with him, and with my 2 year-old. I also made it with orange jello, which was great, too. This would be great in the summer time with a BBQ dinner or as a pot-luck side dish.
This is a very different type of jello salad. Quite good, really. It was almost like eating dessert.
I made this for Xmas dinner it's much better a couple days later still a bit heavy. My sister liked it but my kids & hubby didn't because it is too dense. If I ever make it again I might add more cool whip or maybe some marshmallows to lighten it up
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections